|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . . | 1 . 4 . . 1
|Last bat : Dhananjaya de Silvalbw b Jermaine Blackwood39(140b3x40x6) SR:27.86, FoW:177/5 (79.1 Ovs)
|82.2 : West Indies with the ball were just brilliant as they kept on bowling the short ball and they gained the reward for it. West Indies would be happy with how Shannon Gabriel has bowled in the morning session so far. He kept bowling hard length and kept the Lankan batsmen guessing. Roach was a bit poor but Mayers and Cornwall bowled good lines and lengths to put pressure on the Lankan batsmen. Though Blackwood scalping Dhananjaya de Silva was pure luck as if he had reviewed it Blackwood had been de
|Resuming their innings with still 218 runs adrift, Sri Lanka were watchful early on as both the batsmen blocked and blocked and blocked. They did get runs too off the poor deliveries. But a short ball from Gabriel consumed Dinesh Chandimal. Just when Pathum Nissanka and de Silva were looking to go along nicely de Silva was sent packing. If Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ had reviewed it Sri Lanka would have been 4 down at Lunch as the ball was missing the stumps but it was not to be as they are 5 down. Pat
|UPDATE 1150 local (1550 GMT) - It has started to rain again and it is another stoppage. The ground staff runs with the covers on as the rain comes down pelting at the moment. The square is covered for now. Additional covers are being broughtÂ on as well to cover the entire square. The wind is making it tough for the groundsmen to coverÂ the field. So, with the weather not allowing further play the umpires decide to take early LUNCH ON DAY 3!
|Another happening session in this Test comes to an end and West Indies would be a lot happier side going into Lunch. While Sri Lanka too won't be disappointed as they have scored runs despite losing Dinesh Chandimal early on Day 3.
|0.0 : The second new ball is available now. The fourth umpire walks out with the new cherry but West Indies would continue with the old ball for now.
|82.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Floated delivery on off, Nissanka blocks it off the front foot.
|82.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Niroshan Dickwella, Short delivery outside off, Dickwella cuts it towards point for a single.
|81.6 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, Floated delivery on off, Nissanka blocks it off the front foot.
|81.5 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, Nissanka flicks it to short leg.
|81.4 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, Full ball on off, Nissanka does well to dig it out.Â
|81.3 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, Loopy delivery on off, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|81.2 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, Short delivery outside off, Nissanka cuts it through point. Two runs taken.
|81.1 : Jermaine Blackwood to Pathum Nissanka, Flighted delivery on middle, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|80.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Niroshan Dickwella, Full delivery on off, Dickwella drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|80.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Niroshan Dickwella, On middle, Dickwella offers a solid defense on this one.
|80.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Niroshan Dickwella, Flighted delivery on off, Dickwella defends it off the back foot.
|80.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Niroshan Dickwella, Loopy delivery on off, Dickwella defends it off the front foot.
|80.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Floated ball on middle, Nissanka pushes it through mid on for a single.
|80.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up delivery on middle, Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket.
|79.6 : Jermaine Blackwood to Niroshan Dickwella, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Dickwella looks to drive but misses it as the ball stays low.
|79.5 : Jermaine Blackwood to Niroshan Dickwella, Full delivery on off, Dickwella defends it off the front foot.
|79.4 : Jermaine Blackwood to Niroshan Dickwella, On off, Dickwella defends it off the back foot.
|79.3 : Jermaine Blackwood to Niroshan Dickwella, Floated delivery on middle, Dickwella plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|79.2 : Jermaine Blackwood to Niroshan Dickwella, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Dickwella cuts it through point for a boundary.Â
|79.1 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â OUT! LBW! Blackwood strikes on the first ball ofÂ Day 3! Sri Lanka endÂ up being 5 down. Floated on off and drifting on middle and leg, Blackwood looks to defend it off the front foot but fails to do so as the ball hits him low on the pads. Blackwood appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Dhananjaya de Silva does not even consult his partner as he walks off. He should have reviewed it as the replays show that the ball was spinning down leg. Sr
|Niroshan Dickwella is the next batsman in.
|78.6 : Jermaine BlackwoodÂ is on now.
|Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Floated ball outside off, Nissanka offers no shot to this one.
|78.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Nissanka looks to cut but misses it due to the bounce on this one.
|78.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Flighted delivery on off, Nissanka comes down the track and blocks it.
|78.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Floated delivery on middle, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|78.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Excellent shot! Loopy delivery on off, Nissanka comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|78.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Flighted delivery on middle, Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket.
