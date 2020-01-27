|0.0 : Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe comfortably in the first Test. Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal were the stars for the visitors. They would look to come up with another terrific performance and win the series 2-0. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, batted well in the first innings but collapsed badly in the second. They would hope that they perform better with the willow in hand and level the series. Welcome to our coverage of the second and final Test of this series. Do join us in a while.
|Zimbabwe win the toss and choose to bat first.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando (In place of Kasun Rajitha).
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (In place of Ainsley Ndlovu), Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba (In place of Kyle Jarvis).
|We are all set to begin! Kevin Kasuza and Prince Masvaure are out in the middle as the openers for Zimbabwe. The Sri Lankan players follow them out. Suranga Lakmal will start for the visitors.
|0.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Starts off with a length ball around middle, it tails back in a touch. It is pushed back to the bowler.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Masvaure defends it to the bowler.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Fullish delivery on off, Masvaure defends it to mid off.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Masvaure works it to the mid-wicket.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Just short of Lakmal! Full delivery on middle, Masvaure looks to defend but it takes the top half of the bat and goes uppishly towards the bowler. Lakmal dives ahead but the ball falls short.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Lakmal dishes a full delivery on off, Masvaure looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and rolls to point. Maiden to start with from Suranga Lakmal.
|Vishwa Fernando will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Fernando starts with a fuller one outside off, Kasuza lets the ball go to the keeper.
|1.2 : V Fernando to Kasuza, On middle, Kasuza pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.3 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Kasuza.
|1.4 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full toss on middle, Kasuza works it to square leg.
|1.5 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket.
|1.6 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Fullish on middle, pushed to mid on. Two maidens to start with from the Lankans,
|2.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure pushes it to point.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Prince lunges and drives it to mid off.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Fullish delivery outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to this one.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure looks to flick but the ball takes the inside edge and hits the pads.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Prince does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to P Masvaure, Fullish delivery on middle, Prince pushes this down to mid on.
|3.1 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|3.2 : Fernando to Kasuza, Very full delivery on middle, Kasuza looks to dig it out but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads and rolls to square leg. The batters take a run and Zimbabwe are finally off the mark.
|3.3 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Masvaure defends it to point.
|3.4 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Prince blocks it to cover.
|3.5 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure defends it to point.
|3.6 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Masvaure looks to leave but it takes the bottom edge and goes towards gully.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, BEATEN! Beautiful delivery from Lakmal. Good length ball outside off, Kasuza looks to defend but misses it altogether.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kevin shoulders arms to this one.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on the pads, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to this one.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length delivery on off, Kasuza taps it to point.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|5.1 : V Fernando to Masvaure, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Masvaure still pokes at it but fails to get any bat on it.
|5.2 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Masvaure stands tall and defends it off the back foot.
|5.3 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Outside off, left alone.
|5.4 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Length ball on off, pushed to point.
|5.5 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Good length ball outisde off, Masvaure pushes it through the gully region for a couple.
|5.6 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Length ball on the pads, Masvaure looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and the batters manage to take a leg bye.
|6.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball down the leg side, Masvaure looks to flick but fails to get any bat on it.
|6.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Back of a length ball on off, Masvaure pushes it to cover.
|6.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle and leg, Prince works it to square leg. He wants the single but is sent back by Kasuza.
|6.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Prince defends it to mid on.
|6.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On a length on off, Masvaure solidly defends it to the cover fielder. 4 maidens in a row from Lakmal.
|7.1 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Length ball on the pads, Kasuza looks to tuck it to the leg side. He misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|7.3 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza pushes it down to mid on.
|7.4 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Length on middle, tucked to fine leg for a single.
|7.5 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Fernando dishes a fuller one outside off, Masvaure lets the ball through to the keeper.
|7.6 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure drives but it lands just in front of the bowler and rolls to mid off.
|8.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball on off, Kasuza defends it to mid off.
|8.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery on off, Kasuza prods forward and defends it out.
|8.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Lakmal dishes a full ball on middle, Kasuza defends it to mid on.
|8.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kevin leaves it alone.
|8.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Short of a length on middle, Kasuza tucks it to deep square leg for a single. Lakmal finally concedes a run.
|8.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Length ball on off, Masvaure pushes it to cover.
|First change of the game! Lahiru Kumara is into the attack.
|9.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Kumara starts with a length delivery on middle, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the inside half of the bat and the ball rolls to mid-wicket.
|9.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on off, Kasuza drives it to mid off for nothing.
|9.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, On off, Kasuza lunges forward and drives it to cover.
|9.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kevin lets the ball go to the keeper.
|9.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Fullish delivery outside off, Kasuza makes another leave.
|9.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Good length on off, Kasuza defends it out.
|Vishwa Fernando is back on! Change of ends for him.
|10.1 : V Fernando to Masvaure, FOUR! Just about gets to the ropes! First boundary of the game! A half volley, very full and wide outside off. Masvaure leans into it and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
|10.2 : V Fernando to Masvaure, This is angled into the batter, Masvaure works it to mid-wicket.
|10.3 : V Fernando to P Masvaure, Three now! Width on offer again, short and outside off. Masvaure slaps it through covers. It stops as it reaches near the ropes. Three taken.
|10.4 : V Fernando to K Kasuza, Edgy run! Shorter and around off, Kasuza looks to defend but it hits the outside edge and goes past the gully fielder for one.
|10.5 : V Fernando to Masvaure, Inside edge! Angled into the left-hander. Masvaure looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|10.6 : V Fernando to Masvaure, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Kasuza ducks under it.
|11.2 : L Kumara to K Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads. Kasuza kicks the ball away as he thinks that it might hit the stumps.
|11.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, On a length on off, Kevin defends it to cover.
|11.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Well fielded! Full delivery outside off, Kasuza drives it through the cover region for three. Lakmal chases after it and cleans it up. The umpires check whether it is a boundary but Lakmal has done a good job there.
|11.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Length ball on off, Masvaure defends it to mid off.
|11.6 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Fullish on off, Masvaure pushes it to mid off.
|12.1 : V Fernando to K Kasuza, EDGY! Good length ball on off, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes to gully on one bounce.
|12.2 : V Fernando to Kasuza, FOUR! Too straight from Fernando and it has been put away. Full delivery on the pads, Kasuza whips it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|12.3 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full delivery on off, pushed to mid off.
|12.4 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, coming back in sharply. Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and gets stuck in the flap of the pad.
|12.5 : V Fernando to Kasuza, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|12.6 : V Fernando to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to this one.
|DRINKS! Zimbabwe have started sedately. They are going at a run rate of just around 1. Sri Lanka have bowled well but have been unrewarded so far. They will look to get wickets as quickly as possible.
|13.1 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full delivery outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|13.2 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Kumara bends his back and bowls a short one on middle, Masvaure though is not too perturbed as he defends this one to cover.
|13.3 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Shorter one outside off, Masvaure sways away from it.
|13.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Inside edge saves Masvaure! Full delivery on off, Masvaure looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. If he had misses, would have been close.
|13.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short ball outside off, Masvaure punches it to point.
|13.6 : L Kumara to Masvaure, OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, Sri Lanka have broken through! This is a poor shot though. Good length delivery outside off, Masvaure looks to drive without moving his feet. He gets a thick outside edge and goes towards the keeper. Niroshan Dickwella makes no mistake behind the stumps and starts celebrating rightly so.
|Craig Ervine is the new man in. Lasith Embuldeniysa is into the attack.
|14.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floats it up on middle, it is kept out.
|14.2 : Embuldeniya to Kasuza, FOUR! Excellent shot. A very safe one too. This is tossed up on middle, it is a little too full. Kasuza lofts it over the bowler's head and it goes for a one bounce boundary.
|14.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Extremely full this time and on middle, it is jammed out back to the bowler.
|14.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Angled into the pads, Kasuza works it towards short leg.
|14.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Nicely played! Good fielding too! Flighted ball on off, Kasuza plays it with the turn towards covers. The fielder there dives and saves at least two for his side. one taken.
|14.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Slightly fuller again and outside off, Ervine gets to the pitch of the ball, strokes it uppishly but in the gap in the cover region for a boundary. A good over for Zimbabwe.
