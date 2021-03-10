|0.0 : After an exciting T20I series it is now time to turn your attention towards the 50-over format. It was the hosts who won the T20i series and the Windies would want to come out on top here too. Sri Lanka will also be hungry to come out victorious so that they can head 1-1 into the Test series which follows. The Sri Lankans probably have a better chance in this format than in the shortest one but Windies, playing at home, are still favoritues. Welcome to the coevrage. Saty tuned for the toss...
|TOSS - SRI LANKA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BAT!
|Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, says they have got a couple of practice sessions and are confident. Ends by saying they hope to put up a good score on the board.
|Windies skipper, Kieron Pollard, says they need to bat well, this is a longer format so they need to apply themselves. Informs Darren Bravo, Joseph, Hope and Sheperd come into the side. Ends by saying they have practiced well and he hopes they can do well here.
|SRI LANKAN (PLAYING XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.
|WINDIES (PLAYING XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
|Samuel Badree doing the pitch report says there is a strong breeze, the average first innings score is 241. Ambrose says it looks a decent surface, he expected more grass on it but it seems a hard surface, adds there might be some extra bounce but it should be good for batting.
|We are all set for the action to begin! The Sri Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka walk out to the middle. Alzarri Joseph to begin proceedings with the first new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE! Sri LankaÂ are underway courtesy an extra! This is well wide outside off, it is left alone. Wided.
|Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Well bowled! Gets it right, it is on off, comes back in a little. Gunathilaka looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter and outside off, comes onto the bat nicely. It is guided to point.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka is underway! Length and outside off, it is guided towards third man for one.
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|0.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, A single to end! A quiet first over then! Shoter and on middle, Karunaratne mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket for one.
|Jason Holder to bowl from the other end!
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A muted appeal but turned down.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, A single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good length and on middle, it is solidly blocked.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Extra bounce! Holder bends his back on this one, it is outside off and on a length. Takes off after pitching. Gunathilaka is beaten as he tries to push at it.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, On the fuller side, it tails back in a little but not enough to make the batter play.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, A good start by Holder! On off, this is pushed to covers.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Karunaratne looks to push at it but gets it off the inner half, back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Uppish but in the gap! That one sticks in the surface! It is shorter and outside off, Karnaratne looks to cut at first but then plays a check-shot. It goes wide of covers for two.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Once again Karunaratne not getting the timing right. On off and on a length, it is pushed to mid off.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and outside off, Karunaratne looks to push at it but it once again goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, No timing on that one as well! Shorter and outside off, it is not coming off that nicely. The cut shot is mistimed to mid off.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, An effort delivery to end! On middle, DK stands tall and keeps it out. Three tidy vers to begin with by Windies.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Length again and on off, Gunathilaka looks to push hard at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Cut away! First boundary and probably the first ball that si timed well. Shorter and outside off. Gunathilaka lets the ball come to him this time and then cuts it through point for a boundary.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed to mid off.
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a length again, it is defended.
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On off, Karnaratne drops it on the off side. He wants one but is sent back.
|4.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! EDGED AND OVER! Gunathilaka slashes hard there. It is on a length and angling across. Danushka goes after it. It flies off the outside edge and goes over the second slip fielder. This is not a wicket where you can hit on the up.
|4.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Hits it well but no runs! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped but to covers. It is a packed off side field.
|4.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|4.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, That has taken off! Shortish and on the body, rises after landing. Gunathilaka fends at it awkwardly. It goes off the glove and on the leg side for one. He was lucky that did not pop up.
|4.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, Karunaratne pushes it towards mid on for one.
|4.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Good bumper to end! On the body, Gunathilaka gets out of the way in time. A sharp over from Joseph. He is getting some good bounce off the surface.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Around off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, angling away. Some extra bounce too. Karunaratne slashes but misses.
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is worked to mid on.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another dot! This is good tight bowling! On off, Karunaratne pushes it to covers.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, 5 dots in a row! On middle, this is pushed to the man at mid on.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Lovely delivery to end a brilliant over! Length, slightly on the fuller side. Angles it away. Karunaratne is drawn into the drive. It whizzes past the outside edge.
|6.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, it is played to the man at point. This is a sedate start from the two openers.
|6.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Caressed! This is important, when runs are hard to come by, you need to put the bad balls away and DG does that. It is fuller and outside off, Gunathilaka smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|6.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Danushka Gunathilaka, Excellent stuff! Lets the ball come to him and then drops it on the off side with soft hands. Takes one.
|6.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Uppish but away from the fielder! On the pads, Karunaratne works it through square leg and takes two.
|6.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Was that a chance? The fielder did not react quickyl It was hit really hard though! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled uppishly towards square leg. The fielder does put his hands up to take it but does so late. Another boundary.
|6.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Third boundary in the over and that is the welcome big over which the Lankans needed! Once again it is a little too short and it bounces at a good hieght for the batter. He pulls it through mid-wicket.