|77.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Outside off, easy leave for Dhananjaya de Silva.
|77.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short of a length ball around off, de Silva pushes it to covers.
|77.4 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length and outside off, de Silva has no issue in leaving it.
|77.3 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and outside off, de Silva guides it on the bounce to the man at gully.
|77.2 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short of a length ball around off, de Silva looks to clip it to the leg side but the ball goes off the thigh padÂ towards gully.
|77.1 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and around off, de Silva defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
|0.0 : It is getting a bit dark at the moment. The dark clouds are gathering around the ground and we might be in for another delay. Strong wind is blowing across the ground.
|76.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, On off, Pathum keeps it out.
|76.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, whipped to short mid-wicket.
|76.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Loopy around off, blocked to the off side.
|76.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Flatter around off, Nissanka looks to work it to the leg side but ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads.
|76.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, Pathum dead bats it.
|76.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Lovely hit! Full and around off, Nissanka gets to the pitch of it and then drills it down to long off for a boundary.
|75.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Outside off, de Silva lifts his willow and lets the ball to pass.
|75.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Another length ball outside off, de Silva lets it be.
|75.4 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and outside off, de Silva shoulders arms to it.
|75.3 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and around off, de Silva taps it to the off side.
|75.2 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Sweetly timed! Full and around off, de Silva gets to the pitch of the ball and then clips it past mid on as the ball races away to the fence at wide long on for a boundary.
|75.1 : Kyle Mayers to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and around middle, de Silva clips it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
|74.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, Nissanka flicks it to short fine leg.
|74.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, Nissanka pushes it to point.
|74.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Flighted delivery on off, Nissanka blocks it off the front foot.
|74.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Pathum Nissanka, Full on off, Nissanka drives it to covers.
|74.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated delivery on middle, de Silva flicks it through mid on for a single.
|74.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, PLAY AND A MISS! Tossed up ball outside off, de Silva looks to sweep but misses it.
|73.6 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball outside off, Nissanka offers no shot to this one.Â
|73.5 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery on off, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.Â
|73.4 : The players are out in the middle. Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva will resume their innings for Sri Lanka. Kyle Mayers will continue his unfinished over.
|UPDATE 1111 local (1511 GMT) - Ohh! As we type further it has started to drizzle as the groundstaff run with the covers to cover the pitch. The umpires take the players off the field. The strong wind is blowing across and we hope that it is just a passing shower and it does not affect the play for long. Stay tuned for further updates.
|UPDATE 1115 local (0315 GMT) -Â Some good news coming up!Â The sun is peeping through the clouds as the umpire walk out to the middle to inspect the conditions. The covers are off as the groundstaff get the ground ready for the play to resume quickly.
|The ground staff are getting in action here as they prepare for the rain which might be around the corner.
|Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, Nissanka defends it off the front foot.
|73.3 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball on off, Nissanka defends it off the front foot.
|0.0 : DRINKS! A brilliant session for the West Indies to start the moving day of the Test. They were right on fire from ball one as they bowled according to a plan. Shannon Gabriel in particular was persistent with his chin music to the Sri Lankan batsmen. Sri Lanka too started well but Chandimal in trying to upset the rhythm of the West Indies bowlers tried to take them on but he could not as he fell prey to the short ball from Shannon Gabriel. Sri Lanka though have a task in hand as the newbie Pathu
|73.2 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, Nissanka looks to defend but misses it.
|73.1 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Full on off, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|72.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Flighted delivery on off, de Silva defends it off the front foot.
|72.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, Dhananjaya pushes it to mid on.
|72.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Loopy delivery on middle, de Silva keeps it out.
|72.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, de Silva blocks it off the back foot.
|72.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated delivery on off, de Silva pushes it to covers.
|72.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up delivery on off, de Silva comes down the track and drives it past the bowler through mid off for a boundary.
|71.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|71.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Length delivery on off, Nissanka offers a solid defense on this one.
|71.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery on off, Nissanka defends it out.
|71.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka punches it to point.
|71.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball on off, Nissanka blocks it off the back foot.
|71.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length delivery on middle, de Silva flicks it through square leg for a single.
|70.6 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka blocks it off the front foot.
|70.5 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery on off, Nissanka keeps it out.
|70.4 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball outside off, Nissanka offers no shot to this one.
|70.3 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball on off, Nissanka keeps it out.
