|0.0 : Hello and welcome to one and all for the second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the stadium named after the icon Sir Vivian Richards. It was a one-sided affair in the first game which made headlines mainly for the controversial dismissal of Danushka Gunathilaka. The 'spirit of cricket' debate got fuelled after that event and social media was flooded with opinions. However, at the end of the day, Kieron Pollard apologized to Gunathilaka and buried that matter. So let bygones be bygones a
|The series is on the line as far as the touring team is concerned and just like the T20Is, they will have to win the second match to keep this series relevant. If the last match is anything to go by, the Lankans need to address both the key departments of the game. Apart from a few individuals, who have done well, there is still a lot left to be desired. Let's see whether they have it in them to bounce back against a team that is looking quite strong at the moment. The way West Indies made a com
|TOSS - The news we are getting from the middle is that Kieron Pollard has won the toss and WEST INDIES WILL BOWL FIRST!
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, starts by saying that Sri Lanka are capable of making a comeback, something they showed them in the T20I series. Adds that they just want to play consistent cricket and tells that they had a nice and honest discussion regarding their batting after the last series. Informs that West Indies are going UNCHANGED.
|Dimuth Karunaratne, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that he would have bowled first as well. Feels that the pitch gets better to bat on as the game progresses. Reckons that they have to bat well now and the top order will have to take more responsibility. Shares that they had a talk in the dressing room and looking forward to this game. Informs about a couple of changes in their XI - Thisara Perera and Oshada Fernando are in for Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.Â
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
|Pitch report - Brilliant sunshine and a strong breeze blowing across the stadium. The same surface is to be used, so it will be a bit tired. Not too many cracks and it should be good for batting.
|Time to get underway! Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and Danushka GunathilakaÂ are the Lankan openers. The players take a knee as usual for the Black Lives Matter movement. Alzarri JosephÂ to begin proceedings with a couple of slips in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Starts with a back of a length ball around middle and leg, Gunathilaka gets behind the line and defends it back.
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Identical length to the last ball but the line is a bit too leg side, Danushka works it on the leg side but finds square leg.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shout for an lbw, not given! A length ball around off, Gunathilaka thinks it will leave him with the angle and hence shoulders arms. But the ball shapes back and strikes him high on the back leg. Too high to be given!
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Beaten this time! Good length ball on off, angling away this time and Gunathilka tries to punch from the back foot. Fails to connect.
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, DG pushes it from the back foot to the off side.
|0.6 : Who will bowl form the opposite end? Jason Holder to run in...
|Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quick single! A length ball again, around off, Gunathilaka taps it down to covers and scampers across to the other end. Pollard comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end but Karunaratne is safely in. Tidy first over by Alzarri!
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length delivery outside off, Danushka slaps it off his back foot to cover-point where the fielder makes a good stop to his right.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot of a batsman in prime form! A gentle delivery, 125 kph, and it's short around off, Gunathilaka hangs on the back foot and hammer-pulls it over mid-wicket for the first boundary of this match.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, A much better delivery, on a full length around leg and shaping away, DG tries to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge and safely goes down to third man for a single.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length ball on off, Karunaratne strokes it off his back foot to mid off and opens his account with a quick run.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fractionally short in length around leg, Gunathilaka turns it off his pads to mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller length ball on middle, 125 kph, Danushka brings down a straight bat in defense.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Back of a length ball on middle, Dimuth is on the back foot as he punches it down towards mid off.
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, OUT! Karunartne chops it on! Joseph provides the first breakthrough. He hurls across a shortish delivery outside off at 141 kph, the Lankan skipper stands back to whack it square of the wicket on the off side but it takes the inside half of his blade and cannons onto the stumps. Jubilation for West Indies! The shot was on but the execution as not quite there.
|Pathum Nissanka is the new batsman at number 3, the T20I opening pair is reunited now.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Joseph greets the new batsman with a breezy bouncer around off, excellent pace, Nissanka tries to pull but misses.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length ball on middle, the batsman defends it back from the back foot.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka,Â FOUR! Gloved behind! Shortish and on middle and leg, Nissanka tries to glance it across the line but it takes his gloves and flies wide of the diving keeper for a boundary at fine leg.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Gets behind the line of a length delivery and defends it to close a successful over for West Indies.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Nice placement! Good length delivery outside off, angling away, Gunathilaka eases himself on the back foot and punches it sweetly through the gap at covers.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length ball on middle and leg, angling down, Gunathilaka fails to work it around and it goes off his pads to square leg.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, The line is again straight from Holder, DG flicks but once again finds the fielder inside the ring on the leg side.
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! This one has gone the distance! Holder comes from 'round the wicket and angles down a shortishÂ ball around leg, Gunathilaka picks it up and powers it over backward square leg for a biggie.
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Direct hit would have been curtains for Pathum! Shortish ball around off, Danushka taps it down in front of point and sets off for a quick run. Nissanka responds and rushes to the other end but would have been a goner had Allen scored a direct hit. The replays suggest that Pathum was a bit hesitant in taking off.
