|0.0 : Namibia (Playing XI) - Divan la Cock, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese(C), Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(WK), Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
|We are ready for play! Before play begins, both sets of players line up for their respective national anthems.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (WK), Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano.Â
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|The pitch here atÂ Queens Sports Club has been assisting the spinners and we did witness that in the previous game. We can expect the spinners to play a key role once again. Stay tuned for the toss and the other updates.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|ZimbabweÂ put on a par total in the previous game but they fought back well towards the end of the game and managed to win the game. Players like Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza,Â and Milton ShumbaÂ were the main architects of their victory. They need others to step up in both departments to put on a complete performance.
|Hello and welcome to the second T20I of the five-match series between these two exuberant sides, ZimbabweÂ and Namibia.Â We witnessed the hosts clinching victory from the jaws of defeat in the previous game. The first T20I was an absolute nail-biterÂ and we can expect this game to be another cracker. Can NamibiaÂ level the series? We will find out.
|NamibiaÂ did play a perfect game only until the last few overs. Their middle-order will have to put on a better show for them to level the series. NamibiaÂ have been playing some quality cricket over the last few months and they will fancy their chances of winning here.Â