It is time for round 2 in the 3-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Bangladesh continued their dominance in the series from the one-off Test and then the first ODI where they defeated Zimbabwe by 155 runs. They certainly look the favourites to win this game as well and the series with a game to spare but Zimbabwe can surprise one and all as they are known to punch above their weight but then again, it won't be easy for them against an in-form line-up of Bangladesh.
|Zimbabwe have certainly missed Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, haven't they? In the one-off Test, Zimbabwe's middle order struggled and both Williams and Ervine were missed a lot. Even in the first ODI, Zimbabwe needed them as their experience could have come in handy but with them missing in action, a lot of pressure is built on Brendan Taylor. They have Sikandar Raza back as well but he did not get to play in the first ODI. It will be interesting to see if he makes an appearance in this game.Â
|Liton Das has made a serious impact as an opener for Bangladesh. He played the anchor role in the first ODI as Bangladesh had lost early wickets and they needed someone to stay out there and play till the end. Liton Das did just that as he started off slowly, got his first boundary very late and when it was time to attack, he did and scored a fine, fine century. He would look to continue doing the same in this series and his form is a good sign for the visitors.Â
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Zimbabwe. They have elected to bat first.Â
|Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.Â
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (C), Dion Myers, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (IN PLACE OF TIMYCEN MARUMA), Regis Chakabva (WK), Sikandar Raza (IN PLACE OF RYAN BURL), Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
|Afif Hossain is there for a chat. He says that they adapted to the conditions well. Adds that he was feeling comfortable and he was trying to rotate the strike. Goes onto say that he was disappointed to get out. Tells that they are feeling comfortable in this situation and they will look to continue the performance. Goes onto say that they want to stick to their plans.
|Pitch report - Athar Ali Khan is there for the pitch report. He says that the pitch is a new one and there are some cracks near the good length area. Tells that the pitch will play similar to the first game and the ball might do quite a bit in the first hour. Adds that there will be side movement and the batters will have to be careful.Â
|Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh skipper, says that it is a good toss to lose and he does not mind bowling. Adds that the pitch looks sticky. Tells that they need to have a plan. Adds that they are playing the same side.
|Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwe skipper says that they will bat first. Goes onto say that there is not much grass on the pitch and they can play with freedom. Adds that they started the innings well in the first game but they were poor after that. Tells that they need to improve. Informs that they have made 2 changes as Ryan BurlÂ and Timycen MarumaÂ are injured and Sikandar Raza and Tinashe KamunhukamweÂ come in.
|We are all set to begin the second ODI! The Bangladesh players stride out to the middle, followed by the openers of Zimbabwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Tadiwanashe Marumani. Taskin Ahmed will start with the ball.
|0.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, WIDE! Taskin starts with a loosener. He bowls it way outside the tramline. Kamhunukamwe lets it go. Wided.
|Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, EDGED BUT SAFE! Nice ball from Taskin Ahmed! Good length ball around off, Kamunhukamwe looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and past the slip cordon for one.
|0.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fullish ball on the pads, Marumani flicks it to fine leg to get off the mark with a single.
|0.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, .An appeal for LBW turned down! Good length ball on middle and leg, Kamunhukamwe looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Bangladesh appeal but th umpire says no. Probably going over the stumps.
|0.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Loose shot! Good length ball outside off, Kamunhukamwe looks to play the cut shot but fails to get any bat on it.
|0.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Another loose shot! This is not good batting. Length ball outside off, Kamunhukamwe looks to cut again but misses.
|0.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, OUT! CAUGHT AT POINT! This was coming as Kamunhukamwe had come out with an attacking mindset but that plan does not work and Zimbabwe lose an early wicket. Good length ball outside off, Kamunhukamwe slaps it but does not keep it down and it goes to Afif Hossain at point who does not make a mistake. Perfect start from Bangladesh.
|1.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length ball on middle, Marumani looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length ball on middle, Marumani works it to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Regis ChakabvaÂ walks out to bat. Mohammad SaifuddinÂ to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Length ball on off, Marumani defends it out to mid off.
|1.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Fullish ball on off, Marumani pushes it to the off side for one.1 run.
|1.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Fullish ball on the pads, Chakabva flicks it to deep square leg for one. He is off the mark.
|1.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tadiwanashe Marumani, LEG BYE! Good length ball on the pads, Marumani looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Saifuddin appeals for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to the leg side.
