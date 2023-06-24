|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 1 | . . . 0wd . . 1 | 1 1 . . 0wd . .
|Last bat : Roston Chaseb Tendai Chatara44(53b3x40x6) SR:83.02, FoW:224/9 (42.4 Ovs)
|42.4 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, OUT! b Tendai Chatara.
|42.3 : Tendai Chatara to Akeal Hosein, A single as this is played towards covers.
|42.2 : Tendai Chatara to Akeal Hosein, Full and on off, Akeal HoseinÂ taps it to covers for one.
|42.1 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Touch short and on off, Roston ChaseÂ pulls it to mid-wicket for one.
|41.6 : Sikandar Raza to Akeal Hosein, Lands it on middle and leg, Akeal HoseinÂ blocks it away.
|41.5 : Sikandar Raza to Akeal Hosein, Touch short and on off, Akeal HoseinÂ eases it to mid on.
|41.4 : Akeal HoseinÂ walks in.
|Sikandar Raza to Keemo Paul, OUT! PLUMB! Sikandar Raza you beauty! Full and on middle and leg, Keemo PaulÂ looks to play a reverse sweep but misses it completely and gets rapped on his thighs. A loud appeal and the umpire doesn't hesitate to raise his finger. West IndiesÂ go eight down!
|41.3 : Sikandar Raza to Keemo Paul, Lands it down leg, Keemo PaulÂ looks to play at it but gets cramped on his thighs.
|41.2 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Bowls it on off, Roston ChaseÂ punches it to mid off for one.
|41.1 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Full and on middle, Roston ChaseÂ plays a reverse sweep towards point for a brace.
|40.6 : Tendai Chatara to Keemo Paul, Full again, this is defended towards mid on. A great over from Tendai Chatara!
|40.5 : Tendai Chatara to Keemo Paul, On a length and on middle, Keemo PaulÂ eases it to short covers.
|40.4 : Tendai Chatara to Keemo Paul, Full and on middle, Keemo PaulÂ blocks it back.
|40.3 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, On a length and on middle nad leg, Roston ChaseÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Keemo PaulÂ walks in.
|40.2 : Tendai Chatara to Keemo Paul, Full and on off, Keemo PaulÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one. Gets off the mark straightaway!
|40.1 : Tendai Chatara to Jason Holder, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! On a length and outside off, shaping away a shade, Jason HolderÂ looks to drive it but gets an outside edge as the ball carries behind the sticks andÂ Joylord Gumbie takes a great catch diving to his right. West IndiesÂ in all sorts of trouble now as they go seven down!Â
|39.6 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|39.5 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Shortish and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|39.4 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, FOUR! The sweep comes out and it is nailed! It is hit through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|39.3 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, Another easy run as this is nudged on the leg side.
|39.2 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, Flatter and on off, kept out.
|39.1 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, On off, blocked.
|38.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, On the bounce! Tossed up on off, this is hit down towards long off. The fielder takes it on the bounce. A run taken.
|38.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, On the stumps, kept out.
|38.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Roston Chase, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|38.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, A single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|38.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, On middle, kept out.
|38.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, FOUR! Nice and fine! Deft! On middle, Jason plays the paddle sweep, gets it very fine and it races away to the fence.
|37.6 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, On middle, this is defended.
|37.5 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Another dot! On middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
|37.4 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Two more! Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|37.3 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, On middle, Holder looks to play the slog sweep, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|37.2 : Ryan Burl to Jason Holder, The googly, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|37.1 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Touch short and on off, Chase punches it to covers for one. 200 up for the Windies!
|36.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, On off, this is defended nicely.
|36.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, On middle, blocked. Good over by Wellington Masakadza!
|36.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, This one comes in with the arm. Jason Holder looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|36.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Roston Chase, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|36.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|36.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Jason Holder, Close! Flatter and on off, this lands and turns away. Holder is beaten as he tries to defend.
|35.6 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Shorter and outside off, Chase looks to cut but is beaten.
|35.5 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Shorter and on middle, blocked.
|35.4 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, On off, kept out.
|35.3 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up on off, this is lofted over covers and it races away to the fence.
|35.2 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|35.1 : Ryan Burl to Roston Chase, Around off, blocked out.
|34.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Jason Holder, Very well timed! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|34.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, Almost! Length and outside off, this one jags back in, Roston Chase looks to drive, it goes off the inside edge down towards fine leg for one.
|34.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Jason Holder, Angled into the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg for one.
|34.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Jason Holder, A bumper this time, evaded well.
|34.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Jason Holder, Solid! Good length and on off, blocked.
|34.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, A single now as this is nudged on the leg side.
|33.6 : Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, Runs! Two of them! On the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|33.5 : Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, Another dot! On middle, kept out.
