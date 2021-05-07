|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . w | . 0wd . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Tendai Chisoroc Imran Butt b Hasan Ali1(21b0x40x6) SR:4.76, FoW:53/5 (30.4 Ovs)
|31.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, No run.
|31.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Hits the deck on a length, on the fourth stump line. Regis ChakabvaÂ prods forward and defends it.
|31.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Yorker, right on the off pole. Regis ChakabvaÂ defends it with ease.
|31.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone this time.
|31.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, A touch fuller this time. on the off pole. Nicely defended off the front foot.
|31.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Good length ball, around off. Defended by Regis Chakabva.
|30.6 : Shaheen AfridiÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Hasan Ali to Luke Jongwe, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|30.5 : Hasan Ali to Luke Jongwe, Yorker, right on the off pole. Luke JongweÂ blocks it out.
|30.4 : Luke JongweÂ is the new man in.
|Hasan Ali to Tendai Chisoro, OUT!Â TAKEN! Great delivery and very well taken in the third slip! Good length ball, right on the fourth stump line. Chisoro looks to defend but the away movement means that he gets an outside edge. Imran ButtÂ dives to his right and takes a good low catch. Great start for Pakistan.
|30.3 : Hasan Ali to Tendai Chisoro, Serves a length ball, wide outside off. Left alone this time.
|30.2 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, First runs of the day! Good length ball, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ gets the inside edge while looking to defend. The ball goes to fine leg and they take one.
|30.1 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Starts with a fuller ball, it lands outside off and nips back in. Left alone by Regis Chakabva.
|29.6 : We are set to begin! The PakistanÂ team is out in the middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ and Tendai ChisoroÂ take their respective positions. Hasan AliÂ will start with the ball for Pakistan.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Tino Mawoyo is down by the pitchside, says that the pitch has dried up a bit and it will assist the spinners. Adds that the ball might stay a touch low.
|Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The visitors are in total control of this game. They have a chance of bundling the hosts for yet another low score and then enforce the follow-on. Will they do so is remained to be seen. The home side on the other need massive efforts from their batters if they are to avoid the follow on. Can some character be shown by them? Weâll find out.
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|They still trail by more than 450 runs and they need a monumental effort from a few batters even if they are to avoid the follow-on. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for more of the same. Do join us for Day 3 as the action will begin at 0930 local (0730 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care.
|After declaring just after Tea, their bowlers got into the act. 4 out of the 5 bowlers got a wicket which sees Zimbabwe well behind the 8-ball game.
|Another excellent day for Pakistan! First, it was the combination of Abid Ali and Nauman who took them to a score of above 500. Abid ended scoring his first double ton whereas Nauman missed out on his ton by a little.
|Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Short ball, on leg, Tendai ChisoroÂ ducks under this one. With that, IT IS STUMPS ON DAY 2!Â
|29.5 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Fuller, almost yorker length around off, Tendai does well to dig the ball out.Â
|29.4 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Good length ball around off, Tendai plays this with soft hands towards covers.Â
|29.3 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro,Â Good length ball, on the fifth stump line. Chisoro prods forward and defends it.
|29.2 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Around off, Chisoro keeps this one out.Â
|29.1 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Outside off, left alone.Â
|28.6 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, This is tossed up and around off, Regis offers a dead bat in defense.Â
|28.3 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fired on middle, blocked.Â
|28.4 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Flighted on off, kept out again.Â
|28.5 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|0.0 : Is that run out? The players do not look too excited.Â
|28.2 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, NOT OUT! The players were not excited and replays show that this is not out too.Â Tossed up on off, Chakabva plays it down to square leg. A confusion at the non striker's end as Tendai ChisoroÂ comes ahead, looking for the single, and a throw comes in and the stumps are hit too,Â but he ends up back in the crease safely.
|28.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, On middle, kept out.Â
|27.6 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, A length ball, on leg, TC misses his tuck away and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but this one was pitching outside leg, definitely.Â
|27.5 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Down the leg side, Tendai misses his flick.Â
|27.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Bowls this one on the pads, Regis works this to square leg for one.Â
|27.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|27.2 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Leg bye. A short ball, on off, TC looks to sway away but it hits him on his shoulder and the ball goes to the off side. A leg bye is taken.Â
|27.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Around middle, helped through mid on for a single.Â
|26.6 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Blocks this one to the off side.Â
|26.5 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Outside off, left alone.Â
|26.4 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Tendai ChisoroÂ has just watchfully blocked this out.
