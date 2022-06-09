|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . 0wd 0wd 4 1 1
|Last bat : Innocent Kaialbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman16(40b2x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:33/3 (12.4 Ovs)
|13.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Sikandar Raza, No run.
|13.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Sikandar Raza, FOUR! On a length and outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ drives it through extra covers for a boundary.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Sikandar Raza, WIDE! Gets his radar off. Full delivery angling down the leg side for a wide.
|13.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Sikandar Raza, Good length delivery on off stump. Extra bounce off the pitch and well negotiated by the batsman as he fends it down.
|12.6 : Change. Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ into the attack now.
|13.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Dion Myers, Good length delivery on middle angling into the pads. Clipped square of fine leg for a single.
|12.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Sikandar Raza, Much fuller and on leg, Sikandar RazaÂ sweeps it to fine leg for a brace.
|12.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Sikandar Raza,Â Much flatter and on a length, Sikandar RazaÂ defends it solidly.
|12.4 : Sikandar RazaÂ comes in at number 5.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Innocent Kaia, OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust for Zimbabwe.Â Tossed up on middle with a hint of turn, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to defend it but hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Innocent KaiaÂ has a chat with his partner at the other end and opts for the review.Â The UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows three reds and ZimbabweÂ lose their third wicket.
|12.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Innocent Kaia, On middle, defended out.
|12.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Innocent Kaia, Outside off, this is guided towards backward point.
|12.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Innocent Kaia, Tossed up on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks it towards Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|11.6 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, Touch fuller and wide outside leg, Dion MyersÂ leaves it alone.
|11.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, On a good length and on middle, Dion MyersÂ flicks it to square leg.
|11.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, On a length and outside off, Dion MyersÂ leaves it alone.
|11.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ cuts it to point and rotates the strike.
|11.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, FOUR LEG BYES! Outside leg and on length, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to flick it but the ball hits his thigh and races towards fine leg for a boundary.
|11.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Much fuller on off angling into the batter, Innocent KaiaÂ defends it out solidly.
|10.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dion Myers, Good over from Fazalhaq Farooqi. Just one of the over. This is outside off, Dion MyersÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|10.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, On middle, blocked out.
|10.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dion Myers, Outside off, Dion MyersÂ looks to drive it but misses.
|10.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Length ball on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to flick it but gets a bottom edge. The ball races towards square leg for one.
|10.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, NOT OUT! The review helps Kaia to get out of trouble here. Much full and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to defend it but the ball hits his pads and rolls towards the slips. The onfield decision is out. Kaia takes the review and the UltraEdge confirmes that the bat is involved.
|0.0 : End of Powerplay 1! Now, 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle until the end of the 40th over.
|10.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, On a length and on middle, this is blocked out solidly.
|9.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Good length, outside off. Kaia gets it through backward point off the outside edge.
|9.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, A length ball, angled in of off. Kaia shuffles across and defends it to mid on.
|9.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, Length ball, on off. Myers pushes it to cover and scampers across for a quick single.
|9.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, A length ball, on the pads. Myers tucks it to the leg side.
|9.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, This one stays a little low! Ahmad serves it on a length, outside off. Dion MyersÂ leaves it alone. Although the ball takes an extra bounce before reaching the keeper.
|9.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Dion Myers, Touch short, wide outside off, shaping away. Dion MyersÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|8.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, On a length, on off, defended out.
|8.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Full length, on off. Kaia gets it to point off the outer half.
|8.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dion Myers, Length ball, on the pads, Myers tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|8.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dion Myers, A length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. Dion MyersÂ tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Dion Myers, WIDE! A friendly start of Myers. This way outside off, in fact it is outisde the tramline and the umpire signals a wide.
|8.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, EDGED BUT SAFE! It is a length ball, around off, shaping away a touch. Innocent KaiaÂ only manages to get a thick outside edge. Mohammad NabiÂ at second slip makes a full-stretched dive to his right but is only able to get a hand on it. It was a tough chance nonetheless. They take a single.
