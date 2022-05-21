|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 3 . . . 4 . | . . w . 4 .
|Last bat : Nicol Loftie-Eatonlbw b Wesley Madhevere28(23b3x40x6) SR:121.74, FoW:60/3 (8.4 Ovs)
|9.6 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.5 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.4 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.3 : Brandon Mavuta to Zane Green, 1 run.
|9.2 : Brandon Mavuta to Zane Green, Four.
|9.1 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|8.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|8.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Zane Green, 1 run.
|8.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
|8.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Byes.
|8.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|8.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|7.6 : Brandon Mavuta to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|7.5 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|7.4 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|7.3 : Brandon Mavuta to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|7.2 : Brandon Mavuta to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs.
|7.1 : Brandon Mavuta to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|6.6 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|6.5 : Brad Evans to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|6.4 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|6.3 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|6.2 : Brad Evans to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|6.1 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run.
|Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, Wide.
|5.6 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four.
|5.5 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four.
|5.4 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs.
|5.3 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs.
|5.2 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs.
|5.1 : Luke Jongwe to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|4.6 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|4.5 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|4.4 : Brad Evans to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|4.3 : Brad Evans to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|4.2 : Brad Evans to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|4.1 : Brad Evans to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|3.6 : Tendai Chatara to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|3.5 : Tendai Chatara to Divan la Cock, OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpireâs finger.
|3.4 : Tendai Chatara to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|3.3 : Tendai Chatara to Divan la Cock, 3 Byes.
|3.2 : Tendai Chatara to Divan la Cock, No run.
|3.1 : Tendai Chatara to Divan la Cock, Four.
|2.6 : Donald Tiripano to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|2.5 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, 1 run.
|2.4 : Donald Tiripano to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run.
|2.3 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, 1 run.
|2.2 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, Four.
|2.1 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, No run.
|Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, Wide.
|1.6 : Tendai Chatara to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four.
|1.4 : Tendai Chatara to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Craig Williams, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Craig Williams, No run.
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Craig Williams, No run.
|0.6 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.5 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, Four.
|0.4 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.3 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.2 : Donald Tiripano to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.1 : Donald Tiripano to Craig Williams, 3 runs.
|0.0 : Namibia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Gerhard Erasmus (C), Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Divan la Cock, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Brad Evans (In for Ryan Burl), Brandon Mavuta, Donald Tiripano, Innocent Kaia (In for Milton Shumba), Luke Jongwe, Regis Chakabva (WK), Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chatara, Tony Munyonga, Wesley Madhevere.
|TOSS - NamibiaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|ZimbabweÂ on the flip side were well below-par in the second game of the series and their batting unit will be looking to make amends in this clash. The home side have a fine blend of youth and experience and one cannot rule them out after just one bad game. Will the hosts stage a comeback and hand NamibiaÂ a defeat in the 3rd T20I? We shall find that soon. Stick around for the toss and team news.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of game number 3 of the 5-match T20I series between NamibiaÂ and Zimbabwe. With the series being leveled 1-1, both these sides would be itching to put their best foot forward and go 2-1 up in the series. This one promises to be a cracker of a game.
|NamibiaÂ registered a comfortable victory in the 2nd T20IÂ after losing a close game in the first T20IÂ and they are a side that seems to be high on confidence. They have some quality players in their ranks and they would be looking to replicate their performances of the 2nd T20I. Namibia do have variety in their bowling attack and they will be keen to put on a show yet again with the ball.