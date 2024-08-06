Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple's iPhone 15 is once again on sale with a substantial discount, which may not come as a surprise to many as the device has been consistently sold at reduced prices for a considerable period. The prices has decreased as Apple prepares for the iPhone 16 launch. Although the launch date is anticipated to be September 10, Apple has yet to confirm it officially. iPhone 15 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 73,999. Its 256GB variant is priced at Rs 83,999, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,03,999. It is available in blue, black, green, yellow and pink colors. Let's find more detail on why purchasing the Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price is a great decision.