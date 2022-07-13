Nothing Phone (1) launch LIVE updates: First Nothing smartphone launched with unique design, to go on sale on July 21

Technology
Catch all the live updates from Nothing Phone (1) India launch here.
Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India today. Nothing is finally launching the much awaited Nothing Phone (1) after a series of cryptic tweets and teaser. The first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing, is the one of the most anticipated products of this year. Nothing revealed that it is venturing into the smartphone vertical a few months ago and since then, tech enthusiasts have been waiting for its first phone. Until now, the only product in the company’s portfolio is the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. To help fans experience what it will be like using the Nothing Phone (1), the company rolled out the Nothing launcher for Android smartphones that features a similar UI as the upcoming device. The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin at 8:30pm IST in London and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow the Nothing Phone (1) India launch live update here as well.
Although the company has not completely revealed the device, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is available online. As confirmed by Carl Pei in an interview, the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The device also features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface.
The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The company has also confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart and it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.
Wonder how these new mid-range smartphones from Nothing and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a spec comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G for you to find out.
Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: How the specs of the new mid-range smartphones compare
In this price segment, the Nothing Phone (1) directly stacks against the recent offering from Pei’s fromer venture. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India after releasing it for the European market. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphones feature 50MP primary cameras with Sony sensors, HDR10+ certified displays and 4500mAh battery.
The front of the Nothing Phone (1) is occupied by a 6.55-inch OLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner that houses the selfie camera. The device gets very thin bezels and flat edges which gives it a premium look. The SIM tray, USB-C charging port and the speaker grille is placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone.
To see how the Nothing Phone (1) looks like in real life, you can click on the link below.
Nothing Phone (1) launched in India at starting price of Rs 32,999, see how the smartphone looks like in real life
You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customize the Glyph Interface as per their choice. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging, a vertically aligned dual camera setup and a small red LED that blinks when you are recording a video.
The panel comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities.
he Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition. To begin with, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds.
Additionally in India, Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only: HDFC Instant Discount: Rs 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI). All other banks have 3 months Easy EMI.
Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).
You can read the launch story of the Nothing Phone (1) here:
Nothing Phone (1) launched in India, price starts at Rs 32,999: Specs, offers, features and more
Everything comes together, right now. The Phone (1) launch event is live.— Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022
Tune in to #nothingevent here: https://t.co/Ef59Vkd3yj, and join the conversation on Discord, as it happens. pic.twitter.com/7DXyO180py
The wait is about to be over. Phone (1) is launching in 2 hours. #nothingevent live in London. 16:00 BST.— Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022
Join the live conversation as it happens on our Discord.
Watch live here: https://t.co/Ef59Vkd3yj pic.twitter.com/SInHCfXh2g
The 8GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is said to ve priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), the 8GB + 256GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at $419 (around Rs 32,000) and the 12GB variant is said to retail at $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively. If the report is believed to be true then Nothing Phone (1) variants will be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively after instant discount.
Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) buyers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 instant discount. It is worth noting that the offer is only limited to customers who are paying for the Nothing Phone (1) via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The customers can also avail the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.
As per the video, the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be the second product from a UK-based startup after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. The company has teased a few features of the smartphone ahead of the launch and YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) in flesh in his video.
As per the report by Input Mag, Pei revealed that they picked the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset for Nothing Phone (1) due to performance, power consumption, and cost. Pei believes “phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns.”
The chipset backs the speculation that Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-range smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an eight-core CPU that is made up four performance (ARM Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A55), Adreno 642L GPU, and an X53 5G modem.
Phone (1) has 2 exceptional cameras.— Nothing (@nothing) July 8, 2022
But it’s better to show you what it can do. So we gave Phone (1) to the team here.
See the results for yourself here: https://t.co/wxgEVyxeYG pic.twitter.com/jBEF5uwEa5
Nothing Series #3. We take a deeper look at Phone (1). See what it takes to build it from the inside out. And to get it ready for the launch. https://t.co/VxTHXn1XtJ pic.twitter.com/CA3fdZBovR— Nothing (@nothing) July 6, 2022
Phone (1) is a reminder of everything you love about @android.— Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2022
Get ready to experience it tomorrow at the #nothingevent.
12 July, 16:00 BST.
Watch online at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7
Ahead of the launch, Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has confirmed to PTI that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in India. The first smartphone from Google-backed firm will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu. “"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," Sharma told PTI.