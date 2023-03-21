|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . . . . . | . 2 1 . . .
|Last bat : Ryan Burlc Scott Edwards b Brandon Glover10(9b1x40x6) SR:111.11, FoW:70/5 (13 Ovs)
|14.2 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Four!
|14.1 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Poor delivery has been dismissed by Sikandar RazaÂ for a boundary. Fuller one down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks this for a boundary towards fine leg.
|13.6 : Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, On a length around middle, Clive MadandeÂ pushes this in front of point for no run.
|13.4 : Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, Good length delivery just wide of off, Clive MadandeÂ leans ahead to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|13.5 : Vikramjit Singh to Clive Madande, Fuller one outside off, Clive MadandeÂ blocks this out.
|0.0 : Drinks!Â The visitors are right on top as theyÂ bundled over the top order in the first 10 overs itself with not many on board, and picked up two more wickets as well.Â Zimbabwe are really struggling at 70/5, and needs a partnership with Sikandar RazaÂ being the key if they want to make a comeback in this game. Also, Clive MadandeÂ walks out to bat now. Vikramjit SinghÂ to bowl after the break.
|13.3 : Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, On a length around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ tucks this to fine leg for a single.
|13.2 : Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one on top of off, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to mid off.
|13.1 : Vikramjit Singh to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one on off, Sikandar RazaÂ defends this to the off side.
|12.6 : Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Full and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ chases this one and gets a feather on this and skipper Scott EdwardsÂ makes no mistake this time and collects this well behind the wicket.Â
|Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, Wide! On a length drifting down leg, Ryan BurlÂ looks to flick but fails to connect. Wide signaled.
|Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, Wide! Fuller one a lit bit too wide. Ryan Burl leaves this.
|12.5 : Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, Short and wide of off, Ryan BurlÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|12.4 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Good length delivery towards middle, Sikandar RazaÂ milks this to this fine leg for a single.
|12.3 : Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl, On a length around pads, Ryan Burl tucks this to fine leg for a single.
|12.2 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Fuller around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.1 : Brandon Glover to Ryan Burl,Â Width on offer, Burl cuts this wide of point for some runs. Brilliant effort in the deep by Paul van MeekerenÂ to save a certain boundary. 3 runs were taken.
|11.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, Fuller one on pads, Ryan BurlÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.
|11.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, FOUR! Powerfully cut for four. Short and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ cuts this over point for a boundary.
|11.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, Full and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ drives this to cover for no run.
|11.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, Fuller one around middle, Ryan BurlÂ defends this off the front foot.
|11.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Back of a length outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ cuts this to third man for a single.
|11.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Ryan Burl, On a length outside off, Ryan BurlÂ guides this to point and takes a single.
|10.6 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Quicker and fuller in middle, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks this out.
|Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Wide! Third wide of the over as Brandon GloverÂ darts one down leg again.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Brandon GloverÂ comes into the attack now.
|10.5 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one around middle, Sikandar RazaÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
|10.4 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, DROPPED! Fuller one on pads, Sikandar RazaÂ gets a little feather on this but skipper Scott EdwardsÂ drops this behind the wicket.
|10.2 : Ryan BurlÂ comes out to the middle now.
|10.3 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, SIX! Stand and deliver. On a length around pads, Sikandar RazaÂ pulls this over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum.Â
|10.2 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, OUT! RUN OUT! Bizzare dismissal as Wesley MadhevereÂ walks back. Short ofÂ a length around off, Sikandar RazaÂ smashes this down the ground butÂ Brandon GloverÂ goes down quickly andÂ gets a hand to it as the ball crashes into the stumps on the other end. Wesley MadhevereÂ is well short of his crease and couldn't getÂ back from the follow through. ZimbabweÂ are in deep trouble now.
|0.0 : Slight Halt! Wesley MadhevereÂ has been hit on his waistÂ while trying to pull oneÂ and is receiving some treatment. We are ready to continue.
|10.2 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Wide! Good length delivery once again going down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to clip this but he misses out. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Wide! On a length going way down leg, Sikandar RazaÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|10.1 : Brandon Glover to Wesley Madhevere, Fuller one on pads, Wesley MadhevereÂ flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Short of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ guides it through point for one.
