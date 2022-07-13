Headlines

Nothing Phone (1) launch LIVE updates: First Nothing smartphone launched with unique design, to go on sale on July 21

Catch all the live updates from Nothing Phone (1) India launch here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India today. Nothing is finally launching the much awaited Nothing Phone (1) after a series of cryptic tweets and teaser. The first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing, is the one of the most anticipated products of this year. Nothing revealed that it is venturing into the smartphone vertical a few months ago and since then, tech enthusiasts have been waiting for its first phone. Until now, the only product in the company’s portfolio is the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. To help fans experience what it will be like using the Nothing Phone (1), the company rolled out the Nothing launcher for Android smartphones that features a similar UI as the upcoming device. The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin at 8:30pm IST in London and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow the Nothing Phone (1) India launch live update here as well.

Although the company has not completely revealed the device, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is available online. As confirmed by Carl Pei in an interview, the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The device also features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface.

The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The company has also confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart and it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:17 PM

    Wonder how these new mid-range smartphones from Nothing and OnePlus stack against each other, here is a spec comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G for you to find out.

     

    Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: How the specs of the new mid-range smartphones compare

     

  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:16 PM

    In this price segment, the Nothing Phone (1) directly stacks against the recent offering from Pei’s fromer venture. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India after releasing it for the European market. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphones feature 50MP primary cameras with Sony sensors, HDR10+ certified displays and 4500mAh battery. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:02 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. As a part of introductory offer, customers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s UK-based startup.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 08:06 AM

    Nothing Phone (1) charging adapter, case and screen protector are already available for purchase on Flipkart.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 10:40 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) stacks against the likes of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Google Pixel 6a.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 10:39 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) will me made in India.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:50 PM

    Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:47 PM

    As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:41 PM

    The front of the Nothing Phone (1) is occupied by a 6.55-inch OLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner that houses the selfie camera. The device gets very thin bezels and flat edges which gives it a premium look. The SIM tray, USB-C charging port and the speaker grille is placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:38 PM

    To see how the Nothing Phone (1) looks like in real life, you can click on the link below.

    Nothing Phone (1) launched in India at starting price of Rs 32,999, see how the smartphone looks like in real life

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:35 PM

    You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customize the Glyph Interface as per their choice. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging, a vertically aligned dual camera setup and a small red LED that blinks when you are recording a video.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:22 PM

    The panel comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:16 PM

    he Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition. To begin with, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:14 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) has finally made its global debut today. After much anticipation Carl Pei led Nothing has launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) for several countries, including India, today (July 12). 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:10 PM

    Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones. Power (45W): RRP Rs 2499 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 1499. Ear (1): RRP Rs 6999 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 5999

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:07 PM

    Additionally in India, Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only: HDFC Instant Discount: Rs 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI). All other banks have 3 months Easy EMI.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 09:05 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999). 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:57 PM

    You can read the launch story of the Nothing Phone (1) here:

    Nothing Phone (1) launched in India, price starts at Rs 32,999: Specs, offers, features and more

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:54 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) sales in India will start at 7:00 PM IST on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:49 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM

    The company claims that the Nothing Phone (1) can last for a day on a single charge.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:46 PM

    The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:46 PM

    Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:45 PM

    The smartphone features a flexible OLED display.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:44 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:42 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) can capture 4K videos as well.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:42 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP dual-rear camera setup with OIS.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:40 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) also features a NFT widget on the homescreen.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:39 PM

    Nothing is working on functionalities that will make Phone (1) a suitable product. The company is testing these new features with Tesla.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:39 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:38 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear. It also gets an aluminum frame.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:37 PM

    The company is building more features around the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1).

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:36 PM

    All the Glyphs on the Nothing Phone (1) are near the function areas.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:36 PM

    Carl Pei is talking about the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1).

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:28 PM

    Nothing has finally taken the wraps off the new Nothing Phone (1).

