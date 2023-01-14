|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . 4 . 4 1 | . . . 2 w 1
|Last bat : Ryan Burlc Stephen Doheny b Graham Hume15(18b1x40x6) SR:83.33, FoW:118/6 (16 Ovs)
|15.6 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, OUT! c Stephen Doheny b Graham Hume.
|Who walks in now?
|15.5 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, No run.
|15.4 : Graham Hume to Clive Madande, 1 run.
|15.3 : Clive MadandeÂ is the new man in.
|Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, OUT! CAUGHT! On a length and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ moves to the off side to scoop this one behind square on the leg side but fails to put it in the gap and holds out to Harry TectorÂ at deep backward square leg.
|15.2 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, Fuller outside off, Ryan BurlÂ drives it through covers for one.
|15.1 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Length ball on the pads. Craig ErvineÂ tucks it for one to the onside.
|14.6 : Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, Fuller length outside off, Ryan BurlÂ hits it back to the bowler off the cue-end of the bat.
|14.5 : Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, Short and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ drills this one hard towards deep cover. The fielder in the deep makes a good diving stop and keeps it to two.
|14.4 : Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, Short of a length around off, Craig ErvineÂ punches this one wide of cover for a single.
|14.3 : Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, Short and outside off, Ryan BurlÂ flat batsÂ this one down to long on for a single.
|14.2 : Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, Short and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ looks to slap this one on the off side but miscues it to cover for a dot.
|14.1 : Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, On a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ taps it on the off side for a single.
|13.6 : Gareth Delany to Ryan Burl, FOUR!! Tossed up outside off, Ryan BurlÂ hangs back and swats it through the covers for a boundary.
|Gareth Delany to Ryan Burl, Googly well outside off, Left alone by Ryan Burl. Wide called!
|13.5 : Gareth Delany to Ryan Burl, Fuller length ball on the stumps. Ryan BurlÂ jabs it back to the bowler.
|13.4 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Fuller around off, Craig ErvineÂ pats it to the off-side for one.
|13.3 : Gareth Delany to Ryan Burl, Short and around off, Ryan BurlÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket region for one.
|13.2 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Full on off. Craig ErvineÂ drills it to mid-on for one.
|13.1 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, FOUR!! BANG!! Tosses it up outside off, Craig ErvineÂ advances and hits it over the bowler down the ground for a boundary. Excellent hit!
|12.6 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, Full and wide outside off, Ryan BurlÂ goes for the drive. Swings hard and misses.
|12.5 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, Length ball around off, Ryan BurlÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|12.4 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Length ball on the pads, Craig ErvineÂ whips it to mid-wicket region for one.
|12.3 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 2 runs.
|12.2 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, Short and on middle, Ryan BurlÂ works this one on the leg side and takes a single.
|12.1 : Graham Hume to Ryan Burl, Short and outside off, the ball keeps a bit low and beats Ryan BurlÂ as he tried to punch it on the off side.
|11.6 : Harry Tector to Ryan Burl, Length ball on the pads, Ryan BurlÂ tucks it to the square leg region for one.
|11.5 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Fuller on the pads, Craig ErvineÂ pushes it through mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Ryan BurlÂ is the new man in.
|11.4 : Harry Tector to Ryan Burl, Short of a length at the stumps, Ryan Burl works this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|11.3 : Harry Tector to Ryan Burl, Fuller on the stumps. Ryan BurlÂ pushes it to short mid-wicket.
|Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Full and sliding down the leg, Craig ErvineÂ misses the flick and Ryan BurlÂ calls him for a run.
|11.2 : Harry Tector to Ryan Burl, Tad short outside off. Ryan BurlÂ punches it off the back foot as the ball races through the covers for a comfortable three. The fielder in the deep dives and saves a run for his side.Â
|11.1 : Harry Tector to Sean Williams,Â GONE!! LBW! This one looked plumb! Fuller on the stumps, Sean WilliamsÂ goes for the reverse sweep and misses it completely. The ball takes the back pad and the umpire raises his finger to the huge appeal made by Tector. Sean WilliamsÂ does not review this and departs for 19. 4th one down for the home side.
|10.6 : Fionn Hand to Sean Williams, Full and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ knocks this one down to long off for a single.
|10.5 : Fionn Hand to Craig Ervine, Short at the stumps, Craig ErvineÂ flicks this one towards square leg and takes a single.
|10.4 : Fionn Hand to Sean Williams, Short and on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ hangs back and pulls this one behind square on the leg side for a single.
|10.3 : Fionn Hand to Sean Williams, SIX! Banged in short and at the batter, Sean WilliamsÂ goes for the pull and gets plenty on it. Clears the man at fine leg and collects a maximum.