|9.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Overpitched and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ drills it towards mid off.
|9.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Pitched up, on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ knocks it in front of mid on for a quick single.
|9.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Short and around leg, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes for the pull, but gets hurried and misses as the ball defelcts off his waist towards the square leg region. A leg bye is taken.
|9.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Back of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ keeps it to the off side.
|9.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Up and over! This is back of a length and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ frees his arms and cuts it over point for a boundary.
|8.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Full and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ nudges it through square leg for one.
|8.5 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! SMASHED! Fred KlaassenÂ lands this short and on middle, this time it sits up nicely, Wesley MadhevereÂ gets into postion quickly and hammers it of the middle of the bat towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. That went like a bullet to the fence.
|8.4 : Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, Fuller again and around leg, Sikandar RazaÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towads square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|8.3 : Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ defends it to the leg side.
|8.2 : Fred Klaassen to Sikandar Raza, Back of a length and on off, extra bounce again, Sikandar RazaÂ somehow manages to keep it out.
|8.1 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, DROPPED! Wesley MadhevereÂ gets a life there! This is full and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ reaches for it and slices it uppishly towards backward point where the fielder is a bit late to react and the ball burst through his hands. A single is taken.
|7.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Back of a length and around off, Sikandar RazaÂ punches it towards cover-point.
|7.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Full and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ knocks it down the pitch.
|7.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, This is on a good length and on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it out.
|7.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, OUT! TAKEN! The extra bounce has done the trick again for Netherlands. They are right on top here. Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs this onto the pitch around off, rises up viciously, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to keep it out, but gets surprised and is in an awakward position as the extra bounce takes the outside edge and goes towards second slip where Colin AckermannÂ leaps up and grabs it. ZimbabweÂ three down and in a spot of bother now.
|Sikandar RazaÂ walks out next.
|7.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, On a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ steers it towards backward point.
|7.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! Good shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ lands this short and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ gets on top of the bounce and swivels and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|6.6 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Short and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|6.5 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ punches it towards mid off.
|6.4 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Fred KlaassenÂ serves this full again, on leg, shaping in, Innocent KaiaÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
|6.3 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Pitched up, on off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards mid off.
|6.2 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Full again and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|6.1 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Full and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|5.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, An appeal for caught behind, and the NetherlandsÂ players think they have got their man, but the the finger stays down. Paul van MeekerenÂ lands this short again and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to lift his bat to leave it, but the ball hits his elbow and goes behind where Scott EdwardsÂ pouches it safely. They think that that the sound is from the bat, but in the end Wesley MadhevereÂ is safe.
|5.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Another bouncer, on middle, slower too, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes through his pull shot early this time, and missse again.
|Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs in a bouncer, on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ goes for the pull shot, but fails to connect. The umpire signals a wide for height.
|5.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Back of a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ knocks it towards short covers.
|5.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Lovely shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ bowls a bit fuller and outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ accepts the width and opens the face of his bat to cream it through backward point for a boundary.
|5.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, On a length and on middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ blocks it out.
|Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, Paul van MeekerenÂ strays away from his line, and serves this full and down the leg side, Wesley MadhevereÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|5.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, This is on a hard length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone as Scott EdwardsÂ takes it near his chest.
|4.6 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, On a length and on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ guides it through backward point for a run.
|4.5 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Extra bounce again! This back of a length and on middle and leg, rises after hitting the deck, Wesley MadhevereÂ gets surprsied as he tries to keep it down, but the ball loops up off the bat and falls on the pitch.
|4.4 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Fuller in length and around off, Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone.
|4.3 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Overpitched and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ flicks it through square leg for one.
|4.2 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Fred KlaassenÂ bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the pull, but gets hurried and gloves it down onto the pitch.
|4.1 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Fullish and on middle, shaping in, Innocent KaiaÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, OUT! TAKEN! Paul van MeekerenÂ strikes now! A huge wicket for Netherlands, and Gary BallanceÂ stands there in disbelief. Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs this onto the pitch and around off, Gary BallanceÂ moves across a bit to push it away, but gets hurried due to the extra bounce and the loops up off the top edge towards backward point where Shariz AhmadÂ runs to his right to take a dolly. ZimbabweÂ two down now!
