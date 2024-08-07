Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

The iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. This price can be reduced even more if you have an SBI Credit Card or an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display and was launched in five colour options - pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Now there is some good news for all those who have been wanting to get their hands on the iPhone 15. Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the smartphone, taking advantage of which you can get the iPhone 15 for under Rs 68,000.