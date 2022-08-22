|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 . . 4 . | 1 . . 4 . 1
|Last bat : KL Rahul (C)b Brad Evans30(46b1x41x6) SR:65.22, FoW:63/1 (15 Ovs)
|14.5 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, No run.
|14.4 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, SIX! BANG! That is the first maximum of the innings.
|14.3 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, Back of a length, on off, KL RahulÂ stands tall and blocks it towards covers.
|14.2 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, On a length and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ takes a couple step forward and pushes it of the inner half through sqaure leg foe one.
|14.1 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, Short and on middle, keeps a bit low, KL RahulÂ adjusts and pulls it towards deep sqaure leg for a single.
|13.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ again skips down the track but ducks under it.
|13.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan comes down the track again, Victor NyauchiÂ sees this and serves a short of length ball, angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ only manages to knock this one to the leg side.
|13.4 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Fuller one, on middle, KL RahulÂ nudges it towards short mid-wicket for a quick single.
|13.3 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, This is on a good length, on off, KL RahulÂ stays there and guides it towards short third man.
|13.2 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Full again but this time on the pads, KL RahulÂ flicks it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|13.1 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Full and on middle, KL RahulÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, Pulls his length back, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ bunts it onto the ground to the leg side and sets off for the run but Rahul gives a loud shout of 'No run'.
|12.4 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, This is on a good length and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it wide of the third man fielder for a brace. The fielder there does well to make the ground and dives to his leftÂ to cut it out with his shoulder as his knee got stuck in the ground.
|12.5 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes a bit fuller, on middle and leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ tucks it towards square leg.
|12.3 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, Evans goes over the wicket and serves a full delivery, on middle, angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|12.2 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, On a length and around off, KL RahulÂ stays back and knocks it towards cover-point for a single.
|12.1 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, Full delivery and on middle, hint of swing, KL RahulÂ pushes it towards mid off.
|11.6 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, A single to end the over as this is pushed through covers.
|11.5 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Half an appeal! This is on a length and outside off, it jags back in. Rahul looks to defend but planting his front foot outside the line of off. It hits the front pad. An appeal but turned down.
|11.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan now waits and then plays it down to third man for one.
|11.3 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|11.2 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|11.1 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Another delivery outside off, easy leave.Rahul continues to be watchful.
|10.6 : Brad Evans to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|10.5 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, On off, Rahul guides it down to third man for one.
|10.4 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, On the stumps, kept out.
|10.3 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, Around off, Rahul looks to play at it but then pulls his bat back.
|10.2 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, FOUR! Nicely timed! Shorter and on off, Rahul waits and then pushes it through covers for a boundary.
|10.1 : Brad Evans to KL Rahul, On the off pole, kept out.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Brad EvansÂ is into the attack for Zimbabwe.
|Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, On off, Dhawan steps out and defends. End of Powerplay 1 and it has been a sedate start from India.
|9.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length and on off, defended.
|9.4 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Another mere push! Fuller and on off, Rahul leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers. Three taken.
|Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Slips this one down the leg side, wided.
|9.3 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Outside off yet again, left alone.
|9.2 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Pokes at one which is just outside off, he gets beaten as the ball lands and moves away.
|9.1 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Outside off, left alone.
|8.6 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, A dot to end! A little too full, Dhawan looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
|8.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is a lovely shot from Dhawan! He did not look to hit it hard, just used the pace! Shorter and on middle, Dhawan plays the upper cut over the slip fielder and down to the third man fence. Welcome boundary and this should make Dhawan feel good.
|8.4 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul works it through square leg for one. Slow going from India so far.
|8.3 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Well bowled and good field placement! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Rahul looks to guide it down to third man but there is a gully in place which fields this.
|8.2 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Good length and on middle, Rahul plays it on the off side.
|8.1 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Rahul was late on that one! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Rahul is beaten as he tries to defend.
|7.6 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.5 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, On the stumps, Rahul is solid in defense.
|7.4 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Good length again and on off, defended.
|7.3 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Really good line! Just outside off, length delivery. Rahul watches it go through to the keeper.
|7.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|7.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Just the two! Dhawan will feel he missed out there! It is short and on the body, Dhawan looks to hit it hard but it goes more off the glove towards fine leg for two.
|Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Leading edge but safe! Dhawan looks to defend, this is on a length and around off, it lands and straightens. It goes off the leading edge but lands short of the fielder at cover. It is a no ball as Victor Nyauchi has overstepped. A chance for Dhawan to get himself going.
|6.6 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, On off, defended. The good work from Zimbabwe's opening bowlers continues.
|Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, WIDE! Shorter and on middle, Rahul initially looks to pull but then ducks under it. Wided.
|6.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, DROPPED! That went quickly to him but should have been taken! Dhawan continues to live a charmed life! He has been quite fidgety and has tried to hit the ball really hard! This was short and outside off, Dhawan looks to cut it powerfully, it goes straight to Tony Munyonga at point who spills it. That could prove costly.