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:25 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:24 PM

    You can watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch event here.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:19 PM

    Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:17 PM

    The Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1) can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:14 PM

    Just 15 more minutes. The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will begin shortly.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:13 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:12 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:11 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:08 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:05 PM

    This is how the rear of Nothing Phone (1) looks like.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:02 PM

    Nothing was founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in 2020 and the company launched its first product, Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds in 2021.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 08:01 PM

    in the Rs 30,000 segment, the Nothing Phone (1) will stack against the likes of newly launched Poco F4 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:58 PM

    The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) is about to begin.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:55 PM

    he display will have a punch-hole cutout at the top left that houses the selfie camera. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:48 PM

    At the front, the smartphone is rumoured to get a 6.55-inch OLED display.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:47 PM

    Just 40 more minutes and Nothing will take the wraps off Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:39 PM

    The 8GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is said to ve priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), the 8GB + 256GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at $419 (around Rs 32,000) and the 12GB variant is said to retail at $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively. If the report is believed to be true then Nothing Phone (1) variants will be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively after instant discount. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:33 PM

    The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin shortly.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:29 PM

    According to report shared by Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing will be offer the upcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:21 PM

    Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) buyers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 instant discount. It is worth noting that the offer is only limited to customers who are paying for the Nothing Phone (1) via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The customers can also avail the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:19 PM

    You can watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch event here.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:17 PM

    Android smartphone users can experience the user interface of Nothing Phone (1) by installing the Nothing launcher.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:14 PM

    Thousands of viewers are already waiting on the livestream link of the Nothing Phone (1) launch event.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:10 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) TPU case and screen gaurd are already listed on Flipkart ahead of launch.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 07:06 PM

    Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:40 PM

    Reports suggest that the first smartphone from Nothing may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. In the Indian market, the smartphone is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:50 PM

    In India, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:49 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) features similar design language as the Nothing ear (1).

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:39 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:33 PM

    It is expected that the company will follow the Nothing ear (1) startegy with the Nothing Phone (1) by launching a black colour edition of the device a few months after the debut.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:21 PM

    As per the reports, the smartphone will be available offline via Reliance Digital retail stores.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:13 PM

    The company has not yet revaled when the shipping for Nothing Phone (1) will begin but reports suggest that the users may start to recieve the smartphone almost 10 days after the launch event.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:09 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) main camera uses the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766. That means extraordinary detail in any light with the ƒ/1.88 aperture and 1/1.56” sensor size. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:07 PM

    The device boasts a huge display with a punchole selfie camera. It gets flat edges with the power button on the right-hand side and volume rocker on the opposite side. As per the company, the smartphone has been made of consciously chosen materials.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:05 PM

    Apart from this, the video shows that Nothing Phone (1) sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. The speaker grille, USB-C port and SIM card tray can be seen at the bottom end of the device. 

  • 12 Jul 2022, 06:00 PM

    As per the video, the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:58 PM

    This is how the Nothing Phone (1) looks like in flesh.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:55 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) will be the second product from a UK-based startup after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. The company has teased a few features of the smartphone ahead of the launch and YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) in flesh in his video.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:49 PM

    As per the report by Input Mag, Pei revealed that they picked the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset for Nothing Phone (1) due to performance, power consumption, and cost. Pei believes “phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns.”

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:47 PM

    The chipset backs the speculation that Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-range smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an eight-core CPU that is made up four performance (ARM Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A55), Adreno 642L GPU, and an X53 5G modem.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:44 PM

    Recently Nothing shared a few images clicked from the Nothing Phone (1). The company also revealed the camera specifications of the new smartphone.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:38 PM

    Ahead of the launch the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. Nothing revealed about the chipset in Nothing Phone (1) during an exclusive interview to Input Mag.

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:34 PM

    The smartphone will be launched at the Return to Instinct event that will begin at 8:30pm IST. The event will take place in London and it will be live streamed on the company's official website for viewers across the world.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:30 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:29 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:27 PM
  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:27 PM

    Ahead of the launch, Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has confirmed to PTI that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in India. The first smartphone from Google-backed firm will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu. “"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," Sharma told PTI.

     

  • 12 Jul 2022, 05:25 PM

    The Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India.

