Google Pixel 7 series launched in India, take a look

Google has launched the new Pixel 7 series along with the new Pixel Watch at the Made by Google event. The new Google Pixel 7 series succeeds the Google Pixel 6 series that was launched by the company last year. The event from Google came as good news for Android fans in India as the Google Pixel 7 series is the first first flagship smartphone series from the company in India after the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart, which has been the company’s ecommerce partner over the last couple of years.