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, On and around off, a length ball, it's defended from the back foot by Pathum.
|4.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide called for height! Bouncer around leg, going well over the head of the batsman.
|Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length delivery outside off, Gunathilaka shoulders arms.
|4.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Play and a miss! Identical to the last delivery, this time Danushka decides to crack it through point but the ball bounces extra and goes over his bat.
|4.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball close to off, Gunathilaka opts for a defensive shot as he pushes it gently to the off side.
|4.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Again a length ball on off, angling away, Gunathilaka sticks back and defends it to covers.
|4.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, MISHIT! Gunathilaka runs out of patience. Attempts to go aerial to a length ball outside off, targetting long off but there is extra bounce again and he slices it over extra cover. The ball falls in no man's land in the deep and the batsmen take two.
|4.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shortish and on off, Gunathilaka drops it with soft hands to covers and sets off for a run. Pathum, this time, is loud and clear as he sends his partner back.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, A cracking cover drive to a length ball is played by Nissanka but he finds the fielder inside the ring.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, A touch short in length around middle and leg, angling down, Pathum tries to flick but misses. It clips his thigh pad and goes behind. Shai Hope flies to his left to collect the ball.
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out towards the cover fielder.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Short in length on off, Pathum pulls it across the line and it falls in front of short mid-wicket. Almost carried!
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, On a length and outside off, Nissanka tries to tap and run but it has gone way too quick to point. Danushka sends him back.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball on middle and leg, Pathum tucks it through square leg and Joseph chases it across to his left from fine leg. The batsmen take two and one more on the throw.
|6.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Not timed it well! Short in length around off, Nissanka fails to get hold of his pull shot but still it races through square leg. Lewis gives the chase, almost loses it but at the last moment, he boots it in. His momentum takes him beyond the rope where he climbs one advertisement board and then another. Seems excellent at clearing hurdles. Saves a run for his team.
|6.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Bouncer on middle, the batsman ducks.
|6.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball on off, it's pushed from the back foot to mid off.
|6.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball around leg, it's nudged behind square leg for one.
|6.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! Chopped on! Second wicket for Joseph and certainly he is looking a different bowler today compared to the first ODI. He dishes out a speedy length ball around off, at 140 kph, Nissanka sticks on the back foot as he tries to play it through the line. But the ball nips back in a shade, takes the inside half of his bat and goes on to destroy the stumps. Poor footwork, Pathum was neither forward, nor back. Sri Lanka in a heap of trouble here.
|Oshada Fernando is the new batsman.
|6.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Attempts for a yorker for the new batsman but it's around leg and on the full, Oshada helps it through square leg for a brace.
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball around off, angling across, Gunathilaka plays from the back foot to point.
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot! Short in length around middle and off, Gunathilaka rocks on the back foot, turns slightly and nails his pull shot in front of square leg for a cracking boundary.
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball outside off, DG cuts it off his back foot but finds the backward point fielder.
|7.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! Dispatched! This one is hit with the wind. The ability of Gunathilaka to pick the length is on show this time. It's short and immediately he drops his weight on the back foot as he smashes it all the way over mid-wicket. Called a no ball also for overstepping.
|7.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slower one, full and outside off, Danushka pushes it gently to cover-point for a quick run.
|7.6 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Fernando covers his stumps and allows it through. 11 from the over, Holder has been poor so far.
|Bowling change.Â Akeal Hosein is introduced into the attack. Long on and deep backward square leg in place.
|8.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Spinning down the leg side, helped to short fine leg.
|8.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Superb shot! Flatter and shorter on off, Gunathilaka picks the length early again, quickly goes on the back foot and plays it late to beat first slip and backward point.
|8.3 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Loopy full ball on middle, it's knocked down to long on for a run. 50 up for Sri Lanka!
|8.4 : Akeal Hosein to Oshada Fernando, OUT! Change has worked, Akeal has a wicket now! Fernando's entrance to the playing XI is short. 50th List A wicket for Hosein and he is delighted. Flighted delivery, landing full around off and spinning away very slightly, Oshada looks to drive through the line but ends up edging it to Holder at slip. The big man makes no mistake and Sri Lanka lose their third wicket inside Powerplay 1.
|Dinesh Chandimal is the new batsman.
|8.5 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball outside off, on the shorter side, Chandimal allows it through to Shai.
|8.6 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Hosein gets closer to the off stump, fires it around off and gets it to straighten from there, Chandimal once again makes a leave, although this time it's a brave one.
|Change of ends for Alzarri Joseph.Â
|9.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller length ball on middle, Gunathilaka wrists it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
|9.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Angles in a good length ball around off, shaping away a bit, Chandimal defends it from the back foot.
|9.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Lands it full and outside off, Chandimal drives but finds the point fielder.
|9.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Well fielded! Fullish and outside off, DC drives through the line and Bravo at covers jumps to make a half stop. Parries it to mid off.
|9.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish and on off, pulled across the line but straight to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 time! A maximum of 4 fielders can now be put outside the circle till the 40th over.
|Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish ball around off, Chandimal plays it down from the crease to short third man. 53/1 after Powerplay 1!
|10.2 : A silly point in place.
|10.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter and shorter on middle, punched off the back foot to short mid-wicket.
