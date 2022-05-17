|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd 1 . . 1 1 | 1 . . 1 4 4
|Last bat : Regis Chakabva (W)b Bernard Scholtz15(21b1x40x6) SR:71.43, FoW:44/2 (6.2 Ovs)
|9.2 : Jan Frylinck to Sikandar Raza, No run.
|9.1 : Jan Frylinck to Sikandar Raza, No run.
|8.6 : Jan FrylinckÂ (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
|Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine, Another short ball, outside off. Craig ErvineÂ punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.Â
|8.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine, Shortsh ball, around middle. Craig ErvineÂ pushes it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|8.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine, Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Craig ErvineÂ gets down on his knee and reverse-sweeps this towards the fielder at short fine leg.Â
|8.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine, Shorter ball, drifting it in, around middle. Craig ErvineÂ works it away to mid-wicket. No run taken there!
|8.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Sikandar Raza,Â Fuller ball, outside off. Sikandar RazaÂ presses forward and pushes it towards cover for a single.Â
|8.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine,Â Angling in, shorter ball around middle. Craig ErvineÂ tucks it off the back foot towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|7.6 : Pikky Ya France to Craig Ervine, Fuller now, on the pads. Craig ErvineÂ tucks it towards short fine leg. Single taken! He retains the strike.Â
|7.5 : Pikky Ya France to Sikandar Raza, Another back-of-a-length delivery, spinning in around middle. Sikandar RazaÂ pulls it towards the fielder at deep square leg for a single.Â
|Pikky Ya France to Sikandar Raza, Wide! Shorter ball, drifting down the leg side. Wide called!Â
|7.4 : Pikky Ya France to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Easy pickings! Another short ball, spinning it to the right-hander, around middle. Sikandar RazaÂ swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|7.3 : Pikky Ya France to Craig Ervine, Tunrs away, outside off, short ball. Craig ErvineÂ punches it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.Â
|7.2 : Pikky Ya France to Craig Ervine,Â Another shorter ball, spins away, outside off. Craig ErvineÂ pushes it off the back foot back to the bowler.Â
|7.1 : Pikky Ya France to Craig Ervine,Â Shorter ball, spinning away outside off. Craig ErvineÂ pushes it towards cover-point.
|6.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Sikandar Raza, On middle, fuller ball, Sikandar RazaÂ defends it out.
|6.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Sikandar Raza, Shortish ball again, around middle. Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it out towards the off side.Â
|6.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Sikandar Raza, Shorter ball, tad quicker, around middle and leg. Sikandar RazaÂ looks to flick this but he gets a slight outside edge towards point.Â
|6.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Sikandar Raza, Tosses it up, full, on the pads. Sikandar RazaÂ gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg for a brace. He gets off the mark straightaway!Â
|6.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Bernard ScholtzÂ strikes one again! He now gets rid of the other opener, Regis Chakabva. This is brilliant bowling. ZimbabweÂ are now 2 down. A shorter ball, spinning away, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ makes room and looks to push this away again on the off side. But he misses as the ball turns away from him and the ball goes on to knock the off pole. Also, Sikandar RazaÂ comes in next to bat.
|6.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, Shorter ball, around off, spinning away. Regis ChakabvaÂ makes room and pushes it towards cover.
|5.6 : Jan Frylinck to Craig Ervine, On the pads, full in length, Craig ErvineÂ glances it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|5.5 : Jan Frylinck to Craig Ervine, Fuller delivery, outside off. Craig ErvineÂ drives and finds the fielder at cover.Â
|5.4 : Jan Frylinck to Regis Chakabva, Yorker-length delivery, around middle and off. Regis ChakabvaÂ shuffles across and tucks it towards short fine leg for a single.Â
|5.3 : Jan Frylinck to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Top shot! An overpitched delivery, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ drives it uppishly wide of mid off for a boundary.Â
|5.2 : Jan Frylinck to Craig Ervine, Angling in, on the pads, touch fuller. Craig ErvineÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|5.1 : Jan Frylinck to Craig Ervine, Fuller ball, around off. Craig ErvineÂ drives it firmly towards mid off. No run taken!
|4.6 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, Another pitched up delivery, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ presses forward and drives it to cover again. End of a successful over from Bernard Scholtz!
|4.5 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, fuller ball, slower through the air. Regis ChakabvaÂ drives and finds the fielder at cover.Â
|4.4 : Bernard Scholtz to Craig Ervine, Pitches it up, around middle and leg. Craig ErvineÂ works it away towards mid-on and takes a single.Â
|4.3 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, Tosses it up again, fuller, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ pushes it towards cover and takes a single.Â
|4.2 : Bernard Scholtz to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! TAKEN! Bernard ScholtzÂ comes into the attack and strikes straightaway! Much-needed wicket this for Namibia. Wesley MadhevereÂ was looking in good touch. A fuller ball, around middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ dances down the track and looks to heave this on the leg side, but he gets a thick top edge towards mid off. Gerhard ErasmusÂ runs across from mid on to mid off and takes a sharp catch.Â
|4.1 : Bernard Scholtz to Regis Chakabva, Bernard ScholtzÂ begins with a fuller ball, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ presses forward and taps it towards point for a quick single.Â
|3.6 : Tangeni Lungameni to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Wesley Madhevere! A similar ball! An overpitched delivery, around off. Wesley MadhevereÂ smashes it over mid off. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for a boundary.Â
|3.5 : Tangeni Lungameni to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Up and over! Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ pitches it up, around off. Wesley MadhevereÂ tonks it over mid off for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Tangeni Lungameni to Wesley Madhevere, Fuller ball, around middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ blocks it out.
