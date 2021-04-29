|0.0 : After a hard-fought T20I series it is now time for the longest format of the game. Zimbabwe shows itâs not going to be easy for Pakistan and one hopes they continue to play solid cricket in the Test format too. Pakistan, on the other hand, are favourites once again but as seen in the shortest format, they will have to be at their best. Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first Test.
|TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to bat first!Â
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (C), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (WK), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.
|Pitch Report - Tino Mawoyo is down with the pitch report. He says the seamers will need to bowl at a good length. Mentions there is little grass on the surface. Further says that the captains need to decide what they want to do on this surface. Mawoyo ends by saying it is going to be a good Day 1.
|Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe skipper, says they will bat first. Informs they have got three debutants in their side. Mentions that the pitch looks dry and it will turn later on in this game. Further says that the first hour will be crucial.
|Lalchand Rajput, Zimbabwe coach, is up for a chat. He says that Test cricket requires a lot of character and the players have to show that. Adds it is a good wicket and it will start turning from Day 3. Mentions that Sean Williams is not playing this test match as he is injured.
|Babar Azam, Pakistan skipper, says they would have batted first as well but toss in not in our control. Mentions that they have good fast bowling options. Informs they are playing one debutant as Sajid Khan is playing.
|Time for the national anthems of both the teams. First will be Pakistan's followed by Zimbabwe.
|Done and dusted with the national anthems. We are all set to begin. The umpires are out in the middle. The Pakistan players are out in the middle. Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza will open the innings for Zimbabwe. Shaheen Afridi will start the proceedings for Pakistan on Day 1.
|0.6 : Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end.
|1.3 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Good length delivery outside off, Kasuza leaves it alone.
|1.4 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Back of a length on off, Kasuza defends it off the front foot.
|1.1 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, Length delivery down the leg side, Kasuza looks to flick but misses it.
|1.2 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, On a good length on off, Kasuza looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes safely towards gully.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN! Good length delivery on off, Masvaure looks to defend but misses it due to the inward movement on this one. The keeper appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Masvaure looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Masvaure looks to block but misses it.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Good length ball outside off, Masvaure offers no shot to this one.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Masvaure looks to defend off the front foot but misses it.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, On a good length on off, Masvaure blocks it off the front foot.
|1.5 : Hasan Ali to Kevin Kasuza, OUT! BOWLED! Hasan Ali gets his first wicket! On a good length on off, Kasuza looks to defend but gets an inside edge and gets bowled.
|Tarisai Musakanda is the new batsman in.
|1.6 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Down the leg side, Musakanda looks to flick but misses it.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure defends it off the front foot.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Full and outside off, Masvaure shoulders arms to this one.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, On a good length and outside off, Masvaure offers no shot to this one.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, FOUR! Length delivery on off, Masvaure looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes between fourth slip and gully towards third man for a boundary.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Good length ball on leg, Masvaure looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Full delivery outside off, Masvaure defends it to covers.
|3.1 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Musakanda looks to drive but misses it.
|3.2 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, BEATEN! Very loose from Musakanda! Good length delivery outside off, Musakanda looks to push but misses it.
|3.3 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Back of a length on off, Musakanda pushes it through point. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|3.4 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.5 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Length delivery on off, Masvaure pushes it through mid off. The batsmen get a couple.
|3.6 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full and outside off, Masvaure offers no shot to this one.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Length delivery down the leg side, Musakanda looks to flick but misses it.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length and outside off, Musakanda shoulders arms to this one.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Short delivery outside off, Musakanda sways away from it.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Back of a length on off, Musakanda defends it off the back foot.
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length and outside off, Musakanda lets it go.
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Full on middle, Musakanda defends it to mid-wicket.
|5.1 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Bouncer on middle, Masvaure does well to duck under it.
|5.2 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full and outside off, Masvaure drives it back towards the bowler.
|5.3 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full on middle, Masvaure pushes it back towards the bowler.
|5.4 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full on middle, Masvaure looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket.
|5.5 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Full delivery on off, Masvaure taps it to point.
|5.6 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on middle, Masvaure drives it past the bowler through mid on for a boundary.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length and outside off, Musakanda offers no shot to this one.
