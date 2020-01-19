|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe last played a Test in 2018 against Bangladesh which they lost by a huge margin. They are playing their first Test since suspension and they would want to start the new decade with a win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were defeated by Pakistan in Pakistan and comprehensively defeated by India as well. They would look to start the series in a dominating fashion. Will they be able to do it? Join us in a while.
|Toss - Zimbabwe won the toss and they choose to bat first.
|The players are out there for their respective National Anthems.
|We are all set to begin! Kevin Kasuza and Prince Masvaure make their way out to the middle to start the innings. Suranga Lakmal will start with the ball for the visitors.
|0.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure defends it to the cover region.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure pushes it to mid off.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, FOUR! Nicely whipped! Good length ball on middle, Masvaure whips it to the fine leg region for the first boundary of the game.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On middle, whipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball outside off, left alone by the batter.
|Kasun Rajitha will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Rajitha starts with a length ball outside off, Masvaure leaves it alone.
|1.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, The batsman has played it to the point region.
|1.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Rajitha bowls a length ball on off, Masvaure pushes it to mid off for nothing.
|1.4 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Fullish ball on middle, Masvaure defends it to mid-wicket.
|1.5 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure drives it crisply towards the bowler but Rajitha gets hit boot behind it. Saved a certain boundary.
|1.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Fullish delivery outside off, moving away from the batter. Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|2.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it back to the bowler.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Outside off, left alone by Kasuza.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza lunges forward and then defends it to the cover region.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Well left! Full delivery swinging away. It invites Kasuza into the drive but the batter is not interested as he shoulders arms.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full one on off, Kasuza goes on his front foot and defends it out to mid off.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kasuza lets it go to the keeper.
|3.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Low full toss on off, Masvaure pushes it to the cover fielder.
|3.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Masvaure ducks under it.
|3.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Outside off, Prince shoulders arms to this one.
|3.4 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Masvaure makes a good leave to the keeper.
|3.5 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, This time, Rajitha dishes a full length ball outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|3.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Good length ball down the leg side, Prince looks to flick but misses.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, Kasuza lets it through to the keeper.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball on off, Kevin prods forward and defends it to mid off.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fullish delivery outside off, Kasuza has no problems in leaving it alone.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, On off, Kasuza blocks it to the cover fielder.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Lakmal goes full on the fourth stump line, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Kasuza solidly defends this good length ball to mid off. 4 maidens in a row.
|5.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Rajitha comes around the wicket and bowls a good length ball on middle, Prince looks to defend but it takes the inside half of his bat and the ball goes towards square leg.
|5.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Short ball around middle and leg, Masvaure ducks under it.
|5.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Back of a length ball on middle, Masvaure flicks it to square leg for a single. 1st run after the first over.
|5.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kevin lets the ball go to the keeper.
|5.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Length ball on middle, Kasuza looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. No harm done.
|5.6 : K Rajitha to K Kasuza, Just short! Full delivery on off, Kasuza looks to defend off the front foot but it takes the outside edge and goes towards third slip where the fielder collects it on the bounce.
|6.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Prince looks to punch it off the back foot but misses it altogether.
|6.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Length ball outside off, Masvaure lets it go to the keeper.
|6.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Outside off, left alone by the batter.
|6.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Fullish ball on middle, Prince tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.5 : S Lakmal to K Kasuza, Finally Kazusa gets off the mark. Although, it is an unconvincing manner. Full delivery on off, Kazusa looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes through the gully region for a boundary.
|6.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball on middle, Kasuza defends it out to the bowler.
|7.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Length ball down the leg side, Masvaure shoulders arms to this one.
|7.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery angling into the batsman, Masvaure watches the ball closely and then leaves it alone to the keeper.
|7.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is a midl appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|7.4 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, BOUNCER! It is bowled down the leg side, Prince ducks under it.
|7.5 : K Rajitha to P Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Masvaure punches it through the point region and before the fielder can come after it and clean it up, the batters take a couple.
|7.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Prince pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball outside off, Prince shoulders arms to this one.
|8.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|8.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Back of a length ball on middle, Kevin rocks on his back foot to the bowler.
|8.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length delivery on middle, Prince works it to the leg side for a single.
|8.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure pushes it to defend.
|8.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Prince shoulders arms to this one.
|First change! Lasith Embuldeniya is into the attack.
|9.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Embuldeniya starts with a floated ball on middle, Kevin defends it out.
|9.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Very full delivery on middle, Kevin digs it out safely.
|9.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, pushed to mid off.
|9.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on off, Kasuza prods forward and defends it out.
|9.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, blocked out.
|9.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flighted ball on middle, defended towards mid off.
|10.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|10.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Back of a length ball on middle, Prince stands tall and blocks it back to the bowler.
|10.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Fullish ball outside off, Masvaure lets it go to the keeper.
|10.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Masvaure makes another leave.
|10.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On off, Prince prods forward and then defends it to cover.
|10.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On off, pushed towards mid off.
|11.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kevin pushes it down to mid on.
|11.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Looped up ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|11.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter one on off, Kasuza defends it out to cover.
|11.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, FOUR! Nicely played! Fullish delivery on middle, Kazusa stands and drives it straight past the bowler and into the long on fence.
|There is some issue with the ball and Dimuth Karunaratne is having a discussion with the umpire.
|11.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|11.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|Lahiru Kumara is into the attack.
|12.1 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short ball outside off, Masvaure rocks on his back foot and punches it through the cover region for a couple.
|12.2 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Length ball on middle, Prince defends it back to the bowler.
|12.3 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Good length ball on the pads, Masvaure works it to square leg.
|12.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short of a length ball on middle and leg, Kazusa tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|12.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Kasuza works it to the leg side for a single.
|12.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle and leg, Kazusa defends it to mid on off the front foot.
|Drinks! It has been a sedate start from the Zimbabweans. The openers have played out the first hour safely and are looking solid. Sri Lanka have not bowled badly but they would have been happier if they had picked up a wicket or so. An interesting passage of play awaits.
|13.1 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Flatter delivery on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|13.2 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on off, Masvaure comes down the track and pushes it down to long on for a single.
|13.3 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Floated on middle, driven to long off for another run.
|13.4 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Short of a length ball outisde off, Prince moves in his crease and punches it through covers. The outfield is slow which makes it stop before the ropes. Lakmal chases after it and cleans it up. Three taken.
|13.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on off, blocked out solidly.
|13.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Full on middle, Kazusa defends it back to the bowler.
|14.1 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards gully. The fielder collects it on the bounce.
|14.2 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, Fuller one on off, pushed to mid off.
|14.3 : L Kumara to Masvaure, FOUR! Short of a length ball outside off, Masvaure stands tall and plays it uppishly over the gully fielder for a boundary.
|14.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, defended to cover off the back foot.
|14.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short of a length ball on off, Masvaure guides it to gully where Oshada makes a good diving stop.
|14.6 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure defends it to cover.
|15.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Fullish delivery on middle, defended back to Lasith.
|15.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter one outside off, Kevin cuts it but straight to the point fielder.
|15.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on off, defended out to cover.
|15.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on off, Kevin prods forward and defends it out.
|15.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Full on middle, Kasuza pushes it to the cover fielder.
|15.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Outside off, driven to cover for nothing.
|16.1 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Prince tucks it to square leg.
|16.2 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Fullish on off, Masvaure pushes it down to mid off.
|16.3 : Kumara to Masvaure, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short ball around middle, Masvaure looks to defend but it brushes the shoulder and hits the helmet. Kumara asks Prince whether he is fine.
|Time for the mandatory concussion test. The physio is out to check on him and he is going to continue. Good signs.
|16.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short of a length ball on off, Prince stands tall and defends it to the off side.
|16.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short ball around off, Masvaure sways away from it.
|16.6 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full one on middle and leg, Masvaure is solid in defense and does so towards mid on.
|17.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated down the leg side, Kasuza looks to flick but misses.
|17.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on off, pushed to cover.
|17.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flat one on off, Kevin pushes it to cover-point and collects a single.
|17.4 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, On middle, Masvaure defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|17.5 : L Embuldeniya to P Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure pushes it down to long on for a single.
|17.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy one on off, pushed to mid off for a single.
|18.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball down the leg side, Kevin works it to deep square leg for a single.
|18.2 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Prince pushes it to mid off.
|18.3 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, On off, Masvaure solidly drives it down to mid off.
|18.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, EDGY FOUR! Excellent delivery but Masvaure is very lucky there. Yorker on the leg stump line, Masvaure just gets his bat down in time and the ball goes off the inside edge and into the fine leg fence.
|18.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short delivery on off, punched to point off the back foot.
|18.6 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, FOUR! Short of a length ball outside off, Masvaure punches it off the back foot through the point region. Dhananjaya de Silva chases after it and makes a sliding stop. The replays show that his fingers had touched the ropes. A boundary signaled.
|19.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery down the leg side, Kasuza looks to sweep but misses it.
|19.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Play and a miss! Floated ball outside off, Kasuza looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|19.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, defended out by Kazusa.
|19.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Looped up ball on off, Kazusa looks to drive but it goes off the inside edge and it goes towards mid off who collects it on the bounce.
|19.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.1 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full toss on middle, Masvaure tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|20.2 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure defends it out.
