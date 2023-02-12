|0.0 : Kraigg Brathwaite, the skipper of West IndiesÂ says that they would have batted first and now have the job to do with the ball. Mentions that it was an all-round effort with batters and bowlers all doing well and feels that this pitch will turn a bit more. Informs that they have one changes with Shannon GabrielÂ coming in for Kemar Roach.
|We are all ready for the start of the second Test!
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bat first. Tells that the pitch looks a bit more drier and there would be biit more turn in this game. Informs that they have few changes with Gudakesh MotieÂ being unwell and couple of other changes.Â
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C), Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano (In place of Brad Evans), Milton Shumba (In place of Gary Ballance), Tanaka Chivanga (In place of Richard Ngarava).Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel (In place of Kemar Roach).
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and Craig ErvineÂ calls it right. ZimbabweÂ have decided to BATÂ first.