|Recent overs : 0wd 1 4 . . . 1 | 1 1 1 1 1 1
|Last bat : Thisara Pererac Dwayne Bravo b Obed McCoy1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:106/6 (16.2 Ovs)
|16.6 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, 1 run.
|16.4 : Obed McCoy to Ashen Bandara, One more single as Bandara guides it wide of Holder at short third man.
|16.3 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Back of a length ball around off, pushed towards short third man and they go for a single. Holder picks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but fails to hit the target.
|16.5 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, No run.
|16.2 : Obed McCoy to Thisara Perera, OUT! CAUGHT! Perera falls now. It is a huge wicket because he can take the game away from the opposition in a flash. A lovely slower one from McCoy.
|Debutant Ashen Bandara is in now.
|16.1 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shortish and around off, tapped towards short third man for a quick run.
|15.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Thisara Perera, Crunched but finds Gayle. A slower length ball outside off, Perera waits and then hits it hard but finds Gayle at covers. Just 5 off the 16th over.
|15.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Good length and around middle, pushed down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|15.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fuller and around off, hit wide of the man at deep square leg for a brace.
|15.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Lovely yorker! Hasaranga does well to block it out. It goes behind to the keeper and they take a risky single.
|15.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball outside off, Hasaranga looks to push it on the off side but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball goes to the left of the keeper. Pooran does well to stop.
|15.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Wanindu Hasaranga, Length ball outside off, punched wide of deep cover for a brace by Hasaranga.
|14.6 : Dwayne Bravo is back for his 2nd over.
|Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Single on the last ball of the over and it brings up 100 for the visitors. A length ball around off, it is tapped on the off side for a quick run.
|14.5 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Low full toss outside off, Hasaranga finds Gayle at covers.
|14.4 : Obed McCoy to Thisara Perera, Shorith and around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|14.3 : Obed McCoy to Thisara Perera, Banged short and on middle, Thisara sits under it.
|14.2 : Obed McCoy to Wanindu Hasaranga, Just wide! Lovely slower one from Obed. He runs in and bowls a slower fuller ball. Hasaranga looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes behind. It is wide of Pooran who cannot get to the ball. A single taken.
|14.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga is in now.
|Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT! CAUGHT! McCoy strikes now. Half the side back in the hut. Lovely short ball just around off. Chandimal stays back and looks to guide it down to the third man region. He though ends up hitting it straight to Holder at short third man. Holder with his bucket hands is not going to drop it.
|Obed McCoy to Dinesh Chandimal, WIDE! Slower one goes down the leg side. Dinesh lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
|13.6 : Here's Thisara Perera. Obed McCoy is back with the ball.
|Fidel Edwards to Angelo Mathews, OUT! TAKEN! Sharp catch at short fine leg. A length ball on the pads, Mathews, the skipper, tries to use the pace of the ball and flick it over short fine leg. He makes a good connection but hits it straight to Simmons who shows good reaction to gobble the chance.
|13.5 : Fidel Edwards to Angelo Mathews, Short ball outside off, pulled wide of the man at deep mid-wicket for two. The throw from Pollard was a poor one.
|13.4 : Fidel Edwards to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball around off, pushed to long on for a run.
|13.3 : Fidel Edwards to Dinesh Chandimal, Excellent comeback from Edwards. Bowls this one just outside off on a good length. Chandimal looks to cut but misses.
|13.2 : Fidel Edwards to Dinesh Chandimal, SIX! BANG! Right off the middle. A fuller ball, just around off, right in the slot. Chandimal launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. Classy from Chandimal.
|13.1 : Fidel Edwards to Angelo Mathews, Short ball outside off, Mathews pulls it off the inner half to deep backward square leg. A Single.
|12.6 : We are back again. The two umpires stride out to the middle. The Windies players are in a huddle near the rope. They now spread out in the ground to take their positions. Chandimal and Mathews will resume with the bat for the Lankans. Fidel Edwards with the ball.
|UPDATE 1912 local (2312 GMT) - The rain seems to have stopped. The resumption is not too far away.
|UPDATE 1705 local (2305 GMT) - The rain has got a bit heavier here. Let's hope things get better quickly. For now, the covers are firmly placed on the wicket.
|Well, well. It has started to rain, out of nowhere. The umpires take the players off. And the covers are coming on now. Looks like just a passing shower.
|Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Single to end the over. Just 3 runs and the wicket of set batter in it. Full and around off, pushed towards mid off for a quick run.
|12.5 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Tossed up and outside off, driven to the cover fielder.
|12.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flat and just outside off, pushed through the off side for a run.
|12.3 : Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews, Short ball outside off, punched to long off for a single.
|12.2 : Skipper Angelo Mathews is in next.
|Fabian Allen to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! STUMPED! Allen strikes in his first over. Lovely stuff from him. He tosses it up and bowls it slower. Nissanka comes down the track and looks to go big on the leg side. He misses as the ball turns just a hint to beat his bat. Pooran behind the wickets takes the bails off in a flash. Decent knock from Nissanka on debut.
|12.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Confusion but safe! Tossed up and around off and middle, Chandimal comes down the track and hits it to the left of the man at long off. They take the first one quickly. Nissanka wants the second but Chandimal is not keen. Luckily the throw is at the bowler's end from the deep who fails to collect.
|11.6 : Fabian Allen is on now.
|Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Sngle to end the over! A short ball outside off, cut to deep point for one. Holder ends the evening with the ball. 4-0-19-1. Fine performance.
|11.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Another slower one from Holder. Nissanka goes for the pull after waiting. Hits it to long on for one.
|11.4 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower bouncer. Chandimal goes for the pull but he is way too early. Misses and gets hit on the body. They cross for a leg bye as the ball goes to the off side.
|11.3 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and wide outside off, the slower one from Jason. Chandimal cuts but finds the point fielder.
|11.2 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Full and wide outside off, squeezed wide of the gully fielder for one.
|11.1 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length and just outside off, Chandimal guides it to third man for one.
|10.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, Two to end the over. Shortish ball outside off, crunched wide of the man at deep cover. Allen does well there to stop with a slide. Hits ths stumps at the striker's end from the deep but Nissanka was safe.
|10.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, Good length and around off, pushed towards the bowler.
|10.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Here's the much-needed boundary. Fuller and wider outside off, Nissanka squeezes it through backward point and finds the fence.
|10.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, Play and a miss again! Three dots in a row. Outside off on a fuller length. Nissanka looks to drive away from his body but fails to make any connection.
|0.0 : Dinesh Chandimal joins Pathum Nissanka in the middle now. Here's Dwayne Bravo with the ball.
|10.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and outside off, pushed to the man at covers.
|10.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Pathum Nissanka, Lovely slower one to begin from Bravo. It is full and wide outside off, Nissanka looks to drive but misses.
|9.6 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, OUT! TIMBER! Well, well. He can end the over with a wicket. He deserved that wicket. A Full toss around off, Dickwella gets down and looks to sweep but he is a bit too early. Misses and the furniture behind gets disturbed. Decent knock from Dickwella but Sri Lanka needed him to continue.
|9.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle and leg, Nissanka looks to flick but gets it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single. Just 1 off the over. Can Holder end it well?
|9.4 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Another dot. This is superb stuff from Holder. A slower short ball from him. Nissanka waits and waits and then tries to pull but misses.
|9.3 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Three dots in a row! A superb yorker length ball outside off. Nissanka cannot put bat on ball.
|Dickwella has a word with the debutant.
|9.2 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Full and wide outside off, Nissanka looks to reach out and carve it on the off side but fails.
|9.1 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Change of pace from Holder this time and he beats the batsman.
|8.6 : Here's Jason Holder again.
|Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, Good slower one to end the over. Dickwella wanted to play the scoop over the leg side but Obed bowled it wide outside off. Dickwella tries to play the reverse scoopy by adjusting at the last moment but he failed to connect.
|8.5 : Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, SIX! Nice pick up shot and it goes all the way. A length ball just around off, Dickwells picks it up and hits it over deep square leg for a maximum. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|8.4 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller ball on middle, Nissanka hits it towards long on for a run.
|Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE! Tries for the slower one again but this time he slips it down the leg side. Nissanka looks to flick but misses. Given wide by the umpire.
|8.3 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Good change of pace from McCoy this time. Bowls a slower one outside off on a fuller length. Pathum looks to drive but misses.
|8.2 : Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, Just short. Short ball outside off, Dickwella hits it uppishly down to deep point. The fielder in the deep doesn't attack the ball and allows to boucne it in front.