|10.2 : Fionn Hand to Sean Williams, Short of a length on middle, Sean WilliamsÂ looks to nudge this one on the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|10.1 : Fionn Hand to Sean Williams, FOUR!Â Full and outside off by Fionn Hand, Sean WilliamsÂ makes room and frees his arms to carve this one through covers. Gets it well wide of deep point and collects a boundary.
|9.6 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Fuller on off, Sean WilliamsÂ drives this one down to long on for a single.
|9.5 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Fullish around off, Sean WilliamsÂ reverse sweeps this one to short third man for a dot.
|9.4 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Full and at the stumps, Craig ErvineÂ tucks this one on the leg side and takes a single.
|9.3 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Fuller outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ gets forward and pushes this one down to long off for a single.
|9.2 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Fuller down the leg, Craig ErvineÂ swivels across and laps it to fine leg region for one.
|9.1 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Tossed up outside off, Craig ErvineÂ pushes at it tentatively as the ball spins past the outside edge.
|8.6 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Tosses up on off, Craig ErvineÂ eases into the drive and hits it to long-on for one.
|8.5 : Harry Tector to Sean Williams, Slides on with the arm on the pads, Sean WilliamsÂ turns it to square leg for one.
|8.4 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Short and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ makes room and cuts it hard towards deep point for a single.
|8.3 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Fuller on leg, Craig ErvineÂ gets inside and scoops this one past short fine leg.Â Collects aÂ couple of runs.Â
|8.2 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Short and around off, Craig ErvineÂ punches it straight to cover for a dot.
|8.1 : Harry Tector to Sean Williams, Short and at the stumps, Sean WilliamsÂ clips this one off the back foot towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.6 : Gareth Delany to Craig Ervine, Fuller outside off, Craig ErvineÂ goes for the expansive drive and misses. A dot to end the over.
|7.5 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Fuller outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ drives it to wide of mid-on for one.
|7.4 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Tad short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ cuts it to point.
|7.3 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Length around off, Sean WilliamsÂ punches it to covers.
|7.2 : Gareth Delany to Sean Williams, Short and outside off, Sean WilliamsÂ cuts it through the extra covers region for a couple.
|7.1 : Gareth Delany to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Gareth DelanyÂ bowls this one short and turning away on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to turn this one on the leg side but closes the bat face early. Ends up chipping it straight back to Gareth DelanyÂ who makes no mistake. Zimbabwe in a spot of bother as theyÂ are now 3 down.
|Sean WilliamsÂ comes out to bat.
|6.6 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Flighted, fuller outside off, Craig ErvineÂ looks to go through covers but mishits it to mid off for a dot.
|6.5 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Short and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ reverse paddles this one and executes it to perfection. Gets it past short third man for a boundary.
|6.4 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Short and around off, Craig ErvineÂ punches it straight to cover for a dot.
|6.3 : Harry Tector to Wesley Madhevere, Tossed up, outside off, Wesley MadhevereÂ makes room to go through covers and slices this one towards deep cover for a single.
|6.2 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Leg bye! Short and angling at the pads, Craig ErvineÂ looks to clip but misses. The ball comes off his pads towards short fine leg for a single.
|6.1 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Short and outside off, turning away from the batter, Craig ErvineÂ looks to defend but misses.
|5.5 : Wesley MadhevereÂ is the new man in.
|5.6 : Curtis Campher to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball on the middle and off, Wesley MadhevereÂ pats it back onto the pitch.
|5.5 : Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, OUT! RUN OUT!Â OUT! Back of a length at the pads by Curtis Campher, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to flick but misses. The ball comes off his pads and drops in front of him. He tries to sneak in a single but Craig ErvineÂ isn't interested. Curtis CampherÂ gets to the ball and removes the bails at the striker's end to catch Innocent KaiaÂ short of his crease.
|Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, Wide! Curtis CampherÂ bowls this one back of a length and down the leg side, Innocent KaiaÂ leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
|5.4 : Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! Easy pickings!Â On a length and angling at the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ uses the pace of the delivery and helps it off his hips. Gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|5.3 : Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, On a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ heaves this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.2 : Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, Short and wide outside off, Craig ErvineÂ hangs back and slaps this one uppishly towards deep cover for a couple of runs.
|5.1 : Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, Length ball around off, Innocent KaiaÂ pushes it to long-on for one.
|4.6 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Length ball sliding down the leg, Craig ErvineÂ looks to flick but misses and gets wrapped on the pads. A huge appeal from Mark AdairÂ but the umpire is not interested.
|Curtis CampherÂ is introduced into the attack.
|4.5 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR! Nicely played! bowls this one short of a length at the batter, Craig ErvineÂ moves to the off side and ramps this one past short fine leg for a boundary.
|4.4 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Back of a length on middle from 'round the wicket, Craig ErvineÂ defends this one back to the bowler.Â .
|4.3 : Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, Short ball around off, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it to square leg region who dives and stops the ball. A single taken.
|4.2 : Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, Short of a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the uppercut and misses.
