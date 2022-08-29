Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other iPhone models at discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The previous iPhone models have a terrific price cut on Flipkart currently with the launch of iPhone 14.
Flipkart has returned with another exciting offer that will let you save money on these high-end smartphones. Apple is announcing its next iPhone series on September 7 so, the previous iPhone models have a terrific price cut on Flipkart currently. On the e-commerce website Flipkart, iPhones are presently available at a significant price. There is still time to take advantage of Apple's customary price cuts on earlier iPhone models, which usually occur immediately after the release of the new models.