|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Vikramjit Singhc Craig Ervine b Sikandar Raza27(49b3x40x6) SR:55.10, FoW:69/2 (16.2 Ovs)
|18.6 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, Shorter and on off, Musa pushes it to covers.
|18.5 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, Misfield and one! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. The fielder misfields and a run is taken.
|18.4 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, Around off, this is pushed to covers.
|18.3 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|18.2 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, On off, this is pushed towards cover for two more.
|18.1 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, Two! Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|17.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Colin Ackermann, FOUR! Cut away! That is a poor ball! Short and wide, asking to be hit, it is cut over point and into the fence.
|17.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Colin Ackermann, On off, blocked.
|17.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Colin Ackermann, BEATEN! That is a beauty! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Colin Ackermann is beaten as he tries to defend.
|17.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Colin Ackermann, Around off, this is guided to point.
|17.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Colin Ackermann, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|17.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Musa Ahmad, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|16.6 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, On off, defended.
|16.5 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, On off, defended.
|16.4 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, A full toss, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|16.3 : Sikandar Raza to Colin Ackermann, Three! Outside off, this is driven through covers for three. Good start.
|16.2 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, OUT! TAKEN! That is straight into the hands of the fielder and both the openers are back in the hut. Raza strikes this time. He goes wide of the crease, bowls it with a round-arm action. It is full and outside off, Vikramjit Singh drives but straight to Craig Ervine!
|16.1 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, Tossed up on off, this is pushed to cover.
|15.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, A single to end! Tidy from Blessing Muzarabani! Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|15.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, On middle, defended.
|15.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Looks to be innovative! Tries to make room, this is shorter and around off. Vikramjit Singh tries to play the upper cut but misses.
|15.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Good length and on off, this is driven crisply but to covers.
|15.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, That is unplayable! Wow! Length and on middle, this lands and moves away. Vikramjit Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
|15.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Slashes but misses! Outside off, shorter, Musa Ahmad looks to cut but misses.
|14.6 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, On middle, defended.
|14.5 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, Soft leading edge! On middle, Musa Ahmad looks to work it on the leg side but this goes off a soft leading edge back to the bowler.
|14.4 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, Tossed up on middle, kept out again.
|14.3 : Sikandar Raza to Musa Ahmad, On middle, defended.
|14.2 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, Tossed up on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|14.1 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|13.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Musa Ahmad, Good length and on off, defended.
|13.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Musa Ahmad, A bumper to welcome the new batter. Ducked under.
|13.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, OUT! TAKEN! There is the first wicket Zimbabwe were so desperate for and it is Blessing Muzarabani who gets it. The long chat before this over has worked. He could have easily had both the openers had Vikramjit Singh not been dropped but he is delighted after getting this breakthrough. This is fuller and on off, Max O'Dowd looks to drive but does so uppishly and it goes straight to Richard Ngarava who takes it at mid off. A half hearted shot there by Max
|13.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, On off, defended.
|13.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, Length and on off, defended.
|13.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|12.6 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, Was that a chance? A very tough one. Outside off, Max looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge and hits the outer part of the keeper's glove. Tidy over from Sikandar Raza!
|12.5 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, On middle, Max looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|12.4 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, Going down leg! Shorter and angled into the pads, Max O'Dowd looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads.
|12.3 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|12.2 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, On the stumps, kept out.
|12.1 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, On middle, defended.
|11.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, Good length and around off, this is pushed to cover.
|11.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Outside off, this is played through covers for one.
|11.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, defended.
|11.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, BEATEN! Good comeback! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Vikramjit Singh is beaten as he tries to defend.
|11.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Off the outer half but a boundary! Outside off, Vikramjit Singh throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for a boundary.
|11.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Slashes but misses! Fuller and outside off, Vikramjit Singh goes after it but misses.
|10.6 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|10.5 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Cut away! Shorter and outside off, this is cut past point and it goes into the fence.
|10.4 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, BYE! That one does not bounce a lot. Outside off, this stays low. Singh is beaten as he tries to defend. It goes between the legs of the keeper and behind for one.
|10.3 : Sikandar Raza to Max O'Dowd, A single as this is pushed through covers for one.
|10.2 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|10.1 : Sikandar Raza to Vikramjit Singh, On middle, defended.
|9.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, defended.
|9.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, Fuller an on middle, this is worked to mid on.
|9.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, On middle, defended.
