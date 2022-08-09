Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale

3/5

The new OnePlus 10T joins the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro in the OnePlus 10-series. The new OnePlus 10T is powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new device sports similar design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and features an AMOLED display. This is the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus that misses on the brand's iconic alert slider. The SoC in the OnePlus 10T is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1. OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support.