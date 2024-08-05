Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Here are best smartphones under Rs 20000
In the fast-evolving landscape of smartphones, finding feature-rich devices at affordable prices has become a challenge. However, the current market offers a range of excellent smartphones priced below Rs 20,000. These devices boast top-notch features such as high-quality screens, powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and fast charging capabilities. Here are 5 smartphones that you can buy under Rs 20,000
1. Realme 9
The Realme 9 comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor, a high-resolution AMOLED display, and a versatile quad-camera setup. It offers fast charging support and a sleek design, making it a popular choice in its price range. The price of this phone typically ranges between ₹16,659–₹18,006.
2. Samsung Galaxy M33
The Samsung Galaxy M33 features a large Super AMOLED display for vibrant colors and deep blacks. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and boasts a massive battery capacity for long-lasting usage. The camera setup includes multiple lenses for various photography needs. The price of this phone is Rs 16,999.
3. Poco X5
The Poco X5 is known for its high-performance Snapdragon processor, smooth 120Hz refresh rate display, and a large battery with fast charging support. It offers a feature-rich MIUI interface and a capable camera system for capturing detailed photos. The price of this phone is Rs 17,349.
4. Google Pixel 5a
The Google Pixel 5a is part of the Pixel lineup known for its clean Android experience and excellent camera performance, thanks to Google's image processing algorithms. It features a mid-range Snapdragon processor, a high-quality OLED display, and a robust build quality. The price of this phone is Rs 19,999.
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features like a large display, a capable MediaTek processor, a high-resolution camera setup, and a big battery for extended usage. It caters to users looking for a good balance of performance and affordability. The price of this phone ranges between Rs 10,499–19,591.