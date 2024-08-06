Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 price drops as it is expected that iPhone 16 will launch in September, however, Apple has not announced the official dates.
Apple's iPhone 15 is once again on sale with a substantial discount, which may not come as a surprise to many as the device has been consistently sold at reduced prices for a considerable period. The prices has decreased as Apple prepares for the iPhone 16 launch. Although the launch date is anticipated to be September 10, Apple has yet to confirm it officially. iPhone 15 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 73,999. Its 256GB variant is priced at Rs 83,999, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,03,999. It is available in blue, black, green, yellow and pink colors. Let's find more detail on why purchasing the Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price is a great decision.
1. Cutting-edge technology
The iPhone 15 is equipped with advanced technology, including a powerful processor, vibrant display, and innovative features that enhance the overall user experience.
2. Great value for money
By taking advantage of the reduced price, you are getting a premium device that offers exceptional value compared to its original cost. The iPhone 15 continues to deliver reliable performance, ensuring smooth operation for daily tasks, gaming, and multimedia consumption.
3. Quality camera
The iPhone 15's camera system excels in capturing stunning photos and videos, thanks to its high-resolution sensors and advanced image processing capabilities. Despite the initial price drop, iPhones generally retain their value well in the resale market, making the iPhone 15 a wise investment that holds its worth over time.
4. Sleek design
Apple's signature sleek design language is evident in the iPhone 15, boasting a premium build quality and a sophisticated aesthetic that stands out. It's ecosystem prioritises user privacy and security, offering features like Face ID, encrypted messaging, and robust data protection to safeguard your personal information.
5. Overall user experience
The iPhone 15 delivers a premium user experience through a harmonious blend of performance, design, software optimization, and ecosystem integration, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a top-tier smartphone experience at an attractive price point.