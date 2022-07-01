In Pics: Check out these 4 smartphone options that are under Rs 50,000

Therefore, if you're looking to purchase a new smartphone, check out these incredible options that fall under a Rs 50,000 price range.
With the help of modern smartphones and powerful technologies, anything is now possible with a single click. One can do everything with the convenience of their smartphone, from drafting work reports on a Monday to purchasing tickets on a Friday for weekend getaways. However, only a high-quality smartphone will be able to meet all of your needs. Therefore, if you're looking to purchase a new smartphone, check out these incredible options that fall under a Rs 50,000 price range.
1. Apple iPhone SE 3
The iPhone SE 3's pricing range starts at just Rs 41,900. This is a fantastic option for folks who enjoy Apple smartphones. Even though the iPhone SE 3 is essentially an older phone with a new chipset, it still offers some premium features like wireless charging, the strong A15 chip, the IP67 grade for water and dust protection, and at least five iOS updates. Beware of the display's limited space and poor battery life.
2. iQOO 9
The iQOO 9 5G offers the finest value for the money when it comes to smartphones. With a strong Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, super-fast 120W cable charging, and a highly capable set of triple cameras on the back with OIS Gimbal stabilisation, this phone offers plenty of features. The charger is included in the package, and the Legend model even has racing stripes that are modelled after those on BMW M race cars. Available at a cost of Rs 42,990.
3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
The base 8GB/128GB edition of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G costs Rs 41,999, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 44,999. The quad rear camera configuration with 108MP main camera astonished us with its exceptional shot quality in both the day and the night, making it a good choice for photographers. The performance of the Snapdragon 778G chipset is adequate, and the 120Hz AMOLED display is stunning to see. Additionally, the phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust protection.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro
This has two gorgeous colour options: Cosmos Blue and StarDust White, and it costs Rs 44,999. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-equipped smartphone with the lowest price is this one. A 1444Hz pOLED display, a 4800 mAh battery with 68W wired charging and compatibility for wireless charging, a 50MP basic camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera are just a few of the noteworthy features offered by the Edge 30 Pro.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