|2.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FOUR! Good shot! Marumani does not want to allow the bowler to settle down! Full outside off, Marumani lifts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|2.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length ball outside off, Marumani shoulders arms to it.
|2.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, On a length outside off, Marumani watches it carefully and then makes a leave to the keeper.
|2.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Taskin Ahmed! Good length ball around off, Marumani looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge and it goes to the keeper.
|2.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length ball outside off, left alone by Marumani.
|2.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! Taskin strays down the leg side, Tadiwanashe looks to flick but misses. Wide given.
|Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Good length ball on off, Marumani works it to mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Good length ball around off, Chakabva opens the face of the bat and then guides it towards third man. The fielder comes running across and makes a good stop. Two taken.
|3.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, On a length outside off, Chakabva lets it through to the keeper.
|3.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Fullish ball outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms to it.
|3.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, FOUR! This ball was asking to be punished! Short ball on middle, Chakabva pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
|3.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, Fullish ball outside off, Chakabva shoulders arms to it.
|3.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Regis Chakabva, EDGED AND FOUR! Fortunate for Regis Chakabva! Good length ball outside off, Chakabva looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes past the off stump and past the keeper, into the fence.
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Full toss outside off, Marumani pushes it to cover.
|4.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FOUR! Just eludes the fielder at mid off! Marumani is living dangerously here. Back of a length ball on off, Marumani throws the kitchen sink at it. It goes uppishly towards mid off. Mahmudullah dives but it goes over and into the long on fence.
|4.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, DROPPED! Mohammad Saifuddin puts one down here. Full ball outside off, Marumani slashes at it. It goes off the outside edge to third man. Saifuddin runs across, slides but fails to hold on. Two taken.
|4.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! Too high! Bouncer around middle, Marumani ducks under it.
|Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Another one which goes uppish but safe! Good length ball on off, Marumani looks to work it to the leg side but it goes uppishly but wide of the bowler. A single taken.
|4.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Good length ball on the pads, Chakabva looks to flick but it goes off the inner half to the left of the keeper. Das dives and makes a half stop. A single taken.
|4.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Short ball around middle, Marumani ducks under it.
|Mehidy Hasan is into the attack.
|5.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Tossed up on middle, Chakabva nudges it to mid on.
|5.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Flighted on the pads, Chakabva works it to the deep on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|5.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Flatter on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Shortish on middle, Chakabva works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Tadiwanashe Marumani, OUT! TIMBER! Poor, poor shot from Marumani and Mehidy Hasan strikes. Marumani was let off in the last over but he does not make use of the opportunity. Tossed up on middle, Marumani looks to swing it away but misses and the ball uproots the off stump.
|Brendan Taylor is the next man in.
|5.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Full on off, TaylorÂ defends it to cover.
|6.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Slightly shorter in length and around off, Chakabva looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg.
|6.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Not the right shot! This is just outside off, too short to cut. Chakabva slashes at it, it hits the glove and goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|6.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Angled into the pads, Chakabva works it down to fine leg and takes one.
|6.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A good short one! It rises on the batter. Taylor, hops and defends it onto the ground.
|6.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Another short one, this one does not bounce as high as the last one, blocked onto the ground.
|6.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A huge, huge appeal but turned down! Probably a little too high! Really good from Taskin! After two short balls, he goes slightly fuller, this one tails back in late. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Taylor was rooted to his crease there, probably expecting another short one. There was actually an inside edge. Replays confirm there was no inside edge, there were two sounds but not sure of what.
|Shoriful Islam is on.
|7.1 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, On the off pole, defended nicely.
|7.2 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, Angled into the pads, Chakabva works it down to fine leg for one.
|7.3 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Taylor is off the mark! On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|7.4 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, Another single! On the body, this is clipped towards fine leg for one more run.
|7.5 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length and on off, Taylor pushes it to covers.
|7.6 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, A short one and on middle, Taylor stands tall and defends it onto the ground,. A tidy start by Islam.
|8.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Angled into the middle pole, Chakabva works it towards mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, Outside off, left alone.
|8.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Regis Chakabva, In the air... safe! A short one and on middle, it gets big on the batter. Chakabva looks to pull but it goes off the top edge, it lands safe in the mid-wicket region for one.
|8.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, Another one on a length and around off, Taylor pushes it to covers.