|9.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, Around off, this is pushed through covers for two.
|9.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, DROPPED! That was very easy, that should have been taken! Length and outside off, Singh looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge towards the keeper who spills it. The keeper then throws it away in anger and concedes a run.
|9.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Max O'Dowd, On off, defended.
|8.6 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, On middle, this is worked but to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Fifty up for Netherlands! On the pads, Vikramjit Singh looks to flick, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|8.4 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, More runs! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for three.
|8.3 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, this is guided to point.
|8.2 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Outside off, Max O'Dowd plays it through point for two.
|0.1 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, Right on the money to begin with! A little bit of inward movement, it lands on middle. Defended.
|Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Good length and on off, defended.
|1.5 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, On the pads, Max O'Dowd looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|7.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|7.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Swing and a miss! Fuller and outside off, Vikramjit Singh slashes but misses.
|7.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Stand and deliver! This seems a very easy paced wicket. Length and outside off, Vikramjit Singh stands tall and slams it over the cover region for a boundary.
|7.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, defended.
|7.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, defended.
|7.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Vikramjit Singh, On off, defended.
|6.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Up and over! That is yet another big over! This is flatter and on off, this is lofted over the mid off fielder and it goes behind for a boundary. 13 from the over, all of a sudden, this is a very good start for the visitors.
|6.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Vikramjit Singh, Three more! This is fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for three.
|6.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, Shorter and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|6.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, On middle, defended.
|6.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! That is a poor delivery! On the pads, this is swept through square leg for a boundary.
|6.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|Wesley Madhevere to Max O'Dowd, WIDE! Down the leg side to begin with. Max O'Dowd looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
|5.6 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|5.5 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Edged but wide! Outside off, fuller, Max O'Dowd throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge past first slip and down to third man for one.
|5.4 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Around off, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, On off, defended.
|5.2 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|5.1 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Shorter and outside off, Vikramjit Singh slashes, it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
|4.6 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Three boundaries in the over then! This is on the pads too, it is clipped past square leg and it goes into the fence. That is the kind of over Netherlands needed.
|4.5 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! TIMED BRILLIANTLY! Fuller and on off, this is driven through mid off and it races away to the fence.
|4.4 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, On off, defended.
|4.3 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|4.2 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, FOUR! Up and over! Max O'Dowd steps out, this is on the pads, he clips it over mid-wicket and it races away.
|4.1 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, Fuller and on off, this is driven but to mid off.
|3.6 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Max O'Dowd had to hit that! This is fuller and on middle, he works it towards mid on and takes one.
|3.5 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Quick single! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|3.4 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length again and outside off, left alone this time.
|3.3 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Slashes but misses! Vikramjit Singh will be disappointed! This is short and outside off, Vikramjit Singh slashes but misses.
|3.2 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Around off, defended.
|3.1 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|2.6 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, A dot to end! Tendai Chatara goes fuller again and on off, Singh drives but to point.
|2.5 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, On middle, defended.
|2.4 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, That is creamed but does not find the gap! Fuller and on off, this is driven hard but to covers.
|2.3 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Driven square! First boundary of the game! Fuller and outside off, this is caressed through point and this one races away to the fence.
|2.2 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, Outside off, this is played down to third man for one.
|2.1 : Tendai Chatara to Max O'Dowd, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|1.6 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Fuller and outside off, not played at.
|1.4 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|1.3 : Richard Ngarava to Vikramjit Singh, Vikramjit Singh is off the mark now! On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|1.2 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Netherlands and Max O'Dowd are underway! On the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|1.1 : Richard Ngarava to Max O'Dowd, Good start! Length and around off, angling away. Left alone.
|0.6 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, A maiden to begin with then by Tendai Chatara! Length and on off, defended.
|0.5 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, Five dots in a row! Fuller again and on off, Vikramjit Singh pushes it to mid off.
|0.4 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, On the fuller side this time, Vikramjit Singh strokes it back towards the bowler.
|0.3 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, Yet again gets this one to swing back in but it is on the pads, it is clipped to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : Tendai Chatara to Vikramjit Singh, Another one on a length and around off, blocked.
|0.0 : TIme for the action to begin! The Netherlands openers are out in the middle. Vikramjit Singh will take strike and he will be facing Tendai Chatara.
|Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Aryan Dutt.
|Zimbabwe (PLAYING XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Wessly Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
|TOSS - Netherlands have won the toss and OPTED TO BAT!