|8.1 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Full ball outside off, hit to mid off for a quick run.
|7.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Fired outside off, clipped to long on for one. 13 off the over, a big one for the visitors.
|7.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Dickwella dances down the track and Sinclair smartly drags the length short. It is pushed down to long on for one.
|7.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Flat and around middle, worked on the leg side for an easy single.
|7.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, SIX! BANG! This one has gone off the sweep spot. Once again Sinclair tosses it up and bowls it around middle, Nissanka nails the slog over the deep mid-wicket fence. First biggie of the game.
|7.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Superb shot! Floated on middle, Nissanka flicks it uppishly and hits it wide of the man at deep mid-wicket. Finds the fence and it brings up 50 for the visitors.
|7.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Pathum Nissanka, Darted on the pad, Nissanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
|6.6 : Kevin Sinclair is back again. 2-0-13-1 from him so far.
|Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, Play and a miss! Good finish to the over. Outside off on a length, Dickwell slashes at it but misses.
|6.5 : Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, Dot now! Full and wide again, Dickwella mistimes it to the man at covers.
|6.4 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, Too full this time and outside off. It is squeezed on the off side for a single.
|6.3 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! BOOM! In the slot and Nissanka plays a superb drive! A fullish ball, right under the bat. Nissanka nails the drive wide of the man at mid off. It races away to the fence.
|6.2 : Obed McCoy to Niroshan Dickwella, Low full toss on middle, clipped to deep square leg for a run.
|6.1 : Obed McCoy to Pathum Nissanka, A full ball outside off to begin from McCoy. Nissanka strokes it to deep cover for one.
|5.6 : Obed McCoy is into the attack now.
|Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Single to end the Powerplay! A full ball just outside off, pushed to mid off for a quick run. 40 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off, Nissanka looks to pull but only manages to connect with thin air.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Another boundary in the over. A fullish ball on the pads, Nissanka flicks it wide of the man at fine leg. Allen from that position gives it a chase, puts in a dive forward to stop but fails.
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Short and wide outside off, slashed to the left of the man at deep point. The fielder there is quick to get around and keep the batters to just one.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, FOUR! Crunched this time. A low full toss just outside off, Dickwell drives it through the covers and finds the fence.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Play and a miss! Fullish ball outside off, Dickwell looks to drive away from his body but fails to connect.
|4.6 : Who will bowl the last over of the Powerplay? Jason Holder will continue.
|Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, Single to end the 5th over. A short ball on middle, pulled down to deep square leg for an easy single.
|4.5 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Missed out again! A fuller ball down the leg side. Nissanka looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to short fine leg.
|4.4 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Two more! Not off the middle of the bat though. It was a short ball on middle, Nissanka wanted to hammer it via pull but he failed to time it as well as he would've wanted. Clears square leg and scampers back for two.
|4.3 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Slips this one full but down the leg side. Nissanka flicks it to fine leg where debutant Sinclair misfields and allows one extra run. Two more for Nissanka.
|4.2 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Pace and zip for Edwards. Bangs it short and outside off, Nissanka slashes at it but fails to make any connection.
|4.1 : Fidel Edwards to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and outside off, driven to the cover region for nothing.
|3.6 : Fidel Edwards is back for his 2nd over.
|Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Nissanka is up and running on the first ball. Shortish and on the pads, tucked down to fine leg for one. Just 4 off the 4th over.
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Short and wide, cut to deep point for one.
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Another dot. Three in a row. A full ball outside off, Dickwell tries the cheeky scoop over the leg side but Holder smartly bowls it wide outside off. Dickwella fails to put bat on ball again.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Beaten again! Lovely from Holder here. Another length ball outside off, Dickwell flirts with it but luckily fails to connect.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Pace and bounce from Holder. He lands this one on a good length and angles it away. Dickwella pokes at it but makes no connection.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Niroshan Dickwella, Good stop near the fence. A short ball outside off to begin, it is hit through backward point. The man in the deep runs to his right and make a sliding stop to save two.
|2.6 : Pathum Nissanka, the one of the two Sri Lankan debutants, strides out in the middle. Also, here's Jason Holder with the ball.
|Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! TAKEN BY THE SKIPPER! Sinclair gets his maiden T20I wicket and he goes for his acrobatic celebration. Tossed up and on middle again, this time Gunathilaka goes for the slog but he fails to middle it well. It goes wide of Pollard who is manning the mid-wicket region. He flies to his right and takes a fine catch. Good start for the hosts here.
|2.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Floated on middle, flicked on the leg side for nothing.
|2.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Flat and around off, pushed to mid off for one.
|2.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, FOUR! Swept and swept nicely. Tossed up ball on middle and leg, Dickwella gets down and goes for the sweep. Connects it and hits it over the man at short fine leg.
|2.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Short and wide outside off, Dickwella cuts but cannot find the gap at bacward point.
|2.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, In the air... safe! A tossed up ball on middle, Dickwella jumps out of the crease and looks to go big over the bowler's head. Fails to time it well but clears the men in the ring. Two taken before mid off can get to the ball.
|1.6 : Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, A bit of yes-no but they get the single. Low full toss on middle and leg, Dickwella clips it towards mid on and calls for the single. Gunathilaka is a bit slow in taking off but they make it easily in the end.
|1.5 : Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, Another dot! Good comeback since that boundary delivery from Edwards. A fullish ball around off, poked towards the cover region. Can Edwards end the over well?
|1.4 : Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, Fuller and outside off, pushed towards backward point for nothing.
|1.3 : Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, Around off on a length, pushed towards mid off.
|1.2 : Fidel Edwards to Niroshan Dickwella, FOUR! First boundary of the game. Bit wayward from Edwards so far. A full toss outside off. Dickwella strokes it nicely and manages to beat the fielder in the ring on the off side. Races away to the deep point fence.
|0.6 : Will it be pace from the other end? Yes, it is. Fidel Edwards will bowl now. His last international game was way back in 2012, against the same opposition.
|1.1 : Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quick single! A length ball around middle and leg, Gunathilaka pokes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
|Fidel Edwards to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE! Edwards begins with a ball down the leg side. Gunathilaka looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|0.0 : Right! We are done and dusted with all the pre-game formalities. It is time for the action. The West Indies players take their positions in the field. Danushka Gunathilaka will open the batting along with Niroshan Dickwella. Debutant Kevin Sinclair will begin with the ball for West Indies. The players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. And we are ready to roll. Here we go...
|0.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Loopy ball outside off, hit down to long off for one. 6 off the opening over. Solid start for Sri Lanka. Decent first over from the debutant.
|0.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Floated on the pads, tucked towards backward square leg for a run.
|0.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Flat and around off, Dickwell punches it towards the cover region and rotates strike.
|0.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Tossed up and just outside off, driven to long off for one. 4 singles in the over so far.
|0.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Niroshan Dickwella, Dickwella and Sri Lanka are underway! A shortish ball outside off, Dickwell hits it wide of the man at backward point and takes a single
|0.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka is off the mark on the first ball as well. This one is full and wide outside off. Gunathilaka drives it to deep cover for a single.
|0.0 : Before the action begins, it is time for the National Anthems of both the teams.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Pathum Nissanka (DEBUT), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashen Bandara (DEBUT), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Angelo Mathews, starts by saying that they have an inexperienced team but the players have a chance to prove themselves. Hopes to give a good fight. Tells it was unfortunate that Dasun failed to get the visa. Informs that Dasun, the regular skipper, will be back in the team after three T20Is.
|West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair (DEBUT), Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.Â
|Kieron Pollard, the West Indies skipper, says that they have the old boys playing for them and he is happy to have them in the side. Tells that they add a wealth of experience to the side. Informs that Kevin Sinclair is making his debut for the West Indies.
|Toss - It is time for the spin of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in the favor of Kieron Pollard. West Indies will BOWL FIRST.
|How will the first game pan out? West Indies have the Universe Boss returning to the team. For Sri Lanka, well, their skipper failed to join the team due to some visa issues. So, the hosts have big names under their wings while Sri Lanka have inexperienced men. However, do not forget that in the shortest version of the game, it is the performance on the day that counts. So, will we see the inexperienced bunch trump the proven T20 stars in their own den? How will the wicket behave in this first g
|Hello, world! International cricket resumes in West Indies for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year. The Men in Maroon are ready to host Sri Lanka for a long tour. It begins with 3 T20Is and in the year where the T20 World Cup is not too far away, every chance of playing the shortest format presents a big opportunity for the teams up get things in order before the mega event.