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Gunathilaka now joins the action! Three boundaries in a row for Lanka! Shorter again, it is pulled through mid-wicket. Pollard will not be happy with the lengths bowled here.
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Through the off side this time! Raining boundaries here! This is short and wide outside off, this is slapped through covers. No chance of stopping it.
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! This is deft! 5 boundaries in the last 5 balls and 8 in total. This is lovely! Lets the ball come to him. This is quite close to the off pole. Gunathilaka waits for it and then guides it past the fielder who is quite fine at short third man. Goes to the third man fence.
|7.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Two! Runs coming along nicely now! Outside off, this is played late through backward point for two.
|7.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, A rare dot! On off, defended.
|7.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Better from Holder but it is another expensive over! Gets his line and length right on the last ball! Outside off, left alone.
|Change in bowling! Spin introduced as Akeal Hosein comes on!
|8.1 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Some turn for him! Flatter and on middle, it turns back in. It is worked to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Two taken! Comes down the track and works it with the turn through square leg.
|8.3 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Close! Shorter and quicker outside off. Karunaratne looks to cut but it is a little close. Gets beaten.
|8.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|8.5 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Fifty up for Lanka! This is a very good start by their openers! Started off slowly but have recovered really well. On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.6 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another single to end! A tidy start by Hosein. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|9.1 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, Almost strikes on the first ball! This is well wide outside off. Karunaratne goes after it but misses.
|9.2 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another one full and outside off, Karunaratne gets bat on ball and hits it through covers. Two!
|9.3 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, Three this time! Full and outside off, DK plays it through covers. Not right off the middle, it stops as it gets closer to the ropes.
|9.4 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another single! Sheperd comes around the wicket and bangs it shorter and on the body, this is worked on the leg side for one.
|9.5 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, Better from Shepherd! On off, from over the wicket. Length, it is pushed to mid off.
|9.6 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, One more dot to end! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. End of a good Powerplay 1 for Lanka!
|Time for Powerplay 2! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|10.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, WIDE! Bowls this one down the leg side, DG looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another wide! One more ball down the leg side, Gunathilaka looks to flick but misses. The bowler is appealing but he is the only one doing so.
|Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, On the pads, Gunathilaka works it to short fine leg.
|10.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Flatter and on off, Danushka pushes it towards cover for one.
|10.3 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|10.4 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, This is fired on the stumps, Karunaratne is hurried into the stroke. He plays it back to the bowler.
|10.6 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, it is pushed down to long on for another single.
|11.1 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, DROPPED! Shepherd has put down a chance of his own bowling! He may have not been expecting it. This is a length ball outside off, Karunaratne looks to push it on the off side but the ball comes slow off the surface. It goes back off the inner half towards Shepherd who is late in reacting. It bursts through his hands and goes to mid on. It should have been taken and Windies needed that to be caught.
|11.2 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, On the pads, Karunaratne works it to fine leg for one.
|11.3 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, Drop and run! This has been the stand out between the two. Yes, they have hit a lot of boundaries but the running between the wickets has been excellent! On off, it is dropped towards cover for one.
|11.4 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! This is delightful! Just a mere push! Length and around off, it is hit on the up, past mid off and into the fence.
|11.5 : Romario Shepherd to Dimuth Karunaratne, This is worked with the angle through square leg for another boundary.
|11.6 : Romario Shepherd to Danushka Gunathilaka, DROPPED AND FOUR! Another caught and bowled chance not taken! This was hit back really hard though! Gunathilaka comes down the wicket and smashes it back towards the bowler. Shepherd looks to take it but the ball once again bursts out and this time it races away to the long off fence. This needed to stick. So a chance for both the batters as of now.
|Jason Mohammed is on!
|12.1 : Jason Mohammed to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|12.2 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|12.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Milking the singles! On middle, this is eased down to long on.
|12.4 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Confusion but no harm done! On off, this is pushed towards cover. Gunathilaka wants a run and is halfway down the wicket. Sent back in time. Just in time actually.
|12.5 : Jason Mohammed to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, Gunathilaka slaps it through covers for one.
|12.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dimuth Karunaratne, A dot to end! On off, this is pushed to the right of the bowler who moves across nicely and stops it.