|15.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball around middle, Kasuza ducks under it.
|15.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Back of a length ball on middle, Kevin defends it to mid on.
|15.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Length delivery on off, Kasuza drives it to mid off.
|15.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, whipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|15.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to this one.
|15.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Kumara dishes a full ball on middle, Ervine defends it back to the bowler.
|16.1 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, EDGY! Floated on off, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes past the first slip fielder towards third man. Two taken.
|16.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it back to the bowler.
|16.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Loopy delivery on middle, Kasuza looks to sweep but it takes the top edge and goes towards mid-wicket. Luckily for Kasuza, the ball lands safely. A single taken.
|16.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated around off, Ervine looks to defend but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head.
|16.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|16.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy one on middle, Ervine works it to square leg.
|17.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball on middle, Kasuza defends it to the leg side.
|17.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Fullish delivery on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|17.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, FOUR! Punched away nicely! Short ball outside off, Kasuza stands tall and punches it through point for a boundary.
|17.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Kumara bowls a full one on middle, Kasuza pushes it to mid on.
|17.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Fuller one outside off, Kevin leaves it alone.
|17.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short on off, Kasuza looks to cut but it takes the bottom edge and rolls onto the pitch.
|18.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, Ervine tucks it to square leg.
|18.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, SIX! Beautiful shot! Floated on off, Ervine dances down the track and lifts it over the long on region for a maximum.
|18.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on off, Ervine sweeps it to square leg for a single.
|18.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flighted on off, Kevin defends it to point.
|18.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|18.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, EDGED BUT SAFE! Floated outside off, with some spin on it. Kasuza looks to drive it on the up but gets an outside edge which just lands ahead of the cover fielder. Two runs taken.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is on now!
|19.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Shorter and on the pads, Ervine works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|19.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on off, Kasuza prods forward and defends it out.
|19.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle and leg, Kasuza works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|19.4 : de Silva to C Ervine, OUT! CAUGHT! Bowling change works for Sri Lanka. Dhananjaya de Silva does the trick for the Lankans. De Silva tosses this one up on middle, Ervine prods forward to defend but goes at it with hard hands. It takes the inside edge and goes towards short leg. Oshada Fernando there takes a sharp catch.
|Brendan Taylor is the new man in.
|19.5 : de Silva to Taylor, Floated ball down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses. De Silva thinks there is an edge and appeals but the umpire is not interested.
|19.6 : de Silva to Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor gets off the mark by pushing this down to long on for a single. 50 up for the hosts.
|20.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor defends it to cover.
|20.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter delivery on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|20.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor defends it back to the bowler.
|20.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, SIX! Nice use of the feet. Taylor will not allow the spinners to settle. Full delivery on off, Taylor dances down the track and hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|20.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Outside off, left alone.
|20.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated ball outside off, Taylor lets it through to the keeper.
|21.1 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flat one on middle, Kasuza defends it out.
|21.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle, Kevin prods forward and defends it.
|A run out appeal and the umpire has taken it upstairs! The Sri Lankans do not seem excited.
|21.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, NOT OUT! Taylor shows good presence of mind there. De Silva dishes a full ball on middle, Kasuza drives it straight back to the bowler. Dhananjaya gets a hand on it and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. He puts in an appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. They replays roll in and they show that Taylor had got his bat inside the crease.
|21.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it back to the bowler.
|21.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kasuza drives it to long on for a single.
|21.6 : de Silva to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|22.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floats it up on off, it is hit towards the man at short covers.
|22.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Slows it up and lands it on off, Kasuza initially looks to drive but then keeps it out.
|22.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy ball on middle, defended.
|22.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Another tossed up delivery on middle, Kasuza is solid in defense.
|22.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Another floated delivery on the off pole. Kasuza keeps it out.
|22.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, A maiden! A little too full this time, it is driven hard but hits silly point.
|23.1 : de Silva to Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor goes for the reverse sweep but fails to get any bat on it. It seems to have gone off the arm and it lobs to square leg. The fielder takes the catch and the Lankans go up in huge appeal. The umpire is not interested though.
|23.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Floated on middle, Taylor blocks it out.
|23.3 : de Silva to Taylor, Flighted on middle, Taylor works it to the leg side for a couple.
|23.4 : de Silva to Taylor, FOUR! Cut away nicely! Short ball outside off, Taylor cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
|23.5 : de Silva to B Taylor, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
|23.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, Outside off, punched off the back foot to cover.
|24.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floats it up on off, Taylor pushes it to covers.
|24.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, On middle, kept out.
|24.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, One more delivery on middle, Taylor is solid in defense again.
|24.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Nicely played! This time connects with the reverse sweep and hits it through short third man for a boundary.
|24.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Follows the boundary up with a single as this is worked around the corner.
|24.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, A dot to end as the last ball is pushed towards cover.
|25.1 : de Silva to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.2 : de Silva to Taylor, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|25.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated ball on middle, Kasuza sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
|25.5 : de Silva to Taylor, FOUR! Innovation. Floated ball on middle, Taylor plays the reverse sweep towards the third man region for a boundary.
|25.6 : de Silva to B Taylor, Full toss, whipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|26.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy ball on middle, Taylor defends it back to the bowler.
|26.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, On middle, blocked back to the bowler.
|26.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Plays this shot very well! Floated ball outside off, Taylor lunges and drives it over the extra cover region for a boundary.
|26.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Poor delivery! Flighted down the leg side, Taylor paddle sweeps it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|26.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on off, Taylor defends it out.
|26.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Looped up ball on off, Taylor blocks it solidly.
|27.1 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kevin works it to deep square leg for a single.
|27.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Fullish delivery on off, Taylor paddle sweeps it to fine leg for a couple.
|27.3 : de Silva to B Taylor, Loopy delivery on off, Taylor defends it to point.
|27.4 : de Silva to Taylor, Flatter one on middle, Taylor punches it down to long on for a single.
|27.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, On middle, worked to short leg.
|27.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, Short delivery outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
|28.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated ball outside off, spinning away,. Kasuza shoulders arms to this one.
|28.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy one on on off, Kasuza pushes it to point.
|28.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Outside off, left alone.
|28.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flighted delivery on middle, Kevin looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. A couple.
|28.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms.
|28.6 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Full on middle, Kasuza drives it to the bowler.
|29.1 : de Silva to Taylor, FOUR! This is poor bowling! Floated ball down the leg side, Taylor sweeps it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|29.2 : de Silva to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor defends it out.
|29.3 : de Silva to Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|29.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, On off, Kasuza defends it out.
|29.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flighted ball on middle, Kevin solidly blocks it.
|29.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kasuza works it to short leg. LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|An excellent session for Zimbabwe! Yes, they have lost two wickets but the way they played is what they will be happy about. They really took the attack to the bowlers especially the spinners. Both Taylor and Kasuza have really played well so far and are amidst a good stand. Also, it is a much-needed one as Zimbabwe lost two wickets quite early. The hosts will hope the two can continue and make this start a significant one.
|The Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, started off decently. They kept it nice and tight in the first hour. However, the spinners have had no answer to this counter-attacking cricket from Taylor and Kasuza in the second. They have got the ball turn a little but the Zimbabwe batters have tackled it nicely. What different can we see from the Lankans in the second session? We will find out shortly.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are all set for the action to begin! The Zimbabwe batters, Brendan Taylor and Kevin Kasuza make their way out to the middle to resume their innings. Suranga Lakmal to start the proceedings for the visitors. Here we go...
|30.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, No Ball!!! Full delivery outside off, Taylor drives it to mid off. Lakmal has overstepped.
|S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to it.
|30.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|30.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, On off, Taylor prods forward and defends it out.
|30.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, FOUR! Hammered! Full on middle, Taylor thrashes it straight past the bowler and into the fence. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two. 100 up for the hosts.
|30.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|30.6 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Lakmal bowls another full delivery outside off, Brendan lets it go to the keeper.
|Lasith Embuldeniya will bowl from the other end.
|31.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on off, Kasuza guides it to third man for a single.
|31.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, BEATEN! Flighted ball outside off, Taylor attempts the sweep but misses it altogether.
