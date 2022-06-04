|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . 2 . | 3 1 . . . .
|Last bat : Ibrahim Zadranc & b Blessing Muzarabani5(18b0x40x6) SR:27.78, FoW:21/1 (6.4 Ovs)
|7.5 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmat Shah, 1 run.
|7.4 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmat Shah, Good length again but just a bit too wide to draw a shot from the batter.
|7.3 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmat Shah, A bit of shape on that one. This is outside off and Shah just shoulders arms.
|7.2 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmat Shah, Fuller and angling into the off pole. Rahmat ShahÂ punches it out towards mid on.
|7.1 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Around the top of off, edged down with soft hands towards third man for a single.
|6.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmat Shah, Top delivery to end the over! On a nagging length, in that channel around off. The ball pitches and just zips through past the outside edge of Shah's willow.
|6.4 : Rahmat ShahÂ comes in at number 3.
|6.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmat Shah, On a good length over middle. Shah defends it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Blessing MuzarabaniÂ strikes as AfghanistanÂ lose their first. This is a bit fuller and angled onto the pads. Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to flick it aerially over the mid-wicket region but does so a bit too early. There's just that bit of extra bounce as well and the top edge is found. The ball pops up around short leg andÂ Muzarabani takes a simple catch. ZimbabweÂ with a strong start here.
|6.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stabs it past backward point and collects a run.
|6.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Extra bounce again! Just a length ball, around off and the ball just pops up off the surface. Gurbaz looks to defend but is taken aback by the additional bounce and gets hit on the arm.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, TWO WIDES! There's help out there for Blessing MuzarabaniÂ but once again he errs in his line. This is sprayed down the leg side and swinging further doen. Regis ChakabvaÂ does well to get a glove on it as the batters sneak in a run.
|6.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Hard length fromÂ Muzarabani, on off. Zadran hops and keeps it down on the leg side.
|5.6 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another tidy over from Tendai Chatara, just the single off it. A touch fuller, nipping back in from around off. Gurbaz misses the drive and gets hit on the pads.
|5.5 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length, angled onto the body. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ just about manages to fend it away.
|5.4 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A juicy half-volley, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ fails to put it away as he drives it straight towards covers.
|5.3 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, around off, Gurbaz taps it towards covers.
|5.2 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Tight single but it's good running once again. Around the top of off, Zadran defends it gently onto the off side and sets off. The batters complete the run but if the fielder had hit, Gurbaz was a goner.
|5.1 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, This is fuller and outside off, shaping away. Zadran has a poke at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|4.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Four dots in a row to end the over! Tendai ChataraÂ continues to impress. A length ball, angled into the pads. Gurbaz tucks it to the leg side.
|4.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on off. Gurbaz stays back to blocks it out.
|4.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length, on off, blocked out.
|4.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length, outside off, shaping away a bit. Gurbaz only manages to get an outside edge but luckily for him it lands short of the keeper.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! A sharp bouncer, on off. Gurbaz ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide.
|4.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length, outside off, some extra bounce this time as well. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ comes down the track and swipes across the line. The ball takes the top edge and flies over the fine leg fence.
|4.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Blessing MuzarabaniÂ pitches it on a length, this time he extracts some extra bounce. The ball gets big on Gurbaz asÂ he goes back to defend it out.
|3.6 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Maiden! Full length, outside off. Zadran tries to drive it on his front foot but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|3.5 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Five dots on the trot! Tendai ChataraÂ has been on the money so far. Ibrahim ZadranÂ continues to remain solid in his defence, as he deals with this length delivery on off.
|3.4 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller, on off. Zadran drives it straight back to the bowler.
|3.3 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Full length, wide outside off. Zadran defends it to point.
|3.2 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch fuller, on off, blocked out.
|3.1 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, Full length, outside off. Zadran gets on his front foot and negates it to cover.
|2.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on off, defended out solidly.
|2.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Swing and a miss! A length ball, just outside off. Gurbaz tries to block it on his front foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurbaz defends this short delivery back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! Good-length delivery that nips back in sharply from outside off. Zadran stays back but fails to get any bat on it. He gets pinged on his pads, but the umpire is unmoved.
|2.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch shorter, on the bodyline. Ibrahim ZadranÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|2.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Length, on off, defended out solidly.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, WIDE! A length ball, angled down leg. Zadran tries to tuck it away but misses. The keeper does well to reach it. The umpire signals a wide.
|1.6 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide outside off, Gurbaz tries to chase it but misses.
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, What a peach of a delivery! A length ball, this one pitches on off and shapes away, Gurbaz tries to block it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.4 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length, outside off, shaping away, Gurbaz shoulders his arms at it.
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, outside off, Gurbaz leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Ibrahim Zadran, A very good call in the end! A length ball, on off. Zadran hangs back and blocks it to the off side. The fielder there rushes towards it but the batters were quick to cross for a single.
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full length, wide outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leans in and drives it through the gap at covers for three runs.
|0.6 : Tendai ChataraÂ to take the other new ball from the opposite end.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Full length, on off. Zadran drives it back to the bowler but is unable to squeeze in a single.
|0.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch fuller, on the pads. Zadran flicks it aerially it to deep mid-wicket and collects a brace. He gets off the mark.
|0.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller, on off, Zadran defends it on his front foot.
|0.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Ibrahim Zadran, Length ball, on off, blocked out.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, TWO WIDES! Some movement this time for Blessing Muzarabani. A length ball, pitching on middle and leg, it moves away down the leg side. Gurbaz tries to help it around the corner but does not get any connection. The umpire signals a wide and they collect a run as well.
|0.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length from Muzarabani, just outside off. Gurbaz defends it to cover.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the play beginning! But first, the two sides line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Zimbabwe. Done with the national anthems and nowÂ Tanaka ChivangaÂ and Innocent KaiaÂ receive their senior national caps for Zimbabwe.
|0.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Blessing MuzarabaniÂ starts with a length ball, right at th stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and blocks it out.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities and it's time now for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the ZimbabweÂ players. The AfghanistanÂ opening pair of Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ take their guard. Blessing MuzarabaniÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman andÂ Fareed Ahmad.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (WK), Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga (On debut), Craig Ervine (C), Innocent Kaia (On debut), Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba andÂ Donald Tiripano.
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
|AfghanistanÂ return to international cricketing action after a 3-months break and even though they didn't win their last series against Bangladesh, the visitors will be confident of stamping their authority right from the get-go. Their talisman, Rashid KhanÂ is coming off a title-winning campaign with Gujarat in the Indian T20 League and apart from him, they do have a pretty well-balanced side. So, which team will get that important first win in the series? We'll find out. Toss and team news in
|... MATCH DAY ...
|ZimbabweÂ are coming off a home series defeat against fellow African side Namibia and will be looking to bounce back here. The hosts were leading the series 2-1 at one point but it all fell apart in the fifth T20I and without regulation skipper Craig ErvineÂ the players just couldn't find any inspiration. Their bowling has been fairly consistent but it is their batting, especially their openers who need to get their team off to a good start.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI between ZimbabweÂ and AfghanistanÂ from the Harare Sports Club. The two teams will face each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. The hosts will be looking to put that T20I series defeat against Namibia behind them and start afresh. The visitors on the other hand will be looking to get an early advantage on the tour and start off with a win here. With 30 crucial World Cup Super League points on offer, the ODIÂ series becomes all that more important for b