|Wesley MadhevereÂ walks out next.
|3.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, FOUR! Nice shot! Paul van MeekerenÂ bowls this a bit too full and around off, Gary BallanceÂ shows the full face of the bat to drive it sweetly through covers for a boundary.
|3.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, Back of a length and on middle, Gary BallanceÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, This is pitched up, on off, Gary BallanceÂ drills it towards mid off.
|3.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Gary Ballance, Paul van MeekerenÂ bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle and leg, Gary BallanceÂ ducks underneath it.
|3.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, Full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, Touch fuller and outside off, shaping away, Gary BallanceÂ leaves it alone. End of a successful over for Netherlands.
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, Fred KlaassenÂ continues to bowl on a good length, on off, Gary BallanceÂ knocks it in front of point.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, Length again and on off, Gary BallanceÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Gary Ballance, On a length and on off, Gary BallanceÂ steers it towards point.
|2.2 : Gary BallanceÂ walks out at no.3.Â
|Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Fred KlaassenÂ draws first blood! A beauty of a delivery to get rid of Ervine. This is on a hard length and pitches on the off stump line, nips away sharply with some extra bounce, Craig ErvineÂ looks to block it out, but the movement away and the bounce takes the outside edge and Scott EdwardsÂ behind the stumps takes a sharp catch to his left. ZimbabweÂ lose their first wicket.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Craig ErvineÂ gets off the mark in style! Fred KlaassenÂ serves this full and just outside of, Craig ErvineÂ stays there and drives it firmly through extra covers for a boundary.
|1.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, Touch fuller and on the sixth stump line, Innocent KaiaÂ decides not to play at it again.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! So the players are out in the middle and the players of ZimbabweÂ follow the Black Lives Matter movementÂ by going down on oneÂ knee. Innocent KaiaÂ will be on strike along with Craig ErvineÂ on the other end for Zimbabwe. Fred KlaassenÂ will open the bowling for Netherlands.
|1.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, On a length and around off, shaping further away, Innocent KaiaÂ leaves it alone.
|1.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, Overpitched and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks it to the left of the bowler.
|1.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, Goes a bit fuller and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it towards point.
|1.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, This is on a hard length and on around off, swinging away, Innocent KaiaÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
|1.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Innocent Kaia, Paul van MeekerenÂ begins with a short delivery, on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
|0.6 : Paul van MeekerenÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, This is on a good length and on middle, Craig ErvineÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Short again and outside off again, Craig ErvineÂ offers no shot at it.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Short of a length and outside off, shaping away, Craig ErvineÂ leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Fuller one and on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ nudges it through square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length and around off, Innocent KaiaÂ punches it towards covers where the fielder dives over it and lets it through. Two runs taken!
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, FOUR LEG BYES! ZimbabweÂ are underway with extras! Fred KlaassenÂ starts with a full delivery, but down the leg side, Craig ErvineÂ tries to tickle it away, but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Not the start that Fred KlaassenÂ was looking for.
|0.0 : Craig Ervine, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says that it looks a good wicket and will mostly be the same for both teams. Adds that it is crucial to get through the first 8 overs and then capitalise on it. Tells that it is nice to have a lot of cricket being played which is good for the players to gain experience.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C)&(WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.Â
|We are moments away from the start of the game, but first the players of both teams line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Netherlands' first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of NetherlandsÂ says they will bowl first as the pitch might well remain similar throughout the day. He adds the team has had a month's preparation and is looking forward to this series. He closes by saying that they will be looking to chase whatever is posted in front of them and the wins they have against Zimbabwe means nothing as that was in totally different conditions in the past.
|TOSS - NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Darlington Matambanadzo is pitchside. He says that the sun is shining and outfield is fast. Adds that wicket looks really nice and there is a nice balance of moisture. Reckons it will be good for batting, but says that chasing could turn out be a better option as the seamers might get some help up-front.