|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - There is a bit of grass on the deck, we can surely see the seam doing its job. Mentions, winning the toss is going to be interesting. Overall, it looks like a batting surface today but with the overhead conditions the winning captain would prefer to field first.
|Zimbabwe (Unchanged playing XI) - Regis ChakabvaÂ (WK), Innocent Kaia, Craig ErvineÂ (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.
|AfghanistanÂ (Unchanged playing XI) -Â Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman andÂ Fareed Ahmad.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They have elected to BOWL first.
|During the chase, Zimbabwe were unable to stitch crucial partnerships in the middle and would be hoping that their batters are able to put up a better performance this time around. TheÂ Afghanistan bowlers were on the money and Nabi capitalized on it by taking a four-fer to get their noses in front. Will AfghanistanÂ continue on their merry way and seal the series? Or will ZimbabweÂ grab some crucial points out of this encounter? We shall find out soon, as the toss isn't far away. Stay tuned.
|Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is now time for the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The hosts come into this game on the back foot as Afghanistan lead the series 1-0. Zimbabwe did brilliantly with the ball initially in the last game but could not keep up with the Afghan batters as the match progressed. One could say, it was Rashid Khan's knock that proved to be the difference in the end.