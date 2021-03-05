|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to game number two of this 3-match T20I series between West Indies and Sri Lanka. Game 1 had all the elements in place and Akila enjoyed the best of both worlds too as Dananjaya first scalped a hat-trick to his name, which would have sent him on the rocket to the moon and then the rocket came crashing down as Pollard dispatched him for 6 sixes in an over. A cracker of a game and with West Indies winning the first one, they will be looking to wrap the series up with anoth
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of the visitors. SRI LANKA WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.Â
|The Sri Lankan skipper, Angelo Mathews, says that they are playing an extra spinner and they want to put the runs on the board and put pressure on them. Says that mistakes happen in the game and they had their chances and they didn't grab them and feels that they were 20-30 runs short. Tells that they will run hard and play smart cricket. States that Sandakan comes in for Pradeep.Â
|Kieron Pollard, West Indies skipper, says they have been excellent in all three departments and they will look to improve. Adds that the bowlers bowled well to restrict Sri Lanka in the last game and they will look to continue the good work. Mentions that he was happy with that achievement which happened in the last game. Informs that they are unchanged.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan (IN PLACE OF NUWAN PRADEEP).
|We are all set to begin. The West Indies players are out in the middle. Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka will open the innings for Sri Lanka. The players are taking a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter Movement'. Fidel Edwards will start the proceedings for West Indies.
|0.1 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a good length around off, pushed to the cover region.Â
|0.2 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! An impressive shot to open your account. Sri Lanka are underway. Short of a length ball, around off, punched through the mid off region and into the ropes downtown.
|0.3 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short of a length and on the pads, tucked away to square leg.
|0.4 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, Edwards steams in and bowls a bouncer around middle and leg, Danushka GunathilakaÂ just sways away, thinks that it will be a wide, but nothing from the umpire.
|0.5 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Another boundary and Sri Lanka have got off to a very good start. On a good length around off, Danushka GunathilakaÂ creams this one through point now.
|0.6 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short of a length, around off, dabbed away to the man at short third man for a single. 9 runs off the first over.
|Kevin Sinclair to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short and on the pads, clipped away through square leg for a couple of runs.
|1.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter, around off, punched away to the man at covers, who stops the ball, but the batters take the single.
|1.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter and flatter around off, Pathum NissankaÂ nudges this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Around off, played towards mid on for a single.
|1.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, On the middle pole, flatter, worked through square leg for one. They thought about two but settled for one in the end.
|1.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Around off, shortish, bunted by Danushka GunathilakaÂ to the long off region for a single. 7 off this one.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - The deck here is not too different from the one that they played the first T20I on. The pitch is dry and there is no grass on the pitch. The spinners will have something to play with here and if the spinners will be able to give nice flight to the ball, then they will have a field day. Adds that it depends on which end the bowlers will bowl from too.
|1.6 : Jason Holder is into the attack.
|2.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length and outside off, Danushka GunathilakaÂ shuffles across and looks to paddle this one but fails to get any bat on this.
|2.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Around off, back of a length, worked through short third man for a single.
|2.3 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE. Slips this one down the leg side now, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, around off, Pathum NissankaÂ goes back and pushes this one to the off side.Â
|2.4 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Slowish short ball around off, Pathum NissankaÂ pulls this one over the mid-wicket region and Edwards does well to stop the ball before the ropes. Two runs.
|2.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Sweetly timed! Overpitched around off this time, Pathum NissankaÂ lofts this one over the mid on region and the ball takes a couple of bounces and goes past the ropes.
|2.6 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, shortish, cut away to deep point for a single. 9 runs off Holder's first over.
|3.1 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, pushed away to point.
|3.2 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Another good stroke. Fidel goes fuller again now, this time around off, Pathum NissankaÂ lofts this one with aplomb over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.3 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length around off, punched to the cover fielder.Â
|0.0 : Fidel Edwards is back on. 1-0-9-0 are his figures so far.
|3.4 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! SLAM! Well struck. A good start so far by the Islanders, Sri Lanka. Around off, fuller now, Pathum NissankaÂ whacks this one through mid off and the ball races away to the ropes.
|3.5 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Worked to square leg for a single now.
|3.6 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, On off, slightly short, tapped towards the short third man fielder for a single. 10 off Fidel's second over.
|4.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on off, Gunathilaka punches it to covers.
