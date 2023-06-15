Photos
5529
7
L
vs Live Cricket Score, Match 7, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023, June 15, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
UAE
260/9
(50)
West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by 114 runs
WI
374/9
(50)
Live
CRR:
7.48
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Sanchit Sharmac Roston Chase b Yannic Cariah2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:0/9 (0 Ovs)