|26.3 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Full and tossed up on off, TC pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|26.2 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Loopy around off, this is pushed to the right of the mid on fielder.Â
|26.1 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, On off, defended.Â
|25.6 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Played with soft hands towards the cover region for a single.Â
|25.5 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Slightly fuller and around off, Chisoro plays this with a straight bat, towards mid on.Â
|25.4 : Tabish Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Short of a length and around off, TC offers a solid block.Â
|25.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fuller and around off, this is whipped through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|25.2 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Around off, defended.Â
|25.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Down the leg side, Regis looks to flick this one to the leg side but he misses.Â
|24.6 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Tossed up and around off, Chisoro defends this one out.Â
|24.5 : Who comes out now? Out comes Tendai Chisoro!Â
|Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba,Â OUT! LBW! Sajid Khan gets his first wicket in Test cricket and Zimbabwe loses another wicket. Shumba thought about padding this away, but he loses his wicket in the process. The arm ball around off and going in with the angle, Milton ShumbaÂ gets his pad ahead and looks to pad it away. There is a huge, huge appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger.Â
|24.4 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Tossed up on leg, MS shows off his defensive block.Â
|24.3 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Loopy on off, kept out.Â
|24.2 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Tossed up, around off. Defended.Â
|24.1 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Flighted on off, kept out.Â
|23.6 : Change. Sajid KhanÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|23.2 : Tabish Khan to Milton Shumba, A little too straight. Shumba looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes on the leg side. A leg bye.
|23.6 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|23.5 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.
|23.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! That is played nicely. On off and it swings away. Chakabva plays it with an opener face of the bat, he does so with soft hands through gully for a boundary.
|23.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, Chakabva slashes but misses.
|23.1 : Tabish Khan to Milton Shumba, On off, defended.
|22.6 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, An arm ball, Chakabva plays inside the line, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|22.5 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, On off, flighted ball. Blocked.
|22.4 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, A little too short. Chakabva looks to cut but finds point.
|22.3 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Darts it on off, Regis pushes it to covers.
|22.2 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Flatter and on off, it is guided to point.
|22.1 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, On middle, Chakabva keeps it out nicely.
|21.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, One more short one, it is left alone to the keeper.
|21.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Very full and on middle, this is jammed out towards mid on.
|21.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Length and on off, kept out.
|21.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, One more short one, it is ducked under.
|21.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, On off, kept out.
|21.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, A short one and on middle, it is evaded.
|20.6 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, On off, it is guided to point. Maiden to begin!Â
|20.5 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Flatter and on middle, defended.
|20.4 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Uppish for a bit but safe! Floats it up on off, Chakabva looks to drive but does so uppishly but short of covers.
|20.3 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Flatter and on off, blocked.
|20.2 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, On off, it is driven to mid off.
|20.1 : Nauman Ali to Regis Chakabva, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|19.6 : Nauman AliÂ to roll his arm now.Â
|Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, An appeal for caught behind but turned down by the umpire.Â Another short one, on the leg stump line. Left alone by Shumba but the ball passes his gloves closely. The Pakistani's think that there is some glove on it and go up immediately. But the umpire is not convinced and he turns down their appeal.
|19.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, This is another shortish length ball, slightly around middle and leg, Milton again does not attack and just evades the ball.Â
|19.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Digs in a short one, on middle, Shumba just ducks under this one.Â
|19.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Fuller on off, Shumba offers a dead bat in defense.Â
|19.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Down the leg side, Milton does not go after the ball and leaves.Â
|19.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Bowled on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.Â
|18.6 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, A back of a length ball around off, Milton gets his bat high to block the ball out.Â
|18.5 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Outside off, not played at.Â
|18.4 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Good length ball around off, Milton keeps this out.Â
|18.3 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Around middle, flicked to square leg.Â
|18.2 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Milton ShumbaÂ has just blocked that from his crease.
|18.1 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, A length ball, outside off, Shumba looks to poke but misses.Â
|17.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Shumba is off the mark as he works this through square leg for one.
|17.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Afridi bowls a snorter to get rid of Taylor. That would make him feel really good. He was getting a little frustrated, he was desperate for a wicket and now gets it. It is a short one outside off, keeps getting big on the batter. Taylor looks to fend it away but it goes off the glove and Rizwan makes no mistake. Another short innings by Taylor and Zimbabwe slip further.