|20.3 : L Kumara to P Masvaure, Low full toss outside off, Prince looks to drive but it takes the faintest of outside edges and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|20.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Prince tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|20.5 : L Kumara to K Kasuza, Fullish delivery on the pads, Kevin works it through mid-wicket for another couple. The fielder hares after it from mid off and cleans it up.
|20.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short of a length ball on off, Kasuza punches it to point.
|21.1 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Floated on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|21.2 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on middle, defended out solidly.
|21.3 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Full on off, pushed to covers for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|21.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kevin drives it down to long on for a single.
|21.5 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Flighted ball on the pads, Masvaure sweeps it to fine leg for a couple.
|21.6 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Flatter delivery outside off, Masvaure punches it to the cover-point region for a single.
|Kasun Rajitha comes back on. 4-2-3-0 are his figures so far.
|22.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Fullish delivery outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|22.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full on middle, defended out.
|22.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Edgy! Lucky! Full delivery outside off, Masvaure looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and goes just past the off stump. The ball rolls to short fine leg.
|22.4 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Outside off, left alone.
|22.5 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, FOUR! Masvaure is looking really good out there. Short delivery outside off, Prince stands tall and punches it through the point region for a boundary.
|22.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|23.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on off, Kasuza defends it to the cover fielder.
|23.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, pushed to cover off the front foot.
|23.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, Kasuza prods forward and defends it out.
|23.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|23.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kasuza pushes it to extra cover.
|23.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle and leg, Kevin works it to the leg side for nothing.
|24.1 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery around off, Masvaure drives it to deep cover for a single.
|24.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on the pads, Kasuza works it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder from fine leg can come across and clean it up.
|24.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, Kevin solidly defends it out to mid on.
|24.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish delivery on off, Kevin prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|24.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|24.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Doesn't carry! Full delivery on the pads, Kasuza whips it but uppishly. Luckily for him, it lands just short of the mid-wicket fielder.
|Dhananjaya de Silva comes on for the first time today.
|25.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated on middle, Masvaure defends it back to the bowler.
|25.2 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball on middle, Masvaure looks to defend but it hits the thigh pad and rolls to the point region.
|25.3 : de Silva to Masvaure, Flatter one on middle, Masvaure works it to square leg.
|25.4 : de Silva to Masvaure, On middle, blocked out.
|25.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Full on off, Masvaure drives it to mid off.
|25.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|26.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, Kasuza defends it out.
|26.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, left alone by Kasuza.
|26.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, On a length on middle and leg, Kevin solidly defends it towards mid on.
|26.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish delivery outside off, angling into the batsman. Kasuza makes a good leave to this one.
|26.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Outside off, Kevin shoulders arms to it.
|26.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Back of a length ball on the pads, Kasuza tucks it to square leg for a single. With that, it is LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|An excellent session for the hosts. The openers have done a terrific job staying not out and surviving the burst by the Sri Lankan bowlers. Kevin Masuza and Prince Masvaure have played and defended everything which has been thrown at them. They have stitched up an unbeaten 62-run stand and would be looking to build after the break. The run rate might be just over 2 but the hosts' won't mind one bit. There were a few edges here and there but none went to hand and Zimbabwe will go as the happier
|Sri Lankan bowlers toiled hard and bowled well but were not rewarded with a wicket. Kasun Rajitha and Suranga Lakmal were excellent at the start but would be slightly disappointed with how things panned out in the first session. Embuldeniya was good too with his lines and lengths. They would look to pick quick wickets after the break and restrict Zimbabwe. So, what to look forward to after the break? Will the Zimbabwean openers continue to dominate or will the Lankan Lions make a comeback in thi
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|The second session is all set to get underway!!! Kevin Kasuza and Prince Masvaure make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Sri Lankan players. Lasith Embuldeniya will begin after the break.
|27.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|27.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Looped up on off, Kasuza defends it out to the cover fielder.
|27.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on off, Kevin is solid in defense and does so towards the off side.
|27.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, blocked solidly.
|27.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, FOUR! This is excellent batting from Kasuza. Floated on middle, Kasuza bends on his knees and sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|27.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, Kevin defends it to the bowler.
|Dhananjaya de Silva will bowl from the other end.
|28.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated on middle, Masvaure defends it to mid-wicket.
|28.2 : de Silva to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on off, Prince blocks it to cover.
|28.3 : de Silva to Masvaure, On off, defended out by the batsman.
|28.4 : de Silva to P Masvaure, Full delivery outside off, Masvaure drives it to mid off for nothing.
|28.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Fuller one on middle, Prince pushes it back to the bowler.
|28.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball outside off, Masvaure drives it towards cover.
|Kasun Rajitha is back on. 7-2-11-0, his figures so far.
|29.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it to mid on.
|29.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish on off, Kevin is solid in his defense and does so towards the bowler.
|29.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Length ball on middle and leg, Kasuza whips it to square leg.
|29.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Length ball on off, Kasuza pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|29.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Full delivery on the pads, Kasuza flicks it to fine leg and crosses over for a single.
|29.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Outside off, left alone by Masvaure.
|30.1 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kasuza pushes it back to the bowler.
|30.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on the pads, worked to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kevin defends it back to the bowler.
|30.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, On middle, Kasuza defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|30.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on off, Kasuza goes on his front foot and defends it out.
|30.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on off, blocked solidly by Kasuza.
|31.1 : K Rajitha to P Masvaure, Fullish delivery outside off, Masvaure drives but finds the cover fielder.
|31.2 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, On a length on off, Masvaure stands tall and defends it to the off side.
|31.3 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Fullish ball on off, Masvaure blocks it towards mid off.
|31.4 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Good length ball on the pads, worked to square leg.
|31.5 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Good length ball on middle, Masvaure looks to flick but gets hit in the thigh pad. No harm done.
|31.6 : K Rajitha to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure squeezes it to mid-wicket for a single.
|32.1 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on off, Kevin lunges and defends it to point.
|32.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kasuza works it to short leg.
|32.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on off, Kasuza drives it to mid off and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|32.4 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball on off, Masvaure defends it to cover.
|32.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Fuller one on middle, Maswaure pushes it back to the bowler.
|32.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, On off, driven to mid off.
|33.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kevin drives it to mid off for nothing.
|33.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle. Kasuza ducks under it.
|33.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza looks to defend but gets an outside edge and the ball goes towards point.
|33.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Short of a length ball on off, punched off the back foot to the cover fielder.
|33.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Superb fielding! Short ball on off, Kasuza punches it off the back foot towards cover. The fielder dives and saves some runs for his side.
|33.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|34.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Flatter one on off, Masvaure defends it out to cover.
|34.2 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball on off, blocked to the cover fielder.
|34.3 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated ball on off, Masvaure is solid in his defense.
|34.4 : de Silva to Masvaure, The batsman drives this through the covers.
|34.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated one outside off, Masvaure pushes it to cover.
|34.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, Loopy one on off, driven down to long off for a single.
|Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack. 6-3-11-0, his figures so far.
|35.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length delivery outside off, Masvaure cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
|35.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Short of a length ball on off, pushed towards cover off the back foot.
|35.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Lakmal! Full delivery outside off angling into the batsman. Masvaure looks to drive but the ball sneaks between his bat and pad. The balls to the keeper.
|35.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Better from Masvaure! Full delivery outside off, Masvaure does not throw his bat at this one as he leaves this one alone.
|35.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Good length ball on off, Masvaure defends it to the cover fielder.
|35.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Masvaure defends it back to the bowler.
|36.1 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated one on middle, Kasuza defends it out.
|36.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Looped up ball on middle, Kasuza blocks it to short leg.
|36.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|36.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle,played back to the bowler.
|36.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flighted on middle, Kasuza defends it back to the bowler.
|36.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, On middle, solidly blocked.
|37.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure gets on his front foot and defends it to the leg side.
|37.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, BEATEN! Short of a length ball outside off, Masvaure looks to defend off the back foot but fails to get any bat on it.
|37.3 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, Prince defends it towards mid on for nothing.
|37.4 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Short of a length delivery outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to it.
|37.5 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Fullish ball outside the off stump line, Masvaure lets the ball go to the keeper.
|37.6 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, On a length on off, Masvaure pushes it to deep point for a single.
|38.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Shorter delivery on off, Masvaure pushes it to deep cover for a single. Moves to 49 with this.
|38.2 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle, Kevin prods forward and defends it out.
|38.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, Full on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|38.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, FOUR! Smashed! Short of a length delivery outside off, Kasuza stands tall and punches it through thr cover region for a boundary.
|38.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Looped up ball on middle, Kasuza defends it to short leg.
|38.6 : de Silva to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kasuza punches it to mid-wicket off the back foot.
|39.1 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, Short of a length ball on off, tapped to gully.
|39.2 : S Lakmal to Masvaure, FIFTY! Maiden Test fifty for Prince Masvaure! Brilliant innings from so far and he would look to continue and score a ton here. Good length delivery outside off, Masvaure pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|39.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kasuza lets the ball go to the keeper.
|39.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Lakmal goes full and outside off, Kevin does not have any problems in leaving this ball alone.
|39.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Kasuza looks to defend but misses to get any bat on it.
|39.6 : S Lakmal to K Kasuza, Back of a length delivery on off, Kasuza guides it to gully off the back foot.
|40.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated on off, Masvaure defends it to point.