|10.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quicker again, fired on middle and leg, eased to square leg for a run.
|10.3 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated and full outside off, Chandimal gets forward, opens the face of his bat and pushes it to point.
|10.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Fuller and on off, it's driven off the front foot to covers.
|10.5 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, A touch flatter on middle and leg, Chandimal turns it towards short fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|10.6 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Too full in length on middle, Gunathilaka flicks it across the line but finds mid-wicket. Only two runs from the over.
|11.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length ball on off, Chandimal defends it from the back foot to the off side.
|11.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Aerial but safe! Short in length on middle, Chandimal pulls but is in no control. It goes in the air but doesn't carry to fine leg. A single taken.
|11.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Digs in a short ball around off, Gunathilaka ducks.
|11.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide! Loses his line and slips a shortish ball down the leg side, Danushka doesn't attempt any flashy shot. He realizes the importance of his wicket now.
|Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shout for a caught behind! Short in length around leg, Gunathilaka tries his best to pull but misses. The bowler appeals but nothing from the keeper or umpire.
|11.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length delivery outside off, DG tries to run it down towards third man but the backward point fielder intervenes immediately.
|11.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, A bouncer around leg, once again Gunathilaka tries to pull but misses. Another 2-run over for Sri Lanka.
|12.1 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Fullish and outside off, Chandimal drives it hard and sends it down to long off for a run.
|12.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Mix-up, safe! Full and floated around leg, Danushka flicks it to square leg and looks for a run. Chandimal sends his partner back in time as the fielder attacks the ball.
|12.3 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Goes down on one knee and sweeps it with the spin to deep square leg for a single.
|12.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and quicker on off, the length is short too and Chandimal slaps it past silly point to deep cover-point for a run.
|12.5 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, A touch short in length again, on middle, Gunathilaka moves back and forces it down to long on for a run.
|12.6 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball around off, Chandimal defends it down safely. Another tidy over by Akeal.
|Change in bowling. Romario ShepherdÂ is into the attack now.
|13.1 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Welcomed into the attack with a boundary! Shortish delivery outside off, Gunathilaka attacks it with his lovely hands, stays on the back foot and spanks it over mid-wicket.
|13.2 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Wide! Romario overcompensates with his length, bowls a full toss but it's way wide outside off.
|Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Another boundary for Danushka! Fuller length delivery outside off, angling away, enough room for the batsman to free his arms and Gunathilaka chips it over mid off for a boundary. Moves to 48!
|13.4 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length delivery around off, Danushka moves back and tries to defend but it takes the inside half and runs to fine leg. The fielder in the deep puts in a dive but fails to pull it back cleanly. The third umpire has a look and gives it as a boundary.Â FIFTY for Gunathilaka, his 10th in ODIs. Needs to carry on and score a big one.
|13.5 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length ball on middle, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length ball on off, pushed from the back foot to extra cover.
|13.6 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball close to off, Danushka plays it late but still cannot beat the backward point fielder.13 from the over, expensive start from Romario.
|14.1 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller and on off, Chandimal flicks it in front of square leg for a run.
|14.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter through the air, short and around leg, Gunathilaka goes inside the crease and punches it down to long on for a run.
|14.3 : Akeal Hosein to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full outside off, Dinesh drives it down to long off for a run.
|14.4 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! The third biggie for Danushka. Picks the short ball around off early, uses the depth of his crease and hammers it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|14.5 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Floated and full on off, the batsman defends it by pressing forward.
|14.6 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quicker one, around off, Danushka decides to play late and nearly edges it to the keeper.Â
|Drinks break! Sri Lanka are trying to recover through the stand between Chandimal and Gunathilaka. The latter has shown exceptional form so far and holds the key. West Indies fared well in Powerplay 1 and would look to maintain the same intensity in the middle phase as well.
|15.1 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Big shout for a caught behind! Not given. Short in length and wide outside off, Chandimal flashes and misses. Loose attempt.
|15.2 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller in length close to off, Chandimal pushes it from the outer half of his bat to point.
|15.3 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Fine shot! Authoritative and in good control. Fullish and outside off, Chandimal presses forward and unfurls a classical off drive for a boundary.
|15.4 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball on middle, it's glanced through square leg for a single.
|15.5 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Gorgeous off drive, this time from the bat of Danushka Gunathilaka. Evidence of how good this strip is for batting. Fuller and outside off, DS has just timed his drive to perfection for a boundary.
|15.6 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length ball on middle and off, angling away, DG stays on the back foot and taps it down to cover-point.
|Change in bowling. Fabian AllenÂ to have a go now.
|16.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Starts with a shortish ball on off, Chandimal punches it to deep cover for a single.
|16.2 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short again, wide outside off, Gunathilaka slaps it through point. Lewis uses his boot again to save two runs for his team.
|16.3 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Hangs on the back foot again to a shortish delivery and punches it down to long on for a run.
|16.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flighted and on off, pushed to covers.
|16.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and on top of off, Chandimal cuts but finds the point fielder.
|16.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Arm ball around middle, Chandimal is forward to work it around but it takes the inner half and runs down to fine leg for three runs.
