|Recent overs : . . . . . . 1 | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Wesley Madheverelbw b Deepak Chahar5(12b0x40x6) SR:41.67, FoW:31/4 (10.1 Ovs)
|10.1 : Who will walk out now?
|Deepak Chahar to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! LBW! Fuller one with a late swing and down the middle, Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to block it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up.
|9.6 : EndÂ of the first powerplay!
|Mohammed Siraj to Sikandar Raza, A wicket-taking over from Siraj comes to an end. He could'ce had two wickets but this one lands short of third slip. It is fuller, on off. Sikandar RazaÂ gets squared up this time. It takes the outside edge but does not carry to Hooda at third slip.
|9.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Sikandar Raza, A sharp bouncer, on off. Sikandar RazaÂ sways away from the line of the delivery.
|9.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Sikandar Raza, Much fuller, on the pads, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks it to mid on.
|9.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Sikandar Raza, Swing and a miss! It is full, wide outside off, it nips in late off the deck. Sikandar RazaÂ walks across and looks to drive it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.2 : Sikandar RazaÂ is the new batter.
|Mohammed Siraj to Sean Williams, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed SirajÂ gets himself into the wicket's column now. ZimbabweÂ lose their third wicket now inside the Powerplay 1. Siraj dishes a length ball, outside off, this one does not nip in off the deck but holds its line instead. Sean WilliamsÂ hangs his blade away from his body. It takes a thick outside edge and goes towards second slip. Shikhar DhawanÂ takes a dolly.Â
|9.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, Full length, angling in, on middle and leg. Wesley MadhevereÂ clips it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
|8.6 : Deepak Chahar to Wesley Madhevere, Nicely played! Fuller in length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ leans in and drives it through the gap at covers. The batters pick three runs before the fielder cuts it out.
|8.5 : Deepak Chahar to Wesley Madhevere, This is too straight, full and on the pads. Wesley MadhevereÂ nudges it towards square leg.
|8.4 : Deepak Chahar to Wesley Madhevere, This is full, around middle and leg, swings away a touch off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ stays back and flicks it towards mid on.
|8.3 : Deepak Chahar to Sean Williams, A full toss this time, outside off. Sean WilliamsÂ hits it towards mid off and scampers across for a quick single.
|0.0 : Sean WilliamsÂ walks in.
|8.2 : Deepak Chahar to Sean Williams, A huge appeal for lbw but turned down! Deepak ChaharÂ thinks he has got his man here and so does the rest of the pack. KL RahulÂ though thinks it swings down leg and does not take the review. It is fuller, around middle, nips in off the deck. Sean WilliamsÂ looks to flick it away but misses. The replays though later confirm that he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|8.1 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Deepak ChaharÂ gets in second wicket in quick succession. Seems like he is in his groove now. It is a full-length ball, swinging away from the left-hander. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to go for the booming drive but only manages to get a thinnest of edge. It flies towards the keeper and Sanju SamsonÂ makes no mistake behind the sticks.
|7.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, A length ball, outside off, nips in off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ stays back and defends it out watchfully. Mohammed SirajÂ records his second maiden over of the innings.
|7.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, Five dots on the trot! Full length, outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ pushes it to covers.
|7.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, BEATEN! A length ball, in the channel of uncertainty. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|7.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, This is tempting for Wesley Madhevere. Fuller one, wide outside off, moving away a touch. Wesley MadhevereÂ leans in and drives it towards point. Not in the gap though.Â
|7.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, Shorter one, shaping away, outside off, left alone.
|7.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Wesley Madhevere, More swing on offer! Wesley MadhevereÂ gets squared up here. It is a length ball, around off, nips away sharply off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ shuffles across and looks to block it but does so inside the line.
|6.6 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A short ball now, on middle. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ ducks under it.
|6.5 : Deepak Chahar to Wesley Madhevere, It is an inswinging delivery to greet Wesley MadhevereÂ at the crease. This one is angled into the pads. Wesley MadhevereÂ stays back and is able to clip it to mid-wicket. He gets off the mark with a single.
