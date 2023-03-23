|Batsmen
|7.2 : Ryan Klein to Craig Ervine, Wide!
|7.1 : Ryan Klein to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run.
|6.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, 3 runs.
|6.5 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, No run.
|6.4 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, 1 run.
|6.3 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, No run.
|6.1 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Lands short! Length and on off, this one shapes away. Craig Ervine looks to defend, it goes off the outside edge but lands well short of first slip.
|6.2 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, On off, defended.
|5.6 : Ryan Klein to Wesley Madhevere, On off, defended.
|5.5 : Ryan Klein to Wesley Madhevere, Wesley Madhevere misses out! Shorter and outside off, this is cut hard but towards cover.
|5.4 : Ryan Klein to Wesley Madhevere, On off, defended.
|5.3 : Ryan Klein to Craig Ervine, Another run as this is nudged towards mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Ryan Klein to Craig Ervine, On off, defended.
|5.1 : Ryan Klein to Craig Ervine, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, defended.
|4.5 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, A short ball on the body, this is pulled towards square leg for one.
|4.4 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, On off, defended.
|4.3 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
|4.2 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Good length and on off, defended.
|4.1 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Two again! On off, this is pushed through covers for two.
|3.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Ouch! That might have hurt! On the body, Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses and gets hit near the box.
|3.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Runs continue to flow! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
|3.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, On middle, defended.
|3.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Another wonderful stroke! Zimbabwe are off to a flier and this looks a very good batting surface. On middle, this is timed down the ground and to the long on fence.
|3.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|3.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Two more! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for two.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On off, kept out.
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On off, defended.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On off, defended.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On the pads, Wesley Madhevere looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Almost a carbon copy of the last ball! Brilliant! Yet again a full ball on off, Fred Klaassen looking to bring it back in but there is not a lot of swing. It is pushed with the full face of the bat, down the ground and to the long off fence.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Wow! That is beautiful! This is fuller and on off, Wesley Madhevere strokes it down the ground and to the long off fence. This should give Wesley Madhevere a lot of confidence.
|1.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Shorter and on off, Ervine pushes it to covers.
|1.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Direct hit and Wesley Madhevere was a goner! On the pads, Craig Ervine looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Wesley Madhevere sets off but is sent back. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|1.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, FOUR! A little bit of width on offer and Ervine cashes in. This is shorter and outside off, it is cut through point and this one races away to the fence.
|1.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, On off, defended.
|1.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Craig Ervine has stated well. This is a really good shot. Shorter and outside off, Craig Ervine gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|1.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Two more! Length and on off, Ervine strokes it on the up through mid off for two.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, That is a beauty to end! This starts outside off and jags back in sharply. Wesley Madhevere looks to defend but is cut into half. This goes just over the off pole.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Well fielded! Fuller and around off, this is pushed through covers. The fielder runs behind, dives and pushes it back in. Three taken.
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, On middle, Craig Ervine defends it.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Two more! Angled into the pads, Craig Ervine works it through square leg for two.
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Starts off with a length ball outside off, a little bit of shape away. Left alone.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Zimbabwe openers, Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere are out in the middle. Fred Klaassen to start. Here we go...
|NETHERLANDS (PLAYING XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein.
|ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
|TOSS - Zimbabwe have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!