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Length delivery on off, Musakanda pushes it to point.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length on off, Musakanda defends it off the back foot.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, FOUR! Good length delivery outside off, Musakanda looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the gully fielder towards third man for a boundary.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Good length delivery on middle, Musakanda looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Tarisai Musakanda, Length delivery on off, Musakanda offers a solid defense on this one.
|7.1 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Back of a length on off, Masvaure defends it to covers.
|7.2 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, On a length on off, Masvaure pushes it to point.
|7.3 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Bouncer outside off, Masvaure does well to duck under it.
|7.4 : Hasan Ali to Prince Masvaure, Length delivery on middle, Masvaure flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|7.5 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length on middle, Musakanda defends it to mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Full on middle, Musakanda pushes it to mid on.
|8.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, Length delivery on middle, Masvaure flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, On a good length on off, Masvaure defends it off the back foot.
|8.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Masvaure looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|8.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Masvaure looks to block but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|8.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Prince Masvaure, OUT! CAUGHT! Afridi gets his first wicket and Zimbabwe lose both their openers! On a good length on off, Masvaure looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where Imran Butt takes a comfortable catch.
|Brendan Taylor is the new batsman in.
|8.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it out.
|9.1 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Back of a length on off, Musakanda defends it off the back foot.
|9.2 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Full and outside off, Musakanda looks to drive but gets it off the outer half of the bat. It goes to covers.
|9.3 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, On a good length on off, Musakanda looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. Probably height might have saved Musakanda.
|9.4 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Full toss outside off, Musakanda drives it to point.
|9.5 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Full on off, Musakanda defends it back towards the bowler.
|9.6 : Hasan Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Back of a length on off, Musakanda pushes it to point.
|10.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it to covers.
|10.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Short and outside off, Taylor sways away from it.
|10.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to this one.
|10.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Full and outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
|10.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, Length delivery on off, Taylor defends it to point.
|10.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Brendan Taylor, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Taylor looks to defend but misses it.
|Nauman Ali is into the attack.
|11.1 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Tossed up delivery on off, Musakanda defends it off the front foot.
|11.2 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Flighted delivery on off, Musakanda blocks it off the front foot.
|11.3 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Floated delivery on off, Musakanda offers a solid defense on this one.
|11.4 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Loopy delivery on off, Musakanda pushes it to mid off.
|11.5 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Tossed up ball on middle, Musakanda keeps it out.
|11.6 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Short ball outside off, Musakanda does not bother to play at that.
|Â Faheem Ashraf is into the attack.
|12.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|12.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket.
|12.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Short delivery on middle, Taylor defends it to mid on.
|12.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor looks to defend but misses it and gets hit high on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|12.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Short delivery outside off, Taylor offers no shot to this one.
|12.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|13.1 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Tossed up delivery on middle, Musakanda looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|13.2 : Nauman Ali to Brendan Taylor, Flighted delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|13.3 : Nauman Ali to Brendan Taylor, Floated ball on middle, Taylor flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|13.4 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Loopy delivery on off, Musakanda defends it off the front foot.
|13.5 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, On off, Musakanda pushes it back towards the bowler.
|13.6 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Tossed up ball on off, Musakanda keeps it out.
|14.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, On a good length on off, Taylor pushes it to covers.
|14.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on middle, Taylor offers a solid defense on this one.
|14.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Full on middle, Taylor flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|14.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
|14.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it to point.
|14.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length on middle, Taylor pushes it to mid on.
|15.1 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Tossed up delivery on middle, Musakanda defends it off the front foot.
|15.2 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Flighted delivery on middle, Musakanda blocks it off the front foot.
|15.3 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Loopy delivery down the leg side, Musakanda looks to flick but misses it.
|15.4 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on off, Musakanda plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|15.5 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, Full delivery on off, Musakanda pushes it to mid off. Â
|15.6 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, On off, Musakanda defends it off the back foot.
|16.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, On a good length and outside off, Taylor offers no shot to this one.
|16.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but nothing from the umpire.
|16.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Length delivery outside off, Taylor pushes it through mid off. The batsmen get a couple.
|16.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length outside off, Taylor pushes it to mid off.
|16.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, On a length on middle, Taylor keeps it out.
|16.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor blocks it off the back foot.
|17.1 : Nauman Ali to Tarisai Musakanda, OUT! BOWLED! Nauman Ali gets his first wicket! Googly on off, Musakanda looks to defend but misses it and gets bowled due to the turn on this one.
