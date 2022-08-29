Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other iPhone models at discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The iPhone 13, which was released a year ago, is still among the top smartphones on the market right now. The iPhone 13 is now offered on Flipkart for Rs 65,999 as opposed to its previous price of Rs 79,900. The greatest offer available at the moment is Rs 13,901 off, which is included in that price. However, this is not where the agreement ends. You can save an additional Rs 1,000 on the deal if you hold a credit card from HDFC Bank. The final cost will then be Rs. 64,999. Additionally, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you are eligible for an additional 5% cashback. That would be around Rs 3,300, meaning your iPhone 13 will cost you around Rs 62,699.