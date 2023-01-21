|Batsmen
|3.2 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, 1 run.
|3.1 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, This is pitched up in that channel around off and shaping away as well from the right-hander. Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Nicely played! Fuller and on off by Richard Ngarava, Stephen DohenyÂ gets into the position early and presents a full face of the bat. Drives it back past the bowler and to the left of mid on for a boundary.
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Good bumper by Richard Ngarava! Banged in short at the batter, Stephen DohenyÂ ducks under the delivery and lets it go.
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Full and angling away on off, Stephen DohenyÂ gets behind and defends this one down the wicket.
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Full and on off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends this one from the front foot.
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Back of a length in the channel outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ blocks this one out on the off side.
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, This is on a good length and on the pads, Paul StirlingÂ tucks it toward mid-wicket for a quick single.
|1.6 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, Slight hesitation but no harm is done. Good length around the top of off, Paul StirlingÂ plays it with soft hands and to the left of the man at point. The batters look for the single but keep watching the ball. The fielder fumbles and they are able to scamper through.
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, Keeps bowling it back of a length and outside off, Stirling pushes it straight to the man at cover.
|1.4 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, Hits the length hard and bowls it outside off, Paul StirlingÂ punches it toward covers.
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, FOUR! This is shorter and outside off, Paul StirlingÂ obliges the width on offer and cuts it through cover-point for the first boundary of the game.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, Bowls it a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, the ball just nips in a bit but Stirling is able to block it out.
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Paul Stirling, Starts off with a length ball that is right on the money. Paul StirlingÂ defends it off the front foot.
|0.6 : Tendai ChataraÂ to bowl from the opposite end.
|Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Richard NgaravaÂ serves this one on a length outside off, Paul StirlingÂ drives this one along the ground. Gets it through covers and opens his account with three runs.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Fuller outside off, Paul StirlingÂ gets forward and defends this one to backward point.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Richard NgaravaÂ persists with the length delivery outside off, angling away, Paul StirlingÂ advances and leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, On a length outside off, Paul StirlingÂ goes for the drive away from his body but mishits it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are a few minutes away from the start of the play but first, the two sets of players line up for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of IrelandÂ first, followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe. This is being done in the 2nd game of the series and not the first game as Cricket Zimbabwe have decided to dedicate the proceeds in this game to the family of former cricketer and coach Shepherd Makunura, who along with his wife passed away recently.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Touch fuller outside off, the ball stops in the surface a bit and Paul StirlingÂ drives this one to cover.
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Richard NgaravaÂ starts with a good-length delivery around off, nips back in after pitching, Paul StirlingÂ defends this one to mid on.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to play. The umpires and the ZimbabweÂ players are out in the middle. It will be Paul StirlingÂ and Stephen DohenyÂ opening the innings for Ireland. Richard NgaravaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins (On debut) (In for Andy Balbirnie), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
|PITCH REPORT - Darlington Matambanadzo says that the wicket for this game is the best one so far in the series. Adds that it has been rolled nice and hard and is a bit greener as well. Mentions that the wicket will have more pace in it as well.
|Paul Stirling, the stand-in skipper of Ireland, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the wicket can be tricky at the top but it won't be tough for long. Feels that this wicket is different from the last game. Shares that there have been a lot of clutch moments where they have come up on the wrong side. Informs that Murray ComminsÂ is making his debut, replacing Andy BalbirnieÂ who is out due to concussion.
|Sikandar Raza, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe,Â says that they will have a bowl first. Adds that unfortunately Craig ErvineÂ has got a thing with his finger and it is a precautionary thing to rest him for this game. Mentions that their bowlers did well in the previous game and were a bit unlucky as the edges didn't find the fielders and hopes that they can pick early wickets here. Mentions that the wicket looks good and it could be a high-scoring game. Informs that Chamu ChibhabhaÂ comes in to
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (In for Wesley Madhevere), Chamu Chibhabha (In for Craig Ervine), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara (In for Wellington Masakadza), Victor Nyauchi.
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of ZimbabweÂ and they have opted to BOWL first.