|31.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Floated on middle, Taylor bends on his knees and sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|31.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|31.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! FIFTY! Brilliant counter-attacking innings from Taylor. Floated on middle, Taylor sweeps it to the fine leg region for another boundary.
|31.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|32.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery outside off from Lakmal. Kasuza prods forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|32.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball outside off, Kevin leaves the ball alone.
|32.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fullish ball outside off, Kasuza makes another leave.
|32.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards gully.
|32.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, OUT! TIMBER! That's an absolute peach from Suranga Lakmal. Kasuza walks back disappointed. Earlier, Lakmal was getting the ball to move away but this one tails back in. It is a length ball around off, tailing back in sharply. Kasuza misreads it and decides to leave it. The ball goes and hits the off stump. The partnership is broken.
|Sean Williams is the new man in.
|33.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Well played in the end! Taylor comes down the track but the bowler fires it wide outside off. Taylor strokes it through covers for one.
|33.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short delivery on middle, Williams pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|33.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|33.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter one outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|33.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter one outside off, pushed to deep cover.
|33.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Williams defends this floated ball on off back to the bowler.
|34.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, FOUR! Strays in line this time! Good length ball down the leg side, Taylor just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|34.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Fullish delivery on middle, Taylor defends it to mid-wicket.
|34.3 : Lakmal to Taylor, An appeal for LBW turned down. Good length ball on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Lakmal and the rest appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|34.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Fullish on off, Taylor defends it to point.
|34.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Length ball outside off, Brendan makes a leave to this one.
|34.6 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, tailing back in. Taylor leaves it alone.
|35.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams defends it back to the bowler.
|35.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short ball on middle, Sean pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter delivery outside off, Taylor pushes it to deep cover for another single.
|35.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, SIX! Thrashed! Floated on off, Williams dances down the track and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket region for half a dozen.
|35.5 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flatter one on middle, Williams pushes it down to long on for a single.
|35.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor prods forward and defends it out.
|36.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, Fuller one off, Williams pushes it to cover.
|36.2 : S Lakmal to Williams, Length ball on off, Sean taps it towards gully and takes a single.
|36.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery on off, Taylor drives it to cover.
|36.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Uppish! Full delivery on middle, Taylor looks to whip it away but it takes the outer half of the bat and lobs off over the cover fielder. A couple taken.
|36.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, OUT! LBW! Lakmal strikes yet again and Taylor after getting a start has to make his way back to the pavilion. This is brilliant bowling though from Lakmal. Full delivery on middle, Taylor looks to drive but gets hit on the pads. Lakmal and the rest appeal and the umpire raises his finger immediately. Looked plumb to the naked eye.
|Sikandar Raza is the new man in.
|36.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, BEATEN! What a delivery from Suranga Lakmal. Full delivery outside off, moving away a little bit. Raza prods forward to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|37.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams defends it back to the bowler.
|37.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short delivery on middle, Williams pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|37.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated ball on middle, Raza paddles it to fine leg for a single.
|37.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on off, Williams defends it solidly to cover.
|37.5 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short delivery outside off, Williams pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|37.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Raza sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|38.1 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery outside off, Raza leaves it alone.
|38.2 : S Lakmal to Raza, On off, pushed to cover.
|38.3 : S Lakmal to Raza, Fullish delivery on off, Sikandar drives it straight back to the bowler.
|38.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, Fullish delivery outside off, Raza shoulders arms to this one.
|38.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on middle, Raza works it to square leg.
|38.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, On off, tapped to point.
|39.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams works it to deep square leg for a single.
|39.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Full delivery outside off, Raza drives it to cover.
|39.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Looped up ball on off, Sikandar prods forward and defends it out.
|39.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, FOUR! Nicely played! Flatter delivery outside off, Raza cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
|39.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on middle, Raza defends it out.
|39.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, On middle, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 5-2-8-1, his figures so far.
|40.1 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza pushes it through covers for a couple.
|40.2 : L Kumara to Williams, FOUR! A juicy delivery and it has been put away. Full toss on off, Williams caresses it through the cover region for a boundary.
|40.3 : L Kumara to Williams, Short of a length ball on off, Williams defends it out.
|40.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams pushes it through the cover region for three. 150 up for the hosts.
|Almost everybody is walking towards Embuldeniya! He has been hit on the wrist. He seems to be in a lot pain, the physio has also come out. Embuldemiya is walking off the field now.
|40.5 : L Kumara to Raza, OUCH! That was hit hard! Jeez! Short ball on middle, Raza pulls it very hard. It goes towards mid-wicket where Embuldeniya is tationed. He gets hit on the thumb and the ball pops out. It was not an easy catch though as it was travelling. Embuldeniya has hurt himself and that too on his bowling hand.
|40.6 : L Kumara to Raza, Back of a length delivery on middle, Raza looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|Dhanajaya de Silva is back into the attack. He has a wicket to his name, can he take another?
|41.1 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams defends it to short leg.
|41.2 : de Silva to Williams, Short ball on middle, Williams pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|41.3 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on middle, blocked out.
|41.4 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery on off, Williams lunges forward and defends it to cover.
|41.5 : de Silva to Williams, SIX! Excellent use of the feet. Floated on off, Williams dances down the track and hammers it over the long off region for a boundary.
|41.6 : Silva to S Williams, TOP EDGE! Floated on off, Williams goes for the sweep but it takes the top edge and lobs over the first slip fielder. The batters manage to take a couple.
|42.1 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on middle, Raza works it to mid-wicket.
|42.2 : L Kumara to S Raza, Short ball around off, Raza pulls it to mid-wicket.
|42.3 : L Kumara to Raza, Length ball on the pads, Raza works it to fine leg for a single.
|42.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Short ball on off, Williams pushes it to point.
|42.5 : L Kumara to Williams, Back of a length ball on middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
|42.6 : L Kumara to Raza, Shorter in length on off, Raza stands tall and defends it out.
|DRINKS!
|43.1 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams blocks it out.
|43.2 : de Silva to Williams, On off, Williams is solid in defense.
|43.3 : de Silva to S Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams works it to for a single.
|43.4 : de Silva to Raza, FOUR! Cut away nicely. Short ball outside off, Raza punches it off the back foot for a boundary.
|43.5 : de Silva to Raza, Looped up ball on off, Raza defends it to cover.
|43.6 : de Silva to Raza, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|Vishwa Fernando is back on!
|44.1 : V Fernando to Williams, Angled into the pads, Williams works it to mid-wicket.
|44.2 : V Fernando to Williams, FOUR! Short ball and hammered away! Williams picks the length early and it is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|44.3 : V Fernando to Williams, Inside edge! On a length and around off, it jags back in. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|44.4 : V Fernando to Williams, Slightly fuller and on off, Williams strokes it to covers.
|44.5 : V Fernando to Williams, On the fuller side and on off, SW strokes it to mid off.
|44.6 : V Fernando to Williams, Another one on off, Williams strokes it towards mid off.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on! The physio is out to have a look at Williams' hand. He is in a little pain here.
|45.1 : L Kumara to Raza, This is angled into the pads, Raza works it towards mid-wicket.
|45.2 : L Kumara to Raza, An appeal from the bowler but he is the only one doing so! Down the leg side, Raza looks to flick but it hits the pad and goes to the keeper. An appeal but it is turned down.
|45.3 : L Kumara to Raza, Good running! Fuller and on middle, Raza hits it towards mid on and takes off. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|45.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Another appeal but it is turned down again! Full and on the pads, the batter looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the keeper who dives to his right and stops it.
|45.5 : L Kumara to Williams, On the fuller side and on middle, Williamson strokes it to mid off.
|45.6 : Kumara to Williams, A yorker but just outside off, Williams jams it out towards point.
|46.1 : V Fernando to Raza, Good length ball on off, Fernando defends it to cover.
|46.2 : V Fernando to S Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza looks to work it away but it goes off the inside half of the bat. The ball goes to square leg and the batters take a single.
|46.3 : V Fernando to Williams, Length ball on middle, Williams defends it out.
|46.4 : V Fernando to Williams, Fullish delivery on off, pushed to cover.
|46.5 : V Fernando to Williams, Fullish outside off, Williams drives through the cover region and picks up two.
