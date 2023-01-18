|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 2 . . . | . . . w 4 .
|Last bat : Stephen Doheny (W)b Victor Nyauchi3(9b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:4/1 (1.4 Ovs)
|7.3 : Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, Goes fuller and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to the mid off fielder.
|7.2 : Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, Hits that good length again, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ dabs it towards the cover-point fielder.
|7.1 : Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, Starts off with a good-length delivery. It is around off and Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it from his crease.
|6.6 : Brad EvansÂ comes into the attack now.
|Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Goes fuller this time to find some swing. Bowls it on middle and Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it towards the leg side.
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ stays back and defends it nicely.
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it to square leg and takes a single.
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Serves it on a length again, on off. Paul StirlingÂ dabs it towards the off side again.
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ fends it off the front foot.
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, A stifled appeal from the bowler but maybe pitching outside leg. Lands this around leg and it goes across Paul StirlingÂ as he tries to defend it. The ball hits him on the back leg but it is little high too and the umpire denies the appeal.
|6.6 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Touch short of full length, on middle. It nips back in a bit. Paul Stirling tries toÂ work itÂ towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
|6.5 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ fends it calmly.
|6.4 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, A fullish delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to the square leg fielder. Good bowling.
|6.3 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, On a length and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
|6.2 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Nice delivery! Lands it on a length and around off. The ball goes across the right-hander and Andy BalbirnieÂ gets beaten as he tries to defend it.
|6.1 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it towards the short mid-wicket fielder.
|1.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, Lands it on a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it solidly off the front foot.
|1.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Confident start from Andy Balbirnie! Overpitched and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ leans forward and caresses it through covers for a lovely boundary.
|1.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Here it is... Victor NyauchiÂ with a big-inswinger and draws first blood! This is full and swinging into Stephen Doheny from off. He tries to drive it with a big stride forward. However, the ball manages to find the gap between bat and pad and knocks over the stumps. ZimbabweÂ get an early breakthrough!
|1.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, On a length, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ fends it right under his eyes.
|1.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, An overpitched delivery and outside off. Stephen DohenyÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|1.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, Bowls a fullish delivery on middle. It swings into Stephen DohenyÂ and he gets hit on the pads as he misses his drive. A half-appeal follows but it is going down leg.
|5.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Width provided and Paul StirlingÂ gets another boundary! This is full and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it off the outside half of his blade. The ball goes over the point fielder and runs away towards the fence.
|5.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Back of a length and on off. Paul StirlingÂ with a solid block off the back foot.
|5.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Back of a length and angling into middle. Paul StirlingÂ tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|5.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Serves a fullish delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ defends it towards the leg side.
|5.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, Goes fuller and on leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|5.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it to fine leg for a single.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Serves it on a good length, shaping into middle. Doheny is happy to block it again.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, On a length again, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ with a solid block off the front foot again.
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Lands on a length, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ fends it towards the off side.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, A fullish delivery on middle. Doheny works it right of mid on and takes couple of runs. He is off the mark as well.
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery on leg. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to square leg for a single. IrelandÂ and Stirling are underway!
|4.6 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Back of a length, on leg. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to fine leg for a single. This has been a cautious start from the Irish.
|4.5 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Overpitched and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it nicely again but straight to the cover fielder this time.
|4.4 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length and outside off. The ball seams away and Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone nicely.
|4.3 : Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Finds the gap! This is full and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ takes a big stride forward and drives it bit uppishly but in the gap through covers for a boundary.
|4.2 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Goes fuller and swinging into middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it off the inside half of his blade towards the leg side for a single.
|4.1 : Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|3.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ blocks it right under his eyes. Another good over from Victor Nyauchi!
|3.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, On a length and around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
|3.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it off the back foot.
|3.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Angles a length delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it past square leg for a single.
|3.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ defends it this time.
|3.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, Victor is gettingÂ nice movement here! A fullish delivery and outside off. The ball shapes away and Paul StirlingÂ goes for an expensive drive, only to get beaten.
|1.4 : The skipper, Andy BalbirnieÂ walks in.
|0.6 : Victor NyauchiÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, Oh, direct hit and Paul StirlingÂ was a goner! On a length, on middle. Stephen DohenyÂ works it right of square leg and the batters go for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses and Ireland get another run on the board.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires have made their way out in the middle. ZimbabweÂ players are seen in a huddle, near the ropes. Paul StirlingÂ and Stephen DohenyÂ are the openers for Ireland. Richard NgaravaÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Pitch Report - Darlington says that the wicket looks brown and hard and there is moisture underneath in the pitch. Tells that the captain who win the toss would be looking to chase and says that 210-220 would be a competitive score on this pitch and feels that batting will be difficult early on.
|Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says that wanted to bowl as well. Adds that they have givenÂ opportunities to some new players as they missed some games. Says that they struggled in the T20 but they will be stronger now. Ends by saying that they have good players and they will look to win this one.
|Craig Ervine,Â the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch has been in cover for the last day and a half and feels that there will be help for the seamers and they would like to exploit that. Tells that he expects the pitch to get better to bat but hopes to take some early wickets. Informs that Raza is back and Ballance is also fit and informs that Chatara is resting today.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.Â
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first.