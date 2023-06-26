|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | 1 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Joylord Gumbie (W)st Monank Patel b Nosthush Kenjige78(103b5x40x6) SR:75.73, FoW:216/2 (35 Ovs)
|38.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up on off, Sikandar RazaÂ drills this to long off for a single.
|38.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, Short of a length in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ tucks this to long on for a single.
|38.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, FOUR! Fuller one around pads, Sean WilliamsÂ plays the reverse sweeps and smashes a boundary through point region.
|38.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Short of a length in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
|38.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ drills this to dep square leg for a boundary.
|38.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to short cover for nothing.
|37.6 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sean Williams, SIX! Fuller and on pads, Sean WilliamsÂ leans low and flicks this all the way over the fence for a maximum towards fine leg.
|37.5 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sean Williams, On a length in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|37.4 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sean Williams, FOUR! THis is poor from Abhishek Paradkar and Sean WilliamsÂ capitalizes on this. On a length angling down leg, Sean WilliamsÂ lofts this over short fine leg for a boundary.
|37.3 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sean Williams, Full and wide outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ drills this to short cover for no run.
|37.2 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sikandar Raza, Yorker bang on off, Sikandar RazaÂ inside edges this towards short fine leg for a single.
|37.1 : Abhishek Paradkar to Sikandar Raza, On a length outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|36.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, FOUR! Full and wide down leg, Sean WilliamsÂ accepts the gift as he sweeps this wide of the short fine leg for a boundary.
|36.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, Tossed up in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ drills this to long on for a single.
|36.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up on off, Sikandar RazaÂ chips this towards short cover uppishly but the fielder drops it and they take a single too. Aaron JonesÂ drops a sitter here.
|36.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, FOUR! This is too easy for Sean Williams. Short of a length on off, Sean WilliamsÂ shuffles to his leg and drills this through cover for a boundary.
|36.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Full and wide outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ drills this to sweeper cover for a single.
|36.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to sweep but edges this over short fine leg for a couple.
|35.6 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, FOUR! Tossed up a bit wide of stumps, Sean WilliamsÂ slog sweeps this towards the deep mid-wicket region for yet another boundary.
|35.5 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, FOUR! Short and wide of off, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls this one-handed towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|35.4 : Steven Taylor to Sikandar Raza, Full and wide outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ slices this to short third man for a single.
|35.3 : Steven Taylor to Sikandar Raza, Quicker and flatter on off, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks this out.
|35.2 : Steven Taylor to Sikandar Raza, Short of a length in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket fielder.
|35.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up on off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to mid off for a single.
|34.6 : Time for a drinks break. ZimbabweÂ have had an amazing outing with the bat so far with every batter chipping in with some runs. Sean WilliamsÂ has looked sublime and Joylord GumbieÂ was decent too till he lasted. USAÂ needs to contain the hosts here else they will be in for a very big run-chase. Sikandar RazaÂ is the next batter in.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, OUT! GONE! Tossed up outside the off-stump line, Joylord GumbieÂ advances down the track to go big but fails to get any part of his bat behind this as the ball is gathered well by the keeper and Monank PatelÂ takes no time and removes the bails. A good innings from Joylord GumbieÂ comes to an end.
|34.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, Fuller one on off, Sean WilliamsÂ taps this to third man for a single.
|34.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, Short of a length on pads, Sean WilliamsÂ tucks this to fine leg and takes as couple. Sean WilliamsÂ reaches yet another century in the tournament with this couple.
|34.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, SIX! This has to be the shot of the day so far. Tossed up around off, Sean WilliamsÂ advances down the track and times this as pure as he could to loft this over long off for a maximum.
|34.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Full and wide outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ drills this to sweeper cover for a single.
|34.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to sweep but misses out.
|33.6 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, FOUR! Shot of conviction. Tossed up in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ gets low and places the sweep fine and wide of the deep square leg fielder for a boundary.
|33.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
|33.4 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Joylord GumbieÂ is stepping up on the accelerator. Short and wide outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ advances down the track and smashes this past the cover region for a boundary.
|33.3 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Fuller and wide of off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
|33.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ chips this over the infield on the in side for a single.
|33.1 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ defends this off the front foot.
|32.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this back to the bowler for no run.
|32.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Length dragged back a bit, Joylord GumbieÂ cut this to backward point for a single.
