|Recent overs : 4 . . 4 . 1 | . . . . . 1
|Last bat : Regis Chakabva (W)b Taskin Ahmed84(91b7x41x6) SR:92.31, FoW:172/5 (34.1 Ovs)
|38.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, Four!
|38.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! SLAPPED! A touch short, outside off. Raza stands tall and punches it through the cover region for a boundary. Moves to 16.
|37.6 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ comes back into the attack.
|Mahmudullah to Ryan Burl, On off, kept out solidly by Burl.
|37.5 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, On off, pushed to cover for a single.
|37.4 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Nicely played. Full and on middle. Raza gets low and sweeps it through sqaure leg for a boundary. The ball was full and if the sweep was missed by Raza he could've been in trouble. This is also the first boboundary in this innings off Mahmudullah.
|37.3 : Mahmudullah to Ryan Burl, Darted on the pads. Burl stays back and flicks it to square leg for another single.
|37.2 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Loopy ball, full and on off. Raza pushes it to long off for a single.
|37.1 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up, full and on off. Raza works it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
|36.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A low full toss, on off. Burl pushes it to cover. Not making the most of the gifted delivery.
|36.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, Serves a full length ball, on the pads. Raza flicks it through square leg for a single.
|36.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A sharp bouncer now, on middle, nipping in a bit. Raza ducks under it wisely.
|36.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A full length ball, on off, Raza pushes it to cover.
|36.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, EDGY! A full length ball, outside off. Burl looks to go after it and only manages to get an outside edge. The ball flies past the second slip towards third man. They take a single.
|36.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A length ball, on off, Burl pushes it to covers.
|35.6 : Mahmudullah to Ryan Burl, On off, pushed to mid off for a single.
|35.5 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Flighted full and on off. Raza makes room and slashes it over covers. The ball though lands in a vacant area, they take a single.
|35.4 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Full and on off, Raza defends it out solidly.
|35.3 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Full and on off, Raza gets an outside edge on it. The ball goes towards short third man.
|35.2 : Mahmudullah to Ryan Burl, Looped up, on off. Burl pushes it uppsihly past extra cover. The batters get a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS!Â After getting a good start Zimbabwe are falling apart. From 149 for 3 to 178 for 5. Both the set batsman are gone. For Bangladesh, they are well back in this game. They are getting wickets in regular intervals and are surely on top at this moment
|35.1 : Mahmudullah to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up, full and on off. Raza pushes it towards mid off. The ball goes pas the diving effort of Mahmudullah. The batters take a single.
|34.6 : MahmudullahÂ comes back into the attack. His figures 8-0-34-2 so far.
|Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A wicket-maiden over from Taskin Ahmed! A length ball outside off. Burl taps it to point.
|34.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A good length ball on off. Burl blocks it on the off side.
|34.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A pacy short ball, on off. Burl drops his wrist and sways away from it.
|34.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A length ball outside off. Burl dabs it to short thirdÂ man.
|34.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ryan Burl, A full ball outside off. Burl pushes it of the outer half towards point.
|0.0 : Who will come out next? It is Ryan Burl.
|34.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, OUT! TIMBER! Regis ChakabvaÂ walks back after reaching his personal best. Taskin AhmedÂ is delighted, as he finally gets a wicket and that too off the well settles batsman. Chakabva just lost his concentration there. No a great shot to respond with. Fires in a full length ball, on off. Chakabva plays all around it, as he looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes through and uproots the off stump on it'sÂ way.Â But instead this should've been defended
|33.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Â Flatter ball outside off. Raza punches it to covers.
|33.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, A loopy ball on off. Raza drives it to covers.
|33.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Around off, pushed to covers.
|33.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Short ball on middle. Raza pulls it to mid-wicket.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, WIDE! Spills it way down the leg side. Raza looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
|33.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, FLatter ball again outside off. Raza cuts it but finds the point fielder.
|33.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Flatter ball outside off, Cut away straight to point.
|32.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, SIX! HUGE! Chakabva is looking in fine touch now. He has already played an innovative shot, this time he makes complete use of the height the bouncer offered. A short ball outside off. The ball gets an extra bounce off the pitch. Chakabva stays back and upper cuts it over the third man for a maximum. He moves to 84, this is also his best score in ODI cricket.
|32.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball, on off. Chakabva stands back and looks to pull it away but misses.
|32.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A full length ball, on off. Raza drives it through cover for a single.