|6.4 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off, left alone.
|6.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it through square leg and takes two.
|6.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Edged but short! Dhawan seems to be getting frustrated. He is playing a few shots but not getting a lot of runs off it. Shorter and outside off, Dhawan steps out and slashes at it, it goes off the inside edge and on the bounce to the keeper.
|6.1 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul is happy just by guiding it down to third man and taking one.
|5.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, A maiden and this is the first maiden for Zimbabwe in this series. On off, kept out.
|5.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Five dots in a row now! On off, blocked.
|5.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan steps out again but the length is dragged back by Victor Nyauchi! Defended.
|5.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Yet another dot! Just outside off, Dhawan watches it go to the keeper.
|5.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Angled into the middle pole, Dhawan plays it back to the bowler. Really good stuff, giving nothing away at the moment are the Zimbabwe bowlers.
|5.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off, on a length, left alone.
|4.6 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Just the one! Fuller and on middle, Dhawan pushes it down the ground towards long on and gets to the other end. Runs have dried up after the first two overs. Good from Zimbabwe.
|4.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Slightly fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes it but to covers.
|4.4 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan shuffles across this time, Richard Ngarava attacks the stumps but it is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, BEATEN! Extra bounce there! Shorter and outside off, Dhawan slashes at it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|4.2 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, On the pads, this is worked on the leg side for one.
|4.1 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Good length and on off, defended well.
|3.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, A swing and a miss! Dhawan steps out, he makes room and looks to go over the off side but misses. Back-to-back good overs for the hosts.
|3.5 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Length and on off, Rahul waits and then guides it down to third man for one.
|Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, WIDE! This one is slipped down the leg side. Left alone by Rahul. Wided.
|3.4 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
|3.3 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, On off, defended.
|3.2 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, That was a good delivery! Length and on middle, this lands and moves away. Rahul looks to defend, it goes off the outer half to point.
|3.1 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, More runs for Rahul! On the pads, he works it past square leg and takes two.
|2.6 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, A single to end a tidy over from Richard Ngarava! On the pads, this is tucked around the corner on the leg side for one.
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Slightly fuller and on off, Rahul lunges and pushes it to covers.
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Another one on a length and around off, Rahul plays it to point.
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Just outside off, it is an easy leave for the batter.
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and on off, Dhawan blocks.
|1.6 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and on the leg stump, Shikhar DhawanÂ flicks it towards backward square leg for a run.
|1.5 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Pulls his length back a bit, around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|1.4 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Nicely timed! This is full and on the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ flicks it towards the vacant deep sqaure leg region for a boundary. He is scoring runs all around the park.
|1.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, This is on a good length and outside off, angling away, Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller this time, on middle, Shardul ThakurÂ tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
|1.1 : Victor Nyauchi to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ gets off the mark straightaway. Victor NyauchiÂ starts with a length delivery, angling down the leg, KL RahulÂ helps it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Victor Nyauchi it is!
|Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Full again and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ drives it towards covers and calls for the run but Rahul sends him back. 8 runs from the first over then.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Bread and butter for Dhawan! This is slightly overpitched and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ leans on and drives it handsomely through covers for his second boundary.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ pushes it of his inner half towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length, on middle, angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ blocks it to the off side.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! IndiaÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are underway in style! This is short and outside off, Shikhar DhawanÂ cuts it past point for a beautiful boundary.
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to Shikhar Dhawan, Richard NgaravaÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ stays there and knocks it towards point.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to the centre. Richard Ngarava has the new ball in hand and he will begin for the hosts. Here we go...
|TOSS - KL RahulÂ calls correctly for the third time in a row andÂ IndiaÂ have elected to BAT first.
|Regis Chakabva, the captain of ZimbabweÂ says they wanted to bowl first. Mentions they need to take early wickets first up and then try and do well with the bat. Informs they have a couple of changes - Tony MunyongaÂ and Richard NgaravaÂ replaces Wesley MadhevereÂ and Tanaka Chivanga.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga (In for Wesley Madhevere), Regis Chakabva (C) (WK), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava (In for Tanaka Chivanga).Â
|KL Rahul, the skipper of India,Â says they will have a bat first. He says theyÂ want to challenge themselves, it is difficult to bat in the first hour or so. Adds Mohammed SirajÂ has been really good in the last few seasons and has been doing really well lately and is dangerous where the ball is moving. Informs they have two changes, Deepak ChaharÂ and Avesh KhanÂ come in for Prasidh KrishnaÂ and Mohammed Siraj.
|Â India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar (In for Prasidh Krishna), Avesh Khan (In for Mohammed Siraj).
|It will be interesting to see if India do give chances to players who are yet to play a game in this series. We might just see Rahul Tripathi make his debut but the question is, where will he bat? In the bowling, Avesh Khan might just get a game. Zimbabwe on the other hand, might just strengthen their batting as that is the department where they have been poor.Â