|46.6 : V Fernando to Williams, On off, pushed to mid off.
|47.1 : L Kumara to Raza, Back of a length ball on middle, Raza looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|47.2 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza attempts the flick but gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to square leg for a single.
|47.3 : L Kumara to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams pushes it to the mid off fielder.
|47.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Short ball outside off, Williams sways away from it.
|47.5 : L Kumara to Williams, Short on off, punched to cover.
|47.6 : L Kumara to Williams, Length ball on off, Williams taps it to point.
|48.1 : V Fernando to Raza, Good length ball on middle, Sikandar tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|48.2 : V Fernando to Williams, FOUR! Great shot from Williams. Full delivery on middle, Williams gets his front foot out of the way and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|48.3 : V Fernando to Williams, EDGY FOUR! Length ball on off, Williams looks to defend but gets an outside edge and the ball goes past the gully fielder for a boundary. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|48.4 : V Fernando to Williams, On a length on off, pushed to point.
|48.5 : V Fernando to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Sean tucks it to mid-wicket.
|48.6 : V Fernando to Williams, On off, defended off the front foot to point.
|49.1 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza defends it off the back foot.
|49.2 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on the pads, Raza flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|49.3 : L Kumara to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams defends it out.
|49.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Fullish ball on middle, Williams pushes it towards mid on.
|49.5 : L Kumara to Williams, Short ball outside off, Williams sways away from it.
|49.6 : L Kumara to Williams, On middle, driven to mid on.
|50.1 : V Fernando to S Raza, Fernando dishes one full ball on middle, Raza pushes it to mid on.
|50.2 : V Fernando to Raza, Short ball outside off, Raza punches it towards deep cover and before the fielder can come across to clean it up, the batters take two.
|50.3 : V Fernando to Raza, Full on middle, Raza tucks it to mid-wicket.
|50.4 : V Fernando to Raza, Outside off, Raza drives it to deep cover for a single.
|50.5 : V Fernando to Williams, Good length delivery on off, Williams slashes it to point.
|50.6 : V Fernando to Williams, Full on off, Sean drives it to mid off for nothing.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is back into the attack. He had gone off the field due to an injury and good to see him up and running.
|51.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Raza drives it to long off for a single.
|51.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on off, defended out.
|51.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|51.4 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Floated on middle, Williams drives it down to long on for a single.
|51.5 : L Embuldeniya to S Raza, Flighted on off, Raza pushes it through mid off for a single.
|51.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short delivery outside off, Williams punches it to deep cover for a couple.
|52.1 : V Fernando to Raza, Full delivery outside off, Raza shoulders arms to this one.
|52.2 : V Fernando to Raza, On off, Raza prods forward and drives it to mid off.
|52.3 : V Fernando to Raza, Short ball outside off, Raza punches it to deep cover for a single.
|52.4 : V Fernando to Williams, Fullish on middle, Williams pushes it back to the bowler.
|52.5 : V Fernando to S Williams, Full on middle, Sean works it to mid on.
|52.6 : V Fernando to Williams, FOUR BYES! Poor delivery! Good length delivery down the leg side, Williams looks to flick but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the ball races to the fine leg fence. 200 up for the hosts.
|53.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza pushes it back to the bowler.
|53.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on middle, Raza blocks it out solidly.
|53.3 : L Embuldeniya to S Raza, Flatter delivery on middle, pushed to cover.
|53.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Raza punches it straight to the bowler.
|53.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy on middle, Sikandar flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|53.6 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, FIFTY! 3rd Test half century for the Zimbabwean skipper. Floated on middle, Willaims pushes it to mid off for a single. Can he convert it to a ton here?
|Dhananjaya de Silva is back on.
|54.1 : de Silva to Williams, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|54.2 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams is solid in defense.
|54.3 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on off, Williams defends it towards cover.
|54.4 : de Silva to Williams, FOUR! Williams might have had his heart in his mouth. Floated ball on middle, Williams dances down the track and plays it over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|54.5 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery outside off, Williams drives it to long off for a single.
|54.6 : de Silva to Raza, Short ball outside off, Raza cuts it to deep point for a single.
|55.1 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Floated on off, Williams drives it to long off for a single.
|55.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Short delivery outside off, Raza punches it through the cover region for three.
|55.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams pushes it back to the bowler.
|55.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flatter one on middle, Williams punches it to long on for a single.
|55.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Raza defends it back to the bowler.
|55.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on off, Raza defends it out to mid off. TEA ON DAY 1.
|Another good session for Zimbabwe! Yes. They did lose the two wickets but they have managed to add on 118 runs to the score at Lunch. Taylor started off the way he did before the break. He though lost his partner, Kasuza early. He too followed soon after getting to his half ton. Raza and Williams though are going along really well. The skipper has got up his half ton and Raza is eyeing one. The two need to keep going and that is what Zimbabwe will hope.
|None of the Lankan bowlers except for Lakmal has actually looked threatening. He is the one to take two wickets but once his spell ended, the Zimbabwe batters looked to be at ease. The Lankans would hope he gets some support or Zimbabwe could really post a big total here. Join us in a while for an important final session of Day 1.
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|The final session is about to get underway! Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza make their out to the middle followed by the Sri Lankan players. Suranga Lakmal will start after the break. 10-5-17-2 are his figures.
|56.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams gets on his front foot and defends it to point.
|56.2 : S Lakmal to Williams, Aerial but safe! Good length ball outside off, Williams slashes but does so uppishly. It lands in front of point and the batters take a single.
|56.3 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza defends it out.
|56.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza drives it towards mid on and takes a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
|56.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, Fullish ball on middle, Raza solidly defends it back to the bowler.
|56.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, Lakmal bowls a full delivery on off, Raza pushes it to cover.
|Lasith Embuldeniya will bowl from the other end.
|57.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams pushes it back to the bowler.
|57.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on the pads, Williams works it to deep square leg for a single.
|57.3 : L Embuldeniya to S Raza, Floated ball outside off, Raza drives it down to long off for a single.
|57.4 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Loopy delivery on off, Williams pushes it to mid off for a single.
|57.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on off, Raza plays the paddle scoop towards fine leg for a couple.
|57.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Full on middle, Raza blocks it out solidly.
|58.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, Full delivery outside off, Williams leaves it alone.
|58.2 : S Lakmal to Williams, BEATEN! Good length outside off, Williams looks to cut but misses it altogether.
|58.3 : S Lakmal to Williams, FOUR! This is a beautiful cricket shot from Williams. Full delivery on off, Williams drives it through extra covers for a boundary.
|58.4 : S Lakmal to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams defends it out to the bowler.
|58.5 : S Lakmal to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Sean drives it back to the bowler.
|58.6 : S Lakmal to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams defends it to cover.
|59.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flatter one outside off, Raza cuts it through the cover region for three. Two fielders chase after it and clean it up.
|59.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams defends it back to the bowler.
|59.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams defends it out.
|59.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full on middle, Williams whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|59.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Sikandar taps it to point.
|59.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on off, Raza prods forward and defends it to cover.
|60.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, Good length ball on middle and leg, Williams tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|60.2 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length ball on middle, Raza plays it back to the bowler.
|60.3 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery outside off, Raza shoulders arms to this one.
|60.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza pushes it down to mid off.
|60.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on off, defended to cover.
|60.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|61.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, SIX! Nice use of the feet. Floated ball on off, Williams comes down the track and hammers it towards the long off region for a boundary.
|61.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams flicks it to mid-wicket.
|61.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, FOUR! Swept nicely. Floated ball on the pads, Williams bends and sweeps it towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|61.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flatter delivery down the leg side, Williams looks to flick but fails to get any bat on it. The keeper whips the bails off but Williams was in.
|61.5 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|61.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on middle, Williams defends it out.
|62.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, OHHH! This is angled into the batter, it is on a length. Williams looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|62.2 : S Lakmal to Williams, Shorter and around off, Williams stays back and pushes it through covers for two.
|62.3 : S Lakmal to Williams, Back of a length delivery and on middle, Williams stays back and keeps it out.
|62.4 : S Lakmal to S Williams, This one comes back in a long way but the line is a little too straight. SW looks to flick but it hits the inside edge and then onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
|62.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza defends it to cover.