|0.0 : Taskin AhmedÂ comes back into the attack. His figures 6-0-28-0 so far.
|32.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, Serves it on a length, on off. Raza again stays back and defends it to point.
|32.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, On a length, around off. Raza stays back and blocks it to point.
|32.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A length ball, on off, Raza defends it out solidly.
|31.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, On off, pushed to cover for a single.
|31.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza,Full and on off, Raza prods and defends it to mid-wicket off the inner half of the blade. He was looking for a single but was sent back.
|31.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, On off, pushed to mid on for a single.
|31.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Nicely played. Flatter and short, on off. Chakabva hangs back and pulls it to it through mid-wciekt for a boundary.
|31.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up, on off, Raza defends it to mid-wicket of the inner half. The batters take a quick single.
|31.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Loopy ball, full and on off. Chakabva sweeps it towards sqaure leg for a single.
|30.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Sikandar Raza, Dot ball to finish the over! A full ball on off. Raza punches it to covers.Â
|30.5 : Who will come out next? It is Sikandar Raza.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! CAUGHT! Wesley MadhevereÂ has to walk back to the shed in no time. This is brilliant by Mustafizur Rahman. This is what BangladeshÂ wanted, to chip early wickets of the new players who come in the middle. And for the first time in the day, a speedster has got into the wicket's column for Bangladesh. Serves a slower delivery, full and on the pads. Wesley MadhevereÂ hangs his bat in defense but the ball lofts towards mid-wicket, where Shakib Al Has
|30.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on off. Chakabva works it towards fine leg and takes off for a single. Moves to 72.
|30.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A short ball, on off. Chakabva ducks under it.
|30.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Wesley Madhevere, A full length ball, on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ tucks it to the right of mid on for a single.
|30.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on the pads. Chakabva nudges it to square leg and rotates the strike.
|29.2 : Who will come out next? It is going to be Wesley Madhevere.
|29.6 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, On middle, Another single as this is flicked off the back foot to deep square leg.Â
|29.5 : Mahmudullah to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|29.4 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Full on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
|29.3 : Mahmudullah to Wesley Madhevere, Tossed up ball on off. Wesley MadhevereÂ pushes it through covers for a single. He is off the mark.
|29.2 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, OUT! TIMBER! A good inning byÂ Dion MyersÂ comes to an end. MahmudullahÂ gets his second wicket of the innings. He is working his magic with the spinÂ today, Filling the shoes nicely ofÂ Mehidy Hasan, the spin partner of Shakib Al Hasan. The ball was to full to be cut away and Myers fall. Loopy ball, full and on middle. Myers moves back and looks to cut it away but misses it completely. The ball goes onto shatter the stumps. A poor decision by Dion MyersÂ costs h
|29.1 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, On middle, tucked to short fine leg.
|28.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dion Myers, A full length ball, outside off. Myers guides it towards third man for a single. He moves to 34.
|28.5 : Regis ChakabvaÂ and Dion MyersÂ are batting with ease. They are not taking any risk but making sure the scoreboard is moving.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Dion Myers, A full length ball, on off. Myers pushes it back to the bowler.
|28.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on the pads, Chakabva clips it to square leg for a single.
|28.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, outside off. Chakabva looks to push it to the off side but keeps his blade behind. The ball goes through to the keeper.
|28.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A slower length ball, outside off. Chakabva looks to defend it out but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
|0.0 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes into the attack now. His figures 4-0-18-0 so far.
|28.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dion Myers, A length ball, on the pads. Myers flicks it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|27.6 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle. Myers rocks back and punches it to long on for one.
|27.5 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, On middle. Myers comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|27.4 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Another full ball, another push by Myers to long on for aÂ single.
|27.3 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Fuller ball on middle. Chakabva eases it to long on for a single.
|27.2 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up, outside off. Chakabva cuts it square on the off side but straight to the fielder.
|27.1 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Looped up, on off, kept out solidly.
|26.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, More frustration for Saifuddin! A full ball on middle. Myers whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Moves to 30.
|26.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Oops! Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is looking frustrated here! A full ball on middle. Myers pushes it back to the bowler. Saifuddin fires it back on the batsman, who gets hit on the body. Dion MyersÂ is not happy about it and stares down at the bowler, as he points his right hand to the stumps and asks the bowler to aim the stumps and not him.
|26.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Good length ball on middle. Myers pushes it to covers.
