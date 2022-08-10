|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 0wd . . w . | . 1 . 1 . w | . . .
|Last bat : Tadiwanashe Marumanib Mehidy Hasan1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:7/2 (2 Ovs)
|2.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Innocent Kaia, No run.
|2.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Innocent Kaia, No run.
|2.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Innocent Kaia, No run.
|1.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, OUT! BOWLED! ZimbabweÂ looks in some sort of trouble as they lose two early wickets.Â Flighted here, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ uses his feet and is in no position to play that. Swings across the line and misses it completely. The ball hits the stumps and ZimbabweÂ are now 2 down for 7!
|Wesley MadhevereÂ comes to the crease.
|1.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tossed up on middle, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to defend it but gets an inside edge and onto the pads.
|1.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Innocent Kaia, Fuller and down the leg side, Innocent KaiaÂ flicks it towards square leg for one.
|1.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Innocent Kaia, On off, this is eased towards point.
|1.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fuller and on off this time, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|1.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fuller with some turn, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to flick it but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards mid-wicket. Dot.
|0.6 : It will be spin from the other end as Mehidy HasanÂ has been given the new ball.
|Hasan Mahmud to Innocent Kaia, On a length and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ defends it out awkardly.
|0.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, OUT! LBW! A wicket in the first over forÂ Bangladesh! A perfect start for Hasan MahmudÂ and Bangladesh!Â On a length and on middle, tailing back in, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ looks to defend it but misses and the ball hits him on hisÂ pads.Â A loud shout and the finger goes up!Â The umpire took his time before raising the finger. Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ departs without scoring.Â
|Innocent KaiaÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|0.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, On a length and down the middle, defended.
|0.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, FOUR LEG BYES! Fuller and on leg, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Shorter and down the leg side, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|0.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, On a length and on middle, Takudzwanashe KaitanoÂ defends it out solidly.
|0.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Starts with back ofÂ a length and outside off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano leaves it alone.