|40.2 : de Silva to Masvaure, Fullish delivery on off, Masvaure drives it to covder.
|40.3 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|40.4 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated on middle, Masvaure looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and the ball goes to mid-wicket.
|40.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on middle, Masvaure flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a isngle.
|40.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|41.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, DROPPED! Short of a length ball on middle, Kasuza looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards mid-wicket. The fielder comes ahead and dives but fails to hold onto it. Had to take thast chance, Sri Lanka. Zimbabawe are going really strong at the moment.
|41.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball on middle, Kasuza defends it to cover.
|41.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to this one.
|41.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, On middle, driven back to the bowler.
|41.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fuller one on off, pushed to deep cover.
|41.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Back of a length ball on off, Masvaure pushes it to mid off.
|42.1 : de Silva to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle, pushed to mid off.
|42.2 : de Silva to Masvaure, On off, punched to cover.
|42.3 : de Silva to Masvaure, Floated outside off, Masvaure defends it to point off the back foot.
|42.4 : de Silva to Masvaure, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|42.5 : de Silva to Masvaure, Flighted ball outside off, pushed to cover off the back foot.
|42.6 : de Silva to Masvaure, Looped up ball on off, Masvaure defends it to the off side.
|Drinks! Lahiru Kumara is back on. 5-1-23-0 are his figures so far.
|43.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to this one.
|43.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, On middle, Kasuza drives it to mid on for nothing.
|43.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length delivery outside off, Kasuza looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|43.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Kasuza ducks under it.
|43.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Fuller one on middle, pushed down to mid on for another dot ball.
|43.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full toss on middle, Kasuza misses out as he plays it towards mid on.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is back on. 9-4-21-0, his figures so far.
|44.1 : L Embuldeniya to P Masvaure, Floated ball on off, Masvaure looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and the ball rolls to short third man. A single taken.
|44.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, SIX! Excellent use of the feet from Kasuza! Loopy delivery on off, Kasuza comes down the track and hammers it over the long off region for a biggie. First one of the game.
|44.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, driven back to the bowler.
|44.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flighted ball on middle, Kasuza comes down the track and drives it past the bowler. The mid off fielder comes across and cleans it up.
|44.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|44.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kevin tucks it to mid-wicket.
|45.1 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Short delivery around middle, Masvaure sways away from it.
|45.2 : Kumara to Masvaure, Good length delivery on the pads, Masvaure looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Kumara puts in an appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|45.3 : L Kumara to Masvaure, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Masvaure sways away from it.
|45.4 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Back of a length ball on middle, Masvaure stands tall and defends it solidly onto the pitch.
|45.5 : L Kumara to Masvaure, FOUR! That's extremely well played from Masvaure! Short delivery on off, Prince upper cuts it over the gully fielder for a boundary.
|45.6 : L Kumara to Masvaure, Full delivery on middle and leg, Prince works it to mid-wicket.
|46.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, FOUR! Floated ball on middle and leg, Kasuza bends on his knee and sweeps it towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|46.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, Kasuza pulls it to mid-wicket.
|46.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy one on middle, played back to the bowler.
|46.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|46.5 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Flatter one on off, pushed to point off the back foot.
|46.6 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Floated on off, driven down to long off for a single.
|47.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Back of a length on middle, Kasuza defends it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
|47.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on off, Kevin drives but finds the mid off fielder.
|47.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short of a length ball, Kasuza works it nicely comfortably to short leg.
|47.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Kasuza ducks under it. The keeper jumps and collects it.
|47.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball around middle, ducked under.
|47.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, left alone by Kasuza.
|48.1 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on the pads, Masvaure defends it back to the bowler.
|48.2 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Loopy delivery on middle, Prince dances down the track and whips it to mid-wicket.
|48.3 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Very full delivery on middle, Prince digs it out.
|48.4 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, On middle, defended out onto the pitch.
|48.5 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Floated one outside off, Masvaure uses his feet and plays it towards mid off.
|48.6 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, Flatter delivery on the pads, Masvaure looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pads.
|49.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball down the leg side, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|49.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball around middle, Kasuza ducks under it.
|49.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Back of a length ball on middle, Kevin pushes it to cover.
|49.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, On a length on middle, Kasuza pushes it to mid on.
|49.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Kumara bends his back and digs out a short one on middle, Kasuza hops and defends it onto the pitch.
|49.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, driven to mid on.
|50.1 : L Embuldeniya to Masvaure, OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, finally we have seen a wicket! Brilliant from Dimuth Karunaratne the skipper. Sri Lanka needed that wicket. Floated on off, Masvaure danxces down and looks to lift it over mid off but does not get the elevation. Dimuth moves to his left, tumbles and takes a good catch. Masvaure waits as he thinks that it is not a clean catch. But the Sri Lankan skipper claims it and the umpire sends the batter in his way.
|0.0 : Craig Ervine is the new man in.
|50.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine defends it back to the bowler.
|50.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, On off, pushed down to mid on.
|50.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flatter one on middle,, Ervine defends it back to the bowler.
|50.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Short one on middle, Ervine punches it to mid-wicket.
|50.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle, Craig defends it out onto the pitch. A successful over comes to an end.
|51.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|51.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle,Kasuza drives it straight back where the bowler makes a half stop. The ball rolls towards mid off and the batters take a single.
|51.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball outside off, Ervine sways away from it.
|51.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Fullish ball outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to it.
|51.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, Fullish on off, driven to mid off for nothing.
|51.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Length ball outside off, Craig does not fiddle with it as he leaves this one alone.
|52.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter one outside off, Kasuza lets it go to the keeper.
|52.2 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza drives it towards mid on and takes a single.
|52.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Ervine is off the mark. Floated on the pads, Ervine whips it towards fine leg for a couple. 100 up for the hosts.
|52.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, Ervine works it to square leg.
|52.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle, Ervine defends it out.
|52.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Looped up ball on middle, pushed to mid on.
|53.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|53.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, LEG BYE! Good length ball on the pads, Kevin looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
|53.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball outside off, Ervine looks to punch off the back foot but takes the inside half of the bat and the ball goes towards the leg side.
|53.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Full delivery outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to it.
|53.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short of a length ball on middle, Ervine hops and defends it out solidly.
|53.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it to mid off.
|54.1 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it off the front foot to the bowler.
|54.2 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Flatter one on middle, punched to mid-wicket.
|54.3 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Loopy one on middle, Kevin danxces down and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|54.4 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|54.5 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, BEATEN! Some spin there! Floated ball outside off, Kasuza looks to drive but gets beaten duw to the spin on it.
|54.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Kasun Rajitha comes back on. 10-4-12-0 are his figures.
|55.1 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Good length ball on off, Ervine defends it to cover.
|55.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Fuller one on off, Ervine gets on his front foot and defends it out to the bowler.
|55.3 : Rajitha to Ervine, An LBW shout turned down. Good length ball on middle, which straightens after pitching. Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The Sri Lankan players put in an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Looked very close but probably going too high.
|55.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Good length ball outside off, Ervine lets it go to the keeper.
|55.5 : K Rajitha to Ervine,The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
|55.6 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is back on.
|56.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
|56.2 : de Silva to K Kasuza, Flatter one outside off, Kasuza punches it to cover.
|56.3 : de Silva to Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle and leg, Kasuza solidly defends it out.
|56.4 : de Silva to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, Kevin punches it through the cover region for a couole.
|56.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Floated on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket.
|56.6 : de Silva to K Kasuza, Loopy delivery on middle, Kevin plays it down to long on for a single. TEA ON DAY 1.
|It has been an exhilarating session of Test match cricket. From the scorecard, it might look like that the session belonged to Zimbabwe but Sri Lanka bowled extremely well in this session. They bowled 30 overs and gave away just 46 runs at a run rate of just around 1.5. Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers and was rewarded with the wicket of Prince Masvoure. Lasith Kumara bowled his heart out but was unlucky to not finish with a wicket.
|Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have gone about their business smoothly, although they would have been happier if they had not lost the wicket of Masvoure. Kevin Kasuza has looked good so far and is inching towards his fifty. Ervine has joined him out in the middle and is looking solid. It has been slow going for them and they would look to attack a bit more and get to as many runs as possible before Stumps. In the final session of Day 1, Sri Lanka would hope that they get further wickets and not l
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of the day. Craig Ervine and Kevin Kasuza are making their way out to the middle. The Sri Lankan players follow them out to the field. Kasun Rajitha will start the proceedings with the ball.
|57.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza guides it to gully.
|57.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Length ball on off, defended to the cover fielder.
|57.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Kevin ducks under it.
|57.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Full delivery outside off, Kasuza looks to drive without moving his feet. Misses the ball completely.
|57.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, On a length on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|57.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, PLAY AND A MISS! This is not needed! Why play these shots? Good length ball outside off, Kasuza looks to drive but misses it altogether.
|Dhananjaya de Silva will bowl from the other end.
|58.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine pushes it back to the bowler.
|58.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, whipped to square leg.
|58.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on off, Craig lunges and blocks it out.
|58.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Shorter one on middle, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket where the fielder makes a half stop and the ball rolls to mid on. The batters take a single.
|58.5 : de Silva to Kasuza, Miscommunication but safe! Full delivery on middle, Kasuza works it to mid-wicket and he wants the single but is sent back. The fielder has ashy at the keeper's end but the batter was well in.
