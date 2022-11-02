|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 w . . 4 | . . 0wd 1 . 1 .
|Last bat : Sean Williamsc Max O'Dowd b Paul van Meekeren28(23b3x40x6) SR:121.74, FoW:68/4 (11.5 Ovs)
|12.3 : Logan van Beek to Milton Shumba, 2 runs.
|12.2 : Logan van Beek to Sikandar Raza, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ drills it to long off for one.
|11.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, OUT! TAKEN! TheÂ NetherlandsÂ lose their fourth and the partnership is broken. Slightly shorter and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls it but doesn't connect well. The ball goes up in the air and towards deep mid-wicket. Max O'DowdÂ settles under it and pouches it safely. TheÂ partnership was looking a bit threatening but has been finally broken.Â
|12.1 : Logan van Beek to Sikandar Raza, SIX! Bang!Â Sikandar RazaÂ connects and connects well. On a length and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ plays a hook shot over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|0.0 : Regis ChakabvaÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
|Sikandar RazaÂ is the new batter.
|11.5 : Milton ShumbaÂ makes his way out ot the middle.
|11.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Milton Shumba, Full and on leg, Milton ShumbaÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|11.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Good length again, on leg. Sikandar RazaÂ knocks it to mid on for one.
|11.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Excellent timing. On a length and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ stands firm and slaps it past covers for a boundary!
|11.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, Slightly shorter and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ taps it to point for one.
|11.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one drifting down leg side, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to flick it but gets his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
|10.6 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sikandar Raza, Nice and full again, on leg. Sikandar RazaÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sikandar Raza, Fuller one, on middle. Sikandar RazaÂ digs it back towards Roelof van der Merwe. Good bowling.
|10.4 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sean Williams, Fuller one on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ eases it to mid on for a quick single. Good running!
|10.3 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sean Williams, Outside off this time, Sean WilliamsÂ looks to flick it but gets an outside edge. The ball rolls towards third man. They collect two.
|10.2 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sean Williams, FOUR! Well connected this time. bowls it on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ reverse sweeps through backward point for a boundary!
|10.1 : Roelof van der Merwe to Sean Williams, Tossed up, outside off. Sean WilliamsÂ looks to cut it but misses.
|9.6 : Bas de Leede to Sean Williams, Goes 'round the wicket to the southpaw and bangs this in short outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls the ball towards deep square leg to take a single to retain strike.Â
|Drinks!Â The game sits in balance at the halfway stage of the first innings. TheÂ NetherlandsÂ were off to a flying start and bagged some early wickets inside the powerplay. Sikandar RazaÂ and Sean WilliamsÂ now have managed to gather some momentum and they would hope to continue with their partnership. The scoreboard reads 53/3 at the halfway stage.
|9.5 : Bas de Leede to Sikandar Raza, Delivers this a touch fuller and attacks the stumps once again. Sikandar RazaÂ taps this towards mid on and takes a quick single.Â
|9.4 : Bas de Leede to Sikandar Raza, This one is on a good length and in line with the stumps, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks this towards short mid-wicket.Â
|9.3 : Bas de Leede to Sikandar Raza, Continues bowling full and outside off to the right-hander. Sikandar RazaÂ punches this to the right of mid off.Â
|9.2 : Bas de Leede to Sean Williams, Goes full this time and into the pads, Sean WilliamsÂ clips this to deep square leg and collects a single.Â
|9.1 : Bas de Leede to Sean Williams, Bas de LeedeÂ bowls this full and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ strokes this straight to the mid off fielder.Â
|8.6 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, This is short as well and outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ shimmies forward and swings hard but does not connect this time. A really good over for ZimbabweÂ as 12 runs have come off it.Â
|8.5 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Little bit of luck here for Sikandar Raza! Brandon GloverÂ goes back to bowling full and outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ swings his bat and gets a leading edge that falls in the vacant deep point region. They take a couple of runs.Â
|8.4 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, SIX! This has been swatted away! Brandon GloverÂ bangs this in short but the ball does not rise up as much and sits up nicely for Sikandar RazaÂ to pull this over the deep square leg boundary for a biggie. He has played this shot completely off balance but has still managed to find the elevation and distance.Â
|8.3 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Sikandar RazaÂ looking to be aggressive now! Brandon GloverÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump, Sikandar RazaÂ does not connect this cleanly but manages to clear the infield fielder and find the long off fence for four more runs.Â
|8.2 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Offers width this time and serves this on a good length, Sikandar RazaÂ rocks back in the crease and thumps this to deep cover for a brace.Â
|8.1 : Brandon Glover to Sikandar Raza, Brandon GloverÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to move back into the batter. Sikandar RazaÂ defends this to the leg side.Â
|7.6 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, FOUR! This has been crunched away! Logan van BeekÂ goes full this time and wide outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ strokes this through covers with very little foot movement and finds the deep cover fence for four runs.Â
|7.5 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, This is on a good length and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ is watchful as he taps this to the point fielder.Â
|7.4 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, Pulls his length back and serves this outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ slaps this to wideÂ deep point and collects two runs for himself.Â