|Double bowling change for West Indies. Skipper Kieron Pollard brings himself into the attack now.
|17.1 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Pace off! Fuller and on off, Chandimal nudges it wide of mid-wicket and takes a run.
|17.2 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Gunathilaka pushes it with an angled bat to point.
|17.3 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slower length ball outside off, it's punched off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
|17.4 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, The 50-run stand is up! Fullish and on middle, Chandimal helps it through mid-wicket and crosses for a run.
|17.5 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length ball outside off, offering no pace, Danushka mistimes his back foot punch to covers.
|17.6 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Tries to tap and run by playing it down towards point but Chandimal turns it down.
|18.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and wide outside off, cut off the back foot but straight to backward point.
|18.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, SIX! Chandimal is growing in confidence. A long hop on middle, DC uses the depth of the crease, picks his spot and pulls it massively over square leg. Evin Lewis is searching for the ball. Yay! He finds it.
|18.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it with gentle hands to covers.
|18.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Advances down the track to a full ball and flicks it to mid-wicket. Two dots.
|18.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Miscommunication again, no harm done in the end! Full and outside off, Chandimal hammers his drive to deep cover and takes a couple. Wants the third run, Danushka is not interested but Dinesh is charging. Halts and returns, puts in a dive to reach the crease. A better throw would have been close.
|18.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flighted and outside off, left alone to end the over.
|19.1 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball outside off, Gunathilaka drives it down to long off for a run.
|19.2 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Fullish and around off, cutting back in, Chandimal mistimes his drive back towards the bowler. Pollard dives to his right but it sneaks past his hand to hit the stumps at the other end. The keeper appeals but nothing from Pollard. Hmmm... Gunathilaka is there at the bowler's end and after the last match, the big man is taking it easy. The replays show that it didn't take Pollard's hand.
|19.3 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a run.
|19.4 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|19.5 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gets forward and drives a full ball to long off for a run.
|19.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Turns a shortish ball off his hips to backward square leg for one.
|20.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flighted and full on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|20.2 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Drags his length short and lands it outside off, DG goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
|20.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Dances down the track to a full ball and drives it to the left of the bowler. Allen is a very good fielder anyway, more so off his own bowling.
|20.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and outside off, played down from the crease to point.
|20.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish and outside off, Chandimal attempts the late cut but finds short third man.
|20.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Quicker and fuller on middle, Chandimal gets forward and it takes the inner half of his bat before going to mid-wicket.
|21.1 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Mishit! Slower delivery, on a length and outside off, Gunathilaka tries to punch but it takes the inner half and rolls back to Kieron.
|21.2 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short and wide outside off, forced off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
|21.3 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Pollard goes wide of the crease and delivers a good length ball outside off, Chandimal stays back and eases it through cover-point for one.
|21.4 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fullish and around off, Gunathilaka plays it close to his body and pushes it to backward point. Looks for a run but is sent back as Allen misses his shy at the striker's end. The back-up fielder fumbles and now the batsmen cross.
|21.5 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball outside off, Chandimal allows it through to the keeper.
|21.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower length ball on off, cutting back in, Chandimal helps it to the left of short fine leg for a run.
|22.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and shorter arm ball on middle, Chandimal goes back and helps it to mid-wicket.
|22.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy full ball on middle, Chandimal walks down the track and eases it down to long on for a run.
|22.3 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short and wide outside off, cut off the back foot to deep point for a brace.
|22.4 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter and fuller around off, Danushka defends it back with a straight bat.
|22.5 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Spinning down the leg side, the batsman tries to flick but misses and it goes off his pads to short fine leg.
|22.6 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Tossed up ball on middle, swept behind square leg for a single.
|23.1 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Drops it full and wide outside off, Gunathilaka reaches out and strokes it through mid off for a run.
|23.2 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower one again, short and wide outside off, Chandimal goes back and cuts it through cover-point for a single.
|23.3 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Lack of pace and the batsman is beaten! Slower one, on a length and outside off, Danushka tries to play the sweep shot but misses.
|23.4 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller in length and outside off, DG drives it down to wide long off where Akeal makes a diving stop. The batsmen collect a couple.
|23.5 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, A length ball around leg, Danushka clips it off his pads to mid-wicket and Pollard himself gives the chase. The batsmen take a run, Danushka wants another but Chandimal sends him back.
|23.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Pitches it up and on middle, Chandimal leans forward and across before bunting it down to long on for one.
|24.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and outside off, Chandimal goes back and cuts it through point. The call is for two but only one is available.
|24.2 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Spinning back into the batsman and it stops a bit too from the surface, Gunathilaka goes back and checks his shot. Ends up playing it aerially but safely down towards mid on. They take a run, hesitation over the second, in the end, no risk taken.
|24.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, That is left alone outside off for the keeper to collect.
|24.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Fires a quicker one on the pads, helped towards short fine leg.
|24.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full on off, DC is on the front foot as he blocks it safely.
|24.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Too full in length and on off, Chandimal tries to go hard at it but it takes the bottom edge of his bat and rolls back to the bowler. Just 2 from the over, Fabian has bowled 5 economical overs so far.
|Jason MohammedÂ to have a go now.