|8.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Brendan Taylor, A lucky escape for Taylor! That was very fortunate. Back of a length ball and on middle, Taylor looks to defend but he slips in the process. The boot comes off but it lands just ahead of the stumps.
|Shakib Al Hasan is into the attack.
|9.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Shorter and on off, Regis pushes it down to long off for one.
|9.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, On the stumps, blocked.
|9.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, A single as Taylor skips out and works it through square leg for one.
|9.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Angled into the pasd, Regis nudges it throughs square leg for one.
|9.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! That is really nicely played! A little too full, Taylor lofts it over the bowler's head and bags a boundary. Welcome boundary and the first for Taylor.
|9.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, A single to end Powerplay 1 and it is a decent one for the hosts! They are 46 for 2 after it. On middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|End of Powerplay 1! Now, 4 fielders can be stationed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Shoriful Islam has a change of ends.
|10.1 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Put away! Fifty up for Taylor! Full and outside off, Taylor drives it through cover and it races away to the fence.
|10.2 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, SIX! Over the fence! That is a brilliant shot! On middle, Taylor whips it, it goes over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 10 from the first two balls, pressure on the bowler now.
|10.3 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Outside off, left alone.
|10.4 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|10.5 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Now works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|10.6 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, A short one and it angled from the off pole, left alone.
|11.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated on middle, Taylor pushes it back to the bowler.
|11.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Loopy ball on the pads, Taylor clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|11.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, Floated on off, Chakabva drives it to long off for a single.
|11.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Flighted on off, Taylor blocks it to point.
|11.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up on off, Taylor chips it over extra cover for a couple.
|11.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled by Shakib Al Hasan! Floated outside off, Taylor looks to defend but the ball beats the outside edge. Liton Das appeals for a caught behind but the umpire is not interested.
|12.1 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, Good length ball on the pads, Chakabva works it to deep square leg for one.
|12.2 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Full on off, Taylor pushes it to cover off the front foot.
|12.3 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Short ball outside off, Taylor looks to play the upper cut but misses.
|12.4 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Good length ball on off, Taylor defends it to mid off.
|12.5 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Shortish on the pads, Taylor clips it to deep square leg for one.
|12.6 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, Length ball on off, Chakabva defends it to point.
|13.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Flatter on the pads, Taylor works it to short fine leg.
|13.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up outside off, Taylor drives it to deep cover for a single.
|13.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, On middle, worked to long on for one.
|13.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated on middle, Taylor nudges it to mid-wicket.
|13.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated on the pads, Taylor looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes off the pads to the leg side.
|13.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Full on middle, BT defends it to mid on.
|14.1 : Shoriful Islam to Regis Chakabva, A good length ball, on off. Chakabva taps it to third man for a single.
|14.2 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, around off. Taylor defends it on the off side.
|14.3 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Well played! A back of a length ball, angling on middle. Taylor swivels across and pulls itÂ towards fine leg fence for a boundary.
|14.4 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, A length ball, on off. Kept out watchfully.
|14.5 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Good shot! A good length ball, outside off. Taylor whacks it not quite off the middle but well enough for the ball to race away to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|14.6 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, A good length ball, slanting across, outside off. Taylor shoulders arms to it.Â
|15.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, FOUR BYES! Misses everyone! Angles it on a fuller length, around leg. Chakabva looks to push but misses it. The keeper fails to collect it and the ball races away to the fence.
|15.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
|15.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Tossed up on middle. Taylor flicks it to square leg for a single.
|15.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Regis Chakabva, OUT! TIMBER! Shakib Al HasanÂ strikes and he gets his first wicket of the game! A tossed up ball, around leg, spins away from Chakabva. Regis ChakabvaÂ looks to push it but fails to connect any bat on it. The ball rolls through and hits the stumps. ZimbabweÂ are now 3 down andÂ in a spot of bother.
|Dion Myers is the next man in.
|15.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter ball on middle. Myers punches off the back foot to long on for a single. Dion MyersÂ is underway.
|15.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Floated ball around off. Taylor defends it out.
|Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is back into the attack.
|16.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, A good length ball, on middle. Myers pushes it back to the bowler.Â Saifuddin fallsÂ on his follow-through.
|16.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, A length ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|0.0 : Drinks! Zimbabwe were looking good but the wicket of Regis Chakabvas has pegged them back now. Brendan Taylor though is looking very good but he now will need support from the rest of the batsmen to take Zimbabwe to a good score. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to continue picking up wickets. They have bowled really well so far and now would look to restrict Zimbabwe.