|Who's in now? Milton Shumba, it is.Â
|17.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Angled into the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|17.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On middle, blocked.
|17.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Easy pickings! On the pads, this is worked through square leg and it races away.
|17.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On off, it is blocked.
|16.6 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Does not stick! A chance for Taylor. This is on middle, Taylor pushes at it with hard hands, it comes flying back towards Hasan who sticks his right hand up but it does not stay in. That needed to stick.Â
|16.5 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, A good bumper, it is ducked under.
|16.4 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, left alone.
|16.3 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Delightful! Fuller and in the slot on off, it is caressed down the ground for another boundary for Taylor.
|16.2 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, it is left alone.
|16.1 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, On off, it is kept out.
|15.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On off, it is pushed to the man at covers.
|15.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, One more single! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one more.
|15.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length and on middle, blocked.
|15.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Close! Length and on off, Regis looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge past the leg pole and down to fine leg for one.
|15.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On middle, it is played back to the bowler. Shaheen fires it back at the stumps at the oppositeÂ end.Â
|15.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, A good bumper, left alone.
|14.6 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, On middle, kept out.
|14.5 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Once again! Shows the full face of the bat to this ball on off and blocks it.
|14.4 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, LengthÂ and on off, Taylor is solid in defense.
|14.3 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Length again and on off, Taylor plays it back to the bowler.
|14.2 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length and on middle, it is defended onto the ground.
|14.1 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, On middle, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|13.6 : DRINKS!Â Just what the doctor ordered for Pakistan here. They needed early wickets to push the hosts on the back foot and they have done that very well here. They have not allowed the batters to run away with the game, or even score runs freely here. Now, they will want to snare a couple more wickets, before stumps on Day 2 and take this Test, more towards their favor.Â
|Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Easy! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
|13.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Confusion but a single in the end. On middle, this is driven back towards the bowler who gets a hand to it. Chakabva wants one but Taylor is late to take off. By the time the mid on fielder runs to his left, they take one.
|13.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On middle, it is worked to mid on.
|13.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Length again and on off, it is played out towards cover.
|13.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On middle, this is worked to the man at mid-wicket.
|13.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.
|12.6 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, On off, it is pushed to covers.
|12.5 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, OUT! TIMBER! Hasan Ali gets his first and boy he is delighted. A good delivery. Length and on off, this one skids through. Kasuza is a touch late in getting his bat down. He gets an inside edge onto the leg pole. Zimbabwe in trouble here.
|The skipper, Brendan TaylorÂ comes out now.Â
|12.4 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Another one which is not played at as it is bowled outside off.
|12.3 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Angled into the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|12.2 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, KK does not fiddle with it.
|12.1 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, A yorker but outside off, it is jammed back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, not played at.
|11.5 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Three more. An inswinger but it is on the pads. Chakabva works it through square leg for three.
|11.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, A bumper but it does not bounce a lot. It is well outside off. Left alone.
|11.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Back of a length and on off, blocked.
|11.2 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Width on offer and put away. A rare bad ball by Khan. It is short and asking to be hit. Chakabva slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|11.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.
|10.6 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, A huge appeal but turned down. This is full and angling into the pads, it swung in late. Kasuza looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Going down leg.
|10.5 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, A good bumper, Kasuza plays it well by taking one hand off the handle.
|10.4 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, left alone.
|10.3 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Well outside off, Kasuza strokes it nicely but to covers.
|10.2 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Good length again, it is kept out nicely.
|10.1 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, On off, blocked.