|58.6 : de Silva to K Kasuza, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|59.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, FIFTY! That too on debut! Full delivery on the pads, Kasuza flicks it through mid-wicket for three. Excellent innings from the opener and he will be looking to get to ton here.
|59.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On middle, Ervine solidly defends it out.
|59.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Overthrow! Good length ball on the pads, Ervine looks to flick but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batters take a single.
|59.4 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish delivery outside off, Kasusa shoulders arms to this one.
|59.5 : K Rajitha to K Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza looks to defend but it takes the outside edge of the bat and it rolls to the point region.
|59.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Outside off,left alone.
|60.1 : de Silva to Ervine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|60.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Looped up on middle, Ervine prods and defends it out.
|60.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Full on middle,pushed down to mid on.
|60.4 : de Silva to Ervine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|60.5 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine pushes it back to the bowler.
|60.6 : Silva to Ervine, SIX! Ervine is not afraid to take on the spinners and he has done just that. Floated on middle, Ervine hammers it over the long on region for a maximum.
|61.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, Kasuza flicks it to mid-wicket where the fielder misfields allowing the batters to take a single.
|61.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Short of a length ball on off, Ervine drives it to cover where the fielder allows the ball to go through him.The ball rolls towards deep cover and the batters take two.
|61.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On off, defended out onto the pitch.
|61.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Good length ball on middle, Ervine works it to square leg for a single.
|61.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|61.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish on off, Kasuza defends it to the cover fielder.
|62.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on off, Ervine defends it to the point region.
|62.2 : de Silva to Ervine, SIX! Ervine is going after Dhananjaye de Silva. Full delivery on middle, Ervine thrashes it over long off for another biggie.
|62.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on off, pushed towards mid off.
|62.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Loopy on middle, Ervine defends it out onto the pitch.
|62.5 : de Silva to Ervine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|62.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, Ervine solidly blocks it out.
|63.1 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, Kasuza punches it to point.
|63.2 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Kasuza ducks under it.
|63.3 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Full delivery on off, Kasuza drives it to cover.
|63.4 : K Rajitha to K Kasuza, Short of a length ball outside off, Kasuza punches it through the cover region for a couple.
|63.5 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Fullish delivery on off, defended to cover off the front foot.
|63.6 : K Rajitha to Kasuza, Shorter delivery outside off, Kevin stands tall and cuts it through point and takes two before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|64.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine defends it back to the bowler.
|64.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on off, pushed to cover.
|64.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Flatter one outside off, left alone by Ervine.
|64.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine works it to square leg.
|64.5 : de Silva to Ervine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|64.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine tucks it to mid-wicket.
|Suranga Lakmal is back into the attack. 10-4-17-0 are his figures.
|65.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball outside off, Kevin shoulders arms to this one.
|65.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fullish delivery outside off, Kevin does not fiddle with it and lets it go to the keeper.
|65.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Length ball on off, Kasuza defends it out to the bowler.
|65.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, On a length on off, Kevin is once again solid in defense.
|65.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, On off, Kasuza blocks it out towards mid off.
|65.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fullish outside off, Kasuza leaves it alone.
|66.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|66.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Loopy on middle, defended out onto the pitch.
|66.3 : de Silva to Ervine, SIX! That is an extraordinary shot from Ervine! Floated ball on off, Ervine lifts it over the extra cover region for a biggie.
|66.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle, defended out.
|66.5 : de Silva to Ervine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|66.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine is solid in defense.
|67.1 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza defends it to the bowler.
|67.2 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Fullish ball outside off, Kasuza shoulders arms to it.
|67.3 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, On middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|67.4 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on off, Kasuza defends it off the back foot to cover.
|67.5 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Full delivery on the pads, Kevin pounches it to mid-wicket where the fielder dives and makes a stop.
|67.6 : S Lakmal to Kasuza, Good length ball on middle, solidly defended.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is back on. 15-6-38-1, his figures so far.
|68.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flatter one on middle, Ervine pushes it back to the bowler.
|68.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, FOUR! Some innovation this time! Floated outside off, Ervine plays the reverse sweep to the third man region for a boundary.
|68.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy delivery on the pads, Ervine flicks it it to fine leg and takes a couple.
|68.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man.
|68.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine pushes it to mid on.
|68.6 : L Embuldeniya to C Ervine, Floated on middle, pushed to cover for a single.
|69.1 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Short ball around off, Ervine sways away from it.
|69.2 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, Good length ball on off, Ervine defends it to cover.
|69.3 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine taps it to gully.
|69.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Huge appeal for LBW turned down! Full delivery on the pads, Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Lakmal puts in a huge appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Probably going down the leg side. There was a run out appeal as well as Ervine was lazy in going back to the crease. The replays show that he was well in.
|69.5 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|69.6 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery on the pads, Ervine flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|70.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|70.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy one on off, Ervine dances down the track and then defends it to the cover fielder.
|70.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, On middle, Ervine tucks it to mid-wicket.
|70.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flighted on middle, defended out by Ervine.
|70.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flatter delivery on off, Ervine punches it down to long on for a single.
|70.6 : L Embuldeniya to K Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kevin pushes it down to mid on for a single.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 11-5-28-0 are his figures so far.
|71.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Starts with a back of a length ball on middle, Kasuza defends it out off the back foot.
|71.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, Kasuza punches it through point for an easy couple.
|71.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Length ball on off, Kasuza defends it solidly to cover.
|71.4 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Good length delivery on off, Kasuza pushes it to cover.
|71.5 : L Kumara to Kasuza, BEATEN! Short of a length ball outside off, Kasuza looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
|71.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Short ball outside off, Kevin plays the square cut and the ball goes through point. The fielders chases after it and the batters take a couple.
|DRINKS! Zimbabwe are having a field day out there. After the wicket of Prince Masvoure, Craig Ervine and Kevin Kasuza have looked calm and are taking the game away from Sri Lanka. They will look to add as many runs as possible. The visitors, on the other hand, would want to take quick wickets and not let the game get away from them.
|72.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine defends it out.
|72.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|72.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Looped up ball on middle, Ervine flicks it to square leg.
|72.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|72.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, On middle, Ervine sweeps it to fine leg for a couple.
|72.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine lunges and defends it to cover off the front foot and takes a single.
|73.1 : L Kumara to K Kasuza, Short delivery on middle, Ervine pulls it to mid-wicket.
|73.2 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball down the leg side, Ervine looks to pull but misses. Kumara thinks that he has edged that one and put a huge appeal for caught behind. The umpire is not interested as he shakes his head and rightly so as the replays show that there is no bat on it.
|73.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, On off, defended out.
|73.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball on off, pushed to mid off.
|73.5 : L Kumara to C Ervine, Short of a length ball on middle, Ervine pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|73.6 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Slower delivery on middle, Kasuza picks it and pushes it to mid off.
|74.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated on middle, Ervine prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|74.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Looped up on middle, Ervine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|74.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|74.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, FOUR! Beautifully swept! Full delivery on middle, Ervine sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|74.5 : L Embuldeniya to C Ervine, Flatter one on off, pushed to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
|74.6 : L Embuldeniya to Kasuza, Full on middle, Kasuza works it down to long off for a single.
|75.1 : L Kumara to Kasuza, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Kasuza ducks under it.
|75.2 : L Kumara to Kasuza, Full delivery on middle, Kasuza pushes it to mid on.
|75.3 : L Kumara to Kasuza, OUT! LBW! Kasuza misses out on a full toss and he has to depart after playing a good knock on his debut. Kumara bowls a full toss on middle, swinging in a little. Kasuza looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Kumara appeals and after thinking for a while, the umpire gives it out. Big, big wicket this for the Lankans. It looked like it was going over the stumps but it was dipping and might have gone onto hit the stumps.
|Brandan Taylor comes out to the middle.
|75.4 : L Kumara to Taylor, Short of a length ball outside off, Taylor looks to play at first but then decides to let the ball go to the keeper.
|75.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, Fortunate! Short ball on off, Taylor looks to defend off the back foot but it takes the bottom edge and is almost going onto the stumps. Luckily, for him, the ball goes over the stumps.
|75.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.
|76.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle, Ervine pushes it down to long on for a single.
|76.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on middle, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|76.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Loopy delivery on middle, Taylor dances down and defends it to short leg.
|76.4 : Embuldeniya to Taylor, LBW appeal turned down! Floated ball on middle and leg, Taylor comes down the track and then looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Embuldeniya and the rest appeal but the umpire turns him down.
|76.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|76.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, SIX! Massive! Floated on middle, Brendan Taylor comes down the track and hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|77.1 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball down the leg side, Ervine sways away from it.
|77.2 : L Kumara to Ervine, Back of a length ball on middle, Ervine pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|77.3 : L Kumara to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|77.4 : L Kumara to Taylor, Good length ball outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|77.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, Short of a length ball on off, Taylor pushes it to cover and crosses over for a single.
|77.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Slower delivery outside off, Ervine guides it to the slip cordon.
|78.1 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Flatter one outside off, Taylor punches it to point.
|78.2 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on middle, Brendan defends it back to the bowler.
|78.3 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on the pads, Taylor looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|78.4 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor pushes it down to mid on.