|25.1 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full and floated outside off, Gunathilaka hammers his drive through the line but finds extra cover.
|25.2 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short and wide outside off, Danushka cuts but finds the point fielder.
|25.3 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! First boundary after a while! Short and wide again from Jason, pushing his luck a bit too much, Gunathilaka rocks back and slaps it through point.
|25.4 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shortish and on off, punched to extra cover.
|25.5 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Action replay of the previous delivery, once again DG finds the extra cover fielder.
|25.6 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flighted and full around off, Danushka pushes it to covers. Fine over, apart from a boundary ball.
|26.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower through the air, full and on middle, Chandimal flicks it behind square leg for a run.
|26.2 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Misfield! Flatter and shorter on middle, Danushka punches it to mid-wicket where Pollard misfields and allows a run.
|26.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Uses his feet to take it on the full and eases it down to long on for a run.
|26.4 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Tossed up ball landing outside off, Gunathilaka pads it away.
|26.5 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fuller in length on middle, Gunathilaka sweeps it firmly to deep square leg and it's good diving stop in the deep. Two taken.
|26.6 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Goes down on one knee again and sweeps it past short fine leg for a single.
|The players are taking unofficial drinks break almost after every over. The umpires need to have a word.
|27.1 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Floated and full on middle, Gunathilaka drives it down to long off for a run. Moves to 89!
|27.2 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller and outside off, Chandimal forces it down to long on for one.
|27.3 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Slider, on the shorter side around off, Gunathilaka cuts from the back foot but finds point.
|27.4 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Full and wide outside off, driven down to long off for a run.
|27.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full on middle, Chandimal tries to push it down to long on but the mid-wicket fielder intervenes.
|27.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Attempts to flick it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
|28.1 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Appeal for an lbw! Flighted and full outside off, spinning in, Gunathilaka tries to sweep but misses. They appeal but the impact is well outside off. The replays detect some bat as well.
|28.2 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Connects with his sweep shot this time and sends it in front of square leg for a run.
|28.3 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full on middle, Chandimal draws forward and pushes it defensively to covers.
|28.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Forces a full ball to extra cover, good calling and they take a quick run.
|28.5 : Fabian Allen to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flighted and on middle, Danushka sweeps it behind square leg for a run.
|28.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball around off, Chandimal walks forward and drills his drive to extra cover where Pooran makes a fine diving stop. The batsmen decided not to run. Another tidy over by Fabian!
|29.1 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Moves into the 90s! Flatter and shorter on middle, skidding down, Gunathilaka goes back and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The 100-run stand is up!
|29.2 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! BOWLED! Gunathilaka misses out on a well-deserved century. A flatter slider around off, a bit on the shorter side as well, Gunathilaka goes back to play the square cut but fails to connect. The ball makes any connection with the off pole and Jason jumps in joy. A prized scalp for the hosts at this stage. The century stand has been broken immediately.
|29.2 : The new batsman arrives in the middle.Â Ashen Bandara is fresh from a good knock in the last match.
|29.3 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
|29.4 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a single.
|29.5 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|29.6 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Flighted and full around off, Ashen defends it to the cover region. Successful over from Mohammed, 6 runs and a wicket from it.
|30.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Advances down the track and pushes it with the spin to wide mid off.
|30.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and outside off, cut through point for a single.
|30.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Flatter again, short and on off, Ashen jumps back and punches it to cover-point for a single.
|30.4 : Stumping appeal, referred upstairs! Not much excitement shown by Shai Hope though.
|Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Reaches out for a short ball and slaps it to deep point for one.
|30.5 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, NOT OUT! Floated and outside off, Bandara tries to sweep but misses. Shai breaks the stumps, appeals and it's referred upstairs. One replay is enough to establish that Bandara is safe.
|30.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Short and outside off, spinning away, Bandara punches it aerially but in the gap at cover-point for one.
|31.1 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Fullish and on off, pushed softly to point.
|31.2 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Full and outside off, swept through square leg for a single.
|31.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball on middle, Chandimal plays it off his pads to mid-wicket for a single.
|31.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Played towards square leg, straight to the fielder.
|31.5 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Loopy and full on off, swept in front of square leg for a single.
|31.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Appeal for a run out, referred upstairs! Chandimal helps it off his pads to mid-wicket and crosses. There is a direct hit at the non-striker's end but Bandara is safely in, as confirmed by the replays.
|32.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball outside off, forced straight to the cover fielder.
|32.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Finds the gap this time with his drive and sends it to long off for a run.
|32.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, A bit short and on off, Ashen cuts it through cover-point for one.
|32.4 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and outside off, slapped it to sweeper cover for one.
|32.5 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and defends it back.
|32.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Too full and on middle, swept down fine towards the leg side for another single.
|Drinks break. The wicket of Danushka GunathilakaÂ was a big blow to Sri Lanka. They would now hope for Dinesh Chandimal to bat deep and form partnerships with the batsmen to come. 17 overs left in the innings and their aim would be to get close to 300 anyhow.
|33.1 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Allows the ball to spin back in and then punches it towards the bowler.
|33.2 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Flighted and too full on off, it's swept through square leg for a run.
