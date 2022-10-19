|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 0wd 1 1 1 0wd . | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Kyle Mayersc Regis Chakabva b Blessing Muzarabani13(12b2x40x6) SR:108.33, FoW:28/1 (3.3 Ovs)
|7.5 : Sikandar Raza to Johnson Charles, 1 run.
|7.4 : Sikandar Raza to Johnson Charles, No run.
|7.3 : Sikandar Raza to Evin Lewis, Short outside off, Evin LewisÂ pushes it down the ground for a single.
|7.2 : Sikandar Raza to Johnson Charles, 1 run.
|7.1 : Sikandar Raza to Evin Lewis, Flatter outside off, Evin LewisÂ drives it to deep cover for a single.
|6.6 : Sikandar RazaÂ comes into the attack as well.
|0.0 : Thatâs the end of the Powerplay! West Indies have managed to score 49 runs at the loss of 1 wicket in this powerplay.
|6.6 : Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, Shorter and turning away from the off pole, Charles keeps it out on the off side.
|6.5 : Ryan Burl to Evin Lewis, Length ball, on off, this is pushed off the back foot towards long off for one more.
|6.4 : Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, This is darted into middle, Johnson CharlesÂ punches it down to long on and rotates the strike.
|6.3 : Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, A bit of turn now! On a nagging length, around off. This one grips and turns, squaring up Charles completely.
|6.2 : Ryan Burl to Evin Lewis, Slightly tossed up and pushed outside off, Evin LewisÂ leans in and drives it through covers for a single.
|6.1 : Ryan Burl to Johnson Charles, Misfield! Burl starts off with a full delivery outside off, Johnson CharlesÂ drives it firmly and towards extra cover where the fielder fumbles and allows the single. The 50 is now up for West Indies.
|5.6 : Ryan BurlÂ is ready to bowl his leggies.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, Slower delivery on off, Evin LewisÂ defends it on the off side. 11 from the over, West IndiesÂ are 49 for 1 at the end of Powerplay.
|5.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, IN THE AIR... DROPPED! A very tough chance, have to say. Fuller in length and outside off, Charles hangs back to have a go at it but only manages to slice it behind the cover fielder. Tony MunyongaÂ scoots behind and reaches as well but fails to hang on to the catch. The ball gets deflected towards the fence but Sean WilliamsÂ cuts it off. Three runs taken.
|5.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, Back of a length angling in, Johnson CharlesÂ slogs it in the air, to the left of deep square leg. Wesley MadhevereÂ again cannot get to the ball in time and they take two.
|5.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Short of a length at the body,Â Johnson CharlesÂ clears his front leg and heaves it wide of the deep square leg fielder. Wesley MadhevereÂ runs to his left and makes a valiant diving effort but can't prevent the boundary.
|5.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, Good length onÂ the off stump, Lewis flicks it to mid-wicket for a single
|Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, WIDE! Banged in short down the leg side by Blessing Muzarabani, Lewis carefully lets it go through to the keeper.
|5.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, Short of a length angling away from Evin Lewis who looks to play it fine behind square on the off side but gets beaten.
|4.6 : Tendai Chatara to Evin Lewis, Pitches it up and around off, Lewis eases it to mid off and runs across for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Could have been close.
|4.5 : Tendai Chatara to Johnson Charles, Drifting down the leg side, on a length, Charles fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|4.4 : Tendai Chatara to Evin Lewis, Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and punches it towards covers for a brisk single.
|4.3 : Tendai Chatara to Evin Lewis, FOUR! Smashed! Just a bit of width outside off, and the length is on the shorter side too, Lewis camps back and blazes it through the gap between backward point and cover-point.
|4.2 : Tendai Chatara to Evin Lewis, Shortish and on off, punched off the back foot to covers.
|4.1 : Tendai Chatara to Johnson Charles, Angles a length ball around middle and leg, Charles works it off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
|3.6 : Tendai ChataraÂ (1-0-9-0) comes from the opposite end now.
|0.0 : The first change in the bowling as Blessing MuzarabaniÂ comes in to replace Tendai Chatara. Also, the on-air commentators spoke a bit about Brandon KingÂ missing the game even though he was in good form. Ian Bishop informs that this is because of illness.
|3.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, Fractionally short around off, Lewis goes on his toes and punches it to point. Excellent first over from Blessing Muzarabani!Â
|3.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Johnson Charles, On a length and around off, Charles cuts it from the crease to third man. A single is taken.
|3.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Evin Lewis, Lands it on a length, around middle and off, Evin Lewis bunts it down towards mid off and opens his account with a quick run.
|3.3 : Evin LewisÂ walks in at number 3.
|Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Blessing MuzarabaniÂ gets his revenge immediately and screams in joy. He delivers it just short of a good length, around off atÂ 138 kph and gets some extra bounce due to his height. Kyle MayersÂ attempts to pull it across the line but he only manages a top edge which takes the ball behind the stumps. Regis Chakabva, the keeper, makes no mistake and West IndiesÂ lose their first wicket.Â
|3.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but still a boundary nonetheless. Back of a length, around off and angling away, Mayers rocks back to hack it across the line but only manages to drag it off the inner edge. It runs wide of mid on and races away to the fence.
|3.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Kyle Mayers, A low full toss outside off, Mayers drives but finds the fielder at backward point.
|2.6 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, Width outside off, short in length, Mayers flashes his bat at it and edges it down to third man. A single to end the over, 10 coming from it!