|13.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, Gunathilaka guides it down to third man for one more.
|13.2 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Two again! Shortish and outside off, Karunaratne guides it through point.
|13.3 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for no runs.
|13.4 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and around off, Karunaratne pushes it to the left of mid off for one.
|13.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Confusion again but run taken in the end! On off, this is guided towards short third man. There is confusion between the two batters as to whether to take the run or no, they take it in the end.
|13.6 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Safe! First sign of aggression. Karunaratne takes a few steps down the track. It is a slower one from Holder. Dimuth looks to hit it over mid on but it hits the splice and lands short of the fielder there.
|14.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, The paddle sweep is played, fine on the leg side for one.
|14.2 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Innovation and it comes off! The reverse sweep is out. It is hit nice and fine on the off side. Races away. So maybe Karunaratne has decided to take a few chances.
|14.3 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, this is guided to the left of point. Pooran there gets to the ball quickly, dives and stops it. Saves a run.
|14.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|14.5 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka now looks to take on Hosein. He plays the sweep but this one lands outside off, turns back in and there is extra bounce. Hits Gunathilaka on the body.
|14.6 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, This time he does connect with a sweep but just one towards deep square leg.
|15.1 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, On off, defended.
|15.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, Gunathilaka waits for it and then guides it to gully.
|15.3 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, A good slower one, it is guided to point. Three dots in a row.
|15.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Make that 4! Outside off, not played at.
|15.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, Gunathilaka guides it to point. Can this be a maiden?
|15.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, No, but just the one from the over! Windies need a few more like these to build the pressure. Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|16.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, slightly shorter, this is cut through point for one.
|16.2 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|16.3 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another one on middle, Gunathilaka works it through mid-wicket for one more.
|16.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Karunaratne shuffles across but Akeal bowls it faster and on off, defended.
|16.5 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, One more single! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|16.6 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, A dot to end! On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
|DRINKS BREAK. What a start this has been for the visitors. They have maintained their tempo and played attacking shots, at will and have done well to lead Sri Lanka to a score of 95/0 at the end of the 17th over. Both of them are closing in on their fifties and will look to continue this smart cricket for as long as they can. The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking around, hoping that one of their bowlers break this duo, which further, they will hope will open the floodgates.Â
|17.1 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|17.2 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter and outside off, this is cut hard towards point. The fielder makes a half stop. A single.
|17.3 : Jason Holder to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shortish again, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|17.4 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, For a second Gunathilaka did not know where the ball is! Slower one outside off, Gunathilaka looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It is beside him. He wanted a run but is sent back.
|17.5 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter and outside off, a slower one. Gunathilaka slaps it to covers.
|17.6 : Jason Holder to Danushka Gunathilaka, Superb from Walsh! That keeps Gunathilaka on 49! Shorter and outside off, Danushka cuts but the fielder at point dives to his right and makes a good stop.
|18.1 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Karunaratne looks to play the paddle sweep, he tries to drag it from outside off. It goes off the inner half, onto the pads and on the leg side for one.
|18.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another dot by Gunathilaka! On off, it is guided to point.
|18.3 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, There is the single Gunathilaka was itching for! His fifty is up. 9th in ODIs! Solid knock from him so far but can he make it big? He is looking good and has the chance. He gets there by playing the paddle scoop on the leg side for one. The 100 is also up. The foundation has been laid by the openers for a big score.
|18.4 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, Two taken! On middle, this is hit nice and straight towards long on for two.
|18.2 : Run out appeal taken upstairs now! Seems close but it does look like the bat is inside the crease as the bails are whipped off.
|18.5 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, NOT OUT! 50 for the Lankan skipper now! First game here in the Windies and he scores a half ton. His 6th in ODIs! He too would want to bat for long now. This is shorter and outside off, it is placed behind point. The call is for two and they go for it. The fielder fires it to the keeper who whips the bails off and appeals. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Karunaratne is in.
|18.6 : Akeal Hosein to Dimuth Karunaratne, A single to end! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|19.1 : Kieron Pollard to Dimuth Karunaratne, PLAY AND A MISS! Pollard starts off with angling a length delivery outside off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to have a feel of this but he fails to get any bat on this.
|19.2 : Kieron Pollard to Dimuth Karunaratne, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! THAT IS A BLINDER! Elation for Kieron Pollard! He has come on and has grabbed the first wicket of the game, when all the cards were against the Men in Maroon. His teammates surround him and will be finally happy to have broken this stand. A length delivery, a slower one too, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ comes down the track and chips this one back towards KP! There is where Pollard shows his reaction time andÂ athleticism as he hops and
|Pathum Nissanka, the man on debut, walks out to bat!