|16.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, A good length ball, on middle. Myers dabs it to third man for one.
|16.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, A short of a length ball on middle. Taylor blocks it on the leg side.
|16.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, Full ball around off. Taylor works it down to long on for a single.
|16.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, A good length ball on middle. Myers blocks it out on the deck.
|17.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor,Â Flatter ball angling on middle and leg. Taylor prods forward to defend but misses it, gets hit on the pads. Shakib Al HasanÂ appeals but the umpire is not interested. Probably drifting down the leg side.
|17.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Loopy ball on middle. Taylor works it down to long on for a single.
|17.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Full on middle. Pushed to mid on.
|17.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Another full ball on middle. Myers pushes it to long on for another single.
|17.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Brendan Taylor, A loopy ball outside off. Taylor pushes it to the off side forÂ a single.
|17.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, On middle. Solidly blocked out by Myers.
|18.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, A good length ball on off. Taylor defends it out.
|18.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, On a length, on off. Taylor blocks it out on the off side.
|18.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, TAP AND RUN! A full ball on middle. Taylor pushes it wide of mid-wicket. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|18.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, LEG BYE! Appeal for LBW but turned down! A length ball, angling down. Myers looks to flick but misses gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls over and they take a leg bye. Was clearly missing the leg stump.
|18.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, Full ball on off. Taylor pushes it to covers.
|18.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Brendan Taylor, Another full ball on off. Taylor blocks it out on the off side.
|19.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Length ball way outside off. Myers lets it through to the keeper.
|19.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Another length ball way outside off. Shouldered arms to it.
|19.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Touch fuller on off. Myers defends it to the off side.
|19.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Drags his length back a bit, outside off. Myers punches it to the point fielder.
|19.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, A short ball, around off. Myers sways away from it.
|19.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, JustÂ a single of this over then! A length ball around off. Myers punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|20.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Good length and on off, Myers keeps it out.
|20.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Another one on a length and around off, blocked.
|20.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, FOUR! Finds the gap beautifully! Welcome boundary! On a length and around off, this is driven nicely through covers. It races away to the fence.
|20.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|20.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Back of a length and on off, Myers keeps it out nicely.
|20.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Angled into the pads, Myers nudges it through square leg and a run is taken again.
|21.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Two more! Fuller and on off, Myers strokes it nicely through covers. It does not go all the way as it is the longer part of the ground. Two taken.
|21.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Short but outside off, left alone.
|21.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Another one on the shorter side, Myers leaves it alone again.
|21.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Slashes and misses! This one zips through! Short and outside off, Myers looks to cut but is beaten for pace.
|21.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Another short one and on middle, Myers evades it.
|21.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Angled into the pads, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
|Shoriful Islam is back on.
|22.1 : Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to the man at covers.
|22.2 : Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, Back of a length and angling into the middle pole, Myers looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early, a soft leading edge back to the bowler.
|22.3 : Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, Takes one now as this is nudged on the leg side for a single.
|22.4 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Nicely guided and the 100 is up for Zimbabwe! Shorter and outside off, it is played past point for two.
|22.5 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, Just the one! On the pads, this is worked towards backward square leg for one.
|22.6 : Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, WIDE! Short but down the leg side. Wided.
|Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, Another one on a length and around off, Myers plays it to the man at point.
|Mehidy Hasan is back on. 1-0-3-1 are his figures so far.
|23.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Brendan Taylor, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|23.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, On the pads, this is flicked but to square leg.
|23.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Slightly shorter this time, Myers pushes it to long on and takes one.
|23.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Doing it in singles at the moment! On the pads, it is nudged towards square leg.
|23.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Shorter and on middle, Myers pushes it to the left of mid-wicket, he dives to make a half stop but the single is taken.
|23.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Brendan Taylor, Shorter in length and on middle, Taylor pushes it down to mid on for one more. So five singles from the over then.
|24.1 : Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Just over! That has been forced and hence, it was not right off the middle. It is a length ball around off, Taylor stands tall and lofts it towards mid on. The fielder stands and then looks to leap but it goes over.