|32.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length around middle, Joylord GumbieÂ ramps it behind the wicket for a couple.
|32.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Sean Williams, Fuller one around off, Sean WilliamsÂ flicks this to deep square leg for a single.
|32.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ plays the reverse sweep but carries this to Steven TaylorÂ at short third but he drops it. The batters take a single.
|32.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one on off, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks this out.
|31.6 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one around off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushed this to mid off and takes a quick single.
|31.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this back to the bowler.Â
|31.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Full and wide outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to mid off for a single.
|31.3 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short of a length outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to short cover.
|31.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed u on off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
|31.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ leans low and blocks this out.
|30.6 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Good length delivery in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks this out.
|30.5 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, On a length outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to sweeper cover and takes a couple.
|30.4 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length around off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to point and sets off for a single.
|30.3 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ tucks this to deep mid-wicket or a single.
|30.2 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, DEJA VU! Bouncer around off, Joylord GumbieÂ leans low and plays the upper-cut behind the keeper but closer to third man this time for a single.
|30.1 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Short-pitched delivery body bound, Joylord GumbieÂ leans low and plays the upper cut over the keeper's head for a couple.
|29.6 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this to the on side for no run.
|29.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one around off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this back to the bowler for no run.
|29.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short of a length around off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to sweeper cover for a single.
|29.3 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one on pads, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|29.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ advances down the track and drills this to sweeper cover for a couple.
|29.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short of a length outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to deep extra-cover for a single.
|28.6 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to sweeper cover for a single.
|28.5 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, On a length around off, Joylord GumbieÂ guides this to third man for a single.
|28.4 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length around pads, Sean WilliamsÂ nudges this to deep square leg for a single.
|28.3 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, Back of a length around middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|28.2 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length around pads Sean WilliamsÂ flicks this to fine leg for a couple.
|28.1 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, Fuller one in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this toÂ the on side for no run.
|27.6 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Fuller one on pads, Sean WilliamsÂ works it to the on side for as single.
|27.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one around off, Joylord GumbieÂ nudges this to long on for a single.
|27.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ rolls this to long off for a single.
|27.1 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Full and wide outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to cut this but misses out and the keeper collects it. There was a sound for sure as the ball gets past the bat. Loud appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved.
|27.3 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, FOUR! Tossed up on off, Sean WilliamsÂ edges this wide of the short third man fielder for a boundary behind the wicket.
|27.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, short of a length wide of off, Joylord GumbieÂ punches this to sweeper cover for a single.
|26.6 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter trajectory on pads, Joylord GumbieÂ nudges this to short fine leg for a single.
|26.5 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
|26.4 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Short of a length in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to mid on and takes a single.
|26.3 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, FOUR! Tossed up around middle, Sean WilliamsÂ slogs this over the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary more.
|26.2 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Gentle full toss down the leg side, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to place this over short fine leg but rolls it over to that fielder for a single.
|26.1 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Short of a length in middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes this to long off for a single.
|25.6 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Tossed up around off, Joylord GumbieÂ advances down the track and chips this over mid off for a boundary. Maiden haf-century in ODI for Joylord Gumbie.
|25.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length around off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|25.4 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this straight to short mid-wicket.
|25.3 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Full and wide outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to long off for a single.
|25.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short in length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this to short fine leg for a single.
|25.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short of a length on off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches this to sweeper cover for a single.
|24.6 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ steps out and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|24.4 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, full and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and drills it towards deep point for a brace.
|24.5 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Quicker, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ miscues his drive back to the bowler.
|24.3 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Flatter, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ eases it towards long off for a run.
|24.2 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ drives it wide of long on for a single.
|24.1 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Short and outside off Joylord GumbieÂ cuts it towards backward point.
|23.6 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks it off the back foot through square leg for one more.
|23.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and drills it to the right of the bowler where Steven TaylorÂ dives and makes a half-stops as the ball rolls wide of mid on, Gumbies is halfway down the track but makes his ground in time.
|23.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ drives it towards long on for another run.
|23.3 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short again and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ cuts it towards deep point for a run.
|23.1 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up, full and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ slices it through point where the fielder at deep point misfields and allows the third run.
|23.2 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches it through covers for a run.
|22.6 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, FOUR! A boundary to end the over! This is flighted, full and around middle, Sean WilliamsÂ once again nails his sweep towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|22.5 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Floated, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ blocks it out.