|19.3 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, Leg bye. On a shorter length and around off, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to pull but the ball takes the helmet and goes to the off side for a leg bye.
|19.4 : Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a good length outside off, Danushka GunathilakaÂ plays this one uppish towards the cover region for one.
|19.5 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, guided to point.
|19.6 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, A slower back of a length ball outside off, Nissanka waits and waits......and waits some more to finally attempt to play the upper cut. But gets decieved by the lack of pace. A dot to end an eventful over.
|20.1 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, The paddle sweep is out. Played through short fine leg for a couple!Â
|20.2 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Goes on the back foot to whip this one through mid-wicket. Rotates the strike.
|20.3 : Akeal Hosein to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, defended.
|20.4 : Akeal Hosein to Pathum Nissanka, Gives this one air and lands it around off, clipped through mid-wicket for one. The debutant is underway now!Â
|20.5 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, Outside off, slapped to point.
|20.6 : Akeal Hosein to Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 off the over! Shortish on middle, worked through square leg for a single.
|The umpires will check if there was an obstruction for a run out! The soft signal, by the umpires, is OUT! The third umpire has a couple of looks at this and decides this will be OUT!Â
|21.1 : Angelo MathewsÂ comes out at Number 4!Â
|Kieron Pollard to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! Now then, Gunathilaka has been given the marching orders! He walks away in dismay! A unique way for him to be dismissed and that is probably the only way he seemed like getting out. Windies back into the game as both the set openers are dismissed. Coming to the ball now! It is a slower one outside off, Gunathilaka looks to guide it down to third man but gets an underedge. It rolls on the wicket. Gunthilaka takes a start and Nissanka takes off. H
|21.2 : Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, On middle, this is defended solidly.
|21.3 : Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, Another one on off, it is kept out.
|21.4 : Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, Outside off, Mathews pushes it towards cover for one. He is off the mark!
|21.5 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, On the pads, Nissanka works it on the leg side and is eager for one. Is sent back. Pathum needs to calm down. He wants a single of every ball he hits.
|21.6 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, A huge shout but turned down! Outside off, Nissanka slashes at it but misses. A huge appeal from Pollard but he is the only one doing so.
|22.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews, Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|22.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|22.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, A good short one, Nissanka fails to get on top of the bounce, he mistimes his pull on the leg side.
|22.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Plays this one nicely! On off, Nissanka rides on top of the bounce and plays it onto the ground.
|22.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, One more short one! Nissanka looks to pull but is beaten for pace.
|22.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length and on off, Nissanka guides it to point. This is good from the Windies. They are building pressure on the youngster.
|23.1 : Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, WIDE. Slips this one down the leg side now, AM lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
|Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, On a good length and around off, stroked through covers for a single.
|23.2 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, Short of a length and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ hops and flicks this one away to the leg side for a single.
|Is this another wicket! Run out appeal has been taken upstairs! Windies are celebrating and Mathews seems to be struggling.
|23.3 : Dinesh Chandimal walks out to bat! He needs to build a partnership with the debutant. Sri Lanka are in trouble here.
|Kieron Pollard to Angelo Mathews, OUT! RUN OUT! Another one bites the dust! A good phase of play for the hosts as they are coming back well into the game. The skipper, Pollard is again, the man upon whom, the spotlight is shining. He effects a good run out and the Windies will have their tails up!Â On a good length and around off and middle, Mathews works this one nicely through the mid-wicket region and the batters take two runs this time. The fielder in the deep, Romario Shepherd,Â runs
|23.4 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, blocked.
|23.5 : Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, Slipped down the leg side, wided.
|Kieron Pollard to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, fuller, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|23.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, not played at.
|24.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Not that well played but a boundary nonetheless. Shortish, outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ hops and slashes this one over the slip cordon, into the ropes at third man.
|24.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, On a shorter length and around off, PN swivels and pulls this one to square leg for one.
|24.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length and around off, DC hops and taps this one to point.
|24.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, blocked.
|24.5 : Bandara walks out to bat!
|Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal,Â OUT! RUN OUT! Oh my my! Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket and this was very poor, from their end. The debutant goes back for a very low score and he would not have wanted to get out, in his first game, in such a manner. Back of a length ball around off, Chandimal works this one towards the mid on region and he comes ahead looking for the single. His partner, Pathum NissankaÂ gets on his bike and races to the other end. After 2 seconds, DC says no and h
|24.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, pushed to point.
|25.1 : Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara, On off, blocked out.
|25.2 : Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara, Good length on off, played towards mid off.
