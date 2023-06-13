share
55292L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023, June 13, 2023

OMA 339/10 (49.4)
Zimbabwe beat Oman by 28 runs
ZIM 367/6 (50)
Live
CRR: 7.34
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Naseem Khushi (W)c Sean Williams b Sikandar Raza11(13b1x40x6) SR:84.62, FoW:334/9 (49 Ovs)