|78.5 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, Floated on middle, Taylor comes down and whips it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|78.6 : L Embuldeniya to Taylor, FOUR! Excellent batting. Taylor will not get bogged down by spinners. Full delivery on middle and leg, Taylor whips it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|79.1 : L Kumara to Ervine, Length ball on off, Ervine defends it to mid-wicket.
|79.2 : L Kumara to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine digs it out back to the bowler.
|79.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short ball around middle, Ervine ducks under it.
|79.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Full delivery on the pads, Ervine flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|79.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, LEG BYE! Short delivery on the pads, Ervine looks to pull but hits the thigh pad and the ball goes to fine leg for a leg bye.
|79.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle, Taylor ducks under it.
|The second new ball is now available and it has been taken immediately. Kasun Rajitha is also back into the attack. 15-5-24-0 are his figures so far.
|80.1 : K Rajitha to Ervine, FIFTY! It has been a good knock from the left-hander. Short of a length ball outside off, Ervine punches it through covers for a couple.
|80.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine pushes it off the back foot to mid on.
|80.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Fuller one on off, Ervine drives it to mid off.
|80.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, FOUR! Brilliant. Not a delivery to bowl to a set batsman. Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|80.5 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|80.6 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Very full delivery on middle, Ervine defends it to mid-wicket.
|Suranga Lakmal returns. 13-6-18-0 are his figures.
|81.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery on middle, Taylor defends it to the bowler.
|81.2 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Fullish on off, driven towards mid off for nothing.
|81.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Back of a length delivery outside off, Taylor lets the ball go to the keeper.
|81.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Fullish on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket.
|81.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Taylor defends this full delivery on off back to the bowler.
|81.6 : S Lakmal to Taylor, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|82.1 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Fullish delivery outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to it.
|82.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine pushes it back to the bowler.
|82.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Ervine ducks under it.
|82.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Back of a length delivery on middle, Ervine blocks it back to the bowler.
|82.5 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Fullish delivery on the pads, Ervine tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|82.6 : K Rajitha to Taylor, Full delivery outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
|83.1 : Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery down the leg side, Ervine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW is made but not out given by the umpire.
|83.2 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Outside off, left alone by Ervine.
|83.3 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Fullish delivery on middle, Craig solidly defends it to the bowler.
|83.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it straight back to the bowler.
|83.5 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to this one.
|83.6 : S Lakmal to Ervine, BEATEN! Beautiful piece of bowling from Craig Ervine. Full delivery outside off, Ervine looks to defend but fails to get any bat on it.
|The umpires bring out the light meter and check for bad light.
|Update (1701 Local) - The umpires have decided that it is dark enough to take players off ans they are going off. This might just be Stumps. Let's see what happens.
|Unfortunately, it has been called Stumps on Day 1 with only 6 overs remaining in the day's play. A day that has belonged to Zimbabwe. They started brilliantly with a 96-run stand between Prince Masvoure and Kevin Kasuza. Both reached their respective fifties. Although they were a little slow but they laid a solid foundation for the rest of the batters. They lost Masvoure soon after Lunch but Craig Ervine came out and adopted a positive approach and got to his half ton as well. Kevin Kasuza looke
|Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bowled their hearts out. They kept on bowling tight lines and lengths but were unable to reap the reward. Lasith Embuldeniya picked up one wicket while Kumara was lucky to get his wicket off a full toss. Suranga Lakmal and Kasun Rajitha too bowled well but the Zimbabwean batters played everything solidly which came their way. Overall, a tough day in the field for the visitors.
|That's all from Day 1 of this Test match. Zimbabwe have had a terrific day in the field and they will look to get as many runs as possible on Day 2 and put further pressure on the Lankans. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be disappointed but they are not entirely out of it. They need to pick up quick wickets though and get Zimbabwe out for a cheap score. What will happen on Day 2? Will the Lankan Lions roar back or will Zimbabwe run away with the game. Join us on Monday, the 20th of January a
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|A warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Harare. It was a very slow day of Test cricket, a typical one, reminding us of the old days when the batsmen used to grind themselves out and concentrate more on preserving wickets than scoring runs. In this modern era of Twenty20 cricket, that may sound like boring but this is what the Test cricket originally was all about. Agreed that the approach of the teams has changed nowadays but for a team like Zimbabwe which is
|We are all set to begin Day 2. Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor will resume their innings for the hosts. Lahiru Kumara will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka.
|84.1 : L Kumara to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|84.2 : L Kumara to Taylor, Chandimal is hurt here! Blow to Sri Lanka as he is walking off the field. Fullish delivery around off, Ervine drives to mid off where Dinesh dives across to his right to stop the ball. He seems to have hurt his fingers. The physio comes out and then takes him to the pavilion for some medical attention. Hopefully, there isn't anything serious.
|84.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, Bowls a yorker on off, Ervine does well to dig it out.
|84.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, The batsman fails to put bat on ball as he pushes inside the delivery outside off.
|84.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, On a good length and outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to this one.
|84.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end.
|85.1 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on.
|85.2 : S Lakmal to Ervine, BEATEN! Full again and outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it.
|85.3 : S Lakmal to Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it through mid off for a boundary. 1000 runs for Craig Ervine in Tests.
|85.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine offers a solid defense on this one.
|85.5 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine defends it towards covers.
|85.6 : Lakmal to Ervine, Shout for an lbw! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Ervine looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Going down, probably.
|86.1 : L Kumara to Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor defends it out.
|86.2 : L Kumara to B Taylor, Short delivery on middle, Taylor pulls it through square leg for a run.
|86.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on.
|86.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|86.5 : L Kumara to Ervine, Short delivery on middle, Ervine pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|86.6 : L Kumara to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine offers no shot to this one.
|87.1 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor looks to leave but gets a bottom edge on that one. It misses the off stump and goes safely towards the keeper.
|87.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Good length delivery outside off, Taylor offers no shot to this one.
|87.3 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full delivery on off, Taylor drives it towards mid off.
|87.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Full again and outside off, Taylor drives it towards mid off where the fielder tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a run.
|87.5 : S Lakmal to C Ervine, Full and outside off, Ervine drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|87.6 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine blocks it off the front foot.
|88.1 : L Kumara to Taylor, On a length on middle, Taylor flicks it towards mid-wicket. The fielder picks the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. It is referred upstairs. The replays show that the batsman was well inside the crease. The batsmen take a single.
|88.2 : L Kumara to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|88.3 : L Kumara to Ervine, BEATEN! Bowls a yorker outside off, Ervine tries to dig it out but misses it.
|88.4 : L Kumara to Ervine, Bowls a yorker again on middle, Ervine manages to dig it out. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|88.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, Outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|88.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor pushes it through covers for a single.
|89.1 : S Lakmal to Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
|89.2 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it towards gully.
|89.3 : S Lakmal to B Taylor, Full delivery on off, Taylor drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|89.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a good length on middle, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|89.5 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|89.6 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine leaves it alone. Done with the 90 overs, Sri Lanka's struggle to get a breakthrough continues. There is really nothing on offer from this pitch.
|90.1 : L Kumara to Taylor, Back of a length delivery, Taylor is in two minds - whether to pull or defend. In the end he defends it off the back foot, albeit not from the middle of the bat.
|90.2 : L Kumara to Taylor, Short delivery on off, Taylor stands tall and blocks it off the back foot.
|90.3 : L Kumara to Taylor, Short again and outside off, Taylor looks to cut but misses it.
|90.4 : L Kumara to Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor blocks it off the back foot.
|90.5 : L Kumara to Taylor, Good length delivery on middle, Taylor keeps it out.
|90.6 : L Kumara to Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor blocks it well. Solidly negotiated, a maiden.
|The wind has picked up! Dark clouds are approaching the stadium and they are looking very angry. Let's hope we are lucky to skip any rain break.
|91.1 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|91.2 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine defends it towards the off side.
|91.3 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery outside off, Ervine drives it towards mid off where the fielder does well to stop it with a dive. The batsmen still manage to take a single.
|91.4 : S Lakmal to Taylor, Good length delivery on middle, Taylor offers a solid defense on this one.
|91.5 : S Lakmal to Taylor, OUT! STOP THE PRESS! Sri Lanka have a breakthrough at last. Relief writ large on the faces of the Lankan players. Lakmal looks at the heavens and thanks the Almighty. It's been really hard work for the visitors. There is some visible movement from the deck this time. Lakmal dishes out a fuller length ball around off and it nips back in a bit after hitting the deck. Taylor shapes up to flick it on the leg side but falls over a bit as he fails to connect. He is rapped on
|Sean Williams is the new batsman in.
|91.6 : S Lakmal to Williams, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Williams allows it through to the keeper.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl. 15-7-31-0 are his figures so far.
|92.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine blocks it off the front foot.
|92.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Loopy delivery on middle and leg, Ervine flicks it towards fine leg for a couple.
|92.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|92.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated delivery on leg, Ervine looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|92.5 : de Silva to Ervine, On off, Ervine punches it towards point.
|92.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it towards the off side.
|93.1 : S Lakmal to Williams, On a good length on off, Williams defends it off the back foot.
|93.2 : S Lakmal to Williams, Good length delivery on off, Williams offers a solid defense on this one.