|33.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Presses forward and works it with the spin in the gap on the leg side for a run.
|33.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, A scrambled seam delivery, landing full on off, Bandara jumps down the track and tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads.
|33.5 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, A full toss on off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|33.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Quietly nudges it off his pads to the right of mid-wicket and picks the fourth run from this over.
|34.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full around off, Chandimal defends it to the off side.
|34.2 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and wide outside off, DC whacks it to deep cover for one.
|34.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Walks forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
|34.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, The broom is out again as Bandara sweeps a full ball to deep square leg for a single.
|34.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Gets forward to a full ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
|34.6 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Loopy and full on middle, Chandimal wrists it through mid-wicket for one. Another useful over by him in his 10-over spell. Well bowled!
|35.1 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and wide outside off, Chandimal cracks it off his back foot to covers where Pollard makes a fine diving stop.
|35.2 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish again, on off, Chandimal punches it back to the bowler. Stays on 49!
|35.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, FIFTY FOR CHANDIMAL, his 23rd in ODIs! Flatter and shorter outside off, Dinesh cuts it from the back foot to sweeper cover for one. He needs to bat deeper.
|35.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Goes back and drags it down to long on for a single.
|35.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Flicks it firmly in front of square leg for a run. There is a thought given to the second run too, but it's not on.
|35.6 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Floated delivery, full and on off, Bandara under edges his attempted sweep shot to fine leg for a couple of runs.
|Bowling change. Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack. 2/17 in his 6 overs so far.
|36.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Nearly chops it on! Shortish and close to off, Chandimal tries to cut but gets a bottom edge. It falls near the stumps and goes behind to the keeper.
|36.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Width on offer outside off, tapped down to third man for a run.
|36.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Short and outside off, Ashen opens the face of his bat this time, finds short third man.
|36.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Once again attempts to run it down to third man but ends up playing it too close to the keeper. HopeÂ stops it.
|36.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Bowls it short and wide outside off, Bandara cuts it to deep point for a run.
|36.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Well played! Short in length and on middle, Chandimal gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards long leg for a boundary.
|37.4 : Thisara Perera arrives in the middle.
|37.1 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Flighted and around leg, Bandara tries to sweep but misses. It goes off his pads to covers.
|37.2 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Skidding down the leg side, helped on the leg side, towards square leg.
|37.3 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, FOUR! Finds the fence! Too full in length on middle, Bandara kneels down and sweeps it firmly to the deep mid-wicket boundary.
|37.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, OUT! Bandara holes out! Second wicket for Jason Mohammed.Â A cleverly tossed up ball around middle, Bandara runs down the track for a big shot but is deceived in flight. He still decides to go through with his lofted shot and mistimes it badly in the air at long on as his bottom hand comes off the handle. Romario Shepherd runs forward from the deep and takes the skier safely. Ashen is disappointed!
|37.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball around middle, Chandimal tucks it in front of square leg, plenty of hesitation between the batsmen and they eventually cross as Akeal misfields.
|37.6 : Jason Mohammed to Thisara Perera, Short and wide outside off, slapped to point but Fabian made a good stop.
|38.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Joseph steams in and angles in a shortish ball outside off, Chandimal cuts but finds the point fielder.
|38.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Joseph delivers this length ball from wide of the crease, it's on middle and leg, skidding off the surface, Chandimal fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg for a leg bye.
|38.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, Loud appeal for a caught behind! Was there an inside edge? Nothing from the umpire. Good length ball around leg, Perera tries to whip it on the leg side but misses. There is some sound as it goes past the batsman and the replays show that it was from the ball flicking the back pad.
|38.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, A length ball outside off, pushed from the back foot to extra cover.
|38.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, Flashes and misses! Short and wide outside off, Thisara throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
|38.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, Bouncer on middle, Perera ducks underneath it.
|39.1 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Flighted and on middle, helped off the pads to the fielder standing in front of square leg.
|39.2 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter and on off, punched back to the bowler.
|39.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up ball on middle, flicked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
|39.4 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Chandimal camps back and smashes it past the only fielder inside the ring at covers for a boundary.
|39.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Knocks a full ball down to long on for a run.
|39.6 : Jason Mohammed to Thisara Perera, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|Powerplay 3 time! A maximum of 5 fielders can now be put outside the circle till the end of this innings. Jason Holder is back to operate.
|40.1 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Beaten! Back of a length ball close to off, Chandimal is cramped for room as he tries to play it late down to third man. Misses and it goes closely past his gloves.
|40.2 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball on off, forced to deep cover for a single.
|40.3 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, DROPPED! Short and wide outside off, Thisara slaps it aerially to point where Akeal Hosein puts down a straightforward catch.
|40.4 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Edgy! Back of a length delivery outside off, Perera pushes inside the line and edges it down to third man for a single.
|40.5 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Again the length is short and wide outside off, Chandimal hangs on the back foot and forces it to deep point for one. 3 runs so far from the over, should have got the wicket too.
|40.6 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Slower bouncer around leg, Perera has no response to that one as he ducks.
|41.1 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated and full on middle, Chandimal walks forward and flicks it to Pollard at mid-wicket.