|6.4 : Wesley MadhevereÂ walks in.
|Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Deepak Chahar finds the breakthrough and finally he has a smile across his face. It is a short ball, around off. Innocent KaiaÂ wasn't expecting that one for sure. He stays back and looks to go for a wild pull shot but only manages to get an outside edge. Sanju SamsonÂ moves to his right to grab the ball, he fumbles but pouches it in his second attempt. ZimbabweÂ lose their first wicket. Can India build on this wicket?
|6.3 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Much fuller this time, an outswinger yet again. Innocent KaiaÂ presses forward and pushes it to covers. Three dots in a row now. Deepak ChaharÂ looks to be in rhythm now.
|6.2 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Another one swinging away from outside off. Kaia shoulders his arms at it.
|6.1 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Good length, outside off, left alone.
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, BEATEN! A length ball now, this lands around off and nips away a touch off the deck. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to defend it out but does so inside the line. It beats Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ on the outside edge.
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Full length, on middle and leg. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ stays back and clips it through the gap at mid-wicket. The batters take two comfortably.
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Full length, angled across the left-hander, wide of off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ lets it sail past him and into the keeper's mitts.
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Touch fuller, around off, swinging away. Innocent KaiaÂ stays back and taps it towards point. He gets it through the gap and the batters take one.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, A sharp bumper this time from Siraj, on middle. Kaia ducks under it.
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Good length, in the channel. It shapes away off the deck. Innocent KaiaÂ looks to push it through the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.6 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A short one to end the over! It takes Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ by surprise. Back of a length, around middle and leg. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to leave it but does not read it well and takes a blow on his body.
|4.5 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, An outswinger this time, fuller one. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|4.4 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Outside off, left alone.
|4.3 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FOUR! Incredible shot! A full-length delivery, outside off, nips in off the deck. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ leans forward and drives it past the mid off fielder. It races away to the fence.
|4.2 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Play and a miss! Much fuller again, outside off, shaping away. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to drive it away but gets nowhere near the ball.
|4.1 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A full-lenght ball, angled across the left-hander, wide outside off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Five dots on the trot to end the over! Really good stuff from Siraj. A full-length ball, on the stumps now. Making the batsman play at it. Innocent KaiaÂ defends it to covers on the front foot.
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Yet another good leave. Length ball, outside off, moving away. Kaia has no shot to offer.
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Nicely bowled! It is touch fuller, outside off, it shapes away off the deck. Innocent KaiaÂ shuffles across and leaves it alone.
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, It is a length ball, on fourth stump, at 137 clicks. Innocent KaiaÂ looks to push it through the line but gets an inside edge towards the keeper.
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Innocent Kaia, Good length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. Innocent KaiaÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, LEG BYE! Length, on the pads, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ misses his flick. It rolls out to square leg off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, There is an appeal for lbw but the umpire shows no interest! KL RahulÂ is convinced that they got their man here and take the review.Â Deepak ChaharÂ comes up with a great delivery. It is full, on off, swinging into the right-hander. Innocent KaiaÂ looks to block it out on his front foot but misses. He gets pinged on his toes. Deepak ChaharÂ and company make a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. KL RahulÂ thinks this could be close and takes a review for l
|Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Wide! A fuller delivery outside leg, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Good running! A full-length ball, around off, swinging away. Innocent KaiaÂ steers it through the gap past point. The batters run two.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Outside off, left alone.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Length, outside off, shaping away. Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it into covers.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Touch fuller, around off, this one nips back in into the left-hander. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to push it out to the off side. It takes the inside edge and goes towards mid on. They take one.
|Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! Deepak ChaharÂ still finding his rhythm here. It is a short ball, wide outside off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ has no shot to offer. Deepak ChaharÂ is on the ground during his follow-up. He loses his footing here. The umpire signals a wide.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fuller, outside off, nips in a touch. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ leaves it alone.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A slight misfield now! A full-length ball, outside off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ leans in and drives it gently towards extra covers. KL RahulÂ there fumbles which allows the batter to cross.
|Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FIVE WIDES! Not much Sanju SamsonÂ could do about it behind the sticks. A length ball, around middle and leg. This one swings down the leg side. Sanju SamsonÂ dives to his right but could not reach there in time. It races away to the fine leg fence.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ almost chops on this time. A length ball, it lands on outside off and nips back in off the deck. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ is left with not much room. He stays back and tries to cut it away. It takes an inside edge and bounces past the off pole.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Great delivery! A good-length ball, on top of off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ trusts the bounce and shoulders his arms here.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A length ball, around off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to flick it away but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls out to the leg side.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Some late swing from Siraj now. On a length, around middle, this one swings away off the deck. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to flick it but it dies on the off side off the outer half.
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length, around the hips. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to clip it away but misses.
|0.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, FOUR LEG BYES! Deepak ChaharÂ asking the right questions here. It is full, drifting down leg. Innocent KaiaÂ looks to flick it away but misses. It brushes his pads, beats the diving effort of the keeper and races away to the fine leg fence.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, LEG BYE! A stifled appeal from Deepak ChaharÂ but none of the fielders showed any interest. It is a good-length ball. It lands around off and nips back in a bit off the deck. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ is caught inside his crease. He tries to flick it away but plays all around it. It goes to the off side off his thigh pad. They collect a leg bye.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nice movement this time. This one is on a length, angled across the left-hander. It nips back in sharply but Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ has no shot to offer.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Innocent KaiaÂ and ZimbabweÂ are off the mark here. It is touch fuller, on off, nipping away a bit. Innocent KaiaÂ steers it through backward point for a single.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Much better from Chahar now! It is a length ball, on off, nips away a touch. Kaia hangs back and blocks it out watchfully.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Innocent Kaia, Deepak ChaharÂ starts with an outswinging full toss, around off. Kaia stays back and gently pushes it towards covers.
|0.0 : We are done with all the pre-match proceedings! The Indian players are seen to be in a huddle before they spread out to their respective fielding positions. They are followed by Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ and Innocent KaiaÂ who walk out to open for Zimbabwe. It will be Deepak ChaharÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Well then, we are moments away now as both the teams are lined-up on the field for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the Zimbabwe's.
|Deepak ChaharÂ is in for a quick chat. He starts by sayingÂ that it's been a long vacation for him and now he is back in action. Says that it's a tough competition and he leaves it to selectors if he can get an opportunity and get to bowl. Mentions that whenever he gets an opportunity he gives his best. Further says that there is a bit of dew as it will help the fast bowlers. Says that he has been working on his batting skills as well and he made use of the 4 matches he got to bat in the past.
|Regis Chakabva, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe is in for a chat. He says that they would've loved to bowl first as well. Says that it looks like a good wicket and would hope to negotiate well in the early stages. Adds that they have spoken about their batting up top and hopefully they are able to start on a good note in this series. Informs that Marumani will be the opening partner of Kaia and adds that Ngarava is also in the side.
|KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of IndiaÂ says that they will bowl first as the pitch has a bit of moisture and they have not played here. Further says that some of the players have been traveling with the teams, most of the players have got their chance but some of themÂ can finally have a chance to express themselves. Mentions that Chahar and himself would look toÂ continue to do what theyÂ did before their injury. Adds theyÂ are looking forward to performing and giving theirÂ best.
|ZimbabweÂ (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani. Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams,Â Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis ChakabvaÂ (C/ WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.
|IndiaÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL RahulÂ (C), Deepak Hooda, Sanju SamsonÂ (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They will BOWL first.
|Zimbabwe have a huge blow as their regular skipper, Craig Ervine is battling a left hamstring injury and hence it will be Regis ChakabvaÂ to lead the side in this series. Zimbabwe have been in red-hot form recently after concluding their white-ball series win against Bangladesh. They will hope to do the same against more formidable side this time around. They do miss out on some key players due to injuries but they have shown that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Which side will come out o