|0.0 : Milton Shumba is the new batsman in.
|17.2 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one.
|17.3 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba comes forward and blocks it.
|17.4 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Floated delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the front foot.
|17.5 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, BEATEN! Flighted ball outside off, Shumba looks to defend but misses it due to the bounce on this one.
|17.6 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba defends it to covers.
|18.1 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, Good length delivery on off, Taylor defends it out.
|18.2 : Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, OUT! CAUGHT! Hasan Ali gets his second wicket! Good length delivery on off, Taylor looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third slip where Faheem Ashraf takes a good catch.
|Roy Kaia is the new batsman in.
|18.3 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Yorker on off, Kaia does well to dig it out.
|18.4 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, On a good length on off, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|18.5 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Kaia drives it through point for a boundary.
|18.6 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Bouncer on off, Kaia does well to duck under it.
|19.1 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the front foot.
|19.2 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery on off, Shumba keeps it out.
|19.3 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Floated delivery on off, Shumba blocks it off the back foot.
|19.4 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, DROPPED! Babar Azam is the culprit! Loopy delivery on off, Shumba looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the first slip where Azam tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen cross ends.
|19.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Full on middle, Kaia flicks it through square leg for a single.
|19.6 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Full on off, Shumba offers a solid defense on this one.
|20.1 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Good length delivery on off, Kaia looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the off side.
|20.2 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on middle, Kaia looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards the leg side.
|20.3 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Full on off, Kaia defends it back towards the bowler.
|20.4 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on middle, Kaia pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|20.5 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Length delivery outside off, Kaia shoulders arms to this one.
|20.6 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery outside off, Kaia sways away from it.
|21.1 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba pushes it back towards the bowler.
|21.2 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery on off, Shumba pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
|21.3 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on off, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|21.4 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on middle, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|21.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Full and outside off, Kaia drives it to mid off.
|21.6 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on off, Kaia offers a solid defense on this one.
|22.1 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Good length delivery outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one.
|22.2 : Hasan Ali to Milton Shumba, Full delivery on off, Shumba drives it towards mid off where the fielder misfields and concedes a single.
|22.3 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, FOUR! On a good length on off, Kaia looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of third slip towards third man for a boundary.
|22.4 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Back of a length on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|22.5 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Bouncer outside off, Kaia does well to duck under it.
|22.6 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Bumper on off, Kaia ducks under it.
|Sajid Khan is into the attack.
|23.1 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Short delivery on off, Shumba pushes it to covers.
|23.2 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery on middle, Shumba flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.3 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Loopy delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the front foot.
|23.4 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Floated delivery on leg, Shumba looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|23.5 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the back foot.
|23.6 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Full on off, Shumba drives it to mid off.
|24.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Good length delivery outside off, Kaia offers no shot to this one.
|Shaheen Afridi is back on.
|24.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Length delivery outside off, Kaia shoulders arms to this one.
|24.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Back of a length on off, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|24.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Length delivery outside off, Kaia leaves it alone.
|24.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, On a good length on off, Kaia blocks it off the front foot.
|24.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Full delivery on middle, Kaia flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|25.1 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Tossed up delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the back foot.
|25.2 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery on middle, Shumba defends it off the front foot.
|25.3 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Loopy delivery outside off, Shumba pushes it to mid off.
|25.4 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Nicely played! Full on middle, Shumba drives it through mid on for a boundary. 50 up for Zimbabwe!
|25.5 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Short delivery on off, Shumba cuts it through point. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. Two runs taken.
|25.6 : Sajid Khan to Milton Shumba, Flighted delivery outside off, Shumba defends it to point.
|26.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, On a good length on off, Kaia looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.0 : Change of gloves for Roy Kaia.
|26.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Length delivery on off, Kaia defends it towards covers for a single.
|26.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Shumba looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the gully fielder towards third man for a boundary. Â
|26.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Length ball outside off, Shumba shoulders arms to this one.
|26.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Yorker on middle, Shumba digs it out towards mid-wicket.
|26.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Good length delivery outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|It has been an excellent session for Pakistan. The bowlers have bowled well and kept it tight. Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 2 wickets. Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali took one wicket each.