|24.2 : Is Brendan Taylor hit-wicket? It seems that Taylor hit the stumps with the bat and the replays show that he has.Â
|Shoriful Islam to Brendan Taylor, OUT! HE HAS KNOCKED THE BAILS OFF! That is quite careless more than unfortunate by Taylor! He can't believe it. He was playing so well and walks back in one of the wierdest ways. A short one and on middle, TaylorÂ lets it go to the keeper. It seems like it is a dot ball but all of a sudden there is an appeal as the bails have been knocked off the grid. It is taken upstairs and replays show that he did knock it off. He was shadow practicing the pull shot af
|Wesley Madhevere is the next man in.
|24.3 : Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, defended.
|24.4 : Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, Another one on the stumps, it is kept out nicely.
|24.5 : Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, Wesley is off the mark as this is pushed to mid on for one.
|24.6 : Shoriful Islam to Dion Myers, A full ball, on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
|25.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Floated on middle, Myers defends it out.
|25.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle, Myers punches it down to long on for one.
|25.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Quicker ball on middle, Wesley plays it back to the bowler.
|25.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Tossed up on middle, Madhevere uses his feet and then pushes it back to the bowler.
|25.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, nudged to the leg side for one.
|25.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Quicker ball on off, Myers defends it out onto the pitch.
|26.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Full outside off, Madhevere drives it to deep cover for a single.
|0.0 : Taskin AhmedÂ is back into the attack. His figures till now read 7-0-23-1.
|26.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, BEATEN! Excellent delivery fromÂ Taskin Ahmed! Good length ball around off, Myers looks to defend but gets cut in half as the ball goes in between the bat and the pads.
|26.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, On off, pushed to point.
|26.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, Good length ball on middle, Dion works it to deep square leg for a single.
|26.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Good length ball outside off, Madhevere looks to punch it off the back foot but misses.
|26.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Good length ball on off, Madhevere looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Taskin appeals but the umpire is not interested.
|27.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle, Myers works it to square leg.
|27.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle, punched down to long on for one.
|27.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Full on middle, Madhevere uses his feet and plays it to mid-wicket.
|27.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Well fielded! Tossed up on the pads, Madhevere flicks it to the fine leg region. The fielder comes charging across, dives and saves a run for his side.
|27.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Flighted ball on middle, MyersÂ paddles it to fine leg for three more.
|27.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, On off, driven to long off for a single.
|28.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Full on middle, Madhevere defends it back to the bowler.
|28.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Good length ball outside off, punched to cover off the back foot.
|0.0 : Mohammad SaifuddinÂ is back into the attack. His figures 5-0-20-0.
|28.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Fullish ball on middle, Madhevere works it to mid-wicket.
|28.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Good length ball on off, Wesley pushes it to mid off for one.
|28.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, Full on middle, Myers drives it to mid on and takes a run.
|28.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Full on middle, WM pushes it back to the bowler.
|29.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle, Myers works it to deep square leg for one.
|29.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on middle, Madhevere plays it back to the bowler and Mehidy Hasan seems to have hurt himself.
|29.3 : Mosaddek Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter ball outside off, Madhevere cuts it to point.
|29.4 : Mosaddek Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Shortish and outside off, Madhevere looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge to short third man where it falls short. A run taken.
|29.5 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, On middle, played back to the bowler.
|29.6 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Flighted on middle, Myers works it to deep square leg for one.
|29.2 : Mehidy HasanÂ has hurt himself as he collects the ball. The physios are out and he has been taken back to the hut. He was bleeding and it is also his bowling arm. Not good, his hand was jammed between the ball and the bat of the non-striker. Mosaddek HossainÂ will continue the over.
|29.6 : Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack.
|30.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Angles in on a full length, on middle, stays a bit low as well. Myers tucks it to square leg for a single.
|30.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ defends it on the leg side.
|30.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Welcome boundary for Zimbabwe! Angles another one on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ paddle sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|30.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter outside off. Blocked out.
|30.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, BYE! How has that missedÂ the stumps? A fuller ball, just around off. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to defend in the line but misses it completely. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. The keeper fails to collect and a bye is taken.
|30.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Tossed up outside off. Myers drives it through covers for a brace.
|31.1 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Short ball on middle. Punched back to the bowler.
|31.2 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Bowls a fuller ball outside off. Myers cuts it past point for a couple of runs.
|31.3 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, On middle. Myers flicks it to square leg for one.
|31.4 : Mosaddek Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Darted on the pads. Flicked on the leg side for another single.