|33.4 : Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, Bangs it short and angles it away from off, Jason Holder looks to pull but misses.
|33.3 : Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover.
|Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, WIDE! Outside off, left alone.
|33.2 : Richard Ngarava to Jason Holder, FOUR! Excellent from Holder! Errs his line and bowls it down leg, Holder uses the pace of the ball and helps it through fine leg for a boundary.
|33.1 : Richard Ngarava to Roston Chase, Full, angling in, Chase drives it to covers for a single.
|32.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Jason Holder, Lands it on off, this is played towards covers.
|32.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rovman Powell, OUT! LBW! Lands it on middle and leg, Powell looks to flick it but misses it completely as the ball hits his pads. The finger goes up straight away and Powell looks a bit unhappy with it.Â
|32.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, On a length and on off, Chase tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|32.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, Lands it on off, this is driven towards deep covers for a brace.
|32.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, On off, defended.
|32.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Roston Chase, Full and on off, this is played towards covers.
|31.6 : Richard Ngarava to Roston Chase, Short and on off, Chase pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
|31.5 : Richard Ngarava to Rovman Powell, Full and on off, Powell taps it to mid on for one. He gets off the mark!
|31.4 : Richard Ngarava to Nicholas Pooran, OUT! PLUMB! Richard Ngarava gets the big fish. This one lands on a length and on leg, Pooran looks to play at it but misses it completely and gets rapped on the pads. The finger goes up and Pooran looks a bit unhappy with the decision.
|31.3 : Richard Ngarava to Roston Chase, Bowls it on off, Chase guides it to covers for one.
|31.2 : Richard Ngarava to Nicholas Pooran, Another single as this is played towards square leg.
|31.1 : Richard Ngarava to Roston Chase, A single as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|30.6 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Short and on off, Pooran plays a hook shot through mid-wicket and finds the fence.
|30.5 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Short and wide, this is guided towards backward point for a single.
|Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Wide! Strays it down leg, Chase misses his pull shot. A stifled appeal but turned down.
|30.4 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Full and on off, Chase pushes it behind the square for a brace.
|30.3 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, A single as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|30.2 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, Bowls it on off, Pooran taps it to covers for none.
|30.1 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Full and on off, Chase guides it to third man for a single.
|29.6 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Full, on middle, defended towards covers. Tidy over this from Raza!
|Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Three Wides! Sways it down leg, the keeper misses it as the batters collect two runs!
|29.5 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Short and on off, this is punched towards covers for a single.
|29.4 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Outside off, blocked out solidly.
|29.3 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Full, on off, this is swept towards square leg for a single.
|29.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Outside off, blocked out.
|29.1 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Bowls it on off, Pooran eases it to covers.
|28.6 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran,Â Fuller and angling in, Nicholas PooranÂ steers it to point for one.
|28.5 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, blocked out.
|28.4 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, blocked back.
|28.3 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, A single as this is pulled towards square leg.
|28.2 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Outside off, blocked out.
|28.1 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Touch short and on off, Chase punches it to the man at covers.
|27.6 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Full and on off, Chase flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|27.5 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Around off, blocked out.
|27.4 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, A single as this is played towards covers.
|27.3 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on off, this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|27.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, blocked out.
|27.1 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Outside off, blocked out.
|Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Wide! Strays it down leg, Pooran let's it go.
|26.6 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Outside off, left alone.
|26.5 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, Bowls it on off, Pooran looks to loft it but gets an outside edge. It carries and lands safely to the right of the keeper. They collect one.
|26.4 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, A single as this is punched towards covers.
|26.3 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Around off, blocked towards covers.
|26.2 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, FOUR! Full and on off, Chase drives it through covers for a boundary!
|26.1 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, On off, defended.
|25.6 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Outside off, kept out.
|25.5 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Well played! Full and around off, Pooran flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
|25.4 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Short and on off, this is played towards the cover fielder.
|25.3 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Full and on off, this is defended well.
|25.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, A single as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|25.1 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, This one clips his pads and rolls towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|24.6 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, Around off, blocked out.
|24.5 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on off, Pooran taps it to the cover fielder.
|24.4 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Short and wide, Chase punches it to covers for one.
|24.3 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Bowls it on off, this is defended well.
|Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Wide! Strays it down leg, Chase decides to leave it.
|24.2 : Tendai Chatara to Nicholas Pooran, Another single as this is again flicked towards mid-wicket.
|24.1 : Tendai Chatara to Roston Chase, Lands it on off, Chase flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|23.6 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, A single as this is played towards covers.
|23.5 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Lands it on off, this is pushed towards mid off.
|23.4 : Sikandar Raza to Roston Chase, Outside off, Chase looks to play at it but gets beaten.