|26.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva,Â Full on middle, tucked to long on for a single
|26.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Fuller ball on off. Pushed to covers.
|26.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Innovative shot for Chakabva! A lengthÂ ball outside off. Chakabva swivels across and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary. Lovely to see it.
|25.6 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Fuller ball on middle. Myers lunges forward to defend it out. Just 3 runs off the over.
|25.5 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Flatter ball on middle. Punched off the back foot to the bowler.
|25.4 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up on middle. Chakabva clips it to deep square leg for a single.
|25.3 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, TAP AND RUN! Flatter ball outside off. Myers defends it to cover and runs across for a quick run.
|25.2 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Around off, pushed to covers.
|25.1 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, A fuller ball on off. Kept out watchfully.
|24.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, FOUR! Runs flowing now quite easily! A fuller ball on middle. Myers checks his shot and lofts it over mid on and the ball goes over the ropes with two bounces. 50-run partnership up for these two.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, FIVE WIDES! Misses everyone! A banged short ball on middle. Myers sways away from it, the keeper fails to collect it and the ball races away to the fence at fine leg.
|24.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Touch fuller outside off. Dabbed to third man for a single.
|24.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Another full ball on middle. Myers pushes it to mid on for one.
|24.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Full on the pads, flicked to sqaure leg for a single.
|24.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Loose delivery, asking to be punished! A short ball outside off. Chakabva stands tall and pulls it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
|24.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A good length ball on off. Chakabva pushes it to covers.
|23.6 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ comes back into the attack. His figures 3-0-22-0 so far.
|Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Loopy ball on middle. Myers whips it to mid on.
|23.5 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Flatter ball on off. Chakabva punches it to long off for one. ZimbabweÂ dealing in singles right now.
|23.4 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Tossed up on middle. Myers paddles it to deep square leg for another single.
|23.3 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|23.2 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, On middle. Myers sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|23.1 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, 50 up for Regis Chakabva. A fine, composed innings from the young guy. A full ball on middle. Pushed to long off for a single. Second fifty in the series for him.Â
|22.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Loopy ball on middle. Myers blocks it out.
|22.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, FOUR! Easy pickings for Myers! Angles this one on a fuller length on leg. Myers glances it to fine leg fence.
|22.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, On middle, pushedÂ thorugh covers for another single.
|22.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Darted on the pads. Myers rocks back and clips it to square leg for a single.
|22.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, MISFIELD! A full ball outside off. Chakabva pushes it to covers. The fielder there fumbles and allows a single.
|22.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up fuller on middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ makes room for himself and lofts it wide of long off for an easy couple of runs.
|21.6 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva,Â 100 up for Zimbabwe. Another fuller ball on middle. Pushed to long on for a single.
|21.5 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Shorter ball on middle. Myers pushes it off the toe end towards long off for a single.
|21.4 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Loopy ball on off. Regis ChakabvaÂ lofts it towards long off for a single.
|21.3 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Darted on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
|21.2 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Tossed up, outside off. Myers slaps it to point.
|21.1 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Flatter ball on middle. Kept out.
|20.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Full on middle. Myers pushes it to the off side for a single.
|20.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Angles this one on middle. Chakabva gets inside half of his blade towards fine leg for a single.
|20.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up on middle. Chakabva pushes it to mid on.
|20.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Around off, pushed to covers.
|20.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Tossed up on middle. Myers tucks it to mid on and takes a quick single.
|20.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Flatter ball around middle. Chakabva clips it to square leg for a single.
|19.6 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|19.5 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Tossed up, on off. Myers cuts it but straight to the point fielder.
|19.4 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Loopy ball on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
|19.3 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Short ball on middle. Myers punches off the back foot to long on for one run.
|19.2 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Darted on the pads, flicked to sqaure leg for a single.
|19.1 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up, on leg pole. Chakabva glances it to fine leg for a couple of runs.
|18.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Another flatter ball, angling down the leg side. Myers looks to sweep but misses. Wide not given, probably clipped his pads through to the keeper.
|18.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Loopy ball on off. Myers pushes it on the off side.
|18.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter ball on middle. Pushed to mid on.
|18.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, FOUR! Welcome boundary for Zimbabwe! A fuller ball angling down. Myers steps down and across, reaches to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|18.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Darted on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
|18.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Tossed up fuller on middle. Myers flicks it to square leg for a single.
|17.6 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, Loopy ball, on off, pushed to cover for single.