|62.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, Fullish delivery on off, Raza blocks it out.
|Sean Williams is having a drink at the moment and the heat has really got to him.
|63.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flatter one on middle, Williams works it to square leg.
|63.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle and leg, Williams tucks it to square leg.
|63.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams prods forward and defends it out.
|63.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full delivery on the pads, Williams looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|63.5 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams pushes it down to long on for a single.
|63.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Looped up ball on middle, Raza sweeps it to square leg.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 10-2-21-1 are his figures.
|64.1 : L Kumara to S Williams, Short ball on middle, Williams pulls it to square leg for a single.
|64.2 : L Kumara to Raza, FOUR! What a shot that is! Short of a length delivery on off, Raza camps back and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|64.3 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on off, pushed to point.
|64.4 : L Kumara to Raza, Safe! Short ball outside off, Raza plays it uppishly over the mid off fielder and takes a couple before the fielder from mid off cuts it off. 250 up for the hosts.
|64.5 : L Kumara to S Raza, EDGY FOUR! Short one on middle, Raza looks to duck but it hits the back of the bat and goes to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|64.6 : L Kumara to S Raza, Short ball outside off, Raza looks to pull but it takes the bottom edge of the bat and rolls just past the off stump.
|65.1 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams drives it to mid off.
|65.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Looped up ball on middle, Sean works it to mid-wicket.
|65.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, On off, defended back to the bowler.
|65.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, SIX! Smashed! Floated on middle, Williams goes on his knees and then sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
|65.5 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams pushes it back to the bowler.
|65.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flatter one down the leg side, Williams looks to flick but misses. The keeper whips the bails off and appeal for stumping. The umpire shakes his head.
|66.1 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza pushes it to point.
|66.2 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery on off, Sikandar defends it to cover off the front foot.
|66.3 : L Kumara to Raza, SIX! 7th Test fifty as well and what a shot to get there! Excellent innings so far from Raza. Short ball on middle, Raza camps back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|66.4 : L Kumara to Raza, Good length ball on middle, Raza tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|66.5 : L Kumara to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams defends it out.
|66.6 : L Kumara to Williams, Fullish on off, pushed to cover off the front foot.
|67.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated ball down the leg side, Raza looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
|67.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Looped up ball down the leg side, Raza lets it go to the keeper.
|67.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|67.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted ball on middle, Raza defends it out.
|67.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flatter one on middle, Raza works it to the leg side for a single.
|67.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Flighted ball on the pads, Williams sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
|68.1 : L Kumara to Williams, Good length delivery on middle, Williams tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|68.2 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza pushes the ball back to the bowler.
|68.3 : L Kumara to Raza, Fullish delivery on middle, Raza works it to deep square leg for a single.
|68.4 : L Kumara to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|68.5 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery on off, pushed to cover.
|68.6 : L Kumara to Raza, Full delivery outside off, Raza drives it to cover where the fielder misfields allowing the batsmen to take a couple.
|69.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full delivery on the pads, Williams sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|69.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated ball down the leg side, Raza sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
|69.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Short ball on the pads, Williams pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|69.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on the pads, flicked to square leg.
|69.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, The batsman plays a sweep shot. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
|69.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Looped up ball down the leg side, Raza looks to sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is back on. 9-0-50-1 are his figures.
|70.1 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams plays it back to the bowler.
|70.2 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on middle, blocked out onto the pitch.
|70.3 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up ball on middle, Sean works it to the leg side.
|70.4 : de Silva to Williams, Fullish on middle, Sean sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|70.5 : de Silva to Raza, Flatter delivery outside off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
|70.6 : de Silva to Williams, Looped up ball on middle, Williams defends it back to the bowler.
|DRINKS!
|71.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated on off, Raza defends it to cover off the front foot.
|71.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up ball on middle, Raza sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|71.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams drives it to long on for a single.
|71.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, OUT! Hammered! Floated on middle, Raza dances down the track and lifts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|71.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza sweeps it in front of square and picks up a couple before the fielder comes across and cleans it up.
|71.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, OUT! CAUGHT! Raza has gifted his wicket away! It is a delivery which had to be put away with ease. Short delivery on middle, Raza rocks on his back foot and pulls it towards long on. Angelo Mathews runs ahead from long on, dives forward and takes a good catch. End of a very good 159-run partnership.
|Regis Chakabva is the new man in.
|72.1 : de Silva to Williams, Floated ball on middle and leg, Williams pushes it back to the bowler.
|72.2 : de Silva to S Williams, Loopy on off, Williams pushes it to long off for a single.
|72.3 : de Silva to Chakabva, Floated on middle, Chakabva works it to short leg.
|72.4 : de Silva to Chakabva, Tossed up on middle, Regis blocks it out.
|72.5 : de Silva to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva pushes it to mid on for a single. Gets off the mark.
|72.6 : de Silva to Williams, Flighted on off, Williams defends it to cover.
|73.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Floated on off, Chakabva pushes it to cover.
|73.2 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Looped up ball on middle, Chakabva looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes towards cover.
|73.3 : L Embuldeniya to R Chakabva, Embuldeniya tosses this one up on off, Chakabva prods forward to defend but gets an outside edge and the ball goes past the slip fielder. The batters take a single.
|73.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|73.5 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, FOUR! Innovation time! Full delivery on middle, Williams reverse sweeps this one to the deep cover region for a boundary. Moves on to 98.
|73.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|74.1 : de Silva to Chakabva, Floated on middle, Chakabva defends it to the bowler.
|74.2 : de Silva to Chakabva, FOUR! Swept away nicely. Flighted ball on off, Chakabva bends and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary. 300 up for the hosts.
|74.3 : de Silva to Chakabva, Loopy delivery on middle, Regis sweeps it to fine leg and takes off for a couple. The fielder comes across and has a shy at the keeper's end. He hits and there is a run out appeal made but the umpire is not interested. Chakabva was lazy in getting his bat back in but made his way back in.
|74.4 : de Silva to Chakabva, The batsman has been beaten by the off spin.
|74.5 : de Silva to Chakabva, Floated on middle, Regis works it down to long on for a single.
|74.6 : de Silva to Williams, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|75.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flatter delivery outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms.
|75.2 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Floated on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|75.3 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Loopy delivery on middle, solidly blocked by Regis.
|75.4 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full delivery on off, Chakabva defends it to cover.
|75.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|75.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flatter one on the pads, Chakabva works it to short fine leg for nothing.
|76.1 : de Silva to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams pushes it to cover.
|76.2 : de Silva to Williams, Short ball outside off, Williams looks to cut but it takes the inside half of the bat and goes back to the bowler.
|76.3 : de Silva to S Williams, Flat on middle, Williams pushes this down to long on to move to 99.
|76.4 : de Silva to Chakabva, On middle, defended out onto the pitch.
|76.5 : de Silva to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva paddle sweeps it to fine leg for a couple.
|76.6 : de Silva to Chakabva, Loopy delivery on middle, Chakabva tucks it to mid-wicket.
|77.1 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, FOUR! CENTURY FOR SEAN WILLIAMS! What a knock this has been. He takes off his helmet and soaks in all the applause. This has been a captain's knock. Full delivery on the pads, Williams sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|77.2 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|77.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Floated ball down the leg side, Williams sweeps it to fine leg for a couple.
|77.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, On middle, pushed to long on for a single.
|77.5 : L Embuldeniya to R Chakabva, FOUR! Nicely played! Tossed up ball on off, Chakabva lunges and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|77.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Short delivery outside off, Chakabva pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|78.1 : de Silva to Chakabva, Floated on middle, Chakabva works it towards square leg for a single.
|78.2 : de Silva to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams drives it down to long off for a single.
|78.3 : de Silva to Chakabva, Looped up ball on the pads, Regis works it to the leg side for another run.
|78.4 : de Silva to Williams, Floated on middle, Williams prods forward and defends it to cover.
|78.5 : de Silva to Williams, OUT! TIMBER! What a tame end to a magnificent innings. He has got Zimbabwe to a respectable total. De Silva bowls a floated ball on middle, Williams bends on his knees to sweep but fails to make any connection. The ball goes onto hit the middle stump and Zimbabwe lose their sixth wicket.
