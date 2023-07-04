|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the game but first, the players and the match officials along with the mascots will line up for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of ScotlandÂ first followed by Zimbabwe'sÂ national anthem.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Russel Arnold is pitchside and he says that it has warmed up a bit through the morning but it will only reach a high of 21 degrees through the day.Â Adds that there is a gentle breeze and should be a pleasant day for cricket. Informs that it isÂ 60mÂ andÂ 66m on the square boundaries while the straight boundary is 81m. Mentions that there is a nice cover of grass through the middle and when the ball pitches there it will go through to the bat. Goes on to say that there is some we
|Richie Berrington, the skipper of ScotlandÂ says that they would have bowled first as the surface looks good to bowl on. He adds that the remaining two games are a must-win for them, and the starting overs are very important for them. He says that they are up for this challenge and ends by saying that they will go with the same side.
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says that they will bowl first. He adds that they are confident about bowling first and a lot can happen in the starting overs. He says that they came into this tournament to win all the games and they would look to do the same today. Ends by saying that the last performance was a bit disappointing, but they will look to win this one.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Innocent Kaia (In place of Luke Jongwe), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara (In place of Brad Evans).
|Scotland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Zimbabwe. They have elected to BOWL first.