|17.5 : Mahmudullah to Dion Myers, On off, Myers flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. He is off the mark straightaway.
|17.4 : Dion MyersÂ walks in at number 4.
|Mahmudullah to Brendan Taylor, OUT! CAUGHT! Spinners doing the trick for Bangladesh yet again and this time it is the big fish that's been trapped! MahmudullahÂ bowls a fuller ball on off, gives some flight to it. Taylor is too early to his loft and looks to clear the mid off but instead gifts it straight in the hands of Tamim IqbalÂ at mid off who takes a simple catch. A looses shot from the skipper and he hasÂ to walk back to the hut for 28 runs.
|17.3 : Mahmudullah to Brendan Taylor, Catch it is the call, but lands just short and to the rightÂ of fine leg! Another flatter ball on middle. Taylor sweeps it just wide of short fine leg. Two taken.
|0.0 : MahmudullahÂ comes back into the attack. His figures 1-0-2-0 so far.
|17.2 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Goes fuller on middle. Chakabva tucks it to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
|17.1 : Mahmudullah to Brendan Taylor, Flatter ball on middle. Taylor eases it down to long on for a single.
|16.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Looped up, on off. Taylor pushes it to long off for a single.
|16.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated, on middle. Taylor tucks it to the left of short mid-wicket.
|16.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up, on off, Taylor blocks it out watchfully.
|16.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Looped up, full and on off, Taylor prods and defends it out.
|16.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Full and on off, Chakabva pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|16.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Quicker, tossed up on leg, Chakabva moves away and looks to push it to the off side. The ball though takes the inside edge and rolls towards fine leg.
|15.6 : DRINKS!Â Zimbabwe are looking good despite losing Marumani early on.Â Runs are not flowing but Taylor and Chakabva are trying to stitch a crucial partnership. For Bangladesh, they are executing their lines and lengths well. They are not giving away many runs but they need to continue picking up wickets before the pair upsÂ the ante.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! STREAKY! A full length ball, on off. Taylor wanted to hit over the bowlers head. But only manages to get a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards the third man fence for a boundary. It doesn't matter how the runs come in. He moves to 24 off 32.
|15.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off, Taylor pushes it back to the bowler.
|15.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! SLAPPED! Back of a length ball, outside off. Taylor stands back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. With this boundary, he also becomes the first player to score 1500 runs against Bangladesh.
|15.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off, kept out solidly.
|15.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on leg, Chakabva flicks it to square leg for a single.
|15.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on off. Chakabva pulls it to mid-wicket.
|14.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Looped up, down the leg side. Taylor looks to sweep it away but misses. Great take by the keeper to his left. There was an appeal for caught behind but the umpire was unmoved.
|14.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Full and around off, Taylor lunges and defends it onto the pitch.
|14.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|14.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up, on off. Chakabva pushes it to long on for a single.
|14.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, On off, Chakabva is solid in his defense.
|14.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Loopy ball, on off, kept out solidly by Regis Chakabva.
|13.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ comes back into the attack.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva,A length ball, on off. Chakabva pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|13.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, onÂ off, Chakabva defends it out.
|13.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, IN THE AIR...SAFE! Mohammad MithunÂ should've run in a little bit more. A short ball, outside off. taylor plays the shot late and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Mithun gives it a chase but it wasn't enough, as the ball lands in front of him and he collects it on a bounce. The batters take a single.
|13.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on middle and leg. Chakabva stays back and tucks it to square leg for another single.
|13.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off. Taylor pushes itÂ to cover.
|13.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, Serves a length ball, on off. Taylor nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ comes back into the attack. His figure 1-0-9-0 so far.
|Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off. Taylor flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
|12.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, On a length, around middle and off, Taylor defends it to the leg side.
|12.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on off. Chakabva works it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|12.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off, glanced to fine leg for a single.Â
|12.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length ball, on middle. Taylor swivels and looks to clip it away but leaves it in the end.
|12.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Back of aÂ length ball, on off. Taylor nudges it past the square leg fielder for a couple.
|Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, FIVE WIDES! A short ball, around off, moving in. Taylor sways away from the line of the delivery. The extra bounce takes it away from the keeper. The ball goes towards the fence at fine leg. This also brings up 50 for Zimbabwe.
|11.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A short ball, on middle. Chakabva ducks under it. SoÂ 5 runs off the over.
