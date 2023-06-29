|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . 4 | . 4 . 1 . .
|Last bat : Craig Ervine (C)Batting25(37b4x40x6) SR:67.57, FoW:14/1 (3.1 Ovs)
|10.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, Touch fuller, on middle, Craig ErvineÂ blocks it towards mid on this time.
|10.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, On a length and on middle, Craig ErvineÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|10.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Fine shot! Fayyaz ButtÂ lands this short, on off, sits up nicely for the batter, Craig ErvineÂ stays there and muscles it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|10.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, This is pitched up, on off, Craig ErvineÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|10.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, Full again and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ goes for the drive but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to the keeper.
|10.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ taps it in front of point for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, Back of a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ looks to go big but gets beaten on his outside edge as the ball zips past his bat.
|9.5 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length angling in towards the batter, Craig ErvineÂ punches this a bit uppishly but well in front of the mid off fielder for no run.
|9.4 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ looks to loft this over cover but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|9.3 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length touch fuller around off, Craig ErvineÂ punches this to mid off for no run.
|9.2 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, Short and wide outside off, Craig ErvineÂ leans back and cuts this straight to the fielder at point. Craig ErvineÂ missed out on a loose one here.
|9.1 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, Back of a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ punches this back towards the bowler for no run.
|8.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, Full and wide outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to play the expensive drive but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|8.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length just outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ defends this off the front foot.
|8.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ strides to the pitch of it and drives this to cover-point for no run.
|8.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one on off, Joylord GumbieÂ drills this to point for no run.
|8.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ tucks this to deep square leg for a single.
|8.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ drills this past the bowler towards mid on for a single. Bilal KhanÂ stretched and dives to his left and stops this but is looking in a bit of discomfort after the stop.
|7.6 : Fayyaz ButtÂ comes into that attack now.
|Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, Fuller one swinging in towards the batter, pitching just outside leg, Craig ErvineÂ falls over it and gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball clips his pads. Loud appeal but the umpire in unmoved this time.
|7.5 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks this straight towards the fine leg fielder for just a single this time.
|7.4 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this towards the longer boundary atÂ fine leg and takes a couple.
|7.3 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, Touch fuller keeping a bit lower in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ gets low and pushes this towards mid on for no run.
|7.2 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, Back of a length outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ punches this off his back foot for no run.,
|7.1 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ watchfully nudges this to short fine leg for no run.
|6.6 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, On a length around pads, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks this toward short fine leg for no run.
|6.5 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, Good length delivery in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this towards mid-on for no run.
|6.4 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, DROPPED by the skipper. On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ leans onto it and chips this just wide of Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ at short mid-wicket. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ puts in a dive to catch this but drops it as he lands. A big let-off for ZimbabweÂ and Joylord Gumbie.
|6.3 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Delightful stuff as Joylord GumbieÂ times the on-drive to perfection for four. Over-pitched swinging in towards the batter, Joylord GumbieÂ stands tall and he threads the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on perfectly for four.
|6.2 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this to the on side for no run.Â
|6.1 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, Inswinging delivery in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Craig ErvineÂ and ZimbabweÂ are looking solid here as the runs are flowing from the bat of the skipper. Over-pitched around pads, Craig ErvineÂ walks to the pitch of it and leg glances this for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. The ball has flown from the bat of skipper Craig Ervine.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length closer to the stumps, Craig ErvineÂ defends this well towards the off side for no run.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Crunching boundary and Craig ErvineÂ threads the gap at the cover for four. Lovely stroke from the Zimbabwean skipper. On a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ accepts the width on offer and punches this through cover for four.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, Back of a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ punches this back past the bowler for no run.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length in the line of stumps, Craig ErvineÂ punches this solidly towards the mid off fielder.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ defends this towards the on side for no run.
|4.6 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length outside of, Craig ErvineÂ drives this through cover region for a 3 runs as Ayaan KhanÂ chases this down and cuts it off just before the fence.
|4.5 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length around off, Craig ErvineÂ defends this right underneath his eyeline.