|23.3 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, OUT! TIMBER! Sikandar Raza shows how it's done! Some turn and bounce, Hope looks to cut it but gets beaten on the turn as the ball hits the sticks. Hope makes his way back.
|23.2 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on off, this is played towards covers for a single.
|23.1 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, On off, defended.
|22.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, Short, on off, Pooran flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|22.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Pooran is on fire! Full and on off, Pooran stands tall and drills it through long off for a boundary!
|22.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, SIX AGAIN! Full and outside off, pace off, Pooran gets low and slogs it over deep mid-wicket as the ball sails into the stands!
|22.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! This is massive! Full and on off, Pooran hangs back and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|22.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Shai Hope, Touch short and on off, Hope punches it to the cover fielder.
|22.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Shai Hope, Lands it on off, Hope pushes it to covers.
|21.6 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Short and wide, Pooran cuts it but finds the point fielder.
|21.5 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Outside off, blocked out.
|21.4 : Sikandar Raza to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on off, Pooran eases it to covers.
|21.3 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, A single as this is played towards covers.
|21.2 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, FOUR! Touch short and on off, Hope picks it well and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|21.1 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, On off, blocked out.
|20.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, Full and on off, Pooran flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|20.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, Another dot as this is played towards mid off.
|20.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, Full and around off, this is blocked towards covers.
|20.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Nicholas Pooran, on middle, blocked towards mid-wicket.
|20.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, OUT! Taken! Blessing Muzarabani with the catch and Wellington Masakadza gets his first. Full and on off, Mayers mistimes his loft as it carries towards long off. Muzarabani near the ropes takes a great catch. Mayers walks back after a fine knock.
|20.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Shai Hope, Full and on off, Hope pushes it to mid off for one.
|19.6 : Sikandar Raza to Kyle Mayers, Another dot ball as this is played towards mid off.
|19.5 : Sikandar Raza to Kyle Mayers, Lands it on off, this is blocked back.
|19.4 : Sikandar Raza to Kyle Mayers, Full and on off, this is played towards covers.
|19.3 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, Lands it on off, Hope eases it to covers for a single.
|19.2 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, this is played through covers for a boundary.
|19.1 : Sikandar Raza to Shai Hope, Bowls it on off, Hope blocks it solidly.
|18.6 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, Lands it on off, Mayers flicks it to square leg for a brace.
|18.5 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, Flights it on off, this is defended well.
|18.4 : Sean Williams to Shai Hope, A single as this is played towards covers.
|18.3 : Sean Williams to Shai Hope, On off, defended.
|18.2 : Sean Williams to Shai Hope, Full and on off, this is played towards covers.
|18.1 : Sean Williams to Shai Hope, Full and on off, Hope drives it to covers for a brace.
|17.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, Bolws it on off, Hope eases it to mid off for one.
|17.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, Quicker one, on middle, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
|17.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, Full and on off, Mayers taps it to covers for one.
|17.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, Lands it on off, this is blocked well.
|17.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, Touch short and on off, Mayers punches it to covers for a brace.
|17.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, Lands it on off, this is played towards covers for a single.
|16.6 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, Lands it on off, this is blocked well.
|16.5 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, Fifty up for Mayers! What a knock! Full and on off, Mayers taps it to covers for a brace.
|16.4 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, Full and on off, Mayers blocks it solidly.
|16.3 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Up, up and over! Full and on off, Mayers picks it well and lofts it over long off for a maximum!
|16.2 : Sean Williams to Kyle Mayers, No run.
|16.1 : Sean Williams to Shai Hope, A single as this is played towards covers.
|15.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, Some turn and bounce, Mayers eases it to mid off.
|15.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, Another single as this is played towards mid on.
|15.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, Touch short and on off, Mayers punches it to covers.
|15.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Absolute magic from Mayers! Lands it on off, Mayers gets low and slogs it over square leg for a boundary.
|15.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, A single as this is played towards covers.
|15.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Shai Hope, Full and on off, this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|14.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Full and on off, Mayers taps it to covers.
|14.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Three in a row! Lands it on off again, Mayers picks it well and lofts it over mid off for yet another boundary!
|14.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, FOUR MORE! Full and on off, this is lofted over covers for four more.
|14.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Full and on off, Mayers lofts it over mid off as the ball finds the fence.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Wide! Lands it down leg, Mayers let's it go.
|14.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Lands it on off, this is defended well.
|14.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Lands it outside off, Mayers let's it go.
|13.6 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Bowls it outside off, Hope looks to play at it but gets beaten.
|Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Wide! Sways it down leg, Hope leaves it alone.
|13.4 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Short and on off, Hope pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|13.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Some extra bounce this time, Hope taps it to covers.
|13.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Touch short and on off, Hope punches it to covers.
|13.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Around off, this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|13.1 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|12.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On middle, kept out.