|Tino Mutombodzi is the new man in.
|78.6 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, Floated on middle, Mutombodzi works it to mid-wicket.
|79.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, Chakabva pushes it to deep cover for a couple.
|79.2 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flatter one on middle, defended to cover off the back foot.
|79.3 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, On middle, Chakabva solidly blocks it out.
|79.4 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full on off, Regis prods forward and defends it to cover.
|79.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flighted on middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
|79.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Looped up ball outside off, Chakabva pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|The second new ball is due and it has been taken immediately. Suranga Lakmal is back on. 14-5-28-2, his figures so far.
|80.1 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Fullish delivery outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms to this one.
|80.2 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva works it to the backward square leg region for a single.
|80.3 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Good length ball on middle, Mutombodzi works it to mid-wicket.
|80.4 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, BEATEN! Absoulte peach from Suranga Lakmal. Length ball outside off, moving away from the batsman. Mutombodzi looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|80.5 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Good length ball on middle, Mutombodzi defends it back to the bowler.
|80.6 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, BEATEN! This is lovely bowling from Lakmal. Full delivery outside off, Mutombodzi looks to defend but misses it altogether.
|Lahiru Kumara is back into the attack. 13-2-44-1 are his figures so far.
|81.1 : L Kumara to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle and leg, Chakabva looks to flick but it takes the pads and goes to fine leg for a leg bye.
|81.2 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Length ball down the leg side, Mutombodzi looks to flick but misses. It goes off his thigh pad and into the mitts of the keeper. The Sri Lankans appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|81.3 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|81.4 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, On a length outside off, Mutombodzi shoulders arms to this one.
|81.5 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Short ball outside off, Mutombodzi sways away from it.
|81.6 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, BEATEN! Excellent bowling from Lahiru Kumara! Both Lakmal and him have been right on the money since the second new ball was taken. Full outisde off, Mutombodzi looks to drive but misses it altogether.
|82.1 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Good length ball on off, Chakabva defends it to cover.
|82.2 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms to this one.
|82.3 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva works it to mid-wicket.
|82.4 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Good length ball on middle, Chakabva defends it back to the bowler.
|82.5 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Fullish ball on off, Chakabva prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|82.6 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms to this one.
|83.1 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Good length ball on middle, Mutombodzi looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards cover. A single taken.
|83.2 : L Kumara to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|83.3 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Mutombodzi does well to evade it.
|83.4 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, BOUNCER! A well-directed one. Short ball outside off, Mutombodzi sways away from it.
|83.5 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Back of a length ball on middle, Mutombodzi defends it off the back foot.
|83.6 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Back of a length ball on middle, Mutombodzi works it to short leg.
|84.1 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Full delivery outside off, Chakabva leaves it alone.
|84.2 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Fullish ball outside off, Lakmal leaves it alone.
|84.3 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Length and on off, tapped towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|84.4 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Good length and on middle, tucked towards square leg for a run.
|84.5 : Lakmal to Chakabva, Full on middle and leg, Chakabva looks to flick it but misses it to get hit high on the pads. The bowler appeal only to see the umpire shaking his head.
|84.6 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.
|Vishwa Fernando is on now. 11-1-36-0 are his figures so far.
|85.1 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Full delivery on middle, Mutombodzi works it to deep square leg for a single.
|85.2 : V Fernando to Chakabva, FOUR BYES! Good length ball down the leg side, Chakabva looks to flick but misses. The keeper too fails to collect it and the ball goes into the fine leg fence.
|85.3 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Another length ball down the leg side, Chakabva looks to flick but fails to get any bat on it.
|85.4 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
|85.5 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Full delivery on the pads, Mutombodzi tucks it to the leg side for another single.
|85.6 : V Fernando to Chakabva, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is on now. 28-2-147-1 are his figures so far.
|86.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated ball outside off, Tinotenda looks to defend but misses it altogether.
|86.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter one on off, Mutombodzi defends it out.
|Stumping appeal taken upstairs. It looks that Mutumbodzi has saved himself by dragging his back leg in time.
|86.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, NOT OUT! Mutombodzi was alert to drag his back leg inside the crease before the keeper flicked the bails off. Floated ball outside off, Mutombodzi looks to play it on the up but the ball spins and beats the bat. Dickwella collects the ball and whips the bails. He is confident in his appeal and the on-field umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and they show that his leg was just inside the crease.
|86.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|86.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|86.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated ball outside off, Mutombodzi lifts it towards the extra cover region for a boundary.
|87.1 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Full and on middle and leg, Chakabva looks to work it down the leg side but he misses it. The ball hits the pads and there is an appeal. The umpire is unmoved. Maybe, the ball pitched outside the leg stump.
|87.2 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Full delivery down the leg side, Chakabva looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls to the keeper.
|87.3 : V Fernando to Chakabva, On off, pushed to cover.
|87.4 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Good length ball on middle, Chakabva blocks it back to the bowler.
|87.5 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Length ball on off, Regis solidly blocks it out onto the pitch.
|87.6 : V Fernando to Chakabva, FOUR! Poor delivery from Fernando. Fullish delivery down the leg side, Chakabva flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary. 350 up for Zimbabwe.
|88.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter delivery outside off, Mutombodzi lets the ball through to the keeper.
|88.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated ball outside off, Mutombodzi leaves it alone.
|88.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Outside off, left alone.
|88.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|88.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flat delivery outside off, Mutombodzi makes a leave to this one.
|88.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Short ball outside off, Mutombodzi cuts it to point.
|89.1 : V Fernando to Chakabva, Full and on the pads, Chakabva tucks it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|89.2 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Length ball down the leg side, Tinotenda lets it be.
|89.3 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Full ball on middle and leg, swinging into the batsman there. Tinotenda looks to flick it only to miss it and get hit on the pads. Fernando appeals but the umpire is not interested. Maybe, the ball pitched outside leg.
|89.4 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Full ball which is defended off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|89.5 : Fernando to Mutombodzi, Yorker on middle, Mutumbodzi digs it out.
|89.6 : V Fernando to Mutombodzi, Full ball on off, Tinotenda drives it through covers and takes a single. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 1!
|A day which has belonged to the Rhodesians. They started slowly and were going at a snail's pace in the first hour of the day. That plan did not work for them as they lost two quick wickets. That brought Brendan Taylor to the crease and he along with Kevin Kasuza took the attack to the spinners and were involved in a quickfire 65-run stand. Soon after Lunch, Kasuza fell and Taylor followed him after scoring a run-a-ball 62. Then came the partnership which took Zimbabwe to safer shores. Sean Will
|Sri Lankan bowlers toiled hard with the ball. They started well as they picked up two wickets in no time. That's when things started going downhill for them. The spinners were rendered ineffective as Brendan Taylor, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza took them apart with some excellent batting. Embuldeniya was disappointing as he went for over 5 runs an over. Suranga Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets and was economical as well. Overall, it was a tiring day
|So, what to expect on Day 2? The visitors need to pick up the remaining wickets as quickly as possible and not let Zimbabwe run away with the game. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to bat deep and add as many runs as possible. Can Sri Lanka restrict Zimbabwe below 400 or will the hosts continue to pile on the runs? Join us on Tuesday, 28th January, 2020 at 1000 Local (0800 GMT) for the second day. Until then, cheers.
|... Day 2, Session 1...
|Day 1 was a combination of good bowling and batting where both the teams put on a good display but it's the home side that will be feeling on top. Zimbabwe rode on the ton of their skipper to end on 352 although they lost 6 wickets in the process too. The pitch is still good to bat on and the two overnight batsmen, Chakabva and Mutombodzi, will try to score some useful runs in the morning session. On the contrary, Sri Lanka would hope that the last 4 wickets are taken quickly to restrict Zimbabw
|We are all set to start Day 2 as the Sri Lankan players take their respective fielding positions. The two overnight batsmen for Zimbabwe Regis Chakabva and Tinotenda Mutombodzi walk out to resume their innings. Mutombodzi will face the first ball. Suranga Lakmal will start with the ball for Sri Lanka.