|31.5 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle. Pushed back to the bowler.
|31.6 : Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Single to end the over as this is nudgedÂ on the leg side.
|DRINKS! Bangladesh probably just ahead at the moment! However, this partnership is going along decently butÂ can they keep going is the question! This has been the issue for Zimbabwe here, they have got starts but have not gone onto convert it into something significant. Can they do it here or will the visitors continue to dominate?
|32.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Around off, pushed to point for a quick single.
|32.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, A loopy ball on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ punches it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|32.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, Flatter on middle. Blocked out solidly.
|32.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, BEATEN! A flatter ball outside off. Myers looks to cut but misses.
|32.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Dion Myers, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and guess who, it isÂ Shakib Al HasanÂ who strikesÂ again. A short ball on middle. Myers rocks back and looked to heave it over mid-wicket but hits it with the upper half of his blade towards deep mid-wicket where MahmudullahÂ settles under it and takes a simple catch.
|Sikandar Raza is the next man in.
|32.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Full and outside off. Wesley steps out and pushes it to covers for a single.
|33.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Placement! A full ball around off. Wesley MadhevereÂ leans into his drive and creams it through covers for a boundary. Lovely strike.
|33.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Around off, pushed to covers.
|33.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, TAP AND RUN! Another full ball on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ pushes it to the left of mid on and scampers through for a single.
|33.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, SWING AND A MISS!Â A good length ball outside off. Raza looks to cut but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|33.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A short of a length ball outside off. Raza sways away from it.
|33.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Sikandar Raza, A length ball on off. Raza hops and taps it to cover. The fielder does well to stop it.
|34.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Full on middle. Wesley MadhevereÂ pushes it to long onÂ for one.
|34.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up on off. Raza pushes it to mid off.
|34.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Flatter ball on middle. Raza defends it out.
|34.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Another flatter ball on middle. Raza defends it off the front foot.
|34.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Around off, Raza pushes it to sweeper cover for a single. Sikandar RazaÂ is off the mark.
|34.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|35.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Pulled away! Short ball on middle, Madhevere pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|35.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! Cracking shot from Madhevere! Good length ball outside off, Madhevere drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|35.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Full on middle and leg, Madhevere looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
|35.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Outside off, punched to cover.
|35.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Low full toss on off, Wesley pushes it to mid off.
|35.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Short ball outside off, Madhevere sways away from it.
|Mehidy HasanÂ is back into the attack. Good to see Hasan back after hurting himself on the hand.Â
|36.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Flatter on off, Raza works it down to long on for one.
|36.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on middle, Wesley nudges it to mid-wicket.
|36.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, On middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
|36.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Full on off, Raza pushes it to point.
|36.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Flatter on the pads, SR tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|36.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Floated on middle, Madhevere flicks it to the leg side.
|Afif HossainÂ is into the attack.
|37.1 : Afif Hossain to Sikandar Raza, Flatter ball outside off, Raza punches it to deep cover for one.
|37.2 : Afif Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Loopy ball on off, Madhevere dances down the track and then drives it through mid off for a couple of runs.
|37.3 : Afif Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, On off, pushed to the off side.
|37.4 : Afif Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, SIX! What a shot is that! Floated on off, Madhevere dances down the track and then lifts it over long off for a maximum.
|37.5 : Afif Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Flighted on middle, Madhevere works it to square leg for a single.
|37.6 : Afif Hossain to Sikandar Raza, Flatter on off, cut to point for one.
|Shoriful IslamÂ is back into the attack.Â
|38.1 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Full on middle, Raza pushes it to mid off.
|38.2 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball outside off, Raza guides it to short third man.
|38.3 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Short ball outside off, Raza looks to pull but misses.
|38.4 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball on off, Raza taps it to point for one.
|38.5 : Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, Full on off, Madhevere defends it to point for a single.
|38.6 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Good length ball outside off, Raza slashes it towards backward point for a couple of runs.
|39.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on the pads, Madhevere works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Mehidy HasanÂ is back into the attack.
|39.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, WIDE! Down the leg side, left alone by Raza. Wided.
|Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, On middle, tucked to square leg.
|39.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Shorter on middle, Raza nudges it down to long on for a single.
|39.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Floated on middle, WM flicks it to mid-wicket.
|39.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on middle, Raza punches it to long on for one.
|39.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, On off, kept out.
