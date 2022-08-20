|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Innocent Kaia, No run.
|3.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Innocent Kaia, On a good length outside off, Kaia covers his stumps and offers no shot.
|3.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Angling in from a length around off, Kaitano turns it behind square leg and scores the second run off the bat in the Zimbabwean innings.
|Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wide! Short in length and wide outside off, Kaitano has a lazy waft at it and misses.
|3.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, A terrific outswinger, landing on a fuller length outside off, Kaitano presses forward and then makes a leave.
|3.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Delivers it on a length and outside off, at 83 mph, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ shoulders arms.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, This one jags back in from around middle, Kaia flicks it off his pads but finds the fielder standing in front of square on the leg side. Two maidens in a row now.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Skidding in from a length around off, at 83 mph, Kaia defends it by taking his bottom hand off the handle.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Fuller and on off, Kaia brings down a straight bat and pushes it down defensively to mid on.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Flashes and misses! Short in length and wide outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to cut it through the line but is beaten.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Around off, on a length, Innocent gets behind the line and blocks it down safely.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Siraj spears in a full ball around middle, at 85 mph, Kaia falls over a bit in his stance as he keeps it out on the surface.
|1.6 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Close to off, on a full length and getting it to straighten a bit, Kaitano offers no shot. Brave leave. A maiden.
|1.5 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Swing and a miss! Krishna tries to tempt the batter there. Bowls it short and wide outside off, seaming away, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ spots the chance to free his arms but fails to connect.
|1.4 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Fuller and around off, nipping in, Kaitano pushes his bat down and pushes it away off the inner edge to wide mid on.
|1.3 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Krishna goes full and outside off, holding its line, Kaitano covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|1.2 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Movement back into the batter this time. Around off and it jags back in with some extra bounce, Kaitano tries to work it on the leg side but misses. He is hit high on the front leg.
|1.1 : Prasidh Krishna to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Starts by hurling a length delivery in the channel outside off, shaping away a bit, Kaitano allows it through to the keeper.
|0.6 : Prasidh KrishnaÂ to steam in with the second new ball.
|Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Zimbabwe are away! A length delivery angling in around off, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ gets it away from the outer portion of his bat and it runs through point. They cross for a run.
|0.5 : A gully in place.
|Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, A touch short and around off, angling in, Kaitano goes on the back foot and defends it down to the off side.
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Unplayable! A hint of away movement, from a length around off, Kaitano feels for it minus any footwork and gets beaten comprehensively.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Edgy! Siraj goes close to off, lands it on a good length again, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ pushes inside the line and gets a soft outside edge. It drops in front of Deepak Hooda at third slip.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, This time a length ball is served in the zone outside off, shaping away, Kaitano makes a watchful leave.
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Siraj begins with a gem! He lands it on a length around off and gets it to nip away slightly. Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ stays on the back foot, trying to defend but is squared up and it beats the outside edge.
|0.0 : Time to play the game. The Indian team gets in a huddle before taking the field. Innocent KaiaÂ has a new opening partner inÂ Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ as they walk out. Mohammed SirajÂ to begin with the first new ball. Three slips in place. Here we go...
|Shubman GillÂ comes up for a quick interview. He says that it's all about getting the experience in the middle and to be able to spend time in the middle is important. Mentions that the wickets in West Indies were brilliant on the previous tour. On batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Gill replies that he is a chill guy to bat with and he is someone with whom everyone gels quite well. Shares that his plan in white-ball cricket is to play minimum dot balls and rotate the strike as that helps him to
|Regis Chakabva, the skipper of Zimbabwe, looks visibly disappointed to lose the toss. He saysÂ that it looks like a good wicket and they are looking forward to posting a good total on the board. Mentions that the boys are talking a lot about the process and will try to give their best effort. Feels that it's important to pick early wickets and restrict the opponents. Informs about a couple of changes in their XI - Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ and Tanaka ChivangaÂ come in for Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ and
|KL Rahul, the Indian skipper, says that the pitch looks a bit better, harder than the last game and obviously while bowling first, there is a bit in the air. Hopes to pick a few quick wickets. Adds that they bowled very well in the previous game but Zimbabwe also batted well in the latter half when the ball got old. Wants his bowlers to become more aggressive and clinical. Informs that Deepak Chahar misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ (In for Tadiwanashe Marumani), Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C/ WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga (In for Richard Ngarava).
|India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shardul ThakurÂ (In for Deepak Chahar), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
|Toss - It's time for the all-important flip of the coin.Â Regis ChakabvaÂ does the honours being the home skipper, KL RahulÂ calls correctly and INDIA ELECT TO BOWL!