|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 0wd 0wd . w . | . 1 . . 1 4
|Last bat : Craig Ervine (C)c Kusal Mendis b Dilshan Madushanka14(13b3x40x6) SR:107.69, FoW:30/3 (6.1 Ovs)
|6.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, Four!
|6.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sikandar Raza, A yorker outside off, Sikandar Raza fails to jam it out.
|6.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Craig Ervine, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Number 3 goes! This is the big wicket of Craig Ervine! Dilshan Madushanka is breathing fire out there. Length and around off, this one moves away late. Craig Ervine looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge and Kusal Mendis takes a good catch diving forward.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two. Good running. Another good over for Zimbabwe.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, On middle, kept out.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, FOUR! Off the inside edge and just past the leg pole. A boundary for Zimbabwe though. On middle, this one turns back in. Sean Williams looks to defend, this goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Craig Ervine, On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Craig Ervine, On off, kept out.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sean Williams, Half an appeal but turned down! This lands around leg and then spins back in, Sean Williams fails to pick it, it hits the pad and then the bat, rolls down to long off. A single taken.
|4.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Craig Ervine, BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Craig Ervine is beaten as he tries to defend.
|4.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On the pads, this is flicked towards fine leg. A single taken.
|4.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, Misfield and two! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards fine leg. The fielder fumbles and it is an easy two.
|4.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On off, Sean Williams pushes it to covers.
|4.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On the stumps, blocked.
|4.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On middle, kept out.
|3.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, Around off, this is pushed towards mid on. Sean Williams wants a run but is sent back.
|3.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Through the leg side this time. Excellent timing again. Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|3.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Craig Ervine looks to defend but is beaten.
|3.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Lovely timing! Fuller and outside off, this is creamed through covers. Lovely stroke and a welcome boundary.
|3.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, Two! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|3.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On off, kept out.
|2.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, On the stumps, blocked.
|2.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard but to mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, BEATEN! Length and on off, this lands and shapes away. Sean Williams is beaten as he tries to defend.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Sean Williams, WIDE! Down the leg side, Sean Williams looks to flick but misses.
|2.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! TAKEN! Two in two overs for Dilshan Madushanka and Zimbabwe in big trouble now! A good short one, a sharp bumper, outside off, Wesley Madhevere looks to pull but this goes off the splice towards mid off. It is taken by the fielder.
|1.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Clipped away nicely! First boundary of the game! On the pads, this is worked through square leg and it races away to the fence.
|1.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, Outside off, this is played down towards third man for one.
|1.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, On off, kept out.
|1.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Wesley Madhevere, Outside off, left alone.
|0.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Wesley Madhevere, Really well bolwed! A yorker to end, it comes back in late, Wesley Madhevere jams it out. Excellent first over by Dilshan Madushanka!
|1.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|1.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Craig Ervine, Good length and on off, defended.
|0.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder! Sri Lanka strikes in the first over. Joylord Gumbie falls. Good catch that. This is on middle, it tails back in, Joylord Gumbie flicks but does so uppishly and straight to mid-wicket. Pathum Nissanka takes it nicely.
|0.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid off.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, WIDE! Another wide as this too is bowled down the leg side.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, WIDE! First run for Zimbabwe! Down the leg side. Wided.
|0.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, A short one and on the body, evaded.
|0.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, Good length again and on middle, this is kept out nicely.
|0.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Joylord Gumbie, Good length and on off, defended.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Zimbabwe openers, Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie make their way out to the middle. Dilshan Madushanka to begin. Here we go...
|ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
|SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
|TOSS - Sri Lanka HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!