|41.2 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, SIX! Chandimal moves another gear in his batting and brings up 200 for Sri Lanka with a biggie. Tossed up ball outside off, DC walks down the track again and this time hoists it over long off.
|41.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, As expected, the bowler drags his length short and delivers it on off, Chandimal goes back and punches it to long off for a run.
|41.4 : Jason Mohammed to Thisara Perera, Another short delivery outside off, Perera rocks back and slaps it down to long off for one.
|41.5 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ is in next.
|Jason Mohammed to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT! Third wicket for Jason Mohammed, exceptional bowling from him. This is an innocuous delivery we know, but he has bowled according to his field. Short and on middle, Chandimal goes deep inside the crease for the pull shot but it's towards the big side of the ground and Fabian Allen makes no mistake in the deep mid-wicket region. A good knock by Dinesh but Sri Lanka needed him to bat deeper.
|41.6 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fullish and around off, pushed back to the bowler. End of yet another successful over by Jason.
|42.1 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, FOUR! Pulled away with ferocity! Short in length and on middle, Perera gets on top of the bounce and clobbers his pull shot just over the leaping mid-wicket fielder.
|42.2 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Shortish and wide outside off, Thisara punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|42.3 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Change in pace, short and outside off, Hasaranga ends up playing it down to point.
|42.4 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Another slower one, full and angling in around off, Wanindu picks it late and pushes it back to the bowler.
|42.5 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Wide called for height! Holder goes for the slower bouncer but it goes well over the head of the batsman.
|Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, A low full toss on middle, Wanindu is struggling at the moment to pick Holder, he pushes this one to mid off.
|42.6 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Slower short ball around off, Wanindu pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Fantastic over after going for a boundary first ball.
|43.1 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, Flighted and on middle, punched across the line but straight to mid-wicket.
|43.2 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, A touch short and skidding down the leg side, heaved behind square leg for a run.
|43.3 : Jason Mohammed to Thisara Perera, Shortish and on off, Perera forces it off his back foot to extra cover. Dot ball.
|43.4 : Jason Mohammed to Thisara Perera, Short and wide again, outside off, slapped to long off for one.
|43.5 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, Goes through the legs! Full and flighted, around leg, Wanindu tries to sweep but misses.
|43.6 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, Quicker and fuller on middle, swept down to fine leg for a run. 10-0-47-3, end of a fabulous spell by Jason Mohammed!
|Alzarri JosephÂ is back to bowl at the death. 2/23 in his 8 overs so far.
|44.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Wide! Wayward from Joseph, slips a full ball down the leg side, Hasaranga tries his best to get some bat behind it but misses.
|Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Goes fuller and on off, Wanindu drives it down to mid off.Â
|44.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|44.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, Short in length around leg, Perera turns and pulls it behind square leg for a single.
|44.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Very full in length around middle and off, Hasaranga pushes it to mid off and scoots to the other end as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's side.
|44.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, FOUR! Smashed down the ground! Short in length and outside off, Perera stands back inside the crease and gets the opportunity to open his arms. He gives it a proper whack of his bat and smashes it over mid off. Much-needed boundary for Sri Lanka.
|44.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, Joseph runs in from 'round the wicket and follows the batsman down the leg side with a sharp short ball, Perera swings but misses. Takes a blow near his stomach.
|45.1 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Too full and on middle, Hasaranga pushes it back to the bowler.
|45.2 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, A yorker on off, Hasaranga digs it out to point and scampers across to the other end. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end, otherwise, it could have been close.
|45.3 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Full and wide outside off, Perera shapes up for a big shot but only manages to drag it past the bowler to long on for one.
|45.4 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Digs in a short ball on off, Wanindu pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|45.5 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Good delivery from Holder, bowls it full and very wide outside off, Perera is unable to get underneath and only manages to drive it as far as long off for a run.
|45.6 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Fullish and outside off, pushed to extra cover for a run. 5 singles from the over, excellent from Holder.
|47.1 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, SIX! Up and over Pollard! Another biggie for Hasaranga, adding vital runs to the total. Fuller length ball around leg, Wanindu goes downtown and spanks it over the leaping long on fielder for a maximum.
|47.2 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Very full and on middle, it's pushed towards extra cover for a single.
|47.3 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, Holder goes very full and wide outside off, Perera throws his bat at it and it goes off the toe end towards short third man for one.
|47.4 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Deceives the batsman, there. Cleverly disguised slower short ball around off, Hasaranga winds up for a big shot but then has to pull out of his shot as there was no pace on it.
|47.5 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, SIX! 250 up for Sri Lanka! Short in length and on middle, Hasaranga once again manages to get it from the meat of his bat as he thwacks it over the bowler's head. Pollard rushes across to his left from long on, sticks his left hand out but it goes over and falls beyond the line.
|47.6 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, Forces a full ball down to long off for a single. 15 from the over, 26 in the last two, Sri Lanka are going through a good phase at the moment.
|Romario ShepherdÂ to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 0/22 in 2 overs from him. Can he finish well?
|48.1 : Romario Shepherd to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! Good shot from Hasaranga! A low full toss outside off, Hasaranga walks across the stumps and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary. The 50-run stand is up!
