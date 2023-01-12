|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 . | . 4 . w 2 .
|Last bat : Stephen Doheny (W)c Clive Madande b Brad Evans15(13b2x40x6) SR:115.38, FoW:28/3 (6 Ovs)
|6.2 : Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ flicks it towards square leg for one.
|6.1 : Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, Bowls it on leg, this is blocked back towards the bowler.
|5.6 : Curtis CampherÂ is the new man in. Also, Ryan BurlÂ has now been brought into the attack.
|Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A bit of swing and another one bites the dust. This one lands shorter and outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ moves forward to slap it away through covers but misses it completely, gets the slightest of the edge and Clive MadandeÂ behind the sticks makes no mistake. Stephen DohenyÂ makes his way back to the hut!
|5.5 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, On a length and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|5.4 : Brad Evans to Harry Tector, This one lands down leg, Harry TectorÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards short fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|5.3 : Brad Evans to Harry Tector, Bowls it outside off, Harry TectorÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|5.2 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, On a length and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ flicks it towards square leg for one.
|5.1 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Slightly shorter and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ moves forward and slices it over point for a boundary!
|4.6 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, On a length and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ eases it to mid on for one.
|4.5 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Fine shot. Shorter and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ moves forward and carves it over backward point for a boundary!
|4.4 : Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, Similar to the last delivery, Harry TectorÂ steers it to covers for one.
|4.3 : Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, Good-length delivery, angling in, Harry TectorÂ eases it to covers.
|4.2 : Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, This one lands outside off, Harry TectorÂ looks to thrash it through coversÂ but misses.
|4.1 : Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, Bowls it on off, Harry TectorÂ blocks it towards point.
|3.6 : Richard NgaravaÂ (1-0-6-1) to bowl from the opposite end now.
|Brad Evans to Harry Tector, This one lands down leg, Harry TectorÂ tickles it towards short fine leg for one.
|3.5 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, Fuller one this time, Stephen DohenyÂ eases it to covers for one.
|3.4 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, Bowls it on off, this is blocked towards covers.
|3.3 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, Dropped! Back of a length and outside off, shaping away a touch, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball carries towards the first slip. The fielder there, Craig ErvineÂ makes a good attempt forward but drops it. Close!
|3.2 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, Play and a miss. This one lands outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|3.1 : Brad Evans to Stephen Doheny, Bowls it outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends it to point.
|2.6 : Brad EvansÂ comes into the attack now.
|Tendai Chatara to Harry Tector, Bowls it on off, Harry TectorÂ eases it to the man at point.
|2.5 : Tendai Chatara to Harry Tector, Fuller and on middle, Harry TectorÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|2.4 : Tendai Chatara to Harry Tector, Bowls it outside off, Harry TectorÂ leaves it alone.
|2.3 : Harry TectorÂ is the new man in.
|Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! TAKEN! The skipper departs. Shorter and wide outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to slap it but mistimes it completely, findsÂ Ryan Burl at backward point who reacts well and takes a fine catch around his chest. Andy BalbirnieÂ departs for just five runs!
|2.2 : Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, Bowls it outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|2.1 : Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Fine shot. Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ moves forward and drives it through extra covers for a boundary!
|1.6 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Around off, blocked out.
|1.5 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny,Â Length ball outsideÂ off,Â Stephen DohenyÂ shuffles across and clips it to square leg to get off the mark with a couple of runs.
|1.4 : Richard Ngarava to Ross Adair, OUT! TIMBER!Â Richard Ngarava draws the first blood. Pulls his length back a bit, and bowls it on off and middle, Ross Adair shimmiesÂ down the wicket to slap it but misses it completely. The ball clips the top of the bails and Ross AdairÂ makes his way back into the hut cheaplyÂ on debut. ZimbabweÂ have an early breakthrough in the game.
|Stephen Doheny, the other debutant comes in at number 3.
|1.3 : Richard Ngarava to Ross Adair, Angling in from outside off, Ross AdairÂ blocks it back.
|1.2 : Richard Ngarava to Ross Adair, FOUR! Pitched up, on middle and leg, Ross AdairÂ uses the pace of the ball and tickles it through fine leg for a boundary!
|1.1 : Richard Ngarava to Ross Adair, Fuller and on off, Ross AdairÂ guides it to the man at covers.
|0.6 : Richard NgaravaÂ to operate from the other end.
|Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie,Â A dot ball to end the first over. Good-length ball on the off stump,Â Andy BalbirnieÂ covers the line of the ball and defends it solidly.
|0.5 : Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, Bowls it on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases it to the man at covers.
|0.0 : Craig ErvineÂ the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that it has a bit of moisture and they will look to restrict their opponents to a low total. Ends by saying that they will look forward to win this game. Confirms that Gary BallanceÂ will make his debut for ZimbabweÂ in this game.
|0.4 : Tendai Chatara to Ross Adair, Fuller and on off, Ross AdairÂ knocks it to long on for one and gets his first runs in international cricket.
|0.3 : Tendai Chatara to Ross Adair, Some extra bounce, on off, Ross AdairÂ taps it to the man at point.
|0.2 : Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, Outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ guides it to backward point for one.
|0.1 : Tendai Chatara to Andy Balbirnie, On a length, some extra bounce, angling in, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but gets an inside edge as the ball bounces off the deck.Â
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. ZimbabweÂ players are seen in a huddle, near the ropes. Ross AdairÂ and Andy BalbirnieÂ are the opening pair for Ireland. Tendai ChataraÂ comes to bowl. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin.Â Both teams are lined up for the National anthem, It will be Ireland's first, followed by the National anthem ofÂ Zimbabwe.
|Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper says that they were looking to bat first as they weren't sure and it is usually a good wicket here. Adds that they achieved their goal in the T20 World Cup but just like Zimbabwe, they too left a bit of something there and could have achieved more. Adds that Stephen and Ross Adair are all set to make their senior debuts. Ends by saying that in T20 cricket it doesn't matter much whether you bat first or second, you just have to do well.
|PITCH REPORT - The pitch should have a bit of swing and it has a bit of grass as well. The pitch is nice andÂ hard and has some moisture in the air as well. The pitch supports the bowling side.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Ross Adair (On debut), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (On debut)Â (WK), Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy andÂ Mark Adair.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance (On debut), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava andÂ Tendai Chatara.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first.