|Right then! Zimbabwe will look to keep on scoring the runs here and would want Kaia and Shumba to bat long. Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to take wickets and put pressure on Zimbabwe. Join us for the second session in 40 minutes!
|Pakistan bowlers have bowled brilliantly and kept their lines and lengths tight. Hasan Ali took 2 wickets and he has looked excellent today. Afridi and Nauman took a wicket each. Nauman Ali has bowled well here and bowled a brilliant delivery to get Musakanda's wicket.
|Zimbabwe, on the other hand, did not get off to a good start as they lost Kasuza early. Prince Masvaure and Musakanda tried to stitch a partnership but Masvaure did not last long. Musakanda was playing well but was bowled by a brilliant delivery from Nauman Ali. Brendan Taylor could also did not play a long innings as he got out on 5. Milton Shumba and Roy Kaia are playing well here and batting sensibly. They are stitching a partnership and are doing well now.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Zimbabwe have not got off to a great start as they have lost both their openers. Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda would look to build a partnership from here. On the other hand, Pakistan bowlers kept it tight. They are bowling good lines and lengths. Hasan Ali and Afridi have picked one wicket each.
|26.6 : ... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session of Day 1. The Pakistan players are out in the middle. Milton Shumba and Roy Kaia will resume their batting for Zimbabwe. Nauman Ali will start the proceedings for Pakistan in this session.
|27.1 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|27.2 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on middle, Kaia blocks it off the front foot.
|27.3 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on off, Kaia pushes it to covers.
|27.4 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on middle, Kaia nudges it towards the leg side.
|27.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, On middle, Kaia sweeps it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|27.6 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Full on off, Kaia drives it to covers.
|Shaheen Afridi to bowl from the other end.
|28.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Full on middle, Shumba flicks it to square leg.
|28.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Full delivery on off, Shumba pushes it through mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
|28.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, On a length on middle, Shumba defends it towards the leg side.
|28.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full delivery on off, Shumba drives it past the bowler through mid off for a boundary.
|28.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Bouncer on leg, Shumba does well to duck under it.
|28.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on middle, Shumba flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|29.1 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|29.2 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on middle, Kaia flicks it to mid-wicket.
|29.3 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on leg, Kaia looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|29.4 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on middle, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|29.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, On middle, Kaia flicks it past leg slip towards fine leg for a single.
|29.6 : Nauman Ali to Milton Shumba, Loopy delivery on off, Shumba defends it off the back foot.
|30.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, On a length on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|30.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Short delivery outside off, Kaia sways away from it.
|30.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Good length delivery on off, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|30.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Back of a length on off, Kaia pushes it to point.
|30.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on off, Kaia punches it through point. The batsmen get three runs.
|30.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Length delivery outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one.
|31.1 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|31.2 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on middle, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|31.3 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery outside off, Kaia offers a solid defense on this one.
|31.4 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Kaia sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|31.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on leg, Kaia looks to sweep but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes safely towards leg slip.
|31.6 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Full delivery on off, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|32.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, On a good length on off, Shumba defends it off the front foot.
|32.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Shumba looks to cut but misses it.
|32.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Short and outside off, Shumba leaves it alone.
|32.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, On a good length on off, Shumba blocks it off the front foot.
|32.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, Good length delivery outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one.
|32.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Milton Shumba, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full on middle, Shumba drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|33.1 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kaia flicks it to mid-wicket.
|33.2 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on off, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|33.3 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on middle, Kaia pushes it to mid-wicket.
|33.4 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on middle, Kaia flicks it to short leg.
|33.5 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Full on off, Kaia drives it to covers.
|33.6 : Nauman Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on middle, Kaia sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|Faheem Ashraf is back on. 3-1-4-0 are his figures so far.
|34.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, Short and outside off, Shumba offers no shot to this one.
|34.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, Full on middle, Shumba flicks it to square leg.
|34.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, Good length delivery outside off, Shumba taps it to point.
|34.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, Full and outside off, Shumba pushes it to point.
|34.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, DROPPED! Babar Azam is the culprit! Good length ball on off, Shumba looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where Azam tries to take the catch but spills it.
|34.6 : Sajid Khan is back on.
|Faheem Ashraf to Milton Shumba, Length delivery outside off, Shumba does not bother to play at that.
|35.1 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kaia looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|35.2 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|35.3 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on middle, Kaia defends it to short leg.