|48.2 : Romario Shepherd to Wanindu Hasaranga, FOUR! A lucky boundary but fortune favours the brave, they say. A low full toss again, Wanindu walks across the stumps and tries to whip it across the line but it takes the inside edge, beats the stumps and hurries wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
|48.3 : Romario Shepherd to Wanindu Hasaranga, Smart delivery, follows the batsman outside off with a slower one, Wanindu changes his shot late to play the dab but misses.
|48.4 : Romario Shepherd to Wanindu Hasaranga, SIX! The fourth one from the bat of Hasaranga and this is now his highest ODI score. Romario tries for the yorker again but it turns out to be a low full toss, Hasaranga sits down on one knee and launches it over mid-wicket. Shepherd under the gun here!
|48.5 : Romario Shepherd to Wanindu Hasaranga, Too full and wide outside off, Hasaranga flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|48.6 : Romario Shepherd to Thisara Perera, Bouncer around leg, Thisara ducks, once again thinking it would be a wide. Not given. 15 from the over!
|49.1 : Jason Holder to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT! Fine catch in the deep by Joseph! Holder digs in a short ball, around leg as he follows the batsman down the leg side, Hasaranga is still through with his pull shot, it's against the wind and Joseph takes a brilliant diving catch at deep mid-wicket. End of a fine cameo by Wanindu!
|Lakshan SandakanÂ is in next.
|49.2 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, A length ball outside off, Perera smashes it down to long off for a run.
|49.4 : Dushmantha ChameeraÂ is the new batsman.
|49.6 : Excellent last over by Jason Holder but a few overs prior to that helped Sri Lanka post a challenging total on the board. The visiting team was losing steam at the backend although a fine cameo by Wanindu HasarangaÂ allowed them to push their total close to 275.
|46.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Very full in length on off, Hasranga drills his drive to extra cover where the fielder misfields and it sneaks through. The batsmen get a couple.
|46.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Direct hit at the striker's end, safe! A very full ball in the line of the stumps, Hasaranga hangs very deep inside his crease and digs it out to short third man. They speed through for a quick run as there is a direct hit at the striker's end. The third umpire is referred but Perera is safely in.
|46.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, Follows the batsman down the leg side and digs in a bouncer, Perera ducks. The umpire's hands stay down and Thisara is not happy.
|46.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera, That is flicked off the back foot towards short fine leg for a run.
|46.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, SIX! Short in length on middle, Hasaranga gets one from the middle of his bat as he smacks it handsomely over mid-wicket.
|46.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga, A terrific yorker wide outside off, Wanindu keeps it out towards short third man for a run. End of a superb spell by Joseph!
|Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka suffered three early blows inside Powerplay 1 and found it tough to get going. Danushka Gunathilaka, however, once again was in excellent form and despite losing wickets around him, he continued to play some delightful shots. Eventually, he found an able ally in Dinesh Chandimal and together they raised a century stand. It was at that time when Jason Mohammed got rid of Danushka in his 90s and the innings once again started to go through the motions. Dinesh Chandima
|49.3 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Short again from Holder, around off and slower in pace, Sandakan pulls it over square leg for one.
|49.4 : Jason Holder to Thisara Perera, OUT! Thisara Perera is run out! Fuller in length and wide outside off, Perera drills his drive to deep cover and takes the first run quickly. He wants the non-existent second run too but FabianÂ sends in a flat throw to Shai Hope who does the rest. No need to even go upstairs.
|49.5 : Jason Holder to Dushmantha Chameera, Fuller and straighter on middle, flicked on the leg side to mid-wicket for a run.
|49.6 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, DROPPED! Slower short ball on middle, Sandakan attempts to pull but it takes the top edge and goes to the left of short fine leg. Akeal Hosein dives and takes the catch but fails to hold on as he hits the ground. The batsmen take a run and SRI LANKA END ON 273/8!
|Jason Mohammed says that he just tried to be consistent and bowl in the right areas. Adds that he has been bowling more and more in the last couple of months and would love to bowlÂ more 10-over spells. Shares that he liked the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka the most as he was batting well. Feels that it's a good wicket for batting and reckons that starting well will be the key.
|Right then, this is that type of target that will keep both parties interested. Given the slow nature of the surface, the Lankan spinners would come in handy and once againÂ Wanindu Hasaranga is going to be the key. Let's see how West Indies approach their run chase this time around. Do join us in a short while for their reply with the bat.
|West Indies bowled and fielded brilliantly today, although a couple of catches still went down. Alzarri JosephÂ was awesome with the new ball while Jason Holder, after having a below-par outing initially, bowled decently at the death. With the pitch appearing to be on the slower side, Kieron Pollard smartly used Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen and Jason Mohammed. The latter turned out to be the trump card as he picked up 3 wickets for the hosts. Here he is having a quick chat...
|... THE CHASE BEGINS ...
|We are back with West Indies' reply. They are 1-0 up in the series and would look to win this game and seal the series here itself. The Sri Lankan players stride out to the middle as they take their respective fielding positions. The two West Indies openers, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope walk out to the middle.