|4.4 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, Short-pitched delivery down middle, Craig ErvineÂ pulls this towards deep mid-wicket as the take a couple. Shoaib KhanÂ does brilliant to save a boundary with a full stretch dive towards his right and stopping this just inches from the fence.
|4.3 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, Good length delivery around off, Craig ErvineÂ walks to the pitch of it and cuts down the swing as he blocks it out.
|4.2 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ blocks this out watchfully.
|4.1 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine,Â On a length around off, Craig ErvineÂ leans low and opens the face of his bat towards point to defend this out.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, Length again, on off, Joylord GumbieÂ blocks it out again.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, AÂ massive moment in the game as Craig ErvineÂ has been given L.B.W. by the umpire. On a length pitching around, and swinging in towards the batter, Craig ErvineÂ looks to go big but gets beaten by the inswing on it as the ball clips his pads. Oman appeals for it and the umpire raises his finger. Craig ErvineÂ decides to review this decision and the ball tracker shows that the ball was pitching outside leg. Craig ErvineÂ survives yet another day.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, No run.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, 2 runs.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine,Â Fuller one in middle, Craig ErvineÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, Good length delivery wide of off, Craig ErvineÂ punches this towards cover-point for a single.. Craig ErvineÂ is hitting the ball so pure that the sound of the connection between ball and bat could be heard loud.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ gets on his front foot and blocks this out.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one around pads, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, On a length in middle, Joylord GumbieÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one on pads, Joylord GumbieÂ flicks this to fine leg for a couple.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length in middle, Craig ErvineÂ leans low and defends this out towards the off side.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Craig Ervine, On a length around middle, Craig ErvineÂ tucks this to the on side for no run.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, Fuller one outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to drive but gets an outside edge that races towards third man for a single.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, On a length outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ leaves this all alone.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, FOUR! Perfectly placed for four. Back of a length outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ stands tall and punches this off the back foot through cover for four. Beautiful conditions for batting.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Joylord Gumbie, On a length outside off, Joylord GumbieÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|0.6 : KaleemullahÂ to take the other new ball.
|Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, FOUR! First boundary of the game as Craig ErvineÂ spoils a good first over for Oman with a boundary. Over-pitched around off, Craig ErvineÂ gets behind the line of it and drills this past the diving cover fielder for four.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length around off, Craig ErvineÂ strides forward and blocks this out solidly.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length just outside off in the corridor of uncertainty, Craig ErvineÂ looks to block it out but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, Good length delivery outside off, Craig ErvineÂ strides out and decides to leave this.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Craig Ervine, On a length swinging away from the batter, Craig ErvineÂ gives it a good look and leaves this.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! All in readiness now for Match 1 in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. We can seeÂ OmanÂ players spread out to take their respective field positions. Joylord GumbieÂ and Craig ErvineÂ are the two openers for Zimbabwe. Bilal KhanÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Joylord Gumbie, Off the mark straight away. On a length around pads, Joylord GumbieÂ tucks this to square leg for a single.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the match but before that, the players from both sides walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. I will be Oman's first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
|Ed RainsfordÂ is pitchside. He says that the weather is fantastic. Adds that one square boundary is very short and could play a huge part. Tells that there are some grass patches but one area is a bit dry. Mentions the pacers will get help but overall it is a good batting surface.
|Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah (replaces Jay Odedra).
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C) (replaces Innocent Kaia), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara (replacesÂ Brad Evans), Blessing Muzarabani (replaces Tadiwanashe Marumani).
|Craig Ervine the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says that the surface looks fresh and dry and they would have batted as it might turn late on. Adds that he is fully recovered and ready to go in this crunch game. Also adds that they have played a lot of cricket in Harare and would not mind playing in Bulawayo as they have the experience and skills to adjust to different venues. Informs that they have got three changes.
|Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ the skipper of OmanÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they want to exploit the early movement and restrict ZimbabweÂ to a low total. Tells that they lost the last game but the attitude in the camp is positive and they are up for the challenge. Informs they have made one change.