|22.4 : Gajanand Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Shortish again and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ guides it towards short thrid man for a quick run.
|22.3 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Quicker, full and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ reaches for it and steers it through point for a run.
|22.1 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, SIX! FIFTY FOR WILLIAMS! This has been a quick-fire knock from him and he has taken ZimbabweÂ back on track. He will look to make this big now. Gajanand SinghÂ starts with a short delivery, on leg, Sean WilliamsÂ moves back and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|22.2 : Gajanand Singh to Sean Williams, Short and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|21.3 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|21.6 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR BYES! This is fired in full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ goes for the reverse-scoop but misses and Monank PatelÂ behind the stumps fails to stop it as well as the ball runs towards the fine leg fence for four byes.
|21.5 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Short again and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ once again steps out and tucks it towards deep mid-wicket with soft hands. Two runs taken! Good running!
|21.4 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Shortish and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ steps out and nudges it through square leg for a brace.
|21.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, short and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ takes a couple of steps forward and works it towards short mid-wicket.
|21.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
|20.6 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Looped up, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ eases it towards long off for one.Â
|20.5 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is flighted, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ quickly goes down and sweeps it hard and wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.4 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and drives it towards mid off for another run.
|20.3 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Shortish and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes it towards long off for a run.
|20.2 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, full and on leg, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|20.1 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ gets to the pitch of it and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|19.6 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short again and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ pats it straight to short covers.
|19.5 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Quicker, short and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ dabs it towards point.
|19.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Flatter, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drills it towards short covers.
|19.3 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and works it towards long on for a run.
|19.2 : Steven Taylor to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to revers-paddle it but misses.
|19.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Tossed up, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ eases it towards long off for a single.
|18.6 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Looped up, on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and takes it on the full but works it straight o short mid-wicket..
|18.5 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches it through covers for a single. 100 up!
|18.4 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, FOUR! Fine shot! This is flighted, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ thrashes it wide of long on for another boundary.
|18.3 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Quicker, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|18.2 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, FOUR! A gift! Usman RafiqÂ serves a juicy full toss, on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ stays there and heaves it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|18.1 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Tossed up, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ defends it on the front foot.
|17.6 : Drinks! ZimbabweÂ started off really slowly but changed gears after the Powerplay. They did lose Innocent KaiaÂ but Sean WilliamsÂ came in and has shown great intent and will look to continue that way. USAÂ will look for wickets as they know that is the only way to stop the hosts. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
|Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Looped up, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drills it towards long off for one.
|17.2 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Floated, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|17.4 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, FOUR! A streaky boundary! This is flighted, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ goes for the sweep again but gets an inside edge towards the fine leg fence for four more runs.
|17.5 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Saurabh NetravalkarÂ punches it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
|17.3 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Flatter, full and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ moves across to sweep but misses it.
|17.1 : Steven Taylor to Sean Williams, Steven TaylorÂ begins with a tossed-up delivery, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
|16.6 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Good shot! This is slower through the air, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ goes down and reverse-sweep it towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|16.5 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ uses his feet and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|16.4 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Fligthed, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drives it towards long off for another run.
|16.3 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Short and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ cuts it towards deep point for a run.
|16.2 : Usman Rafiq to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, short and on off, keeps very low, Joylord GumbieÂ manages to keep it out to the leg side.
|16.1 : Usman Rafiq to Sean Williams, Usman RafiqÂ starts with a short delivery, on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|15.6 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Jessy SinghÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to pull but misses.
|15.5 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls to the off side. They cross.
|15.4 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, FOUR! Sean WilliamsÂ is dealing in boundaries here! This is full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drills it through extra covers for a boundary.
|15.3 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ taps it in front of point for a single.
|15.2 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ drives it towards mid on again.
|15.1 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, On a length and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|14.5 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, FOUR! Another boundary! Sean WilliamsÂ is taking on the spinner here. This is tossed up, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ once again goes down and sweeps it towards the deep square leg fence for four more runs.
|14.6 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, Shortish and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches it towards short covers. 14 runs of the over!
|14.4 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, FOUR! Cheeky but effective! This is flatter, full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ goes down and nails his reverse-sweeps past point for a boundary.
|14.3 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, SIX! BOOM! Lovely shot! This is flighted, on off, Sean WilliamsÂ dances down the track and smashes it over the long off fence for a maximum.