|4.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Floated delivery on middle, Gunathilaka looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
|4.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Loopy delivery on off, Gunathilaka pushes it through mid off for a single.
|4.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, nice and floated, Nissanka plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary. There was Gayle at short fine leg but he was not able to stop this one.
|4.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up ball on off, Nissanka punches it towards covers for a single.
|4.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full on off, Gunathilaka drives it through mid off for a run.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on off, Gunathilaka plays a paddle scoop over short fine leg for a boundary. Very clever from Danushka Gunathilaka.Â
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Danushka leaves it alone.
|Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! Gunathilaka is on fire here! Another full deliveryÂ on off, Gunathilaka plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a biggie. The umpires have a look to check and decide that it is a maximum. 50 up for Sri Lanka.Â
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Length delivery on middle, Gunathilaka comes forward and looks to punch but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, DROPPED BY POLLARD! You don't see this happening all that often. Short of a length on middle, Gunathilaka pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Pollard tries to take the catch with one hand but spills it. It was a tough chance for him. The batsmen cross ends.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball on middle, Nissanka flicks it towards the leg side for a single.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on middle, Gunathilaka pulls it through square leg for a single. Sri Lanka are at 56/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
|6.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on off, Gunathilaka punches it to covers.
|6.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full on off, Gunathilaka drives it through mid off for a single.
|6.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Flighted delivery on middle, Nissanka pushes it through mid on for a single.
|6.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short ball on off, Gunathilaka cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|6.3 : The third umpire is called into play to check this run out appeal. Looks to be alright though. One replay is enough to see that the bat was grounded.
|6.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, Nissanka flicks it through square leg for a run.
|6.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, NOT OUT! Nissanka is safe! Tossed up on off, Gunathilaka guides it towards short third man and goes for a quick single. The fielder, Chris Gayle throws it at the keeper's end where Pooran takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Nissanka is well inside the crease.
|Obed McCoyÂ is introduced into the attack now.
|7.1 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Full on off, Nissanka drives it through point for a single.
|7.2 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slower delivery on off, Gunathilaka looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|7.3 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full delivery on middle, Gunathilaka flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken. Good running and awareness by both the batters.
|7.4 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Gunathilaka looks to pull but misses it.
|7.5 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! That is huge! Full on off, Gunathilaka lofts it over long off for a maximum. Moves into the 40s now. Will be hoping that he can reach his half-ton.
|7.6 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short of a length on middle, Gunathilaka pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on off, Danushka cuts it through point for a single.
|8.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, SIX! That is hammered! Flighted ball on middle, Nissanka plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum. These two have provided a good start for Sri Lanka here.
|8.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Floated delivery on middle, Nissanka flicks it through square leg for a single.
|8.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Loopy delivery on off, Gunathilaka pushes it through mid off for a run.
|8.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, On off, Nissanka guides it towards short third man for a quick single.
|8.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on off, Gunathilaka slaps it through covers for a couple.Â 12 runs off this one and Sinclair finishes with figures of 4-0-32-0. Bowled well but could not scalp a wicket in this game.Â
|9.1 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka guides it towards third man for a single.
|9.2 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Fifty forÂ Danushka Gunathilaka! His 3rd in T20Is and this is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Sri Lankans. Also, a terrific shot to get to his fifty! Short and outside off, Gunathilaka cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|9.3 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Length delivery on leg, Gunathilaka flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|9.4 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Full on off, Nissanka lofts it over point for a single.
|9.5 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Length ball on off, Gunathilaka punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|9.6 : Obed McCoy to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short delivery on middle, Gunathilaka pulls it through square leg for a single. Sri Lanka at 94/0 at the halfway stage of their batting innings.
|Dwayne Bravo is into the attack.
|10.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slower length ball outside off, pushed towards covers, where Chris GayleÂ is stationed. A quick single is sneaked in as Chris has a shy at the non-striker's end. He misses.Â
|0.0 : Run out chance! It is referred upstairs. Nissanka is the man in question. Replays show that Nissanka is a goner.
|10.2 : Dinesh Chandimal is the next batsman in.
|Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka,Â OUT! RUN OUT! Wonderful work by Bravo and he has done really well to break the opening partnership. Short of a length ball, this one is slower too, Nissanka looks to pullÂ this one but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pad and rolls to the off side. The batters look to sneak a single as Bravo runs across, collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end and he hits as well. Pathum NissankaÂ does not look too confident as the umpire takes it
|10.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE. Way outside off, left alone. Wided.