|35.4 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Kaia sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|35.5 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on off, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|Run out appeal! It is referred upstairs. Milton Shumba is the man in question. Replays show that Shumba is nowhere near his crease.
|35.6 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, OUT! RUN OUT! Shumba departs! Floated delivery on middle, Kaia sweeps it to short fine leg. Shumba wants the single and is halfway down the track but Kaia sends him back. Imran Butt throws it at the bowler's end where Sajid Khan takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Shumba is way short of his crease.
|Regis Chakabva is the new batsman in.
|36.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, On a good length on off, Chakabva defends it to point.
|36.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Good length delivery on middle, Chakabva pushes it back towards the bowler.
|36.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery on middle, Chakabva pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|36.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Kaia looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past gully for a boundary.
|36.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Full on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|36.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Length delivery outside off, Kaia looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|37.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on off, Chakabva looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|37.2 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|37.3 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Loopy delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|37.4 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on off, Kaia defends it to point.
|37.5 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, On off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|37.6 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Floated delivery on off, Kaia comes down the track and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|38.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery on middle, Chakabva looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|38.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Full and just outside off, Chakabva leaves it alone.
|38.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Full on off, Chakabva pushes it back towards the bowler.
|38.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery on leg, Chakabva looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|38.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Nice shot! Full on the pads, Chakabva flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 100 up for Zimbabwe!
|38.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it through square leg for a single.
|39.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Chakabva defends it off the front foot.
|39.2 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
|39.3 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on middle, Kaia punches it to mid on.
|39.4 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Floated delivery on middle, Chakabva pushes it to mid-wicket.
|39.5 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Short delivery on middle, Chakabva pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|39.6 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Full on middle, Kaia flicks it towards mid on for a run.
|40.1 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, On a good length on off, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|40.2 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Bouncer on off, Kaia does well to duck under it.
|40.3 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Length delivery on off, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|40.4 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery down the leg side, Kaia looks to pull but misses it.
|40.5 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Full delivery outside off, Kaia drives it to covers.
|40.6 : Faheem Ashraf to Roy Kaia, Back of a length outside off, Kaia pushes it to covers.
|41.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on off, Chakabva defends it off the front foot.
|41.2 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Flighted delivery outside off, Chakabva defends it out.
|41.3 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Floated delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.4 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Loopy delivery on the pads, Chakabva flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.5 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, On middle, Chakabva flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|41.6 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Down the leg side, Chakabva looks to flick but misses it.
|Hasan Ali is back on. 8-2-23-2 are his figures so far.
|42.1 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Full on off, Kaia defends it off the back foot.
|42.2 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Full delivery on off, Kaia drives it through point. The fielder chases it, slides and does well to pull it back just before the ropes. Three runs taken.
|42.3 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, On a good length on off, Chakabva defends it off the front foot.
|42.4 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Good length delivery on off, Chakabva pushes it to mid on.
|42.5 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Full on middle, Chakabva flicks it towards mid-wicket where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
|42.6 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Kaia looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes past the slip cordon towards third man for a boundary.
|43.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Flighted delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it through square leg for a single.
|43.2 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Tossed up delivery on middle, Kaia defends it to short leg.
|43.3 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Full ball on off, Kaia defends it off the front foot.
|43.4 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery outside off, Kaia defends it towards the off side.
|43.5 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, On middle, Kaia drives it through mid on for a single.
|43.6 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Full on middle, Chakabva flicks it to mid-wicket.
|DRINKS! Roy Kaia and Regis Chakabva are stitching a partnership here. Zimbabwe lost Shumba due to a terrible run out. On the other hand, Pakistan are keeping it tight. The bowlers will look to break this partnership and put pressure on Zimbabwe.
|44.1 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on off, Kaia pulls it to mid-wicket.
|44.2 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Slower delivery on middle, Kaia pushes it back towards the bowler.
|44.3 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Full and outside off, Kaia looks to dig it out but misses it.
|44.4 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Yorker on off, Kaia digs it out back towards the bowler.
|44.5 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on middle, Kaia pulls it through square leg for a single.
|44.6 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|45.1 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Chakabva flicks it towards the leg side.
|45.2 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Flighted delivery on middle, Kaia comes down the track and defends it off the front foot.
|45.3 : Sajid Khan to Roy Kaia, Loopy delivery on leg, Kaia flicks it through square leg for a single.
