Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale

Smartphones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon Great Freedom Festival.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will end tomorrow and the ecommerce platform is offering attractive deals on smartphones from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, this may be the right time To help you out, few have compiled a list of smartphones under Rs 50,000 that you can consider.
1. Apple iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. Apple may discontinue the smartphone this year following the release of Apple iPhone 14 series.
2. iQoo 9T
The new iQoo 9T is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it also features a full HD+ display. The company has confirmed that the new iQoo 9T is guaranteed to get 3 years of Android OS updates along with 4 years of security updates. iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 120Hz of peak refresh rate. When it comes to camera, the iQoo 9T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of 50MP GN5 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 12MP portrait sensor.
3. OnePlus 10T
The new OnePlus 10T joins the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro in the OnePlus 10-series. The new OnePlus 10T is powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new device sports similar design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and features an AMOLED display. This is the first flagship smartphone from OnePlus that misses on the brand's iconic alert slider. The SoC in the OnePlus 10T is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1. OnePlus 10T features a triple camera system that’s headlined by the flagship 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS support.
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It gets a 12MP triple camera setup at the rear and a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. It is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.
5. Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. When it comes to camera, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.