|Dwayne Bravo to Danushka Gunathilaka, Inside the tramline but wider and fuller outside off, Danushka GunathilakaÂ is not able to get under this one.
|10.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slowish length ball outside off, Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to swing at this but he misses.
|10.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Danushka Gunathilaka,Â OUT! CAUGHT! The slower ball does the trick again for Bravo and the 37-year old is on fire. Both the openers are back in the hut now. A slower, loopy sort of ball outside off, takes time to come onto the blade as Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to play at this. Only manages to slice this one towards Kevin SinclairÂ at covers, who takes an easy catch. A very good knock comes to an end.
|Angelo Mathews is the new batsman in.
|10.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, Around off, tucked towards mid on. A brilliant over by the veteran, Bravo. Only 2 runs and also 2 wickets off this over.Â
|11.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and around off, punched to the cover region.Â
|11.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter outside off, cut away towards point.
|11.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, On middle, flatter too, bunted down towards the long on region for a single.
|11.4 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Shortish, around off, tucked away through mid-wicket by Angelo for a single.
|11.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, flatter, Dinesh slams this one to deep covers for a single.
|11.6 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, On off, loopy, worked through short third man for a single. 4 runs off Allen's first over. 100 up for the visitors as well.
|12.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, WIDE. Slipped down the leg side this time, Mathews lets it be. Wide signalled.
|Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, Around middle, shorter in length, Angelo works this one through mid on for a single.
|12.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal, Comes 'round the wicket and bowls a slower ball just around off, Dinesh swings his blade at this one but he misses. The ball just whizzes past the off stump.Â
|12.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, length, takes the inside edge, hits the pad and goes to third man for one.
|12.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, On off, fuller, AM looks to push this one away but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine leg for one more.
|12.5 : Ashen Bandara is the new man in.
|Dwayne Bravo to Dinesh Chandimal,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket for Dwayne 'Champion' Bravo and the third wicket falls now. Foxing Chandimal once more with the slower one. Good work by the Men in Maroon to come back into the game now. A slower length ball around off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ swings his blade and looks to go leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and lobs towards the short third man fielder where Lendl SimmonsÂ backtracks and takes a good catch.Â
|12.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, A full toss on middle, worked through mid-wicket by the skipper for a single. Another good over by Bravo. 5 runs and a wicket off this one.
|13.1 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Short, around off, pulled away to long on for a single.
|13.2 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, On off and middle, fullish, Ashen flicks this one to mid-wicket for one.
|13.3 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Worked to deep square leg by Angelo for a single.
|13.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, On off, floated, swept away to square leg again for one by Ashen.
|13.5 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Tossed up around off, AM flicks this one through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|13.6 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, On middle, nudged to short fine leg for one now. Just 7 off this over.
|14.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, Slower full toss on middle, Mathews flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, Short delivery on middle, Mathews pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara, Slower delivery on off, Bandara pushes it towards point and goes for a quick single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it.
|14.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara, Low full toss on middle, Bandara flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|14.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Angelo Mathews, Full on middle, Mathews flicks it through mid on for a single.
|14.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara, Slower delivery on off, Bandara pushes it towards the off side for a run. Another good over by Bravo. 6Â runs off this one.
|14.5 : Change in bowling. Obed McCoyÂ comes back on. Gave 20 runs off his first 2 overs.
|15.1 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, Length delivery on the pads, Bandara flicks it towards short fine leg where the fielder misfields and concedes a single.
|15.2 : Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews, PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Mathews looks to slog at it but misses it.
|Thisara PereraÂ is the new batter in.Â
|15.3 : Obed McCoy to Angelo Mathews, OUT! CAUGHT! McCoy gets his first wicket! Short and wide outside off, Mathews lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Jason Holder takes a comfortable catch. It was the slower one and Mathews' uncomfortable stay out in the middle comes to an end.
|15.4 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, Short delivery on middle, Bandara pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|15.5 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, Length ball on off, Bandara guides it towards third man for a single.
|15.6 : Obed McCoy to Thisara Perera, WIDE! Bouncer outside off, Perera ducks under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|Obed McCoy to Thisara Perera, Short of a length on middle, Perera pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Jason Holder (2-0-23-0)Â is back into the attack.Â
|16.1 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Perera lets it go.
|Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Perera looks to swing at it but misses it.Â
|16.2 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Full again on off, Perera drives it through covers for a single.
|16.3 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Short and outside off, Bandara cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|16.4 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, OUT! RUN OUT! Thisara Perera departs! Full on middle, Bandara flicks it through square leg and the batsmen decide to go for the second. McCoy runs to his left and fires in a throwÂ at the bowler's end where Holder takes the bails off. Replays show that Perera is well short of his crease. There is no need for the third umpire here.
|Wanindu HasarangaÂ comes out now!Â
|16.5 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Good slower short ball on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
|16.6 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length and outside off, stroked through point for a single.
|17.1 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back of a length on off, Hasaranga guides it towards short third man for a single.
|17.2 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, Length delivery on middle, Bandara looks to play the paddle scoop but gets it off the pads. It goes behind the keeper towards fine leg. The batsmen get two leg byes.
|17.3 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, BEATEN! Slower delivery on middle, Bandara looks to pull but gets hit on the body.
|17.4 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, Length delivery outside off, Bandara looks to swing at it but misses it. Wanindu Hasaranga wants the single and goes for it. Pooran fumbles and looks to go for a direct hit at his end but misses it. The batsmen steal a bye.
|17.5 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back of a length outside off, Hasaranga taps it through point for a run.
|17.6 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, SIX! That is clobbered! Length delivery on middle, Bandara plays a slog sweep over square leg for a biggie. Took some time for the Sri Lankans to find the boundary but now they will look to finish the innings on a high.
|18.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball on middle, Hasaranga lofts it over mid on for a single.
|0.0 : Dwayne BravoÂ to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 3-0-13-2 so far.
|18.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara, Full on middle, Bandara sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|18.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Smartly played! Short of a length and outside off, Hasaranga plays an upper cut over third man for a boundary.
|18.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Full and outside off, Hasaranga drives it through point for a single.
|18.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Ashen Bandara, Full again on middle, Bandara flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 150 up for Sri Lanka.
|18.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on off, Hasaranga hits it over covers for a boundary. 12 off this over.
|18.5 : Jason Holder to bowl the final over now. 3-0-30-0 so far.
|19.1 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Full on off, Bandara hits it back towards the bowler.
|19.2 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, OUT! CAUGHT! Holder gets his first wicket! Full delivery on middle, Bandara looks to play a paddle scoop over short fine leg but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Lendl Simmons takes a simple catch.
|19.1 : Niroshan DickwellaÂ strides out now.
|19.3 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Crucial runs for Sri Lanka here! Full toss on the pads, Hasaranga flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|19.4 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Hasaranga looks to go big but misses it.
|19.5 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, PLAY AND A MISS AGAIN! Yorker outside off, Hasaranga looks to dig it out but misses it.
|19.6 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, DROPPED! Full on off, Hasaranga lofts it uppishly towards covers where Obed McCoy tries to take the catch and spills it. The batsmen get two runs. SRI LANKA FINISH WITH 160/6!
|End of a terrific comeback with the ball from West Indies. The first half of the innings was dominated by the Lankan openers who put on a terrific show with the willow. Both, Gunathilaka and Nissanka, played a few delightful strokes and added 95 for the opening wicket. Â
|Then came Dwayne Bravo and turned the game on its head. He first showed excellent athleticism to run out Nissanka and then prized out the wicket of half-centurion Gunathilaka. He returned to dismiss Chandimal and Sri Lanka were put under massive pressure. Luckily for them, Hasaranga did well towards the end to help Sri Lanka reach a good, competitive total of 160.Â
|Danushka Gunathilaka is down for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. Adds that his partnership with Nissanka was crucial. Mentions that they are 15 runs short but they have the spinners who can defend this total.
|The way Gunathilaka and Nissanka were playing, it looked like Sri Lanka are in for a big score. The Windies bowlers were under the pump as well with the duo striking the ball superbly. Gunathilaka got to a fine half ton but both the openers fell in the same over and things went south for Sri Lanka from there. They kept losing wickets after that and failed to get the final impetus to the innings. Bravo was their mainstay as he finished with 2/25 in his four overs. Holder and McCoy were in the wic
|We are back for the chase. The Sri Lanka players are out in the middle.