|40.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Works this now with the angle towards mid-wicket for one.
|40.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Tossed up on off, Raza plays it late and to short third man.
|0.0 : Time for Powerplay 3. Now, 5 fielders can be stationed outside the ring till the end of the innings. Also, Shakib Al HasanÂ is back into the attack.
|40.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, On middle, defended nicely.
|40.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Angled into the pads, Raza works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|40.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Shorter and on middle, this is whipped down to longÂ on for another single.
|40.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, A tidy over to begin Powerplay 3 then! On off, this is pushed to covers.
|41.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Makes room and this is bowled full and around middle, this is lifted over covers for a welcome boundary! Fifty for Madhevere. A really good innings so far. Walked out when his side was in a spot of bother but has played really well so far. Would want to make this count now.
|41.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, He has probably decided to step on the gas but needs to be careful, still quite some overs to go. He lofts it again over covers, this time long off runs to his left and keeps it down to one.
|41.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Raza takes one now as he pushes this one through covers.
|41.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Looks to be audacious! Tries to play the reverse sweep but it hits the pad and goes on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|41.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Shorter and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one. Raza happy to play sensible cricket.
|41.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Another single to end a good over for the host! On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one.
|42.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, A wild hack! Probably not a good idea against Shakib who is bowling his last over. Looks to play the slog sweep, Shakib bowls it slow and outside off. It goes off the inner half towards long on for one.
|42.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, Drop and run! On off, Raza pushes it towards cover for one.
|42.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|42.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, WIDE! Shakib probably felt the batter is going to step out so fires it well wide outside off. Wesley stays in his crease and lets it go. 200 up for Zimbabwe.
|42.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Sikandar Raza, A single! On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|42.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, He had to get bat on that one. On middle, Madhevere looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|42.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, A dot to end Shakib's spell! 10-0-42-2 for him. On middle, this is pushed to covers with the turn.
|43.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, NIcely hit but for one! Short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|43.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, A short one, it is smacked towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
|43.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, Another single! Bowls short again, wants the batter to hit to the longer sides of the ground, it is cut through point for one.
|43.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, Goes wide this time and it is bowled outside off, WM cuts it through point for one.
|43.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, WIDE! Short but very short. It goes above the head of the batter. Wided.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, Another single, this time it is fuller and on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|43.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Wesley Madhevere, A dot to end! Full and on middle, Madhevere looks to hit it through covers but finds the fielder there.
|44.1 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, On middle, Raza plays it back to the bowler. One more dot.
|44.2 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Another single! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|44.3 : Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! TAKEN! That is a superb catch from Tamim! Important one too as it was of the well-set Wesley Madhevere. He was really looking to go after the bowlers in the last few overs and hardly timed any of the shots he tried to hit hard. Fails to do so yet again and now is walking back. Length and outside off, there is a little extra bounce. Madhevere looks to go over long off but there is no timing on that one. Tamim runs in quickly, dives forward and takes
|Who will come out to bat now? Luke Jongwe it is.
|44.4 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Raza probably misses out there! This is full and outside off, it is hit hard but to covers. A little to his left or right would have been a boundary.
|44.5 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, The idea was right but it did not come off. Outside off, Raza looks to guide it past short third man but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. He is beaten.
|44.6 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, Keeps strike now as he pushes this one down to long off for one. End of a terrific over by Islam.
|45.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, A slower full ball on middle. Raza dabs it to backward point for a single.
|45.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Luke Jongwe, Beautiful delivery! Yorker on middle. Jongwe jams it out to covers for a single.
|45.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, A short ball on middle. Raza hops and pulls it in front of square leg for one.
|45.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Luke Jongwe, A length ball outside off. Raza pushes it in between short third man and backward point. A slight fumble in the deep and the batters take a couple.
|45.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Luke Jongwe, FOUR! Well played! A short of a length ball, outside off. Jongwe stands tall, opens the face of his blade and slices it past point for four.
|45.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Luke Jongwe, Full ball on off. Pushed to covers for a single. 10 runs coming of this over.
|46.1 : Shoriful Islam to Luke Jongwe, A back of a length ball, slower and outside off. Luke JongweÂ pulls it but fails to connect any bat on it.
|46.2 : Shoriful Islam to Luke Jongwe, A pacy short ball on middle. Luke JongweÂ gets low to pull it but again fails to connect it.
