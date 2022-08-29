Search icon
Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other iPhone models at discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The previous iPhone models have a terrific price cut on Flipkart currently with the launch of iPhone 14.

  Aug 29, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Flipkart has returned with another exciting offer that will let you save money on these high-end smartphones. Apple is announcing its next iPhone series on September 7 so, the previous iPhone models have a terrific price cut on Flipkart currently. On the e-commerce website Flipkart, iPhones are presently available at a significant price. There is still time to take advantage of Apple's customary price cuts on earlier iPhone models, which usually occur immediately after the release of the new models.

1. iPhone 13

iPhone 13
1/5

The iPhone 13, which was released a year ago, is still among the top smartphones on the market right now. The iPhone 13 is now offered on Flipkart for Rs 65,999 as opposed to its previous price of Rs 79,900. The greatest offer available at the moment is Rs 13,901 off, which is included in that price. However, this is not where the agreement ends. You can save an additional Rs 1,000 on the deal if you hold a credit card from HDFC Bank. The final cost will then be Rs. 64,999. Additionally, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you are eligible for an additional 5% cashback. That would be around Rs 3,300, meaning your iPhone 13 will cost you around Rs 62,699. 

2. iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini
2/5

The 128 GB model of the iPhone 13 is discounted by 7% to Rs. 64,999. The platform also provides an on-the-phone swap offer which can lower the price even more by Rs. 19,000. Additional bank offers would add more profit in your pocket.

3. iPhone 12

iPhone 12
3/5

Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 with 64 GB of storage costs Rs. 53,999 on Flipkart. 
As a result, you will get a flat discount of 18%. Additionally, club card discounts are available on the iPhone 12 to further reduce the selling price. Customers using SBI Mastercard Debit Cards, for instance, can get a 10% discount right away, and owners of Flipkart Axis Bank Cards can get a 5% discount to further lower rates.

4. iPhone 12 pro

iPhone 12 pro
4/5

 
In the ongoing Flipkart sale, iPhone 12 Pro is available at a starting price of ₹1,09,150. You can benefit yourself in an exchange with upto Rs.17,000. There is 10% instant discount on SBI Mastercard Debit Cards and 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. 

5. iPhone 11

iPhone 11
5/5

The iPhone 11, the eldest of the bunch, is nevertheless a popular option. Even though some Android phones in its price range may be more powerful, this phone is still a solid option for those trying to save money on an iPhone. Although Apple reduced the official price of the iPhone 11 to Rs 49,900 last year, the device was not discontinued. But if you get the iPhone 11 from Flipkart right now, you would only need to spend Rs 39,999. That represents a savings of Rs 9,901. Cardholders of the HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank will be qualified for the additional discounts.