|11.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length ball, on middle. Taylor pulls it to square leg and rotates the strike.
|11.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, A full length delivery, on off. Taylor drives it straight to mid off.
|11.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, around off. Taylor moves across and defends it out.
|11.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Makes the pick up shot look so easy. A full length ball, on off. Taylor lifts it over mid on and the ball takes a couple of bounces into the ropes. Moves to 9.
|11.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball, outside off. Taylor leaves it alone for the keeper.
|10.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A short ball on middle. Taylor steps across and pulls it to fine leg for another single.
|10.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A length ball on off. Taylor pushes it to cover.
|10.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A short of a length ball outside off. Taylor ramps it over the slip cordon towards third man for a couple of runs.
|10.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Another fuller ball on middle. Chakabva tucks it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Fuller ball on middle. Taylor flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|0.0 : Done with Powerplay 1! Powerplay 2 begins. Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be allowed outside the 30-yard circle until the end of the 40th over.
|10.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on middle. Taylor blocks it out.
|9.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Full on middle, flicked to square leg for a single. Taylor is off the mark.
|9.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Beauty of a delivery! A good length ball angling across, outside off. Taylor is tempted to push this but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off. Taylor defends it under his eyes to point.
|9.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, A full ball on middle. Taylor defends it on the leg side.
|9.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Brendan Taylor, Tad fuller, slanting across, way outside off. Brendan TaylorÂ leaves it alone.
|9.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, On the pads, flicked to sqaure leg for a single.
|8.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up and on off, Taylor prods and defends it out.
|8.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated and on off. Taylor defends it out watchfully.
|8.4 : Brendan Taylor, the skipper, walks in at number 3.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, OUT! LBW! BangladeshÂ finally gets the breakthrough and guess who, it is their main man Shakib Al HasanÂ who gives the breakthrough. Al Hasan bowls a fuller ball on middle and leg. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ again goes for the paddle sweep but this time misses it completely. The ball sneaks through and hits him on the pads. BangladeshÂ appeal and the umpire instantly raises his finger.Â Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ goes back to the hut for 8 runs.
|8.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fuller ball on middle. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ sweeps it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Flatter ball on middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ comes down the track and works it to long on for a single.
|0.0 : Shakib Al HasanÂ comes into the attack. So spin from both end now. He replaces Taskin Ahmed.
|8.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up, fuller on middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ nudges it to mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Mahmudullah to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Appeal for LBW but turned down! A flatter, quicker ball on middle and leg. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ rocks back and looks to flick but misses it completely, gets hit on the pads. BangladeshÂ appeal but the umpire is not interested.Â
|7.5 : Mahmudullah to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Flatter ball on middle. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ clips it to sqaure leg.
|7.4 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Loopy ball on middle, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : Mahmudullah to Regis Chakabva, Short ball outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ slaps it off the back foot to covers.
|7.2 : Mahmudullah to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tossed up on middle. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ pushes it to long on for a single.
|7.1 : Mahmudullah to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : MahmudullahÂ comes into the attack to work his spin.
|Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A good length ball on off. Regis ChakabvaÂ blocks it out.
|6.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, TAP AND RUN! A full ball on middle. Pushed to mid off for a quick single.
|6.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, A short ball on middle. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ ducks under it.
|6.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Easy pickings! On a length, on the pads. Chakabva clips it wide of square leg. The fielder runs across,Â dives and saves a run for his team.
|6.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Another length ball on off. Chakabva blocks it on the off side.
|6.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, BEATEN! A good length ball just around off. Chakabva looks to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge to the keeper.
|5.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Drags his length back a bit, outside off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ punches it to point. 9 runs coming of the over.
|5.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, On a length, outside off. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ defends it to point.Â
|5.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, On the pads, on a length, clipped to square leg for a single.
|5.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Another beautiful shot from Chakabva! A fuller length ball, slanting across, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|5.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A full ball, way outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ shoulders arms to it.
|5.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! TIMING! Fullish length ball on middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ pushes it wide of mid-wicket. The fielderÂ gives it a chase but in vain and the ball races to the fence.
|4.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Outside off, left alone by Tadiwanashe Marumani.
|4.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, SIX! Off the top edge. Marumani gets off the mark with a maximum. A short ball, on off. Marumani looks to pull it away but the ball takes the outside edge and flies towards the third man region for a maximum.
|4.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A length ball, on off. Chakabva pushes it towards backward point for a single. He moves to 13.
|4.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, On a length, around off, coming back in. Chakbava looks to defend it and gets an inside edge onto the pads. Taskin AhmedÂ made a half-appeal for LBW but the umpire was unmoved.
|4.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, on off. Chakabva keeps it out solidly.