|25.3 : Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara, Around off, shortish, worked to square leg.
|25.4 : Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara, Ashen BandaraÂ opens his account in ODI cricket! Shortish around off, tapped to backward point for a quick run.
|25.5 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, A slower ball outside off, DC looks to have a feel of this but he gets beaten all ends up.
|25.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, length, guided to point. Another good over from the captain of the ship, Kieron Pollard!Â
|26.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Shortish and around off now, AB just sways away from the line and lets the ball through to the keeper.
|26.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Good length on middle and leg, helped towards square leg. Ashen looks for the single but Dinesh sends him back. A good decision as this could have been risky.
|26.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Leg bye. Short, on the body, goes off Bandara's body to square leg for a leg bye.
|26.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Shortish on the body again, Chandimal looks to swivel and pull but fails to get any bat on this and goes off his body to short fine leg.
|26.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Connects well with the pull but finds Pollard atÂ mid-wicket.
|26.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller, on middle, clipped through square leg for one.
|27.1 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, On a good length and on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|27.2 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, back of a length, helped to the square leg region as the batters look to sneak the single. Evin LewisÂ races in and looks to pick the ball up, but fails to do so and the batters get a lucky escape.Â
|Bandara has hurt his arm! The physio is out! The clash with Lewis might have hurt him.
|27.3 : Kieron Pollard to Ashen Bandara, On off, worked to square leg. One run.
|27.4 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Nice shot. Good length, on off and middle, Dinesh ChandimalÂ whips this one through mid-wicket and they settle for the brace.
|27.5 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, full, pushed back to KP.
|27.6 : Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, good length, Chandimal clips this one to deep square leg to collect a single.5 off the 28th over.
|28.1 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, good length, slapped to point.
|28.2 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Worked to square leg for one now!Â
|28.3 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Shortish and outside off, steered late towards third man for one.
|28.4 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length and on off and middle, flicked to the right of mid on this time.
|28.5 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off on a length, steered behind point for an easy single.
|28.6 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Around off, short of a length, gently tapped to the off side. Only 3 runs off this over.
|Fabien Allen is on now!
|29.1 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated around off, this is eased towards long off for an easy single.
|29.2 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Pushed to covers now.
|29.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Very poor work from Evin Lewis and he concedes a boundary. Makes an absolute meal of this. Flighted around off, Bandara sweeps this one to deep square leg where EL misfields and gives a boundary away.
|29.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Pushed to the leg side for one.
|29.5 : Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal, Brilliant work by Walsh Jr. Shortish outside off, sliced away through backward point and the fielder does well to chase after it and stop it. Three.
|29.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Worked to point for one. 10 off this one.
|DRINKS! The Windies have fought back brilliantly and they are slightly ahead in the game at the moment! However, this is a good stand building between Chandimal and Bandara and it is a much-needed one for Sri Lanka. They would hope the two can once again turn the tide into their favor. Windies on the other hand, will hope they can keep picking wickets at regular intervals.
|30.1 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Back of a length and outside off, worked to backward point.
|30.2 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, On the pads, worked to the deep square leg region for one.
|30.3 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, Worked through square leg again for one run.
|30.4 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Around off, length, tapped to the off side now.
|30.5 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Around off, good length, nudged to the point region and the fielder there overthrows, which allows the batters to take the run on offer.
|30.6 : Romario Shepherd to Dinesh Chandimal, A stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. A short of a length and on the pads, DC looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal but this one was heading down leg.
|31.1 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, On middle, swept away nicely through mid-wicket for a single.
|31.2 : Kamindu MendisÂ is the new batter in!Â
|Fabian Allen to Dinesh Chandimal,Â OUT! CAUGHT! A simple catch and Allen has struck. The experienced, Dinesh Chanidmal goes back in a very soft manner. Shortish and outside off, Chandimal looks to guide this one through backward point but fails to keep the ball down. The ball lobs towards the sub fielder, Kyle Mayers, who takes this chance nicely. Five down are the visitors.
|31.3 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, On middle, flicked through the leg side for one.
|31.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, On off, defended.
|31.5 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Swept through mid-wicket for one.
|31.6 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|32.1 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, FOUR! Great timing! Short, on the middle pole, Bandara swivels and hooks this one with power, to the deep square leg fence, for a boundary.
|32.2 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, Around off, good length, worked to point.
|32.3 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, On the middle pole, short, nudged to square leg for one.
|32.4 : Romario Shepherd to Kamindu Mendis, On a good length and outside off, left alone by KM.
|32.5 : Romario Shepherd to Kamindu Mendis, Around off, length, cut away through point for one run.