|14.2 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ mistimes his cut towards short covers.
|14.1 : Nisarg Patel to Sean Williams, Tossed up, full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.6 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Full again and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|13.5 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Touch fuller, on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|13.4 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, Length again and on the pads, Sean WilliamsÂ flicks it through square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|13.3 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, On a length and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|0.0 : Sean WilliamsÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|13.2 : Jessy Singh to Sean Williams, Full and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drives it straight to mid off.
|13.1 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, OUT! TAKEN! Jessy SinghÂ draws first blood! Innocent KaiaÂ goes after a struggling knock in the middle. This one is fuller in length and around middle, Innocent KaiaÂ clears his front leg and goes for the big slog but mistimes it badly in the air towards deep square leg where Shayan JahangirÂ takes a few steps forward, settles under it and takes a good catch. ZimbabweÂ lose their first wicket!
|12.6 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Flatter, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it towards mid on for a quick run.
|12.5 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Darts this one full, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ drills it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|12.4 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Quicker, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks it towards short covers again.
|12.3 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Flighted, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|12.2 : Nisarg Patel to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a run.
|12.1 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Tossed up, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ goes down but mistimes his slog-sweep towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.6 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one, on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|11.5 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, Length again and on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ tucks it wide of square leg for a single.
|11.4 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, Good comeback! Jessy SinghÂ lands this on a good length and on off, shaping away a bit, Innocent KaiaÂ gets beaten on the outside edge as he tries to push it away.
|11.3 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! A boundary now! This is full again, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ once again steps down the track and lofts it over mid off for a one-bounce four. That also brings up the 50-run partnership between the two openers.
|11.2 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, SIX! BANG! Innocent KaiaÂ goes big now! Jessy SinghÂ serves this full, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ skips down the track and slogs it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|10.6 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Darts this one full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ drills it towards short covers where the field only makes a half-stop. They cross.
|11.1 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, On a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards mid on.
|10.5 : Nisarg Patel to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ eases it towards long off for one.
|10.4 : Nisarg Patel to Innocent Kaia, Flatter, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
|10.3 : Nisarg Patel to Joylord Gumbie, Quicker, short and on leg, Joylord GumbieÂ works it towards square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Nisarg PatelÂ replaces Nosthush Kenjige.
|10.2 : Nisarg Patel to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, short and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ steers it towards point.
|10.1 : Nisarg Patel to Joylord Gumbie, Nisarg PatelÂ begins with a tossed-up delivery, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it out.
|9.6 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pulls it wide of deep square leg where a fumble allows the third run.
|9.5 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, This is on a good length and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ waits for it and punches it wide of mid on as the fielder chases it down to keep it inside. Three runs taken! Good running!
|9.4 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Full again and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ slices it uppishly but through backward point for one.
|9.3 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, Goes a bit fuller, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards mid on for a run.
|9.2 : Jessy Singh to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ mistimes his cut towards short covers.
|9.1 : Jessy Singh to Joylord Gumbie, Jessy SinghÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ pats it down to the leg side for a quick single.
|8.6 : Jessy SinghÂ comes into the attack now.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Slower through the air, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ taps it in front of point.
|8.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Quicker, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
|8.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Fires this one full, on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Flatter, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ tucks it towards deep square leg and come back for the second.
|8.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Floated, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ defends it on the front foot.
|8.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Tossed up, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|7.6 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, On a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ defends it towards short covers.
|7.5 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, In the blockhole, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ digs it out towards covers.
|7.4 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ pats it towards gully.
|7.3 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Two in a row now! Abhishek ParadkarÂ pitches this one up, on off again, Joylord GumbieÂ creams it through covers this time for another boundary.
|7.2 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Finally the first boundary of the match! Abhishek ParadkarÂ serves this full and around off, Joylord GumbieÂ stays there and drives it sweetly past mid off for a boundary.
|6.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, DROPPED! This is quicker, full and off, Joylord GumbieÂ tries to push it off the back foot but gets a thin outside edge which deflects off the pads Monank PatelÂ and goes behind. They cross/
|7.1 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|6.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Flighted, full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ nudges it wide of mid-wicket for another run.
|6.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Floated, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|6.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ drives it towards long off for a run.
|6.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Quicker, full and on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ works it off the inner half through square leg for a single.
|5.6 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ guides it straight to gully. This has been a great effort from the USAÂ bowlers so far.