|7.3 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, Goes full this time but still outside the off pole, Sean WilliamsÂ gets his front foot forward and strokes the ball straight to mid off. The dot ball count is increasing for Zimbabwe.Â
|7.2 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, Bowls this one on a good length and outside the off stump, Sean WilliamsÂ blocks this towards point.Â
|7.1 : Logan van Beek to Sean Williams, Logan van BeekÂ begins with a back-of-a-length delivery served wide outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ mistimes his slash towards the cover fielder.Â
|6.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, Continues bowling on a good length but gets this one to nip back in sharply. Hits the back pad of the batter and the bowler seems interested but it looks like there was a bit on an inside edge.Â
|6.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, Goes full this time and outside the off stump, Sean WilliamsÂ strokes this straight to mid off and takes off for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the striker's end and they go upstairs to check but the batter has made it across the crease.Â
|6.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Sikandar Raza, WIDE! This is on a good length but straying down leg side. The umpire calls this one wide.Â
|6.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, Bowls this one a fraction short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ goes for the pull shot but does not time this well but they get a couple of runs.Â
|6.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, This is on a good length and gets the ball to nip back in after pitching on leg, Sean WilliamsÂ looks to make room but gets cramped for space.Â
|6.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, Back of a length again, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|6.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Sean Williams, FOUR! Slightly shorter and on off, Sean WilliamsÂ pulls it through square leg for a boundary!
|5.6 : Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, OUT! PLUMB! Brandon GloverÂ gets the wicket he deserves! He has had two catches dropped this over and in the end, he claims the wicket himself! After bothering the batter with out swinging deliveries he gets one to nip back in from a fuller length and just outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ is playing for the movement away and gets rapped on the pads. The umpire raises his finger and the batter does not choose to review as he knows he is a goner. ZimbabweÂ have n
|5.5 : Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, This is on a good length as well and moving away from outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ is watchful now as he leaves this one alone as well.Â
|5.4 : Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, On a length and outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ leaves it alone.
|5.3 : Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, DROPPED ONCE AGAIN! The NetherlandsÂ are letting opportunities go here! Brandon GloverÂ serves this on a good length and outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ swings at this and gets a thick edge that goes to the right of the keeper. Scott EdwardsÂ is the culprit this time as he is unable to pouch this despite having the gloves on.Â
|5.2 : Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, DROPPED! A chance goes begging here! Brandon GloverÂ bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump, Regis ChakabvaÂ gets in position and slaps the ball straight to the point fielder. Bas de LeedeÂ does not have to move but the ball enters his palms and pops out. What a chance!Â
|Brandon Glover to Regis Chakabva, WIDE! This is well outside off beyond the tram line. Regis ChakabvaÂ leaves this one alone and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|5.1 : Brandon Glover to Sean Williams, Brandon GloverÂ bowls from 'round the wicket to the left-hander and angles this into the pads on a good length. Sean WilliamsÂ misses his flick and the ball rolls to square leg off the pads and they take a leg bye.Â
|4.6 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, Fuller one down leg, Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to flick it but gets his pads.Â A half-hearted appeal from the bowler but turned down by the umpire.Â
|4.5 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Regis ChakabvaÂ is surprised by the extra bounce but manages to defend the ball to the right of the bowler.Â
|4.4 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, Bowls this on in line with the stumps on a fuller length, Regis ChakabvaÂ flicks the ball towards short mid-wicket.Â
|4.3 : Fred Klaassen to Sean Williams,Â Fuller delivery on the pads, Sean WilliamsÂ flicks it nicely to wide of mid on for three runs.
|0.0 : Sean WilliamsÂ the half-centurion from their last game makes his way out to the middle.Â
|4.2 : Fred Klaassen to Sean Williams,Â Back of a length and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ leaves it alone.
|4.1 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, Fuller one on off, Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to play at it butÂ gets a thick outside edge over backward point for a single. Falls well short of third man fielder.
|3.5 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, Another fuller one, this one nips in a long way. Craig ErvineÂ looks to play at it but the ball hits his thigh. Five dots now!
|3.6 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, OUT! CAUGHT! What an end to an over from Brandon Glover. A wicket-maiden and Craig ErvineÂ makes his way back into the hut.Â Â Brandon GloverÂ angles it on the stumps, Craig ErvineÂ was feeling the pressure and he tries to flick it onto the leg side but mistimes it completely. Scott EdwardsÂ settles under it and takes a fine catch.
|3.4 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, Four dots in a row. Fuller and on off, Craig ErvineÂ knocks it towards the fielder at mid on.
|3.3 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, Good-length delivery, on off. Craig ErvineÂ blocks it back towards the bowler.
|3.2 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, Serves it outside off, Craig ErvineÂ cuts it but finds the fielder at backward point. Good fielding!
|3.1 : Brandon Glover to Craig Ervine, On a length and on leg, Craig ErvineÂ eases it straight towards the mid on fielder.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, Make it four dots. Fuller one, on off. Regis ChakabvaÂ defends it solidly. Another fine over from the Netherlands!