|32.6 : Romario Shepherd to Ashen Bandara, On the leg pole, slightly short, pulled to deep square leg for one.
|33.1 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Swept away to the deep square leg region for a single now.
|33.2 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, On the pads, clipped to square leg again.
|33.3 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, Shortish and around off and middle, KM looks to play at this but fails to get bat on ball.
|33.4 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, Around off, played towards mid on.
|33.5 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, Shortish outside off, cut away to point for one.
|33.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, A full toss on off, bunted to long on by Ashen for one run. Just 3 runs off this over.
|34.1 : Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara, This is on middle. Swept away nicely to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|34.2 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Around off, shortish, nudged to the on side.
|34.3 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Flatter on middle again, worked behind square on the leg side.
|34.4 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Floated ball on off, Mendis sweeps this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|34.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara, The sweep is hit through square leg for one. Rotating the strike nicely, in this over.
|34.6 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Short, on the pads, worked to square on the leg side.
|35.1 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|35.2 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, On off, defended.
|35.3 : Fabian Allen to Kamindu Mendis, Angled into the pads, Mendis looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye.
|35.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Fumble and two! This is swept towards Lewis at deep square leg. A fumble by him sees the batters take two.
|35.5 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Good running! The sweep is out again, this is played behind square on the leg side. Two again.
|35.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Slower through the air and on middle, defended.
|36.1 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, On the pads, this is worked to square leg.
|36.2 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Mendis misses out! This is well short and on the body, Mendis pulls but towards fine leg for only one.
|36.3 : Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara, Fired on the stumps, this is guided to point.
|36.4 : Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara, FOUR! Swept and done so brilliantly! This is on the pads, Bandara sweeps it nice and fine and it races away. He really likes playing the sweep and plays it well. Welcome boundary.
|36.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara, Swept again! It is hit hard through square leg. Only one.
|36.6 : Akeal Hosein to Kamindu Mendis, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one more.
|37.1 : Jason Mohammed to Kamindu Mendis, Mendis comes down the track and then eases it down to long off for one.
|37.2 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara,Â Very well fielded! Shorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover. The fielder there dives to his right and saves at least two for his side.
|37.3 : Jason Mohammed to Kamindu Mendis, On middle, it is pushed to covers.
|37.4 : Jason Mohammed to Kamindu Mendis, Two! Shorter and around off, Mendis pushes it through covers. Two taken.
|Out comes Wanindu HasarangaÂ for Sri Lanka!Â
|37.5 : Jason Mohammed to Kamindu Mendis, OUT! TAKEN! That is a soft dismissal! Windies continue to take wickets on regular intervals. Full and tossed up outside off this time, Mendis comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He looks to push it on the up but does so straight to the man at covers. Allen takes a simple catch. The hosts continue to be on top.
|37.6 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, A single now! On middle, this is hit down to long on for one. End of a successful over.
|Bowling change. Fabian AllenÂ is back on now. 4-0-21-1 so far.
|38.1 : Fabian Allen to Wanindu Hasaranga, On middle, this is defended.
|38.2 : Fabian Allen to Wanindu Hasaranga, Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|38.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Bandara is nimble on his feet, he does not get to the pitch of it. Defends.
|38.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Now plays the sweep, controls it, keeps it all along the ground through mid-wicket for one.
|38.5 : Fabian Allen to Wanindu Hasaranga, Slightly shorter and around off, Hasaranga stays leg side of the ball and guides it through point for one.
|38.6 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Very nicely played! Bandara lets the ball come to him and then just at the end, opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point for a couple.
|Who comes out now? Dushmantha Chameera, it is!Â
|39.1 : Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Not good from Hasaranga! He probably tried playing an aggressive stroke a little too early. He could have waited. He steps out to this loopy ball around off, gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball. Smashes it hard but does not get the desiredÂ elevation. Holder takes a good catch above his head. Sri Lanka would have been relying on this pair to bat them till the 45th over at least but that is not the cas
|39.2 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, Tossed up outside off, it goes on with the arm. Chameera looks to defend but is beaten.
|39.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, BEATEN AGAIN! On off, that too goes on with the arm. Chameera looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|39.4 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, On off, defended.
|39.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|39.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, A wicket maiden by Mohammad! Once again he beats the outside edge. This lands just outside off and then goes on with the arm again. Chameera is guilty of playing inside the line again. It goes past the outside edge.
|40.1 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Angled into the pads, Bandara looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.0 : Powerplay 3 time! Now, West Indies will be able to have a maximum of 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle, for the last 10 overs of this innings.