|12.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On off, kept out.
|12.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On the stumps, kept out.
|12.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On middle, defended.
|12.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On off, this is pushed towards cover.
|12.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Around off, kept out.
|11.6 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, On middle, this is pushed to covers.l
|11.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Around off, this lands and moves away. Shai Hope looks to defend but is beaten.
|11.4 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, On middle, kept out.
|11.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Around off, kept out.
|11.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, On middle, blocked.
|11.1 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, Around off, this is guided to point.
|10.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|10.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shai Hope, On middle, this is pushed through covers for one more.
|10.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shai Hope, A single as this is nudged on the leg side.
|10.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shai Hope, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|10.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shai Hope, Outside off, left alone.
|10.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shai Hope, FOUR! Lovely square drive! Outside off, Shai Hope opens the face of the bat and creams it through point. Races away to the fence.
|9.6 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, On middle, kept out.
|9.5 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.4 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.3 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Outside off, this is cut through point for a boundary.
|9.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shai Hope, A single now as this is guided through point.
|9.1 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, OUT! TAKEN! Number two gone! Zimbabwe back in this one and the crowd loves it. Shorter and on the body, Johnson Charles is cramped for room, he pulls but it goes straight to mid-wicket where Wesley Madhevere takes it with ease.
|8.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On off, this is pushed towards cover.
|8.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Two! On off, this is hit over cover for two.
|8.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to cut but is beaten.
|8.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On middle, Kyle Mayers is solid in defense.
|8.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, On the stumps, blocked nicely.
|8.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, On middle, kept out.
|7.6 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, On the stumps, kept out.
|7.5 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, On middle, blocked.
|7.4 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, left alone.
|7.3 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, BEATEN! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Kyle Mayers is beaten as he tries to defend.
|7.2 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, On off, kept out.
|7.1 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, BEATEN! Outside off, shorter, Kyle Mayers looks to cut but is beaten!
|6.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, On middle, kept out.
|6.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, A loud shout but not given! There was a noise! It was off the back pocket!
|6.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, Outside off, Johnson Charles slashes but misses.
|6.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Brandon King, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The bowling change works! Length and on off, King pushes at it, this goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Raza at first slip.
|6.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Brandon King, On off, this is kept out.
|6.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Brandon King, FOUR MORE! Fuller and on off, this is crisply driven through covers. No chance of stopping that.
|5.6 : Tendai Chatara to Brandon King, Another one on the shorter side, Brandon King guides it down to third man for one.
|5.5 : Tendai Chatara to Brandon King, FOUR! Cut away! Shorter and around off, this is cut past point and it goes into the fence.
|5.4 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Down the leg side. Kyle Mayers looks to pull but misses.
|5.3 : Tendai Chatara to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|5.2 : Tendai Chatara to Brandon King, SIX! Up and over! That is a top shot! On off, a length ball, Brandon King hits it on the up and over the long off fence.
|5.1 : Tendai Chatara to Brandon King, Around off, kept out.
|4.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, defended.
|4.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Brandon King, Another single as this is pushed down to long off.
|4.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, Two! Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|4.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Brandon King, Fuller and on off, this is hit through covers for two.
|4.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|3.6 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, A single now as this is worked on the leg side.
|3.5 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, On off, this is driven but to point.
|3.4 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Fuller again and outside off, this is driven but to covers.
|3.3 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and outside off, this is guided over point for a boundary.
|3.2 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Shorter and on middle, Kyle Mayers looks to pull but misses.
|3.1 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|2.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, A single as this is worked down to long on.
|2.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, blocked.
|2.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On off, kept out.
|Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Down the leg side. Kyle Mayers looks to sweep but misses.
|2.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, kept out.
|2.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
|2.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and on the pads, Mayers looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.6 : Wellington Masakadza to Brandon King, A dot to end! On middle, kept out.
|Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, Kyle Mayers slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, On middle, blocked.
|0.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On middle, kept out.
|Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Run out chance goes abegging! On off, this is pushed towards cover. Kyle Mayers wants a run but is sent back. The throw is towards the keeper but a little wide. The fielder was off balance.
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, BEATEN! Fuller and outide off, Kyle Mayers looks to drive but misses.
|0.4 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Some turn there for the spinner. Down the leg side though, Kyle Mayers looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, FOUR LEG BYES! More runs! On the pads, Kyle Mayers looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. It goes down to the fine leg fence.
|0.3 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Shot! Trademark Kyle Mayers! Shorter and on off, this is punched through covers for a boundary.
|0.2 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, On the pads, this is nudged to square leg.
|0.5 : Wellington Masakadza to Kyle Mayers, A single as this is pushed down to long on.
|0.1 : Wellington Masakadza to Brandon King, Windies and King are underway! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.