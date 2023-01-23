|Batsmen
|2.6 : Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, FOUR! Pitched up outside off by Joshua Little, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ picks the length early and drives it along the ground. Gets it wide of mid off for a boundary.
|2.5 : Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, Short of a length delivery, nips back into the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ gets cramped for room and gets hit high on the pads.
|2.4 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, Leg bye! On a length and angling in on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the flick but misses. The ball comes off his pads and rolls towards fine leg for a single.
|2.3 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! Back of a lengthÂ and on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ clips this one uppishly towards mid-wicket, gets it just over the fielder and the ball has enough legs to trickle to the boundary.
|2.2 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, Length delivery on off, Innocent KaiaÂ gets behind and defends this one on the off side.
|2.1 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, On a good length, swinging into the batter, Innocent KaiaÂ gets his bat down on time and knocks it to mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, FOUR! Graham HumeÂ overpitches on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ does not miss out as he drills this one hard to the right of mid off for the first boundary of the game.
|1.5 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, Full and outside off, a hint of away movement, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ pushes this one straight to mid off.
|1.4 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, Shortish delivery outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ hangs back and punches it straight to cover.
|1.3 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, On a length outside off, swinging away, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ tries to drive it on the up without much foot movement. Miscues it to cover for a dot.
|1.2 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, Fuller outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ drives it firmly and straight to mid off.
|1.1 : Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, Graham HumeÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ looks to punch this one but cannot get it away.
|0.6 : Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, Good-length delivery on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ tries to block from the crease but gets an outside edge that goes towards third man for a single.
|Graham HumeÂ to share the new ball with Joshua Little.
|0.5 : Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, Short of a length at the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ pushes this one off the back foot to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, Fuller and outside off, swinging away, Innocent KaiaÂ drives away from the body and gets an outside edge that rolls towards third man for a single.
|0.3 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, On a length at the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ gets behind and defends this one down the wicket.
|0.2 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, Good-length delivery on off, angling into the batter, Innocent Kaia defends but gets an inside edge that goes towards square leg. Opens his account with a brace.
|0.1 : Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, Joshua LittleÂ starts with a loosener, bowls it short and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to punch this one but misses. Lorcan TuckerÂ fumbles behind the wicket but batters decide not to run a single there.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the game! The Irish players are out there in the middle. Innocent KaiaÂ and Chamu ChibhabhaÂ are the openers for Zimbabwe. Joshua LittleÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C) (In for Gary Ballance), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Luke Jongwe (In for Tendai Chatara), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta (In for Victor Nyauchi), Richard Ngarava.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany (In for Andy McBrine), Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
|Paul Stirling, the skipper of Ireland, says that he would have bowled first as well. Feels that whoever plays good cricket will win. Shares that nice to get over the line in the last game which they have struggled over the past 12 months. Informs that Andy McBrineÂ injured his finger in the last game and he will be replaced by Gareth Delany.
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe,Â says that they will bat first. Tells that the wicket looked drier than the previous game and they would like to put the score on the board and then put pressure on Ireland. Tells that in the middle overs, they could have bowled well and restricted Ireland to 270 and they needed someone to bat deep. He informs that his finger is good and says they have some changes with Gary Ballance, Tendai ChataraÂ and Victor NyauchiÂ out.
|PITCH REPORT - Darlington Matambanadzo says that it is a used wicket and it was used in the second ODI. Tells that it bit wet and there might be some help for the spinners on this wicket. However, he says that we might get a score of 300-310 in this game.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of ZimbabweÂ and they have opted to BAT first.Â