|40.2 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, FOUR! Strikes it really well! The sweep shot is used once again. It is nailed between the fielders in the deep, square leg and mid-wicket. Boundary. Bandara holds the key. Can he take Lanka upto 230?
|40.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Swept again! Gets on top of the bounce nicely. Rolls his wrists and hits it through mid-wicket for one.
|40.4 : Fabian Allen to Dushmantha Chameera, On middle, it is pushed to covers.
|40.5 : Fabian Allen to Dushmantha Chameera, Another single as this is pushed towards cover.
|40.6 : Fabian Allen to Dushmantha Chameera, Chameera negotiates the three balls he had to play! On middle, blocked.
|41.1 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Outside off, shortish, punched to covers.
|41.2 : Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara, Outside off, shortish, slapped to point for a single.
|41.3 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, Tossed up outside off, Chameera slices this one through point for a brace.Â
|41.4 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, On off, blocked out.
|41.5 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, On the middle pole, pushed back to the bowler.
|41.6 : Jason Mohammed to Dushmantha Chameera, Around off, flatter, slashed away to the man at point. Just 3 off this one.
|42.1 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Slows it up, gives it flight and bowls it on off. Bandara adjusts well and pushes it to covers.
|42.2 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Steps out but does not get to the pitch of it. Blocks.
|42.3 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and Windies lose a review! It was more in hope. They would have loved Bandara's wicket right now and they probably took a chance. This is fired full and outside off, Bandara looks to sweep but misses. He seems to have hit the ground. The keeper appeals after taking it. It is a muted one. The umpire turns it down. Hope has a discussion with Pollard and then reviews. Replays roll in and it shows the on-field call is the right one.
|0.0 : The hosts have taken a review for caught behind! Ultra Edge shows that there was no batÂ involved. The on-field decision of not out, stays on!Â
|42.4 : Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara, Misfield and Bandara is off strike! On off, it is pushed to Pollard at covers. He is late in getting down and lets it through. One taken.
|42.5 : Fabian Allen to Dushmantha Chameera, FOUR! Swept nicely! 200 up for Lanka! Chameera moves across, this is fired on middle, it is swept through square leg. Boundary.
|42.6 : Fabian Allen to Dushmantha Chameera, Two taken! A good over this for Lanka! On off, it is pushed off the back foot through covers for two.
|43.1 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|43.2 : Jason Holder to Dushmantha Chameera, WIDE! Down the leg side, Chameera lets it be. Wided.
|Jason Holder to Dushmantha Chameera, WIDE AGAIN! Bonus runs these for Lanka! Short and on the body, it is ducked under. Probably wided for height.
|Jason Holder to Dushmantha Chameera, OUT! CAUGHT! Chameera is strangled down the leg side! Holder is back and Holder strikes! This is on the body, a rib-tickler! Chameera looks to work it on the leg side but it kisses the glove and goes to the keeper. Can Windies keep Lanka under the 230-run mark? They just need two more wickets.
|Lakshan SandakanÂ is the new batter in!Â
|43.3 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Shortish and angled into the pads, Sandakan looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|43.4 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Shorter in length, Sandakan pulls it down to fine leg for one. He is off the mark!
|43.3 : DRS Time! For LBW and Pollard goes for it. Ultra Edge shows a flatline. Ball Tracker shows that the wickets are missing, there was too much height on this. NOT OUT!Â
|43.5 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, NOT OUT! GOING OVER! Windies lose both their reviews! That looked high, to be honest! Not sure why Windies reviewed. This is shortish and on off, it is coming in with the angle. Does stay a little low but still hits Bandara high on the pads as he tries to flick. An appeal and the umpire shakes his head. Holder wants it to be reviewed and Pollard does so. Time for the replays and they show that the on-field call is the right one.
|43.6 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Bandara gets a single on the last ball which means he keeps strike. Outside off, this is guided towards third man for one.
|44.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Outside off, Bandara guides it down to third man for one. So a single on the first ball, that leaves Sandakan with five balls to face.
|44.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, BEATEN! Fuller and outside off, Sandakan ends up driving outside the line. It goes past his inside edge.
|44.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, TWO LEG BYES! A low full toss on the pads, Joseph does not get his line right. It hits the pad, Hope fails to collect it cleanly. Two taken. leg byes.
|44.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Sandakan takes one! Shorter and on off, LS plays it nicely. Hops and guides it through point for one.
|44.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Shorter and outside off, Bandara cuts but fails to beat point. A little to the left or the right and it would have been a boundary.
