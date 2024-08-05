Search icon
Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Here are best smartphones under Rs 20000

In the fast-evolving landscape of smartphones, finding feature-rich devices at affordable prices has become a challenge. However, the current market offers a range of excellent smartphones priced below Rs 20,000. These devices boast top-notch features such as high-quality screens, powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and fast charging capabilities. Here are 5 smartphones that you can buy under Rs 20,000

1. Realme 9

Realme 9
1/5

The Realme 9 comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity processor, a high-resolution AMOLED display, and a versatile quad-camera setup. It offers fast charging support and a sleek design, making it a popular choice in its price range. The price of this phone typically ranges between ₹16,659–₹18,006.

2. Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M33
2/5

The Samsung Galaxy M33 features a large Super AMOLED display for vibrant colors and deep blacks. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and boasts a massive battery capacity for long-lasting usage. The camera setup includes multiple lenses for various photography needs. The price of this phone is Rs 16,999.

3. Poco X5

Poco X5
3/5

The Poco X5 is known for its high-performance Snapdragon processor, smooth 120Hz refresh rate display, and a large battery with fast charging support. It offers a feature-rich MIUI interface and a capable camera system for capturing detailed photos. The price of this phone is Rs 17,349.

4. Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5a
4/5

The Google Pixel 5a is part of the Pixel lineup known for its clean Android experience and excellent camera performance, thanks to Google's image processing algorithms. It features a mid-range Snapdragon processor, a high-quality OLED display, and a robust build quality. The price of this phone is Rs 19,999.

 

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
5/5

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features like a large display, a capable MediaTek processor, a high-resolution camera setup, and a big battery for extended usage. It caters to users looking for a good balance of performance and affordability. The price of this phone ranges between Rs 10,499–19,591.