|45.4 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Floated delivery on off, Chakabva defends it off the back foot.
|45.5 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, On middle and leg, Chakabva looks to play the slog sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it.
|45.6 : Sajid Khan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up ball on off, Chakabva defends it out.
|46.1 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Short delivery on middle, Kaia looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
|46.2 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Length delivery on off, Kaia pushes it to mid off.
|46.3 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Bouncer on middle, Kaia does well to duck under it.
|46.4 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, Bouncer outside off, Kaia looks to pull but misses it.
|46.5 : Hasan Ali to Roy Kaia, OUT! LBW! Hasan Ali gets his third wicket! Yorker on middle, Kaia looks to dig it out but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Roy Kaia does not review it. It has been a good innings from him on Test debut.
|Donald Tiripano is the new batsman in.
|46.6 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Length delivery on off, Tiripano defends it towards covers for a single.
|47.1 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Flighted delivery on middle, Tiripano flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
|47.2 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|47.3 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Googly on off, Tiripano looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad due to the turn on this one.
|47.4 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|47.5 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Flighted delivery on leg, Tiripano pads it away.
|47.6 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, On off, Tiripano looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes to short leg.
|48.1 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, On a good length on off, Chakabva defends it to mid on.
|48.2 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Short delivery on off, Chakabva pushes it to point.
|48.3 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, Length delivery outside off, Chakabva offers no shot to this one.
|48.4 : Hasan Ali to Regis Chakabva, OUT! CAUGHT! Hasan Ali gets his fourth wicket! On a good length on off, Chakabva looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third slip where Butt takes a comfortable catch.
|Tendai Chisoro is the next batsman in.
|48.5 : Hasan Ali to Tendai Chisoro, FOUR! Nice shot! Low full toss on middle, Chisoro flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|48.6 : Hasan Ali to Tendai Chisoro, Full and outside off, Chisoro keeps it out.
|49.1 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on middle, Tiripano flicks it to mid-wicket.
|49.2 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery on middle, Tiripano flicks it to mid-wicket.
|49.3 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano drives it to mid off.
|49.4 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Flighted delivery on off, Tiripano pushes it to mid off.
|49.5 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Full on off, Tiripano sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|49.6 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Chisoro sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|50.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|50.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Bouncer on off, Tiripano does well to duck under it.
|50.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Length delivery outside off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|50.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Back of a length outside off, Tiripano defends it to covers.
|50.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Good length ball on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|50.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery outside off, Tiripano sways away from it.
|51.1 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Tossed up delivery on middle, Chisoro defends it off the back foot.
|51.2 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Flighted delivery on off, Chisoro pushes it to point.
|51.3 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Floated delivery outside off, Chisoro leaves it alone.
|51.4 : Sajid Khan to Tendai Chisoro, Full on middle, Chisoro flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|51.5 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano plays a reverse sweep through point for a boundary.
|51.6 : Sajid Khan to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery on middle, Tiripano pushes it to mid-wicket.
|52.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Tendai Chisoro, Full on off, Chisoro drives it back towards the bowler where Afridi does well to stop it.
|52.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Tendai Chisoro, Length delivery outside off, Chisoro offers no shot to this one.
|52.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Tendai Chisoro, Full toss outside off, Chisoro drives it to mid off.
|52.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Tendai Chisoro, Short delivery on middle, Chisoro flicks it to square leg.
|52.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Tendai Chisoro, OUT! BOWLED! Afridi gets his second wicket! Good length delivery on off, Chisoro looks to defend but gets an inside edge and gets bowled.
|Blessing Muzarabani is the new batsman in.
|53.1 : Nauman Ali to Donald Tiripano, Tossed up delivery on middle, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|0.0 : Nauman Ali is back on.
|53.2 : Nauman Ali to Donald Tiripano, Flighted delivery outside off, Tiripano looks to play the reverse sweep but misses it.
|53.3 : Nauman Ali to Donald Tiripano, Floated delivery on off, Tiripano blocks it off the front foot.
|53.4 : Nauman Ali to Donald Tiripano, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Tossed up delivery on off, Tiripano plays a reverse sweep towards third man for a boundary.
|53.5 : Nauman Ali to Donald Tiripano, Loopy delivery on middle, Tiripano pushes it past the bowler and they take a quick single.