|44.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, BEATEN! A dot to end which means Bandara fails to retain strike! Shorter and outside off, Bandara is beaten as he tries to cut.
|45.1 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, On the pads, worked to the on side.
|45.2 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Shortish outside off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
|45.3 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, Pushed to covers for a single.
|45.4 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Around off, length, worked towards mid on.
|45.5 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Low full toss on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|45.6 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Slower bouncer on middle, LS sits under this one.
|46.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, Back of a length ball outside off, worked through backward point for a single.
|46.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Edgy four! A top edge and a four. Not what he wanted to do, but the boundary will make the Lankans feel good. Shortish, around off, Lakshan SandakanÂ swipes across the line and the ball takes the top edge, flies over the slip region, into the third man fence.
|46.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Around off, played towards mid off.
|46.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Short ball around off, LS pulls this one to mid-wicket.Â
|46.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, On a shorter length and around off, LS again swivels and pulls this one firmly to deep square leg for one run.
|46.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara, A full toss down the leg side, Bandara leaves it alone. No signal of wide from the umpire and so maybe it took the thigh pad and went to the keeper.
|47.1 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Short, outside off, tapped towards covers and the fielders take off for the single. Pollard comes ahead and collects the ball and throws it towards Alzarri Joseph,Â but he is not able to collect it nicely. One run.
|47.4 : Nuwan PradeepÂ is the last man in!Â
|47.2 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara, FIFTY FOR ASHEN BANDARA! A very good one by the youngster and he will be very happy to starrt off his international career with a fifty! Only the 5th SriÂ Lankan to acheive this feat. Shortish and around off, pulled to deep square leg for one.
|47.3 : Jason Holder to Lakshan Sandakan, Worked to fine leg for one run.
|47.4 : Jason Holder to Ashen Bandara,Â OUT! CAUGHT! A simple catch Bandara goes back after getting his fifty. A little too high for Bandara and he gives an easy catch to the mid-wicket fielder. Slightly short and around off, Bandara looks to get on top of the bounce but fails to do so and only manages to give a simple catch to Akeal HoseinÂ at mid-wicket. Only one more wicket needed now.
|47.5 : Jason Holder to Nuwan Pradeep, On off, kept out.
|47.6 : Jason Holder to Nuwan Pradeep, Around off, good length, well blocked out. Jason HolderÂ finishes with figures of 10-1-39-2. A very good show for him.
|48.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Around off on a good length, LS clears his front foot and slams this one towards the long off region, for a single.
|48.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Nuwan Pradeep, Slapped to the deep cover fielder and the batters exchange ends now.
|48.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, FOUR! A welcome boundary and Sandakan is getting his groove on now. Length and around off, Lakshan SandakanÂ slams this in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. Takes a couple of bounces and goes past the ropes.
|48.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Good length on off, blocked out.
|48.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, This is a fuller ball down the leg side, LS leaves. Wide signalled.
|Alzarri Joseph to Lakshan Sandakan, Width on offer as this one is outside off, good length, worked through point for one.
|48.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Nuwan Pradeep,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Joseph finishes things off with a wicket and this will give him some confidence. On a good length and around off, Nuwan PradeepÂ makes some room and looks to play a big shot but does not time this one well. The ball loops towards the mid off region, where Romario ShepherdÂ does well to keep his eyes on the ball, and then take the catch. SRI LANKA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 232!Â
|A fine, fine effort by Windies with the ball! They will be pretty pleased with where they stand in the game at the moment, especially after the opening stand the Lankans had. After electing to bat, the visitors got off to a flier courtesy their openers. Both scored half tons and added 105. However, once Karunaratne fell, the procession started. At one stage even 200 looked out of reach but the debutant, Bandara, played a superb hand, a fifty on debut and gave his bowlers something to bowl at.
|Jason Holder is in for a chat! He says that there was some indiscipline on their part but they were good at the start and they faltered slightly and they were made to pay. Says that the total is good enough to chase and they are rearing to go. Feels that the batters have to come on out and put their hands up and chase this total down.
|The Windies bowling was not that great, to begin with! They were way too short at the start. They though did really well after they got the first wicket. They were gifted a couple of wickets in the form of run outs but overall, they bowled decently. It is difficult to pick one bowler as there were a few bowlers who did a good job but if one has to be picked, it has to be Jason Holder.
|The target is not a big one! Windies should back themselves to chase this down. However, it will all depend on how they play spin. Lanka, n the other hand, needs wickets at regular intervals. Join us for the second essay in a bit.
|We are back for the run chase. The Sri Lankan players make their way out into the middle and are followed by the West Indian openers.Â