|46.3 : Shoriful Islam to Luke Jongwe, OUT!Â CAUGHT! Another terrific catch in the deep by a BangladeshÂ player. Islam changes his length this time and goes for a full toss, around knee. Jongwe heaves it, does not time it well. Hits it towards deep mid-wicket where Mosaddek HossainÂ charges forward and takes itÂ brilliantly. BangladeshÂ are now 7 down.
|Blessing Muzarabani is the next man in.
|46.4 : Shoriful Islam to Sikandar Raza, A good length ball, on off. Raza pushes it to covers for a single.
|46.5 : Shoriful Islam to Blessing Muzarabani, A back of a length ball, on middle. Blessing MuzarabaniÂ mistimes his pull back on the pitch.
|46.6 : Shoriful Islam to Blessing Muzarabani, OUT! CAUGHT byÂ Liton Das! Another one bites the dust and Shoriful IslamÂ gets his fourth wicket. A pacy short ball on middle. Blessing MuzarabaniÂ goes for the pull but manages a top edge, high in the air and towards Liton Das who takes it easily. Can Bangladesh reach 250?
|Tendai Chatara comes out to bat.
|47.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, Yorker on middle. Raza digs it out in time. More pressure on his shoulders now.
|47.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Innovative! A short ball, slower and on middle. Raza swivels across and paddlesÂ it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|47.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, Around off, on a length. Kept out.
|47.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off. Raza drives it through covers for a boundary.
|47.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Sikandar Raza, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sikandar RazaÂ departs and also the hopes of ZimbabweÂ of reaching a score around 250 with him. Shortish ball outside off, Raza looks to cut but gets an inside edge back to Liton Das who takes it.
|Richard Ngarava is the last man in.
|47.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Richard Ngarava, Yorker on middle. Richard NgaravaÂ digs it out.
|48.1 : Shoriful Islam to Tendai Chatara, Around off, Tendai ChataraÂ blocks it out.
|48.2 : Shoriful Islam to Tendai Chatara, On the pads, flicked to square leg for a single. There was another single available but Ngarava denies it.
|48.3 : Shoriful Islam to Richard Ngarava, A short ball on middle. Ngarava pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|48.4 : Shoriful Islam to Tendai Chatara, A length ball outside off. Chatara steers it to third man for a single.
|48.5 : Shoriful Islam to Richard Ngarava, A pacy bouncer from Islam and Ngarava misses his pull completely.
|48.6 : Shoriful Islam to Richard Ngarava, Now a slower ball, on a fuller length, outside off. Ngarava gets deceived as he looks to heave it. Can ZimbabweÂ finish on a high?
|49.1 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tendai Chatara, Outside off, on a length. Chatara pushes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|49.2 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Richard Ngarava, FOUR! EDGY RUNS! A full ball on middle. Ngarava looks to go big but manages an inside edge towards fine leg for a boundary.
|49.3 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Richard Ngarava, Short of a length ball on middle. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|49.4 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tendai Chatara, Dot ball! Fuller ball way outside off. Chatara swings and misses.
|49.5 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Tendai Chatara, Fuller ball outside off. Chatara manages toe end on the off side for a single.Â
|49.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin to Richard Ngarava, So, just a single of the last ball! A full ball outside off. Ngarava pushes it to deep cover for a single. ZIMBABWE END AT 240 FOR 9.
|So Zimbabwe have crawled their way to 240! Enough? Maybe not! One feels they are around 20 or 30 short of what they would have loved to be. Wickets at regular intervals was their problems, quite a few of them got off to starts but none of them went onto make most of it. All 4 of their middle order batters got past the 20-run mark but just one of them went past 50. Actually, Taylor's wicket was the change in momentum. When he was batting Zimbabwe were all set to score something above 250, he too
|Bangladesh will be pleased with their effort. All their frontline bowlers had a wicket at least to their name. Shoriful IslamÂ though was the pick. He was good at the start and excellent at the end. Shakib Al HasanÂ too bowled with control. Mohammad SaifuddinÂ was towards the expensive side but the others covered up for him.
|The target isÂ not a big one and the wicket also seems a decent one to bat on. There is something in it for the bowlers but still there should be value for good strokes. If Bangladesh bat sensibly, they can easily win the series with a game to go. Zimbabwe bowlers will have to step up, they need early wickets. Will theyÂ get it? We will find out as the chase begins in a while.