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, This one lands down leg, Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to flick it but doesn't connect well. Three dots now.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, On a length and on off, Regis ChakabvaÂ defends it back towards the bowler. Another dot.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Regis Chakabva, Good length and down middle, Regis ChakabvaÂ awkwardly defends it away.
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, An outswinger again, Craig ErvineÂ looks to play at it but gets an outside edge towards third man. They collect one.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, On a length and outside off, this is left alone by Craig Ervine.
|1.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! This one lands just outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to loft it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes over the slips and races away the third man fence. Lucky boundary!
|1.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Regis Chakabva, Another length ball outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ leaves it alone. Another dot.
|1.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Regis Chakabva, On a length and outside off, Regis ChakabvaÂ lets it go.
|1.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! TIMBER! The NetherlandsÂ have drawn first blood and Zimbabwe's opening woes continue!Â Bowls it touch fuller, it swings in a bit. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to flick it but completely misses it as the ball rattles the middle pole. TheÂ NetherlandsÂ have an early breakthrough in the game. Wesley MadhevereÂ departs for one and ZimbabweÂ need to build a partnership here.Â
|1.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Bowls it outside off, Craig ErvineÂ cuts it towards short third man. The fielder stops it well diving to his left. They cross.
|1.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, Another one down leg, Craig ErvineÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and is collected by the keeper diving to his right.
|Paul van Meekeren to Craig Ervine, FIVE WIDES! Expensive start to the second over. This one lands outside leg, Craig ErvineÂ looks to flick it but misses. The keeper misses it as well as the ball races away the fine leg fence for five extra runs as the umpire indicates that this is wide.
|0.6 : Paul van MeekerenÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
|Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere,Â Back of a length and on the stumps,Â Wesley MadhevereÂ defends it straight back to the bowler. Good start from Fred Klaassen. Just three coming off the opening over.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine,Â Another outswinger and Craig ErvineÂ looks to defend it with soft hands but gets an outside edge down the third man region for a single.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Craig Ervine, Oh, that was close. Bowls it just outside off swinging it away from the batter, Craig ErvineÂ looks to defend it but misses.Â
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Touch fuller this time, on off. Wesley MadhevereÂ knocks it to mid off for one.
|Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Wide! This one lands wide outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone and is called wide by the umpire.Â
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Another one just outside off, this one nips in a bit. Wesley MadhevereÂ fends it to point.
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Wesley Madhevere, Fred KlaassenÂ starts with a length ball outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ lets it go. A dot to start with.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin after the pre-match formalities as the umpires make their way out to the pitch. The players of theÂ NetherlandsÂ form a huddle beforeÂ taking their respective positions in the field as Wesley MadhevereÂ and Craig ErvineÂ stride onto the ground to open the innings for Zimbabwe. They will be looking to get their team off to a good start in this game and set aÂ platform for their team. Fred KlaassenÂ has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Le
|We are moments away from the start of the game but before that the umpires and players have lined up in the middle for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of the Netherlands first followed by Zimbabwe's national anthem.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek (In for Tim Pringle), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Mpumelelo Mbangwa is pitchside and he says that the weather is wonderful and mentions that the ground is a perfect oval. Adds that the square boundaries are short whereas the straight boundaries are much longer. He is joined by Dirk Nannes who informs that the Adelaide pitch is hairy as it has a lot of grass. Claims that it is a very firm pitch therefore the grass should not be a worry as the ground is hard. Ends by saying that batting first or chasing, both should not be an issu
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe (In for Brad Evans), Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
|Scott EdwardsÂ the skipper of theÂ NetherlandsÂ says that they were going to bowl anyways. Adds that the wickets were under covers so they would hope to restrict their opponents to a small total. Ends by saying that they still have two games to go and they are looking to win this one.
|Craig ErvineÂ the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says that they are looking to bat first as it is sunny and the pitch may not change much. Adds that they are looking to put a decent score on the board and defend it. Admits that the start has been an issue for them and they have been losing a cluster of wickets. Mentions that they want to access the new conditions at a new venue and not lose too many wickets. Informs that they have one change as Brad Evans has picked up a slight niggle.
|TOSS - The coin lands in favor of Zimbabwe. They will BAT first.