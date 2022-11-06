|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 1 1 4 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Rohit Sharma (C)c Wellington Masakadza b Blessing Muzarabani15(13b2x40x6) SR:115.38, FoW:27/1 (3.5 Ovs)
|5.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to KL Rahul, 1 run.
|5.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to KL Rahul, FOUR! Width offered and it is punished! Short and wide outside off. Rahul waits for it and then cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
|5.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to KL Rahul, Bowls a back-of-a-length delivery angling into middle. It bounces quite sharply and Rahul rides the bounce to defend it onto the turf.
|4.6 : Tendai Chatara to KL Rahul, Bowls this one short and outside the off stump, KL RahulÂ plays a controlled pull shot towards deep square leg and he will retain the strike with a single.Â
|4.5 : Tendai Chatara to Virat Kohli, Continues bowling full and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ plays this to deep mid-wicket for one.Â
|4.4 : Tendai Chatara to KL Rahul, Strays onto the pads on a fuller length, easy pickings for KL RahulÂ as he clips this towards deep square leg and rotates the strike with a single.Â
|4.3 : Tendai Chatara to Virat Kohli, Goes full this time and angles this into the stumps, Virat KohliÂ flicks this uppishly towards deep square leg and takes a run.Â
|4.2 : Tendai Chatara to Virat Kohli, This is on a good length and outside the off stump. Virat KohliÂ is watchful as he leaves this one alone.Â
|4.1 : Tendai Chatara to KL Rahul, Tendai ChataraÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, KL RahulÂ taps this towards cover-point and takes a single.Â
|3.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ is off the mark with a lovely boundary! Blessing MuzarabaniÂ fires a yorker-length delivery onto the pads, Virat KohliÂ does not miss out as he flicks this to the left of short fine leg and gets four runs.
|3.5 : Virat KohliÂ walks out at number 3!
|Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT! ZimbabweÂ have drawn first blood and it is the Indian captain that has to make the long walk back to the shed! Blessing MuzarabaniÂ bangs the ball in short and just outside the off stump, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for his favorite shot and pulls the ball to the leg side. He is unable to connect well and finds Wellington MasakadzaÂ who is placed at deep square leg. The catch is taken comfortably and India's opening partnership woes continue.Â
|3.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Played with loads of control and gets the placement spot on! Blessing MuzarabaniÂ bowls this wide outside off on a shorter length, Rohit SharmaÂ guides this to deep backward point and collects four runs.Â
|3.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, Another shortish delivery but gets this one to move back in. The ball is served outside the off pole and Rohit SharmaÂ decides to leave this one alone.Â
|Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! This is beyond the tram line on the off side on a shorter length, Rohit SharmaÂ reaches for it but does not connect and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|3.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, Bowls this one much wider outside the off stump on a fuller length, Rohit SharmaÂ gets a long stride forward and strokes this through the gap in covers for another brace.Â
|0.0 : Will Tendai ChataraÂ continue? No, it is Blessing MuzarabaniÂ who is into the attack now!
|3.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rohit Sharma, Blessing MuzarabaniÂ begins with a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off pole, Rohit SharmaÂ plays a controlled pull shot towards deep square leg and collects two runs.Â
|2.6 : Richard Ngarava to Rohit Sharma, Some sloppy fielding once again! This is bowled on a good length and just outside the off pole, Rohit SharmaÂ gets an inside edge to the right of mid-wicket where the fielder dives over the ball. They take another single and Rohit SharmaÂ will retain the strike.Â
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Goes straight once again and on a good length, KL RahulÂ clips this towards mid-wicket and a misfield allows them to complete a single.Â
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, SIX! KL RahulÂ gets his first boundary and it is a biggie! Richard NgaravaÂ bowls a leg stump line on a good length, KL RahulÂ has all the time in the world to heave this towards deep square leg and clears the boundary comfortably for six runs.Â
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Rohit Sharma, Straying on the pads on a good length, Rohit SharmaÂ tucks this towards square leg and takes an easy single to rotate the strike.Â
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Rohit Sharma, Bowls this one short and outside the off stump, Rohit SharmaÂ mistimes his pull shot towards mid on.Â
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Richard NgaravaÂ fires this on really full and on the pads, KL RahulÂ flicks this just over the fielderÂ at mid-wicket. The long square boundary allows them to complete three runs.Â
|1.6 : Tendai Chatara to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! First boundary of the inning and it comes from the bat of Rohit Sharma! Tendai ChataraÂ bowls this full and just outside the off stump, Rohit SharmaÂ plays this uppishly past the mid on fielder and the ball races away to the long on fence for four runs.Â
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to KL Rahul, KL RahulÂ opens his account now! A good-length delivery in line with the stumps, KL RahulÂ tucks this ball to the right of mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
|1.4 : Tendai Chatara to Rohit Sharma, First runs on the board for India! Tendai ChataraÂ goes full and angles this into the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ clips the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.Â
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Rohit Sharma, Pulls his length back a fraction and bowls this wide outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ charges down the pitch and swings at this wildly but is beaten.
|0.6 : Tendai ChataraÂ to share the new ball with Richard Ngarava.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Rohit Sharma, The dot balls continue as India are yet to get off the mark! This is an outswinger bowled outside the off pole and on a good length, Rohit SharmaÂ defends this back to the bowler.Â
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Rohit Sharma, Tendai ChataraÂ starts off right on the mark. Bowls this on a good length and just outside the off stump, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this towards mid on.Â
|0.6 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Richard NgaravaÂ bowls a maiden in the first over of the inning! A good-length delivery angling away from the off stump. KL RahulÂ hangs his bat out to driveÂ once again but is beaten all ends up.Â
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Scramble seam delivery served wide outside off and moving further away. KL RahulÂ feels for the ball and gets beaten. Make that five dot balls now.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Attacks the pads once again on a good length, KL RahulÂ clips this towards square leg. Four dot balls in a row.Â
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, On a good length once again and in line with the stumps, KL RahulÂ defends this to the right of the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Lovely delivery! Richard NgaravaÂ serves this outside the off stump and gets the ball to angle away. KL RahulÂ plays for the in-swing and gets beaten.Â
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to KL Rahul, Richard NgaravaÂ begins with a good-length delivery on theÂ pads, KL RahulÂ blocks this to the leg side and a dot to start proceedings.Â
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the game now! ZimbabweÂ players are out there on the field and the Indian openers, Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ also make their way out to the middle now. Richard NgaravaÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Time for the national anthems! It will be India's first followed by the Zimbabwe national anthem. It is not a full house here in MCG but there are still more than 50,000 people in the ground. We saw Netherlands going the unthinkable in the first game of the day, Can Zimbabwe also pull off a victory to finish off their journey in style? Let's find out.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of IndiaÂ says that they will have a bat first. He mentions that it is what the team prefers to do and the decision has very little to do with the pitch. Feels that it is a good pitch and wants to put up a strong total on the board which the bowlers will be able to defend. Informs that they have one change as Dinesh KarthikÂ makes way for Rishabh PantÂ who has not played any games including the warm-up games and they wanted to give him some game time before the semi-fin
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says thatÂ they were looking to bowl first as the ball might skid in the evening under lights. Informs that they have two changes with Wellington MasakadzaÂ and Tony MunyongaÂ playing as they wanted to give Tony MunyongaÂ a chance. Also adds that Luke JongweÂ is injured and they have not explored their spin options in this competition so far, so they wanted to go with spin of Wellington Masakadza.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams (WK), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga (In place of Luke Jongwe), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza (In place of Milton Shumba), Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.Â
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK) (In place of Dinesh Karthik), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BAT first.