|0.0 : Dion MyersÂ is the new man in.
|8.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A full-length ball, outside off, angling away from the right-hander. Innocent KaiaÂ leaves it alone.
|7.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Craig Ervine, OUT! CAUGHT! A huge blow for Zimbabwe as Craig ErvineÂ walks back on a 7-ball duck. Finally, Fareed AhmadÂ gets himself into the wicket's column. This is a full delivery, outside off. This one holds in the deck. Craig ErvineÂ tries to go for the drive but does it aerially towards cover. Rashid KhanÂ gets low to his right and takes a sharp catch.Â
|7.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Craig Ervine, Length ball, on the fourth stump. Ervine hangs back to block it out to safety.
|7.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Craig Ervine, On off, blocked out solidly.
|7.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Craig Ervine, Well left! Good length, wide of off. Craig ErvineÂ reads it nice and quick to leave it alone.
|7.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Craig Ervine, Ahmad serves it on a length, on off. Ervine blocks it out with the full face of the blade.
|7.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Length ball, on the pads. Kaia stays back and flicks it to square leg for a quick single.
|6.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Craig Ervine, On a length, around off. Ervine defends it out watchfully.
|6.4 : Craig ErvineÂ is the new man in.
|6.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Craig Ervine, On a length, outside off. This one shapes in late but it is a good leave by Craig Ervine.
|6.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, OUT! TIMBER! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ draws the first blood here. He has been asking the right questions and surely needed a reward. Wesley Madhevere's misery comes to an end. He was struggling to find his feet in the middle. In fact, he hardly used his feet in this match. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ serves an inswinger, on length, around middle and leg. Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to heave it away. The ball takes the inside edge and uproots the off stump. Delight for Afgha
|6.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, LEG BYE! A length ball, around middle and leg. Kaia tries to flick it away but misses. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. The batters sneak a leg bye.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, WIDE! Full length, angled down leg. Kaia tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
|6.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, This is fuller, around off, but shapes away off the deck. Kaia leaves it alone.
|6.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length, angled across the right-hander. Kaia shuffles and tries to punch it away but misses.
|5.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, FOUR! This is overpitched and Wesley MadhevereÂ makes the most of it. Full, wide outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ gets on his front foot and drives it through the gap at cover-point for a fine boundary.Â
|5.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Make it five dots! This is quality fast bowling. This one is much closer to the body, but it is seaming away and fails to catch the outside edge. Wesley MadhevereÂ is unable to free his arms against the left arm pacers.Â
|5.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Four dots in a row! A length ball, outside off, angling away. This one extracts some extra bounce off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to go for the drive but gets beaten.
|5.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Fuller, wide outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ reaches out and strokes it to cover.
|5.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Poor shot decision! On a length, outside off, shaping away. Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to go for the booming drive but gets beaten comprehensively.
|5.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Fareed AhmadÂ continues to ask the right questions! Good-length delivery, that lands on off and shapes away from the right-hander off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to be defensive but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|4.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! A boundary of the last delivery to spoil the over. It is full, on middle and leg. Kaia stays back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a stunning boundary.Â
|4.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Good length, outside off. Kaia swings hard at it but misses.Â
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Outside off, left alone by Kaia.
|4.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Length on off, defended out to point.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, WIDE! A little too and full and wide outside off. Kaia lets it be. Wided.
|4.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Much closer this time but Kaia does enough to not get any blade on the ball. On a length, pitches around off, but leaves the batsmen with the away movement. It zips past the outside edge.
|4.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, BEATEN! Length ball, angled across the right-hander. Innocent KaiaÂ tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Full length, around off. Innocent KaiaÂ drives it to cover for a single.
|3.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Good length, on the bodyline. Kaia uses the depth of the crease and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length, on off. Kaia hangs back and taps it to the off side.
|3.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Outside off, Kaia leaves it alone yet again.
