|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 1 w 1 | 1 . .
|Last bat : Ross Adairc Craig Ervine b Wesley Madhevere1(3b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:3/1 (0.5 Ovs)
|1.3 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, No run.
|1.2 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|0.6 : Richard NgaravaÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Shorter and on middle, Stephen Doheny nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Zimbabwe (PLAYING XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga (In place of Sean Williams), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe (In place of Brad Evans), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.
|0.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Stephen Doheny, On middle, Stephen Doheny is off the mark as he works this through square leg.
|0.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Ross Adair, OUT! TAKEN! The ploy to begin with a spinner has worked wonders! The star of the last game walks back in the first over! This is tossed up outside off, Ross Adair looks to go big but this goes more off the outer half over cover. It is taken by Ervine who runs back. A good catch from him and that is the perfect start for Zimbabwe.
|0.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Andy Balbirnie, On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Craig Ervine says bowling first seems to be the trend and he prefers chasing. States they were on track to get to 160 in the last game and he feels that is a good score. Informs Sean Williams is out and Tony Munyonga comes in and Brad EvansÂ sits out for Luke Jongwe!
|0.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Ross Adair, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Ross Adair is off the mark!
|0.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Ross Adair, Flatter and on off, Ross pushes it to covers.
|0.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Andy Balbirnie, Ireland are underway! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Zimbabwean players are out there in the middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ and Ross AdairÂ are the openers for Ireland. Wesley MadhevereÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Andy Balbirnie says the trend has been to bowl first but he hopes they can do well with the bat. States they play a lot of cricket in the world and it is about adapting. Adds the last game was a memorable one. Informs they have three changes.
|PITCH REPORT - The wicket should be the best one to bat on so far, there could be a little bit of spin and bat first is the way to go.
|Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Andrew Balbirnie (C), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Benjamin White, Barry McCarthy.
|TOSS - Zimbabwe HAVE WONÂ THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!