Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

The iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. This price can be reduced even more if you have an SBI Credit Card or an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.
The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display and was launched in five colour options - pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Now there is some good news for all those who have been wanting to get their hands on the iPhone 15. Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the smartphone, taking advantage of which you can get the iPhone 15 for under Rs 68,000.
1. Bank offer
The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Blue) is currently available on Amazon for Rs 79, 600. However by using SBI credit card users can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 while purchasing the iPhone 15 via Amazon. Also, ICICI Credit Card users can also get Rs 4,000 Instant Discount. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users can get a Rs 4,000 discount on EMI transactions.
2. Exchange deal
Making an attractive offer for those interested in purchasing iPhone 15 (128 GB, Blue) model, Amazon is giving great deal. By exchanging old iPhone users can get extra discount. You have the chance to slash up to Rs 36,250 off the price by exchaning your old iPhone 14 (good condition). This exchange would lower the effective cost to Rs 34,650.
3. Look for additional discounts or promo codes
During the checkout process, keep an eye out for any additional discounts or promo codes that you can apply to your purchase. Amazon often provides various promotional codes that can help you save more.
4. Proceed to checkout and enter shipping details
If you are satisfied with the product and the deal, click on the "Add to Cart" button to include the iPhone 15 in your shopping cart. 5. Once you have added the iPhone 15 to your cart, proceed to checkout. Enter your shipping address and preferred delivery options accurately.
5. Select payment method and complete purchase
Choose your preferred payment method from the available options (credit/debit card, net banking, Amazon Pay, etc.) and complete the purchase by following the on-screen instructions. Remember to always verify the authenticity of the offer, check seller ratings and reviews, and ensure you are making a secure transaction on Amazon