|53.6 : Nauman Ali to Blessing Muzarabani, FOUR! Nicely played! Full on middle, Muzarabani lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|54.1 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|54.2 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Short and outside off, Tiripano punches it through covers. The batsmen get a couple.
|54.3 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|54.4 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Full on middle, Tiripano drives it to mid on.
|54.5 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Full delivery outside off, Tiripano defends it off the front foot.
|54.6 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Length delivery outside off, Tiripano smashes it through covers. The batsmen get a couple.
|Shaheen Afridi is back on.
|56.1 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Full on off, Tiripano drives it to mid off.
|0.0 : Richard Ngarava is the last man in.
|56.2 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Full delivery on off, Tiripano drives it through covers for a single.
|56.3 : Hasan Ali to Richard Ngarava, Length delivery on middle, Ngarava flicks it to mid-wicket.
|56.4 : Hasan Ali to Richard Ngarava, Back of a length on off, Ngarava punches it through point for a single.
|56.5 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Tiripano pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|56.6 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Length delivery on off, Tiripano pushes it towards covers for a single.
|58.1 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Bouncer on off, Tiripano ducks under it.
|58.2 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery on middle, Tiripano flicks it to square leg.
|58.3 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Length delivery on off, Tiripano pushes it towards the off side.
|58.4 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery down the leg side, Tiripano leaves it alone.
|58.5 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full delivery on middle, Ali hits it through mid on for a boundary.
|58.6 : Hasan Ali to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery down the leg side, Tiripano lets it go.
|59.1 : It has been a brilliant bowling performance from Pakistan. Afridi and Hasan Ali have been the pick of the bowlers for them as both picked 4 wickets each. Nauman Ali picked a solitary wicket. The bowlers were excellent with their line and lengths.
|52.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, FOUR! Short delivery on off, Muzarabani backs away and fends it awkwardly towards third man for a boundary.
|55.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, FOUR! That is hammered! Full on middle, Muzarabani lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|55.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, Short delivery on middle, Muzarabani looks to pull but mistimes it to mid on.
|55.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, Slower delivery on middle, Muzarabani looks to swing it but misses it.
|55.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, Full delivery on leg, Muzarabani looks to go big but misses it. It misses the leg stump by a whisker.
|55.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, Full delivery on off, Muzarabani looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes over covers and falls safely. The batsmen get a couple.
|55.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Blessing Muzarabani, OUT! BOWLED! Afridi gets his third wicket! Yorker on off, Muzarabani looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. The off stump goes for a toss.
|57.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Good length delivery on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|57.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Back of a length on off, Tiripano keeps it out.
|57.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, On a good length on off, Tiripano defends it off the back foot.
|57.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Short delivery down the leg side, Tiripano lets it go.
|57.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Good length delivery outside off, Tiripano looks to slash at it but misses it.
|57.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Donald Tiripano, Full delivery outside off, Tiripano drives it towards point for a single.
|59.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Richard Ngarava, OUT! BOWLED! Afridi finishes the innings with a four-fer! Yorker on off, Ngarava looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. ZIMBABWE ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 176 AND THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|Coming to Zimbabwe, their batsmen did not get going. They did not get off to a great start as they lost both their openers early. Musakanda and Taylor started to build a partnership but Musakanda could not last long as he was bowled by Nauman Ali. Brendan Taylor did not play a big innings today as he got out for 5. Milton Shumba and Roy Kaia stitched a 50-plus stand. There was a miscommunication between Shumba and Roy Kaia which resulted in Shumba's wicket. Chakabva played some shots but could n
|Pakistan were excellent with the ball today. They took wickets at regular intervals and did not let Zimbabwe get away so easily. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi picked 4 wickets each. Nauman Ali got a solitary wicket. The debutant, Sajid Khan could not get any wicket but he bowled well. Overall, Pakistan will be happy with this performance.
|Right then! Pakistan would want both the openers to give them a good start and stay till the end of the day whereas Zimbabwe would look to take quick wickets to put pressure on the visitors. Join us for the final session of Day 1 in 20 minutes.
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of Day 1. The Zimbabwe players are out in the middle. Imran Butt and Abid Ali will open the innings for Pakistan. Blessing Muzarabani will start the proceedings for Zimbabwe.