|9.6 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Yorker length ball, landed at the base of the off pole. Regis ChakabvaÂ does well to dig it out.Â
|9.5 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.Â
|9.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Good length on off, RC offers a dead bat in defense.Â
|9.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Length around off, RC defends.Â
|9.2 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, An action replay of the previous delivery.Â
|9.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fuller and wider outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ raises his bat and allows the ball, a safe passage to the keeper.Â
|8.6 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, no shot offered this time.Â
|8.5 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Around off, Kevin KasuzaÂ looks to work this to the leg side but he only inside edges this back onto his pads, and then to the off side.Â
|8.4 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, A couple now! Fuller and around the off pole, Kasuza clips this through mid-wicket. Comes back for the second comfortably.Â
|8.3 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Good length but outside off, Kasuza leaves for the third time in a row.Â
|8.2 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Similar line and length as the last ball, Kevin leaves yet again.Â
|8.1 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Full but outside off, Kevin leaves it well.Â
|7.6 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off again, left alone by Regis to see off the over.Â
|7.5 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Around off, pushed towards mid on.Â
|7.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Short and around off, Regis sways away.Â
|7.2 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Slightly fuller, but still around the off pole. Regis offers a solid defense.Â
|7.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fuller again, but strays and bowls it on the pads, RC is good in that zone and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.Â
|7.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Length around off, tapped to the leg side.Â
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, On a good length, around off, Kasuza pushes this to covers.Â
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Kevin KasuzaÂ has just blocked that from his crease.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Around off, pushed to mid on.Â
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, On the pads, Kevin misses his flick but the ball takes the pad and goes through square leg for a couple of leg byes.Â
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, On middle, kept out.Â
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, Kevin does not want to play at this.Â
|5.6 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Good length on off, this is stroked through covers for one.Â
|5.5 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, POKE AND A MISS! A good length delivery around off, Kevin KasuzaÂ lets his bat hang and at the last moment, he pulls his bat back. The ball goes to Rizwan, and he appeals. Nothing from the umpire though.Â
|5.3 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, the ball seams away again, but Kevin KasuzaÂ does not want to risk it. Leaves it be.Â
|5.4 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|5.2 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, FOUR BYES. Tabish looks to bowl a fuller ball, but bowls it down the leg side. Mohammad RizwanÂ dives to his left but is not able to stop it. The ball runs away to the ropes.Â
|5.1 : Tabish Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Hits the deck hard around off, Kevin pushes it towards covers.Â
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, On the off pole, Regis plays this towards point.Â
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, A short of a length ball around off, Regis ChakabvaÂ hops and offers a defensive stroke, to the off side.Â
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, Around off, defended out again.Â
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Regis Chakabva, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Around off, tapped through point for a single.Â
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Fuller outside off, KK leaves.Â
|3.6 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, no shot offered.Â
|3.5 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, EDGY FOUR! Gets the ball to shape away, yet again, does Tabish Khan. A good length ball on off, Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to whip this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and runs away through short third man for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, slight shape away this time, Regis ChakabvaÂ raises his willow and makes a leave.Â
|3.3 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Around off, Regis taps it towards point.Â
|3.2 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fuller again, but outside off. RC leaves.Â
|3.1 : Tabish Khan to Regis Chakabva, Fuller on off, this is kept out.Â
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, left alone.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, This one keeps very low after landing outside off. Kasuza lets it be.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, And again, the angle causes problems. On off and slanting away. It goes past the outsid edge as Kasuza tries to block.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, left alone.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, BEATEN! Length and on off, angling away. Kasuza is beaten as he tries to block.
|Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, WIDE! That is very wide outside off, Rizwan takes it with a dive to his right.
|0.0 : Who comes out now? It is Regis Chakabva!Â
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, A good short one, Kasuza does well to drop his hands and let it go to the keeper.
|1.6 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda,Â OUT! LBW! What a moment for Tabish Khan and Pakistan have struck very early here. First Test wicket for Khan and he will be very glad, that it has come in his first over here! He bowls five balls, which are nipping away from the right-hander, then the next ball, he gets it to nip back into the right-hander andÂ Tarisai MusakandaÂ misses his flick away to the leg side. Gets struck on the pad. A very loud appeal and the umpire takes his time, but then, he ra
|1.5 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda, Around off, pushed to point.Â
|1.4 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda, Outside off, but TM's punch only finds the cover fielder.Â
|1.3 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda, Around middle, nudged to the leg side.Â
|1.2 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda, Outside off, stroked to covers.Â
|1.1 : Tabish Khan to Tarisai Musakanda, A length ball, outside off, the ball moves away as Tarisai MusakandaÂ looks to have a poke. He gets beaten though.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Tabish Khan!Â
|Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Maiden! A length ball around off, Kevin blocks this out.Â
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, left alone by Kevin.Â
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza,Â Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Kasuza hops and defends it to cover.Â
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza,Â Good length ball down the middle, Kasuza puchesÂ it back to the bowler.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Down the leg side, KK misses his flick away.Â
|0.1 : We are back for Zimbabwe's first innings! The openers for Zimbabwe, Kevin KasuzaÂ and Tarisai MusakandaÂ come out. Shaheen AfridiÂ will open the proceedings with the ball.Â
|Shaheen Afridi to Kevin Kasuza, Length ball but way outside off, Kevin KasuzaÂ leaves this be.Â