|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w . . 4 . | 1 1 . . 4 0wd 1
|Last bat : Regis Chakabva (W)c Lorcan Tucker b Josh Little0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.2 Ovs)
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, Outside off, worked to deep point for a single.
|Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, Wide! Too short and on off. Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Dropped! Short ball on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ pulls it flat. Curtis CampherÂ is standing a few yards out at deep square leg. He mistimes his jump and lets it through his hands for a boundary.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, Short in length and on middle, from wide of the crease. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to work on the leg side but misses.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Leg bye! On the hips,Â Ervine misses his clip and it goes off the pads to point.Â
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball, outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ guides it past point off the splice for one.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, Length ball, outside off.Â Ervine drops it in front of point for a quick single.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, Length and on middle, played back to the bowler.Â
|0.5 : Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! EDGY RUNS! Short again on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ mistimes his pull, it goes off the top edge behind the keeper for a boundary.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, Four leg byes! ZimbabweÂ are underway! Too straight from Little. On the pads, Wesley MadhevereÂ misses his flick and it goes off the pads to the fine leg fence.
|0.2 : Wesley MadhevereÂ is the new man in.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, Length and on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ blocks it out.
|0.2 : Josh Little to Regis Chakabva, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Just the start IrelandÂ wanted! What a delivery from Little!Â This is short and on middle, it nips in and there is extra bounce as well. Regis ChakabvaÂ tries to fend it away as he brings his bat up but it probably brushed the gloves before going into the mitts of the keeper, Lorcan Tucker. Looks like it went off the shoulder of the bat.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Regis Chakabva, Little starts with a bouncer, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Irish players have taken their position. Josh LittleÂ to start with the ball. Regis ChakabvaÂ and Craig ErvineÂ to open for Zimbabwe. The players take aÂ knee as they support the BLM movement. Let's play...
|The players are out in the middle. It is pretty chilly out there. First, the national anthems. It will be Ireland's first followed by Zimbabwe's.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
|Craig Ervine, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says he is happy to bat first. Adds the boundaries are big and it is not easy to chase down. Shares that they have to play good cricket and show everyone that they belong here. Admits Raza is in superb form and Blessing MuzarabaniÂ is coming back after the injury.Â
|Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says it is a good wicket. Adds they saw the first game and they have an idea of how the pitch will play and admits about the bigger boundaries. Ends by informing his team.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ won the toss and they will BOWL first.