|90.1 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Lakmal starts with a length ball outside off, comfortable leave for Tinotenda there.
|90.2 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, BEATEN! In the channel outside off, Mutombodzi looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball swings away from his poking bat.
|90.3 : S Lakmal to T Mutombodzi, STREAKY AND FOUR! Mutombodzi scores the first runs of Day 2. But not in a convincing fashion. Tinotenda looks to push this length ball outside off. But the ball takes the outside edge and rolls between the second slip and the gully fielders for a boundary at third man.
|90.4 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Length band on middle, Tinotenda pushes it to mid-wicket.
|90.5 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|90.6 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Outside off, kept out. Good first over by Lakmal.
|Spin from the other end. Lasith Embuldeniya to roll his arms. He has struggled so far in this Test, going with an economy rate of over 5 in his 30 overs. He did pick the wicket of Sikandar Raza last evening and would be hoping for a better performance on a fresh day.
|91.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, In the air... but no damage done. Lasith tosses one up and Chakabva just dances down the track and loft it uppishly though covers. The fielder there dives to his left but the ball beats his effort and goes towards long off for a couple.
|91.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Another tossed up ball on middle, Tinotenda drives it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|91.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flighted on off, Tinotenda defends it off the front foot.
|91.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up around off, Tinotenda looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball takes the bottom edge and rolls towards short third man.
|91.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated on off, blocked off the back foot.
|91.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flighted on off, punched off the back foot towards covers.
|92.1 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Length and outside off, Chakabva lets it be.
|92.2 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Another length delivery on off, Chakabva watchfully blocks it to the off side.
|92.3 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Good length and on off, kept out safely.
|92.4 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Back of a length and outside off, Chakabva cuts to find the point fielder there.
|92.5 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, That is the line to bowl. Lakmal bowls one full and close to off pole. Chakabva looks to lay bat on ball but the ball sneaks past the outside edge.
|92.6 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Length ball outside off, further going away from the batsman. Chakabva looks to defend it but the ball shapes away from his forward defensive push.
|93.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full on off, smothered into the ground.
|93.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter and on off, blocked off the back foot.
|93.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flighted on middle, Tinotenda flicks it towards mid on and crosses for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|93.4 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot towards the off side.
|93.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Once again floated on off, Chakabva keeps it out off the front foot.
|93.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Blocked off the back foot to see off the over with ease. Steady beginning by Zimbabwe this morning.
|94.1 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Full and on off, defended off the front foot towards point.
|94.2 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Short ball on off, Tinotenda ducks under it without any fuss.
|94.3 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Back of a length ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards covers.
|94.4 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Length ball on middle, Tinotenda looks to defend it off the back foot. The ball takes the outside half of his blade and it rolls towards point.
|94.5 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Outside off, Mutombodzi lifts his bat and lets the ball through to the keeper.
|94.6 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Length and way outside off, Mutombodzi is least interested to play at it.
|95.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Tossed up ball on middle, kept out off the front foot towards the bowler.
|95.2 : L Embuldeniya to R Chakabva, OUT! CAUGHT! Early wicket for Sri Lanka. This is what they would have wanted. Embuldeniya tosses one up on off and gets it to spin past the batsman. Chakabva is lazy as he keeps his bat hanging outside off as he looks to play it defensively. The ball does its work there as it takes the outside edge and goes towards the keeper. Dickwella is quick behind the wickets as he gobbles up the catch into his mitts. He jumps in an appeal and the finger is up in no time.
|Donald Tiripano is in next. He's no mug with the bat and showed his talent in the first match. Can he add vital runs to the score and stretch it to 400?
|95.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tiripano plays this one to point.
|95.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Beauty of a ball. Rmbuldeniya bowls one with lot of air on off, Tiripano looks to prod forward and defend it but the ball sneaks past the edge and the keeper is quick to flick the bails off. Lucky for Donald there as he had his back foot grounded inside the crease.
|95.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up outside off, left alone.
|95.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Another ripper! Embuldeniya is making the ball spit venom there. The tosses once again on middle and off, Tiripano is committed on the front foot to defend it but the ball spins past him and into the mitts of the keeper.
|96.1 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Half shout for an lbw! Lakmal angles in a good length ball from around off, Mutombodzi gets across the stumps a bit to flick but misses. He is hit high on the pads and hence the appeal dies down quickly.
|96.2 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, This pitch certainly is showing more support to the bowlers than it was on Day 1. The spinner is getting it to grip and spin and here Lakmal gets some outswing going. He delivers it on a length outside off, the line is too wide to bother the batsman though.
|96.3 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, The bowler gets overambitious! He tries to repeat the last delivery albeit from a middle and leg line. Serves a supposedly outswinger but the line ends up being too straight. Also, there ain't much movement this time around. Tinotenda tries to work it away on the leg side but misses. It clips his thigh pad and goes behind square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|96.4 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Closer to off and on a length, Tiripano stays back to cover the line as he offers a defensive bat.
|96.5 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Back of a length delivery outside off, Donald puts his bat on it and pushes it towards point.
|96.6 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Lakmal slants in a fuller length ball on off, Tiripano gets forward and defends it back. The conditions seem to be quite humid. Suranga is looking winded, is down on his haunches to catch some breath. End of a fine over by him!
|97.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter on off, punched off the back foot towards the bowler.
|97.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up outside off, left alone by Tinotenda.
|97.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers.
|97.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter on off, cut away but straight to point.
|97.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Mutombodzi blocks this one on off by coming down the ground.
|97.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full on off, defended off the front foot and into the ground.
|98.1 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length ball on off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|98.2 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length ball on off, defended towards point.
|98.3 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length ball on off, Tiripano plays it late as he defends it off the back foot towards the leg side.
|98.4 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length and on middle and leg, Tiripano flicks it towards fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|98.5 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot and into the ground.
|98.6 : S Lakmal to Mutombodzi, On a length and on off, defended towards mid-wicket.
|99.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Mutombodzi does not miss out this time as he cuts it off the back foot. The ball runs towards the deep point fence in no time.
|99.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full on off, driven towards mid on.
|99.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full outside off, Tiripano gets into the position and reverse sweeps it past the slip fielder. Due to the slow outfield, the ball stops well ahead of the rope and the batsmen take just a run.
|99.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flighted on middle, defended off the front foot.
|99.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up outside off, Tinotenda looks to defend it but is beaten due to the spin as the ball beats the outside edge.
|99.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, On off, defended off the front foot. We are done with 100 overs in this innings and Zimbabwe will consider that as an achievement.
|Lahiru Kumara (15-346-1) comes on to bowl now. Let's see if he gets some support from the pitch.
|100.1 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Length and on off, Tiripano keeps it out off the front foot.
|100.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Outside off, left alone.
|100.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length ball on off, defended towards point.
|100.4 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full and outside off, played towards mid off.
|100.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length ball outside off, Tiripano goes for an uppish cut over point but the ball bounces a bit extra and goes past the outside edge.
|100.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Now, beaten on the edge off a fuller length ball. Tiripano once again fails to get some wood on the ball.
|101.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up on off, Tinotenda skips down the track and looks to defend it only to get an inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls towards mid off.
|101.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated on off, blocked off the front foot.
|101.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Flatter on off, pushed off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|101.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated on off, kept out off the front foot.
|101.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Loopy ball on off, defended off the front foot towards covers.
|101.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up outside off, left alone.
|102.1 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full and on off, driven towards mid off.
|102.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Fuller once again, Tiripano drives it back to the bowler.
|102.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Bumper outside off, Tiripano drops his wrists and sways away from the line of the delivery.
|102.4 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full and on middle, solidly defended off the front foot.
|102.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length ball outside off, defended off the back foot towards point.
|102.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Length and outside off, defended off the front foot. Back-to-back maidens for Lahiru Kumara.
|103.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full on middle and leg, defended to the leg side.
|103.2 : L Embuldeniya to T Mutombodzi, FOUR! Tossed up ball on middle and spinning away too. Mutombodzi rocks on the back foot and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder. The ball bounces a couple of times before crossing the ropes.
|103.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up on middle, defended towards mid-wicket.
|103.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tinotenda pushes this one back to the bowler.
|103.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up ball on middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|103.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted on off, blocked off the front foot.