|4.1 : Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, SIX!! BANG!! Fuller on the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ advances and lofts it over the long-on region for a maximum. Excellent use of the feet by the batter.
|3.6 : It has suddenly gone dark at the Harare Sports Club. The ground staff feel that the rain is just around the corner and they are getting ready with the covers near the ropes.
|Fionn Hand to Innocent Kaia, Length ball on the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ tucks it toÂ the mid-wicket region for one.
|3.5 : Fionn Hand to Craig Ervine, Full and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ drives it through covers for one.
|3.4 : Fionn Hand to Innocent Kaia,Â Length ball on the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ misses on the tucks and takes a leg bye on the onside.
|Fionn Hand to Innocent Kaia, Wide! Fionn HandÂ bowls this one back of a length but down the leg side, Innocent KaiaÂ shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
|3.3 : Fionn Hand to Innocent Kaia, FOUR!! Fuller ball around off, Innocent KaiaÂ comes down the pitch and lofts it over the extra cover region for a cracking boundary.
|3.2 : Fionn Hand to Craig Ervine, Fuller outside off, Craig ErvineÂ drives it through covers. An excellent stop in the outfield by the fielder who saves 3 for his side.
|3.1 : Fionn Hand to Innocent Kaia, Length ball around off, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to ride on the bounce but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls to the off-side and allows them to take a single.
|2.6 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Length ball around off, Craig ErvineÂ gets behind the line and defends.
|2.5 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Fuller around off, Craig ErvineÂ gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it to covers.
|2.4 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Length ball outside off, Zips away past the outside edge of Craig ErvineÂ
|0.0 : Craig Ervine, theÂ skipper of Zimbabwe, says that he was not sure what would a good score be on this track. Adds that they will now look to put up a score and defend it. Feels that they had a scrappy last game but it was good to end up on the winning side. Feels that this one is a slightly better wicket and it might get slow later. Informs that Gary BallanceÂ misses this game due to concussion and he will be replaced by Innocent Kaia.
|2.3 : Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, Good length ball on the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ tucks it to mid-wicket region for one.
|2.2 : Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, Fuller on the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ lofts it over the man at mid-on as the ball stops after pitching and allows the batters to take two.
|2.1 : Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, Length ball tad outside off, Craig ErvineÂ dabs it to third man region for one.
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Full and sliding down the leg, Craig ErvineÂ clips it to deep square leg for one.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR!! Length ball around off, Craig ErvineÂ punches it off the backfoot as the ball races through the cover and point region for a boundary. Excellent timing and placement!
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, Fuller into the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ misses on the flick and picks a leg bye to fine leg region.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, FOUR!! Short ball angling down the leg, Innocent KaiaÂ pulls it away to the fine leg region just wide of the fielder for a boundary.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Leg bye. Length ball on the pads, Craig ErvineÂ tucks it off his pads to the onside.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 1 run. Length ball shaping away outside off, Craig ErvineÂ throws his hands at it and hits it through covers for a couple.
|0.5 : Just the start IrelandÂ needed in this game.Â
|0.6 : Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, Short on middle, Craig ErvineÂ works this one towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.5 : Harry Tector to Tadiwanashe Marumani, OUT! CAUGHT! Harry TectorÂ floats this one, full at the stumps, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ advances down the track to clear the infield but fails to get it past mid off. Holds out to Mark AdairÂ at mid off who tracks back and completes the catch.
|Craig ErvineÂ walks it at number 3 for Zimbabwe.
|0.4 : Harry Tector to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Floated up on off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
|0.3 : Harry Tector to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tossed up on middle and leg. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ flicks it to the square leg.
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland, says that they will bowl first.Â Adds that bowling first will give them a chance to assess the wicket well and then chase the target. Says that the wicket played well for the entire 40 overs but ZimbabweÂ played well and got over them. Says that itâs good to have multiple bowling options and will the captainâs choices in difficult situations. Informs that Graham Hume comes in for Barry McCarthy as the only change in the side.
|0.2 : Harry Tector to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FOUR BYES!Â Length ball sliding down the leg, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ goes for the reverse and misses it. The keeper fails to collect it too as the ball races away for four byes.
|0.1 : Harry Tector to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fuller on the stumps, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ prods ahead and defends.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to start. The umpires and players make their way out in the middle. Innocent KaiaÂ and Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ will be the openers for Zimbabwe.Â Harry TectorÂ will start the proceedings with the ball for Ireland.
|PITCH REPORT - Darlington Matambanadzo is near the deck. He shares that it is a dry surface and adds that there are cracks that have widened. Feels that these are good batting conditions. Reckons that 160 should be the minimum score for the team batting first.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie (C), Stephen Doheny (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume (In for Barry McCarthy).
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia (In for Gary Ballance), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.
|TOSS â The coin toss lands in the favour of IrelandÂ and they have opted to BOWL first.