|93.3 : S Lakmal to Williams, On a good length on middle, Sean looks to defend but gets an inside edge on it. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|93.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Good length delivery on leg, Ervine looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|93.5 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|93.6 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Full delivery on leg, Ervine flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|94.1 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up delivery on off, Williams drives it to covers.
|94.2 : de Silva to Williams, Flighted delivery on middle, Williams blocks it off the back foot.
|94.3 : Silva to Williams, Floated delivery on leg, Williams looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|94.4 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery on off, Williams blocks it off the front foot.
|94.5 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up delivery on middle, Williams blocks it well.
|94.6 : de Silva to Williams, Flighted delivery on off, Williams blocks it off the back foot.
|95.1 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to this one.
|95.2 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a length on off, Ervine taps it to point.
|95.3 : S Lakmal to Ervine, Good length delivery outside off, Ervine offers no shot to this one.
|95.4 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|95.5 : S Lakmal to Williams, Good length delivery on off, Williams defends it off the back foot.
|95.6 : S Lakmal to S Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams flicks it towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives and does well to stop it.
|96.1 : de Silva to Ervine, NO BALL! Dhananjaya de Silva oversteps! Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|de Silva to C Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it through mid off for a single.
|96.2 : de Silva to Williams, Flighted delivery on off, Williams drives it towards mid off.
|96.3 : de Silva to Williams, Loopy delivery on middle, Williams blocks it off the front foot.
|96.4 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up delivery on off, Williams drives it to covers.
|96.5 : de Silva to Williams, Full delivery on off, Sean drives it towards mid off.
|96.6 : de Silva to Williams, Floated delivery on middle, Williams blocks it off the front foot.
|Drinks Break! Kasun Rajitha to bowl. 17-5-31-0 are his figures so far.
|97.1 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On a good length on middle, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|97.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|97.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it towards mid off.
|97.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Length delivery on middle, Ervine flicks it through square leg for a run.
|97.5 : K Rajitha to Williams, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Ervine looks to guide but misses it.
|97.6 : K Rajitha to Williams, BEATEN AGAIN! Good length delivery just outside off, Williams looks to play inside the line but misses it.
|98.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the front foot.
|98.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Flighted delivery on middle, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|98.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Loopy delivery on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|98.4 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine punches it towards point.
|98.5 : de Silva to Ervine, On middle, Ervine offers a solid defense on this one.
|98.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on for a single.
|99.1 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it towards covers.
|99.2 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|99.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Short delivery on off, Ervine stands tall and defends it off the back foot.
|99.4 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it towards mid on.
|99.5 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Outside off, Ervine shoulders arms to this one.
|99.6 : K Rajitha to Ervine, Good length delivery on off, Ervine keeps it out.
|100.1 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up delivery on middle, Williams defends it off the back foot.
|100.2 : de Silva to Williams, Flighted delivery on off, Williams offers a solid defense on this one.
|100.3 : de Silva to Williams, Tossed up delivery on middle, Williams blocks it well.
|100.4 : de Silva to Williams, NO BALL! Dhananjaya oversteps! Loopy delivery on middle, Williams blocks it well.
|Silva to Williams, SIX! Amazing shot. Floated delivery on middle, Williams lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|100.5 : de Silva to S Williams, Full delivery on middle, Williams drives it through mid on for a single.
|100.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|101.1 : K Rajitha to Williams, On a good length on off, Williams defends it out.
|101.2 : K Rajitha to Williams, On middle, Williams blocks it off the back foot.
|101.3 : K Rajitha to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|101.4 : K Rajitha to Williams, Outside off, Williams offers no shot to this one.
|101.5 : K Rajitha to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams drives it to covers.
|The ball has gone out of shape. So the umpires have decided to change the ball.
|101.6 : K Rajitha to S Williams, Full delivery outside off, Williams plays it to covers.
|102.1 : de Silva to Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine drives it towards covers.
|102.2 : de Silva to Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it towards mid off.
|102.3 : de Silva to Ervine, Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine drives it towards mid off.
|102.4 : de Silva to C Ervine, Full delivery on off, Ervine drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|102.5 : de Silva to Ervine, FOUR! Nice shot. Full again on off, Ervine drives it through mid off. Suranga Lakmal from long off tries to stop it with a slide but it goes beneath him for a boundary.
|102.6 : de Silva to Ervine, Floated delivery on middle, Ervine blocks it off the front foot.
|103.1 : K Rajitha to Williams, Outside off, Williams offers no shot to this one.
|103.2 : K Rajitha to Williams, On a good length on off, Williams blocks it off the front foot.
|103.3 : K Rajitha to Williams, Good length delivery outside off, Williams shoulders arms to this one.
|103.4 : K Rajitha to Williams, Good length delivery on off, Williams keeps it out.
|103.5 : K Rajitha to Williams, FOUR! Nicely played! Full and outside off, Williams drives it through covers for a boundary.
|103.6 : K Rajitha to S Williams, Short of a length delivery, Williams pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|Lasith Embuldeniya is on. 21-6-69-1 are his figures so far.
|104.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|104.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Tossed up delivery on off, Ervine punches it towards the off side.
|104.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Floated delivery on off, Ervine defends it towards covers and takes a single.
|104.4 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Outside off, Williams shoulders arms to this one.
|104.5 : L Embuldeniya to S Williams, Flighted delivery on off, Williams looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|104.6 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, Full delivery on off, Williams drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|105.1 : K Rajitha to Williams, On a good length on off, Williams keeps it out.
|105.2 : K Rajitha to Williams, Length delivery on leg, Williams flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|105.3 : K Rajitha to Ervine, On a length on middle, Ervine flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|105.4 : K Rajitha to Williams, Full delivery on middle, Ervine drives it back towards the bowler.
|105.5 : K Rajitha to Williams, Outside off, Williams does not bother to play at that.
|105.6 : K Rajitha to Williams, On a good length on off, Sean blocks it off the back foot.
|106.1 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery just outside off, Ervine looks to defend but misses it.
|106.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ervine, Flighted delivery on off, Ervine defends it off the back foot.
|106.3 : L Embuldeniya to Williams, OUT! Once again a wicket has fallen against the run of play! Embuldeniya tosses up a delivery outside off and lands it on a fuller length. It goes straight on as Williams gets forward to defend looking for an inward spin. It takes a slight outside edge and settles into the gloves of Dickwella. He makes no mistake, they appeal for a formality and umpire Erasmus raises his finger. Sean is disappointed on his way back.
|Sikandar Raza walks out to bat next.
|106.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle, Raza defends it towards mid on.
|106.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the front foot.
|106.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on middle, Raza keeps it out.
|Suranga Lakmal is back on. 21-8-35-1 are his figures so far.
|107.1 : S Lakmal to Ervine, On a good length on off, Ervine blocks it off the back foot.
|107.2 : S Lakmal to Ervine, OUT! Ervine drags it on! Massive breakthrough as Zimbabwe lose their set batsman. A nothing delivery to be honest. It's a touch short in length delivery, landing outside off, Ervine stands back to smash it through the line but it takes the inside edge and goes on to rattle the stumps. A disappointed Ervine returns, missing his century by 15 runs. Sri Lanka will be pleased to see his back.
|Regis Chakabva is the new man in.
|107.3 : Lakmal to Chakabva, On a good length on leg, Chakabva looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Lakmal appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|107.4 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Good length delivery on off, Chakabva keeps it out.
|107.5 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, Bowls a bouncer, Chakabva does well to duck under it.
|107.6 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, On a length on middle, Chakabva flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|108.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on off, Raza defends it off the front foot.
|108.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle, Raza keeps it out.
|108.3 : L Embuldeniya to S Raza, Ouch, that has hurt Oshada! Flighted delivery, landing full outside off, Raza plays a full-blooded drive but it hits Oshada Fernando on the hips at silly point. He is down in pain but recovers quickly without getting any medical attention.
|108.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, FOUR! Excellent shot. Floated delivery on leg, Raza sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. Lakmal did not have a chance to stop it.
|108.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on leg, Raza sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|108.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on off, Raza keeps it out.
|109.1 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Chakabva pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|109.2 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, BEATEN! On a good length and just outside off, Chakabva looks to defend but misses it.
|109.3 : S Lakmal to Chakabva, On a length on middle, Chakabva flicks it through square leg for a single.
|109.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza defends it to covers.
|109.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|109.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza keeps it out. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|Overs - 26, Runs - 71, Wickets - 3! This was the story of the morning session. It once again started on the slower side and it appeared that once again the visiting team is in for a big toil. However, the lady luck finally smiled on them and Suranga Lakmal provided them with the first breakthrough of Day 2. Post that, yet another partnership prospered but at the stroke of Lunch, Sri Lanka managed to pick two wickets in two overs, which included Craig Ervine, and that handed the session to the Is
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The Sri Lankan players are out in the middle. Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva will resume the innings for the hosts. Lasith Embuldeniya will start the proceedings for the second session.
|110.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on off, Chakabva blocks it off the front foot.
|110.2 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva offers a solid defense on this one.
|110.3 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Short delivery on off, Chakabva cuts it towards point.
|110.4 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva blocks it off the front foot.
|110.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Chakabva looks to cut but misses it.
|110.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Full delivery on middle, Chakabva drives it towards mid on.
|Suranga Lakmal to bowl from the other end.
|111.1 : S Lakmal to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza offers a solid defense on this one.
|111.2 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on middle, Raza defends it off the back foot.