|104.1 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Full ball on the pads, Mutombodzi flicks it towards mid on and hares for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses it.
|104.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Length and on off, defended to the off side.
|104.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length on middle, Tiripano tucks it towards square leg and takes a run.
|104.4 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Another length ball on middle, flicked towards square leg and Tinotenda takes a couple.
|104.5 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Bouncer down the leg side, Tinotenda ducks under it.
|104.6 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Yorker on middle, Mutombodzi does well to dig it out off the back foot.
|DRINKS! A slow start to the day. The Zimbabwean batsmen are defending everything thrown at them. This led to the downfall of Regis Chakabva. Embuldeniya is making the ball bounce and turn so it is to be seen how the Zimbabwe's tail-enders play him out. An engrossing hour of play coming up on the other side of this refreshment break.
|105.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery in the channel outside off, Tiripano stays back and allows it through to the keeper.
|105.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flatter this time, closer to off, Donald punches from the back foot to covers.
|105.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Arm ball this time, flat and on middle, Tiripano tickles it fine down the leg side for a couple.
|105.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|105.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Shout for an lbw! Not entertained. Lasith serves a flighted ball and Tiripano decides to play the reverse sweep but fails to make any connection. They appeal vociferously but umpire Aleem Dar is unmoved. Pitching outside leg, shows the replay.
|105.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Quicker delivery on off, defended off the back foot to cover-point.
|106.1 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Full outside off, Mutombodzi is strong on his forward defense.
|106.2 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, FOUR! Overpitched and Kumara pays the price as Tinotenda Mutombodzi frees his arms and smashes this one straight past the bowler. The ball bounces inside the ropes at long off and then speeds over the fence.
|106.3 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Back of a length ball on off, Tinotenda hops and defends it to the leg side.
|106.4 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Short ball and Mutombodzi ducks it with ease.
|106.5 : L Kumara to Mutombodzi, Full ball on middle, Tinotenda flicks it towards square leg and goes for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end only to miss the stumps.
|106.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full on middle, defended towards mid-wicket.
|107.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full on the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|107.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Full once again this time on off, The batsman drives it back to the bowler.
|107.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Tossed up outside off, Tinotenda shoulders arms to it.
|107.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Outside off once again, left alone.
|107.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, The batsman leaves this tossed up ball outside off.
|107.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mutombodzi, Floated on off, defended off the front foot and into the ground.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is on now.
|108.1 : de Silva to Tiripano, Tossed up on off, punched off the back foot.
|108.2 : de Silva to Tiripano, Full on the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket and the batsmen cross ends.
|108.3 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, On the leg stump now, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|108.4 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, Flighted on off, blocked off the front foot.
|108.5 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, Mutombodzi defends it with the full face of the bat.
|108.6 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, Flatter one on off, punched off the back foot.
|109.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated on off, played to the bowler.
|109.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|109.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full on middle, driven towards mid on.
|109.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flatter outside off, cut towards point.
|109.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flatter outside off once again, Tiripano tries to cut but gets a bottom edge. It drops in front of first slip.
|109.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tiripano keeps it out off the front foot.
|110.1 : de Silva to Mutombodzi, OUT! LBW! Mutombodzi depart against the run of play. Full and on middle,Tinotenda looks to sweep it but misses to get rapped on the pads.
|0.0 : Carl Mumba is the new man in.
|110.2 : de Silva to Mumba, Floated down the leg side, Mumba lets it be.
|110.3 : de Silva to Mumba, Mumba blocks this one off the back foot.
|110.4 : de Silva to Mumba, Floated on off, Mumba defends it off the front foot and to the off side.
|110.5 : de Silva to Mumba, Mumba defends this tossed up ball off the full face of the bat.
|110.6 : de Silva to Mumba, Floated on off, Mumba drives it through the off side to find the fielder at covers to perfectiom
|111.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Direct hit would have been trouble for Tiripano! Too full in length on leg, Donald drives it straight towards mid on and takes on the fielder. He scoots to the other end and is lucky that the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. Touch and go.
|111.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|111.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, FOUR! Helped on its way. Zimbabwe's score enters into the 390s! Flighted ball, too full and around leg, Mumba goes down on one knee and sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|111.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Spinning away from the batsman, from around off, Mumba stays back to push inside the line and gets it away off the outside edge. It beats first slip and they take a run.
|111.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Very full and on middle, Tiripano sweeps it down to fine leg and returns for the second run.
|111.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, OUT! Embuldeniya gets his third wicket! He dishes out a flighted full ball around off, Tiripano finds it in his half and tries to pump it over the infield at mid off. The fielder there is standing a few steps behind than the usual position and it's an easy catch for him. Suranga Lakmal is the concerned fielder and Zimbabwe lose their 9th wicket with their score still six runs short of 400!
|Victor Nyauchi is the last man in for Zimbabwe.
|112.1 : de Silva to Mumba, Tossed up on middle, defended towards short leg.
|112.2 : de Silva to Mumba, Flatter on middle, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|112.3 : de Silva to Nyauchi, BEATEN! Quicker through the air and outside off, Victor looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball beats his push inside the line and settles into the mitts of the keeper.
|112.4 : de Silva to Nyauchi, Victor now runs it past point for a single.
|112.5 : de Silva to Mumba, Outside off, kept out.
|112.6 : de Silva to Mumba, Full on middle, driven down to long on for a run.
|113.1 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Full on middle, driven towards mid on.
|113.2 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Floated outside off, defended towards covers.
|113.3 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Full on off, pushed towards the off side.
|113.4 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Full on middle and leg, pushed off the full face of the bat towards the bowler.
|113.5 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, Mumba goes for the sweep but misses it only to get hit on the pads. The bowler and other players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Mumba did well there to get himself outside the line of off stump while playing the sweep.
|113.6 : L Embuldeniya to Mumba, FOUR! This time he gets it right. Mumba once again goes for the sweep and this time middles it. It races through square leg and finds the fence. 400 UP FOR ZIMBABWE!
|Lahiru Kumara (19-5-55-1) is back on.
|114.1 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, FOUR! Victor is into the act now. He flicks this length ball off his pads through mid-wicket. The ball has enough on it to rolls over the ropes there.
|114.2 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Full on off, driven towards covers.
|114.3 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Nasty from Kumara. Nyauchi is down on his knees. Kumara goes short on off, Victor looks to duck it but the ball does not bounce much as expected. It hits Nyauchi on the grille and rolls past the stumps. The umpire calls for the physio for the mandatory check and Victor is fine to continue.
|Physio rushes out! The mandatory concussion test is performed and the batsman is found to be perfectly fine to continue. Nyauchi can continue to bat...
|114.4 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Yorker spot on. The batsman digs it out superbly.
|114.5 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, DROPPED! Nyauchi cuts hard this back of a length ball towards point where de Silva drops one to his left and the batsmen take a single. A good effort in the field there by Dhananjaya.
|114.6 : L Kumara to Mumba, Mumba keeps this tossed up ball out off the back foot.
|115.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone.
|115.2 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Closer to the off and spinning away, Nyauchi stays back to push inside the line but misses.
|115.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, OUT! Dhananjaya takes a sharp catch! Tossed up ball landing full outside off, Nyauchi stretches forward to defend but it spins away to take the outside edge. De Silva at first slip immediately reacts to his right and snaps a low catch with one hand. Embuldeniya finishes with a 4-wicket haul and ZIMBABWE ARE ALL OUT FOR 406!
|Fantastic effort by Zimbabwe to post a sizable first innings total on the board! Electing to bat, Kevin Kasuza once again showed good temperament in his knock of 38 and the real partnership came between the experienced pair of Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams. The Zimbabwean skipper notched up a fine century and his stand with Sikandar Raza put the home team on top.
|The Lankan bowling appeared to be flat on Day 1 but still they managed to pick six wickets. This morning though they received some support from the wicket, especially the spinners, and they snapped the remaining four wickets by giving away 54 runs. It was a decent effort by the African tail to push the total past the 400-run mark. Lasith Embuldeniya had a struggle yesterday but bounced back to claim a 4-fer. The bowling from the Islanders was a lot improved and with Dhananjaya also accounting fo