|5.5 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, This is on a hard length and around off, Innocent KaiaÂ tucks it wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
|5.4 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, Fuller and on off,Â Innocent KaiaÂ mistimes his drive towards mid off.
|5.3 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, On a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|5.2 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ pats it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his left to stop it.
|5.1 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Fine bowling! This is on a good length and on the fifth stump line, shaping away, Joylord GumbieÂ gets squared up and the ball goes past the outside edge.
|4.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Flatter, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks it to the left of the bowler.
|4.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Shorter in length and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ cuts it wide of point where the fielder makes a good diving stop. They cross.
|4.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Quicker, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it out.
|4.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Floated, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ eases it towards long off for another run.
|4.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Tossed up, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ drives it towards long off for a run.
|4.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Fires this on the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ flicks it towards backward square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! We can see the USAÂ players in a huddle where Usman RafiqÂ is getting his debut cap. Now they spread out to take their respective field positions. Joylord GumbieÂ and Innocent KaiaÂ are the two openers for Zimbabwe. Nosthush KenjigeÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|3.6 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Fullish and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|3.5 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Short of a length and outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ taps it down towards point.
|3.4 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, In the air...safe! This is full and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ chases it to drive but gets a thick outside edge wide of point and gully for a single.
|3.2 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, Swing and a miss! Abhishek ParadkarÂ sees the batter advance and bangs this short, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to pull it wildly but fails to connect.
|3.3 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, On a length and on of, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it towards short covers.
|3.1 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ miscues his cut back to the bowler.
|2.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes it towards covers.
|2.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ defends it on the front foot.
|2.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Quicker, short and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ dabs it towards point.
|2.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Floated, full and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ opens the face and guides it just past first slip for a couple of runs.
|2.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Short and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|2.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Tossed up, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it towards long off for a single.
|1.6 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, BEATEN! This is on a good length and on off again, angling away, Joylord GumbieÂ tries to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.4 : Abhishek Paradkar to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length and on off, Joylord GumbieÂ taps it towards gully.
|1.3 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, Full again and around off, shaping away, Innocent KaiaÂ is a bit early into his drive and gets an outside edge through short third man for a single.
|1.2 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, BEAUTY! Abhishek ParadkarÂ this time serves it full and on off, nips back in sharply, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to drive it away but misses and the ball just goes past the off pole.
|1.1 : Abhishek Paradkar to Innocent Kaia, Abhishek ParadkarÂ begins with a good-length delivery, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ keeps it out onto the pitch.
|0.6 : Abhishek ParadkarÂ to share the attack.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Flighted, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ defends it on the front foot.
|0.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Quicker, short and around leg, angling in, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to flick but misses as Monank PatelÂ grabs it. There is a slight appeal but turned down and it is not given as a wide as well.
|0.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Flatter, full and on middle, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it out.
|0.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Tossed up, full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it towards longÂ off for a run and gets off the mark.
|0.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Innocent Kaia, Floated, short and around off, Innocent KaiaÂ steers it towards point.
|0.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Joylord Gumbie, Joylord GumbieÂ and ZimbabweÂ are underway straightaway! Nosthush KenjigeÂ starts with a short delivery, outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ cuts it towards point where a fumble allows the single.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the match but before that the players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be USA's first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
|PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree is pitchside. He says that it is a good batting deck but a lot dryer as well. Adds that it has some moisture which could assist the pacers early on and spinners will get some turn deep into the game. Ends by saying that we can expect a lot of runs.
|USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C)&(WK) (replaces Saiteja Mukkamalla), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Abhishek Paradkar (replaces Saurabh Netravalkar), Usman Rafiq (replaces Ali Khan).
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Innocent Kaia (replaces Craig Ervine), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (replaces Tendai Chatara), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans (replaces Clive Madande), Luke Jongwe (replaces Blessing Muzarabani), Richard Ngarava.Â
|Sean Williams, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says that it could be a good toss to lose in the end and having a bat first could be a good thing for the side. Adds that there are four changes but this doesn't mean that the attitude will change for the side and the team would be looking to win this as well.
|Monank Patel, the skipper of USAÂ says they will bowl first and the history suggests chasingÂ is easy here and they have decided to field on that stat. Adds that there are three changes for this game. Closes by saying the top order hasn't adapted to the conditions here and they need to do well .
|Toss- USAÂ have won the toss andÂ elected to FIELD first.