|111.3 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|111.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza drives it through mid off. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|111.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, On a good length on middle, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|111.6 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on middle, Raza looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the keeper where Dickwella appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that the ball had hit the pad and there was no bat on that.
|112.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|112.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on middle, Raza comes down the track and hits it towards mid off for a run.
|112.3 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|112.4 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Floated delivery on off, Chakabva blocks it off the back foot.
|112.5 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Outside off, Chakabva offers no shot to this one.
|112.6 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, On a good length on off, Regis keeps it out.
|113.1 : S Lakmal to Raza, Good length delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|113.2 : S Lakmal to Raza, On a good length on middle, Raza defends it out.
|113.3 : S Lakmal to Raza, Outside off, Raza does not bother to play at that.
|113.4 : S Lakmal to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza defends it to mid-wicket.
|113.5 : S Lakmal to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot.
|113.6 : S Lakmal to S Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza drives it towards Lakmal where he tries to stop it but it goes through his hands towards mid off.
|114.1 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Chakabva blocks it off the back foot.
|114.2 : L Embuldeniya to Chakabva, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Mathews. Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva comes down the track and lofts it uppishly towards mid on where Mathews dives to his left and takes a good low catch.
|Donald Tiripano is the new batsman in.
|114.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|114.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|114.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Loopy delivery on middle, Tiripano blocks it off the back foot.
|114.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|Lahiru Kumara is on. 20-7-45-1 are his figures so far.
|115.1 : L Kumara to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza blocks it off the front foot.
|115.2 : L Kumara to Raza, Length delivery on off, Raza punches it to point.
|115.3 : L Kumara to Raza, On a length on off, Raza defends it towards covers and takes a single.
|115.4 : Kumara to Tiripano, Bowls a bouncer, Tiripano looks to duck but gets hit on the helmet.
|They are checking for concussion. Tiripano gets hit on the helmet. But he is fine to continue.
|115.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Length delivery on middle, Tiripano flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|115.6 : L Kumara to Raza, Bowls a quick short delivery, Raza looks to duck but gets hit on the arm.
|116.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on middle, Tiripano looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|116.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off, Tiripano blocks it well.
|116.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Loopy delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|116.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on middle, Tiripano blocks it off the front foot.
|116.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|116.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|117.1 : L Kumara to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|0.0 : The heavens have opened up and it has started to rain. The umpires and the players are walking off the field. The groundstaff are rushing and are bringing the covers into the field.
|The rain has stopped. The main cover has gone off. The umpires and the players are back. We are set to resume. It was a passing shower. Kumara will continue his over.
|117.2 : L Kumara to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza defends it off the back foot.
|117.3 : L Kumara to Raza, Length delivery on off, Raza punches it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|117.4 : L Kumara to Raza, On a length on middle, Raza flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|117.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Tiripano blocks it off the front foot.
|117.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano plays it towards point.
|118.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on middle, Raza plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|118.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|118.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on off, Raza punches it to covers.
|118.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on middle, Raza keeps it out.
|118.5 : L Embuldeniya to S Raza, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery on off, Raza drives it through covers for a boundary.
|118.6 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on middle, Raza defends it out.
|119.1 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|119.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Good length delivery on middle, Tiripano keeps it out.
|119.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, FOUR! Nicely played! On a good length on off, Tiripano defends it with soft hands towards third man for a boundary.
|119.4 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Short delivery on off, Tiripano rises on his toes and blocks it.
|119.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On a length on middle, Tiripano flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|119.6 : L Kumara to Raza, Bowls a bouncer, Raza does well to duck under it.
|120.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|120.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full delivery on off, Tiripano drives it towards mid off.
|120.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on middle, Tiripano plays it to point.
|120.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Loopy delivery on off, Donald punches it towards point.
|120.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Outside off, Tiripano shoulders arms to this one.
|120.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|121.1 : L Kumara to Raza, On a length on middle, Raza flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|121.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|121.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On a good length on middle, Tiripano keeps it out.
|121.4 : L Kumara to D Tiripano, Full delivery on middle, Tiripano drives it towards mid on for a single.
|121.5 : L Kumara to S Raza, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Raza pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|121.6 : L Kumara to Raza, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Sikandar Raza. Length delivery on the pads, Raza flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|122.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on middle, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|122.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|122.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Loopy delivery on middle, Donald blocks it off the back foot.
|122.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|122.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, Tiripano defends it out.
|122.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano taps it towards point for a single.
|Kasun Rajitha to bowl. 22-7-40-0 are his figures so far.
|123.1 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano blocks it off the back foot.
|123.2 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Good length delivery on middle, Tiripano keeps it out.
|123.3 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, On a length on middle, Tiripano flicks it to mid-wicket.
|123.4 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Donald blocks it well.
|123.5 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, On a good length on middle, Tiripano defends it out.
|123.6 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Donald blocks it off the front foot.
|Drinks Break!
|124.1 : Embuldeniya to Raza, FOUR! Good use of the feet. Flighted delivery on middle, Raza comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|124.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on middle, Raza offers a solid defense on this one.
|124.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|124.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on middle, Raza defends it off the front foot.
|124.5 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated delivery on off, Raza punches it towards covers for a single.
|124.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, On off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|125.1 : K Rajitha to Raza, Good length delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the front foot.
|125.2 : K Rajitha to Raza, On a good length on middle, Raza defends it off the back foot.
|125.3 : K Rajitha to Raza, Length delivery on off, Sikandar punches it towards point.
|125.4 : Rajitha to S Raza, FOUR! Short delivery on leg, Raza looks to pull but gets it off the gloves. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|125.5 : K Rajitha to S Raza, Full delivery on off, Raza drives it through covers for a run.
|125.6 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Full delivery on middle, Tiripano drives it towards mid on.
|126.1 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Flighted delivery on off, Raza defends it off the front foot.
|126.2 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Loopy delivery on middle, Raza keeps it out.
|126.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Floated delivery on off, Raza blocks it off the back foot.
|126.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, Tossed up delivery on off, Raza drives it towards point for a run.
|126.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Full delivery on off, Tiripano drives it to covers.
|126.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, Tiripano blocks it off the back foot.
|127.1 : K Rajitha to Raza, On a good length on off, Raza offers a solid defense on this one.
|127.2 : K Rajitha to Raza, Bowls a bumper, Raza does well to duck under it.
|127.3 : K Rajitha to Raza, Good length delivery on middle, Raza blocks it off the front foot.
|127.4 : K Rajitha to Raza, Full delivery on middle, Raza drives it towards mid on.
|127.5 : K Rajitha to Raza, On a length on middle, Raza looks to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid-wicket.
|127.6 : K Rajitha to Raza, Length delivery outside off, Raza taps it towards the off side.
|128.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|128.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, Tiripano plays a reverse sweep towards third man. Kumara chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|128.3 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|128.4 : L Embuldeniya to Raza, OUT! STUMPED! Good work by Dickwella behind the stumps. Flighted delivery outside off, Raza comes down the track and looks to slog but misses the line completely. It goes towards the keeper and Dickwella does the rest as he takes the bails off. Raza departs after playing a very handy innings.
|Kyle Jarvis is the new batsman in.
|128.5 : L Embuldeniya to Jarvis, Flighted delivery on middle, Jarvis blocks it off the front foot.
|128.6 : L Embuldeniya to Jarvis, Loopy delivery on middle, Jarvis defends it out.
|129.1 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano blocks it off the front foot.
|129.2 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Bowls a bouncer, Tiripano does well to duck under it.
|129.3 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Length delivery on off, Tiripano punches it towards point.
|129.4 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Full delivery on off, Tiripano drives it through covers for a run.
|129.5 : K Rajitha to Jarvis, Bowls a bumper, Jarvis lets it sail through to the keeper.
|129.6 : K Rajitha to Jarvis, Full delivery on off, Jarvis drives it through covers for a single.
|130.1 : Embuldeniya to K Jarvis, OUT! BOWLED! Five-fer for Embuldeniya. Tossed up delivery on middle, it is the straighter one, Jarvis looks to defend off the front foot but misses it and gets bowled. The middle stump has gone for a toss.
|0.0 : Ainsley Ndlovu is the next batsman in.
|130.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Flighted delivery on off, Ndlovu blocks it off the front foot.
|130.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Loopy delivery on middle, Ndlovu looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|130.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Floated delivery on off, Ndlovu defends it off the back foot.
|130.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ndlovu keeps it out.
|130.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|131.1 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Rajitha bowls it down the leg side, Tiripano lets it go.
|131.2 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Full delivery on middle, Tiripano drives it through mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
|131.3 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, On a length on leg, Tiripano looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|131.4 : K Rajitha to Ndlovu, Good length delivery on off, Ndlovu blocks it off the front foot.
|131.5 : K Rajitha to Ndlovu, On a length on off, Ndlovu plays it to point.
|131.6 : K Rajitha to Ndlovu, Outside off, Ndlovu shoulders arms to this one.
|132.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano blocks it out.
|132.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|132.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano plays it towards cover and takes a single.
|132.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Ndlovu prods forward and defends it back towards Embuldeniya.
|132.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Ndlovu comes onto the front foot and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|132.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, On the pads, flicked towards the man at mid-wicket.
|133.1 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Donald comes onto the front foot and defends this length ball.
