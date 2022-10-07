Google Pixel 7 series launched in India, take a look

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Google has launched the new Pixel 7 series along with the new Pixel Watch at the Made by Google event. The new Google Pixel 7 series succeeds the Google Pixel 6 series that was launched by the company last year. The event from Google came as good news for Android fans in India as the Google Pixel 7 series is the first first flagship smartphone series from the company in India after the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart, which has been the company’s ecommerce partner over the last couple of years.
1. Google Pixel 7 series
The design and a few key features of the new Google Pixel 7 series were already revealed by the company ahead of the launch and now, the company has taken the wraps off the much-awaited smartphone series. The new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset and the devices run Android 13 out of the box.
2. Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.
3. Google Pixel 7
When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, it is also powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro
When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises 50MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera. At the front, the device comes with a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.