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, Around leg, on a length, Johnson tries to flick but misses. It clips his pads and deflects on the off side, near the pitch. They steal a quick leg bye.
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, SIX! High and handsome! That's the first sign of aggression shown by West Indies. Ngarava serves it in the slot, Johnson CharlesÂ again clears his front leg and powers it over long on for a maximum.
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, A near-yorker, around middle, Charles clears his front leg and forces it down to mid on. Another dot.
|Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, Wide called for height! Richard NgaravaÂ bends his back to bowl a bouncer around leg, Charles leaves it.
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, Bowls it full and on off, Charles pushes it back towards the bowler. Richard NgaravaÂ goes down to collect the ball and then mimes a throw at the batter. Charles smiles.
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, Puts it on a length around off, Mayers opens the face of his bat and runs it down to third man for a single.
|1.6 : Tendai Chatara to Johnson Charles, Serves it around off, on a length, Charles pushes it from the back foot to covers. 9 from the over!
|Tendai Chatara to Johnson Charles, Wide! Sliding down the leg side, the batter tries to flick but misses.
|1.5 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Close to off, on a full length, Mayers plays near his body and taps it down to the right side of backward point. They cross.
|1.4 : Tendai Chatara to Johnson Charles, Slower one, full and around off, cutting away a bit, Charles plays late and guides it down to third man for one.
|1.3 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Width there outside off, on a length, Mayers again throws his bat at it and gets it away from the cue end of the bat. It runs down to third man and they take a single.
|Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Wide! A little too wide outside off, on a length, Mayers leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Mayers goes hard and finds the gap as well. Full in length and outside off, Kyle throws his bat at it and drills it through the the gap between mid off and extra cover.
|1.1 : Tendai Chatara to Kyle Mayers, Delivers it on a length and around off, Mayers stays back and defends it to the off side.
|0.6 : Tendai ChataraÂ to operate from the other end.
|Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, Angling away, on a length, Johnson CharlesÂ plays it down from the crease to cover-point. He looks for a run but it's not on.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, Fullish and on off, pushed from the back foot to point.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to Johnson Charles, FOUR LEG BYES! This is what the left-right combination does to you as a bowler. Richard NgaravaÂ bowls to the line which would have been accurate for the left-hander but it's around leg for the right-hander. Charles shuffles across to flick but misses. It takes his pads on its way past the keeper for a boundary at fine leg.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to get play underway. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players. The Zimbabwean fielders take their places as Kyle MayersÂ and Johnson CharlesÂ stride out to open the batting for West Indies. The players take a knee in order to show their support for the BLM movement. Richard NgaravaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, West IndiesÂ are away! On a good length and around off, Kyle MayersÂ taps it down in front of covers and steals a quick single.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, Good line from Richard Ngarava. He once again keeps it on a length and close to off, not offering any width, Kyle plays it down from the back foot to cover-point.Â
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to Kyle Mayers, A length ball to begin with. It's around off and angling in, Mayers goes on the back foot and punches it to cover-point.
|0.0 : We are minutes away from the start of play but first, the two teams line up for their respective national anthems. It will beÂ Zimbabwe'sÂ national anthem first followed by the national anthem of theÂ West Indies.
|Regis Chakabva, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe, says that it looks like a good wicket and is not too disappointed to bowl first. Informs that Craig ErvineÂ is unwell and will miss this game with Tony MunyongaÂ replacing him. Reckons that they need to bowl well and restrict West Indies to a smaller total.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles (In for Brandon King), Nicholas Pooran (C/WK), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith andÂ Obed McCoy.
|Pitch report - The surface is still a good one for batting. The slower deliveries were gripping well in the game played prior to this one and the bowlers will have to use all their expertise to succeed here. Dew could be a problem later on.
|Nicholas Pooran, the captain of West Indies, says that they will bat first in this must-win game, put runs on the board and put pressure on Zimbabwe. Adds that it was a bad performance last time but it's a new day and a new opportunity for them. Mentions that his batters need to step up. Informs that there is one forced change, Johnson CharlesÂ comes in, replacing Brandon King.
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Regis Chakabva (C/WK), Tony Munyonga (In for Craig Ervine), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, andÂ Blessing Muzarabani.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of theÂ West IndiesÂ and they have elected to BAT first.