|133.2 : K Rajitha to D Tiripano, Length ball on middle, pulled towards the man at square leg.
|133.3 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Just outside off, Tiripano opens the face of the bat and plays it towards third man where the fielder does well to make the stop.
|133.4 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, FOUR! Good shot! Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Tiripano rocks back and pulls this one in front of square leg for a boundary.
|133.5 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Length ball on middle, played towards point.
|133.6 : K Rajitha to Tiripano, Length ball outside off, left alone by Donald.
|134.1 : Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Stifled appeal turned down! Floated delivery on middle and leg, drifting down leg, Ndlovu looks to defend but is hit on the pad. An appeal follows but nothing doing. Probably going down leg.
|134.2 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|134.3 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, FOUR! Floated delivery on off, Ndlovu gets down on one knee and has smashed that one towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|134.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Floated delivery on middle and off, defended.
|134.5 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Another one tossed up on off, defended by Ndlovu towards the off side.
|134.6 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, On off, defended solidly to get through the over.
|Lahiru Kumara is back on. 24-7-65-1 are his figures so far.
|135.1 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length delivery on off, defended towards the man at short leg.
|135.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Bouncer on middle, ducked under.
|135.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Good length ball on middle, played towards the man at mid on.
|135.4 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length delivery on middle, Tiripano hops and works this one behind square but does not take a run.
|135.5 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On the pads, defended towards the leg side.
|135.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Back of a length delivery on middle, pulled towards the man at deep square leg and Tiripano takes a run to keep strike.
|136.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, pushed towards cover.
|136.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, On the pads, defended out.
|136.3 : L Embuldeniya to D Tiripano, Loopy delivery on off, played towards cover.
|136.4 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Very full floated delivery, Tiripano plays it towards the man at mid-wicket.
|136.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Shortish delivery on middle, played back towards the bowler by Tiripano.
|136.6 : L Embuldeniya to D Tiripano, FOUR! Another back of a length delivery on off, Tiripano goes back and cuts to get a boundary. However, this will keep him off strike in the next over and perhaps an opening for the Lankans.
|137.1 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Length delivery outside off, left alone.
|137.2 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Length delivery on off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|137.3 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Length ball on off, played towards cover-point.
|137.4 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Kumara comes 'round the wicket and bowls on the body of Ndlovu. He plays it wide of the man at short leg.
|137.5 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Bouncer but way outside off and Ndlovu leaves it alone.
|137.6 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, Another bouncer, this time on the leg pole line, Ndlovu ducks under it and lets it go.
|138.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flatter delivery on middle, defended by Tiripano.
|138.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Similar delivery, blocked out.
|138.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, played towards the cover region for one.
|138.4 : L Embuldeniya to Ndlovu, Flatter delivery on middle, played towards mid on for one.
|138.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Down the leg side, left alone.
|138.6 : Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Loud appeal turned down! Floated delivery around leg, Tiripano goes for the reverse sweep but misses to get rapped on the pads. Sri Lanka appeal but turned down by the umpire.
|139.1 : L Kumara to Ndlovu, OUT! CAUGHT! That is a bizarre way to get out but Ndlovu is very unlucky. Full ball on the pads, Ndlovu flicks it off the middle of the bat. The ball goes towards Kusal Mendis at short leg. It gets stuck between Mendis' legs and stays there. No one can quite believe what happened there, not Ndlovu, nor the Sri Lankan players!
|0.0 : Victor Nyauchi, the debutant, is the last man in.
|139.2 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Bouncer on off, Nyauchi looks to go for the upper cut but misses.
|139.3 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Full ball on off, Nyauchi pushes it towards cover for a single. First run for the debutant in Test cricket.
|139.4 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full ball on middle, driven towards mid on.
|139.5 : L Kumara to D Tiripano, Another full ball, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|139.6 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Woah! What has happened there? A length ball outside off, Tiripano looks to fend at it but the ball goes off the outside edge between the man at slip and the keeper.
|140.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
|140.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|140.3 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tiripano has played that one through the mid on region for a single.
|140.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, On the pads, Nyauchi looks to flick but misses. Stifled appeal turned down.
|140.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Nyauchi comes onto the front foot and defends.
|140.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Loopy on middle and off, defended.
|141.1 : L Kumara to Tiripano, On a length on off, Tiripano defends it towards covers.
|141.2 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Tiripano taps it towards point.
|141.3 : L Kumara to Tiripano, Full delivery outside off, Tiripano drives it through covers. Rajitha chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|141.4 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, On a good length on middle, Nyauchi blocks it off the back foot.
|141.5 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Nyauchi looks to cut but misses it.
|141.6 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Bowls a yorker on off, Nyauchi does well to dig it out.
|142.1 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano blocks it off the front foot.
|142.2 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off, Tiripano plays it towards point for a single.
|142.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Loopy delivery on middle, Nyauchi comes down the track and plays it towards mid on.
|142.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Floated delivery on middle, Nyauchi flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|142.5 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Donald punches it towards point.
|142.6 : L Embuldeniya to Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, Tiripano keeps it out.
|143.1 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Length ball just outside off, Nyauchi looks to fend at it but misses.
|143.2 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Length ball on off, played towards point.
|143.3 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Back of a length ball on off, played towards the man at cover.
|143.4 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Bouncer on middle and off, the batter sways away from it.
|143.5 : L Kumara to Nyauchi, Length ball outside off, Nyauchi punches this one towards the point region and the batters take three runs as it does not have enough power to reach the fence.
|143.6 : L Kumara to D Tiripano, FOUR! This time it has! Very full ball on off, Tiripano has driven this one through the cover region for a smacking boundary.
|144.1 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Tossed up delivery around off, defended towards point.
|144.2 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Outside off, Nyauchi looks to play at it but misses.
|144.3 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Floated on off, defended towards cover-point.
|144.4 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, On off again, played towards point.
|144.5 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|144.6 : L Embuldeniya to Nyauchi, Nyuauchi prods forward and defends this one. Does well to get through the over.
|Suranga Lakmal is back on. 25-9-46-2 are his figures so far.
|145.1 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Full ball on middle and leg, driven towards the man at mid on.
|145.2 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|145.3 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Outside off, left alone.
|145.4 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Full ball on middle, defended.
|145.5 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length ball angling in, Tiripano looks to defend but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|145.6 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Good length ball on middle, worked towards the man at mid on. AND THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 2!
|Alright then, it has been a session which has passed by slowly but has been dominated by Sri Lanka. They have picked up four wickets in this session and the bowlers have done well to keep it tight. Lasith Embuldeniya picked up a five-wicket haul and has bowled really well. On the other hand, for the hosts, Sikandar Raza played a handy innings and ensured Zimbabwe cross the 300-run mark. Donald Tiripano has also played well and is right now unbeaten on 41 runs, trying to swell the score as much a
|... Day 2, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of Day 2. The players are out in the middle. Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi will resume their batting for Zimbabwe. Kasun Rajitha will start the proceedings.
|146.1 : K Rajitha to Nyauchi, On a good length on off, Nyauchi defends it off the back foot.
|146.2 : K Rajitha to Nyauchi, Good length delivery on middle, Nyauchi offers a solid defense on this one.
|146.3 : K Rajitha to Nyauchi, On a length on middle, Nyauchi flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|146.4 : K Rajitha to V Nyauchi, Short delivery on off, Nyauchi looks to fend at it but gets an outside edge. It lands safely towards the slip region.
|The Zimbabwe physio is out in the middle. It looks like the ball has hit the thumb of Nyauchi as he looked to defend it. Let's hope it is nothing too serious as Nyauchi is okay to continue for now.
|146.5 : K Rajitha to Nyauchi, BEATEN! Short of a length delivery, Nyauchi looks to fend at it but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Dickwella appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|146.6 : K Rajitha to Nyauchi, Bowls a bouncer, Nyauchi lets it sail through to the keeper.
|Lakmal to bowl from the other end.
|147.1 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Length ball just outside off, left alone.
|147.2 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Similar line and length, defended by Tiripano.
|147.3 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, Full ball on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|147.4 : S Lakmal to Tiripano, On off, defended towards the point region for a single.
|147.5 : S Lakmal to Nyauchi, FOUR! Back of a length ball on off, Nyauchi opens the face of his bat as he shuffles across to the leg side and guides this delivery very uppishly between the area at second slip and gully as the ball races away to the fence.
|147.6 : S Lakmal to Nyauchi, OUT! CAUGHT! That is the end of the Zimbabwe innings as Nyauchi throws his wicket away. Back of a length ball outside off, Nyauchi looks to clear Sandakan, the substitute fielder, at point but he stretches his hands above his head and takes a simple catch. ZIMBABWE FINISH THEIR INNINGS ON 358!!!
|Sri Lanka have taken a long time to wrap up the Zimbabwe innings due to the 10th-wicket partnership but they have eventually found a way and their bowlers will now be hoping for a long rest after almost 2 days of extremely hard work in the field.
|The innings started superbly for the hosts as they managed to stitch a 96-run opening stand before Prince Masvaure departed after making his half ton. Kevin Kasuza then combined with Craig Ervine to form a 50-plus run stand with the former completing his half ton along the way. Zimbabwe were cruising along until Sean Williams and Brendon Taylor were at the crease but after that their innings started to fall apart bit by bit. In the back end of the innings, Sikandar Raza and Donald Tiripano adde