|3.3 : Tangeni Lungameni to Regis Chakabva, On a length, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ pushes it towards point and takes a single.Â
|3.2 : Tangeni Lungameni to Regis Chakabva,Â Beaten! Shorter ball, angling in, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to push this away but he gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|3.1 : Tangeni Lungameni to Regis Chakabva,Â A length ball, around middle and leg. Regis ChakabvaÂ taps it to square leg.Â
|4.2 : Craig Ervine, the ZimbabweÂ skipper is in at number 3.
|2.6 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! This is dug in short but it just isn't short enough. Wesley MadhevereÂ rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket to find the fence.
|2.5 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Regis Chakabva, Over middle, Chakabva looks to pull but gets hurried on and ends up lofting over over the bowler's head. Just a single then.
|2.4 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Regis Chakabva, Nicely bowled! On a length, on off and angling across the right-hander. Chakabva has a poke at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|2.3 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Wesley Madhevere, Excellent running! On middle, nudged towards mid on for a quick single byÂ Madhevere.
|3.6 : Bernard ScholtzÂ comes in to replace Ruben TrumpelmannÂ now.
|2.2 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Regis Chakabva, Shorter in length, hurrying on to the batter. Chakabva pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : Ruben Trumpelmann to Regis Chakabva, This is angled in on the pads, Chakabva flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder over there fumbles a bit and a couple of runs are taken.
|1.6 : David Wiese to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Fuller ball, around middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ lifts it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|1.5 : David Wiese to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Top shot! A fuller ball, on the pads. Wesley MadhevereÂ uses his wrists and flicks it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|1.4 : David Wiese to Regis Chakabva,Â Another fuller ball, angling in, on the pads. Regis ChakabvaÂ tucks it through square and takes a single.Â
|1.3 : David Wiese to Regis Chakabva,Â Pitches it up, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ presses forward and blocks it towards cover. No run there.Â
|1.2 : David Wiese to Regis Chakabva,Â Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Regis ChakabvaÂ leaves it alone.Â
|1.1 : David Wiese to Wesley Madhevere,Â Fuller ball, shaping away, outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ pushes it towards mid off and takes a single.Â
|0.6 : Divan la Cock to Wesley Madhevere, In the air...and safe! A length ball, around middle and leg. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to pull this but he miscues his shot towards mid on. The ball goes just over the fielder there. Single taken!Â
|0.5 : Divan la Cock to Regis Chakabva, Another length delivery, around middle and leg. Regis ChakabvaÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|2.6 : Tangeni LungameniÂ to have a bowl now.
|0.4 : Divan la Cock to Wesley Madhevere, Leg bye!Â Angling down leg, on a length. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to flick this but he misses. An appeal for LBW,Â Â but turned down. The ball rolls towards short fine leg and the batters sneak in a leg bye.Â
|0.3 : Divan la Cock to Wesley Madhevere,Â Swing and a miss! Back of a length, shapes away a tad. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to cut this away but he misses.
|0.2 : Divan la Cock to Regis Chakabva,Â On the pads again, length ball. Regis ChakabvaÂ tucks it through square leg for a single. He gets off the mark!
|Divan la Cock to Regis Chakabva, Wide!Â A length ball, angling down the leg side. Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to flick but he misses. Wide called.
|0.1 : Divan la Cock to Regis Chakabva, Divan la CockÂ begins with a length ball, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ taps it towards cover.Â
|0.0 : We are almost ready for action. Before the match begins, the two sides line up for their respective national anthems. First, it will be the national anthem of Namibia followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe.Done with the pre-match rituals and we are ready for play! The two umpires are out in the middle, followed by the openers of Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva and Wesley Madhevere. Ruben Trumpelmann has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Craig Ervine (C), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (WK), Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga.
|TOSS -Â ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|NamibiaÂ are coming off a T20I series victory against Uganda a month ago and will look to repeat the trick here. The likes of skipper Gerhard ErasmusÂ and the experienced JJ SmitÂ impressed in that series with the latter taking a five-fer as well. Namibia will now have a slightly difficult challenge against hosts ZimbabweÂ and will need to up their game in order to get the job done but keeping in mind what they did at the 2021 T20 World Cup, NamibiaÂ are no slouches.
|ZimbabweÂ have had a long break of about four months before returning to international cricket. Their last series was against Sri Lanka and the touring Zimbabwean team got the three-match ODI series leveled at 1-1 before getting humbled in the final game but it was a strong showing from them nevertheless. They are now at home and will go up against a pumped-up Namibian side. Skipper Craig ErvineÂ will lookÂ to lead his side to a vital series win here.Â Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first of the five-match T20I seriesÂ between ZimbabweÂ and NamibiaÂ at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. International cricketing action is back and here we will see two teams who will look to battle it out and prove that they are Africa's second-best cricketing nation behind South Africa. With both sides looking to bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup,Â it sure will be an exciting watch.