|3.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Good length, wide outside off. Kaia shoulders his arms at it.
|3.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Innocent Kaia, Length ball, in the channel. Kaia leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, NOT OUT! Wesley MadhevereÂ survives with the help of the review. Nonetheless, it was a great effort by Fazalhaq Farooqi. It is a length ball, around off. This one nips back in off the deck. Wesley MadhevereÂ tries to block it out on his front foot but gets pinged on his pads. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Although the UltraEdge confirms there is a spike as the ball passes the blade.
|2.5 : Review! Wesley MadhevereÂ takes the review for lbw. The onfield decision is OUT.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ asking the right questions here. Another one leaving the batsman. Wesley MadhevereÂ covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, Another outswinger by Fazalhaq Farooqi, but this time it is not close to Wesley MadhevereÂ to bother him.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, BEAUTY! An outswinger this time, in the channel. Wesley MadhevereÂ gets squared up, as the ball zips past his blade.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A length ball, around off. Innocent KaiaÂ gets it to point off the leading edge. The batters sneak a single.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A length ball, on middle and leg. Kaia blocks it to the leg side.
|1.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, A maiden to start with for Fareed Ahmad! Excellent start to his spell. It is a length ball, on off. Wesley MadhevereÂ stays back to block it out.
|1.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, On a length, outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ lets it be.
|1.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Full length, on off, eased down to mid on.
|1.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, BEATEN! A length ball, outside off, shaping away. Wesley MadhevereÂ gets squared up in his process to block it out.
|1.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Short ball, angling away, outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ stays back and blocks it to cover.
|1.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Wesley Madhevere, Length ball, wide outside off. Wesley MadhevereÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Fareed Ahmad.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Wesley Madhevere, Wesley MadhevereÂ gets off the mark instantly. A length ball, on off. Wesley MadhevereÂ eases it to mid on for a quick single.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A low full toss, on middle. Kaia tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, FOUR! Incredible shot! Innocent KaiaÂ is off the mark with a boundary. Full length, on the pads. Kaia hangs back and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, WIDE! Even this one is too straight and down the leg side. Wide called.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, WIDE! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ errs in line this time. He serves it down the leg side. Kaia tries to tuck it away but misses. Wided.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, Full length, on off. Kaia blocks it out to safety.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A length ball, angled down leg. Kaia misses his flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes to the keeper.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Innocent Kaia, A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ goes full and on middle and leg. Kaia gets an inside edge onto his pads. Still the Afghan players are up for an appeal and there is no interest shown by the umpire.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. The AfghanistanÂ players make their way out to the middle. Followed by Wesley MadhevereÂ and Innocent KaiaÂ who walk out to open for Zimbabwe. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to start with the new ball.
|Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ says that they will like to bowl first. Further says that it might be something in the first 10 overs and they we look to win this game. Mentions that there is no change in the team.Â
|Craig Ervine, the skipper of ZimbabweÂ is in for a chat. He says they would've liked to bat first as well but they need to come out and apply themselves in the first 10 overs. Mentions he is really happy with the progress of Innocent Kaia. Ends by saying they have a single change to their side.
|PITCH REPORT - There is a lot of grass on the deck, although there are a few cracks underneath the grass. We will surely a lot of bounce. Still the winning skipper would opt to field first in such conditions.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Wesley Madhevere,Â Innocent Kaia, Craig ErvineÂ (C), Regis ChakabvaÂ (WK), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Dion MyersÂ (In for Donald Tiripano), Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.
|AfghanistanÂ (Unchanged playing XI) -Â Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman andÂ Fareed Ahmad.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They have opted to FIELD first.
|Zimbabwe have been lackluster with the blade in this series so far. They need their batters to step up if they are to restrict a clean sweep here. Afghanistan on the other hand, looked to be solid across all departments. They will be hoping to continue on their merry way and make it three wins on the trot to complete nthe whitewash. Who will get over the line? We shall find out together. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.