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, on off, Chakabva defends it to point.
|3.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Three dots on the trot! On a length, outside off. Marumani looks to defend it out but misses. Just 2 runs off the over. A great start for Mustafizur Rahman.
|3.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, This is brilliant stuff from Mustafizur Rahman. Serves it on a fullish length, around off. Marumani looks to push it out but misses. He hangs his bat out in defense, but the ball holds the line and beats the outside edge.
|3.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, BEATEN! What a beauty. On a length, outside off. The ball hold it's line after pitching. Marumani looks to defend it out, but misses. The ball goes straight into the keeper's mitts.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! A good length ball, outside off, swinging away. Marumani does not chase it. Umpire signals it as a wide.
|3.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, On a length, outside off, with a little bit of an away movement. Marumani lets it go through to the keeper.
|3.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Tadiwanashe Marumani, PLAYÂ AND A MISS! Good length ball, outside off. Marumani looks to push it away but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
|0.0 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes into the attack now. He replaces Mohammad Saifuddin.
|3.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, on the pads. Chakabva flicks it through sqaure leg for a single.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Outside off, left alone by Tadiwanashe Marumani.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Big appeal for caught behind but the umpire just shakes his head. There was some noise there. Serves a length delivery, outside off. Marumani looks to defend it out but misses. The ball beats the outside edge and into the keeper's mitts. Taskin AhmedÂ was on the verge of celebrationÂ but it was cut short by the upmire. The sound that came was because the bat hit the back pad, as shown in the replay.
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A touch fuller,Â on off. Chakabva pushes it to point and takes off for a single.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A full length ball, on off. Chakabva defends it back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A touch short, outside off. Chakabva again went after it looking for the connection. But this he just swings his bat hard and the ball goes through to the keeper. He was tempted by the width yet again.
|2.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, On a length, around off, moving away a bit. Regis ChakabvaÂ stands tall and looks to pull it away but misses.Â
|1.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, On a length, on middle. Chakabva tucks it to mid on and takes off for a single. He keeps the strike. 9 runs off the over.
|1.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A good length ball, on off. Chakabva defends it to cover off the outter half.
|1.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Nicely played. A length ball, outside off. Chakabva hangs back and pushes it through the cover region for a boundary.
|1.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Back of aÂ length ball, on off. Regis ChakabvaÂ stays back and defends it back to the bowler.
|1.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, A touch short, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to go after it but misses.
|1.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! Lovely wrist work by Chakabva. A full length ball, on the pads. Regis ChakabvaÂ stays back and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is going to be Mohammad Saifuddin.
|Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, ZimbabweÂ and Regis ChakabvaÂ are off the mark! A back of a length ball on middle. Chakabva tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A length ball on middle. Regis ChakabvaÂ blocks it out.
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Touch fuller, way outside off. Chakabva leaves it to the keeper.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Another good length ball, outside off, jags back in. Chakabva leaves it to the keeper.
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, A good length ball, outside off. Regis ChakabvaÂ shoulders arms to it.
|0.0 : The BangladeshÂ players have made their way out in the middle. Followed by Regis ChakabvaÂ and Tadiwanashe Marumani who come out to bat.Â Taskin AhmedÂ to start with the ball.
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Ahmed starts with a length ball, around off. Regis ChakabvaÂ pushes it to covers.
|0.0 : ZimbabweÂ (Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan TaylorÂ (C), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan BurlÂ (IN PLACE OF RICHARD NGARAVA), Donald TiripanoÂ (IN PLACE OFÂ TINASHE KAMUNHUKAMWE), Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.Â
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton DasÂ (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul HasanÂ (IN PLACE OF SHORIFUL ISLAM), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur RahmanÂ (IN PLACE OF MEHIDY HASAN).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and it lands in the favour of Bangladesh. They have decided to bowl first.
|Hello and warm welcome to our coverage of the third and final ODI game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The tourist side has already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead. They will look to continue their domination over the hosts and complete the whitewash. Currently, the tourists are seated on the second spot with 70 points in the World Cup Super League standings. While, Zimbabwe would look forward to end the series on a winning note and add some crucial points to the World Cup Super League table.