|0.0 : Double bowling change as Kyle MayersÂ replaces Shannon GabrielÂ from this end.
|70.2 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Length delivery outside off, Nissanka pushes it to point.
|70.1 : Kyle Mayers to Pathum Nissanka, Short delivery on off, Nissanka looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|69.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Back of a length on off, de Silva looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|69.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length delivery on off, de Silva defends it off the back foot.
|69.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, Nissanka pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|69.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Pathum Nissanka, Bouncer on off, Nissanka does well to duck under it.
|69.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short ball on middle, de Silva pulls it through square leg for a run.
|Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, WIDE! Bouncer on middle, de Silva sways away from it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|0.0 : Alzarri JosephÂ is into the attack for the first time on Day 3.
|69.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short delivery on middle, de Silva pulls it to mid-wicket.
|68.6 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery on off, Nissanka offers a solid defense on this one.
|68.5 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, Nissanka defends it off the back foot.
|68.4 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka keeps it out.
|68.3 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Full on middle, Nissanka flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|68.2 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Length delivery on off, Nissanka defends it off the front foot.
|Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, NO BALL! Good length delivery on off, Nissanka pushes it to covers. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Roach oversteps!
|67.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Beaten! Length and around off, de Silva looks to push at it but gets beaten again on the outside edge.
|67.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short and again on middle, de Silva looks to punch it off the back foot but gets beaten all ends up.
|67.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, BEATEN! Length and around off, close to off, DhananjayaÂ looks to cut at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
|67.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short of good length and around middle, DhananjayaÂ sways away from the line of the ball.
|67.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length and around off, de SilvaÂ blocks it right near his boots.
|Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length on off, Nissanka defends it off the front foot.
|67.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length and around off, de Silva fends it to short leg.
|65.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, OUT! CAUGHT! Nicely set up wicket. Gabriel is excited and so are West Indies! Gabriel keeps in bowling the short stuff and that gets him the wicket. Short ball targeting the head of Chandimal, Dinesh looks to take on the short one this time as he goes for the pull. He times the ball perfectly but does not get the desired height there as he hits it straight down the throat of the substitute fielder, Hayden Walsh at deep mid-wicket who takes the catch.
|66.6 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Full on off, Nissanka defends it to point.
|66.5 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Length delivery outside off, Nissanka offers no shot to this one.
|66.4 : Kemar Roach to Pathum Nissanka, Full again on middle, Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket.
|66.3 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full on middle, de Silva flicks it through square leg for a single.
|66.2 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length delivery on off, de Silva defends it off the back foot.
|66.1 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full on middle, de Silva drives it to mid on.
|65.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Pathum Nissanka, Good length delivery outside off, Nissanka offers no shot to this one.
|65.5 : Pathum Nissanka is the new batsman in.
|65.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Length delivery on off, Chandimal punches it to point.
|65.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short delivery on middle, de Silva pulls it through square leg for a single.
|65.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Length delivery on middle, Chandimal flicks it through square leg for a run.
|65.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short delivery on leg, Chandimal looks to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|64.6 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short delivery outside off, de Silva hops and defends it off the back foot.
|64.5 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length delivery on off, Dhananjaya blocks it off the back foot.
|64.4 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Back of a length on off, de Silva offers a solid defense on this one.
|Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, NO BALL! Good length delivery outside off, de Silva defends it out. The third umpire gives it a no ball as Roach oversteps.
|64.3 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full on middle, de Silva flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|64.2 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Back of a length on off, de Silva blocks it off the front foot.
|64.1 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length delivery on off, de Silva defends it off the back foot.
|63.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length ball around middle, Chandimal hops and defends it to mid on.
|63.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and down leg again, Chandimal again tries hard to pull it fine but ends up missing it completely.
|63.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and around middle, Chandimal fends it to short leg.
|63.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short of a length ball around middle, de Sliva tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|63.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Short and down leg, de Silva looks to pull it but fails to geet any wood on the ball.
|63.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length ball around off, Chandimal plays a half-pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|62.6 : The umpires are checking for the shape of the ball. It has been put in the 8-ball gauge to check the shape of the ball.Â It does not pass the test and the ball will be changed as the fourth umpire comes out with the bag of balls. The umpires check a few and find the identical replacement of the ball.
|Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full and sliding on the pads, clipped towards fine leg for a single.
|62.5 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Length and around off, Chandimal defends it out from the crease.
|62.4 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Exquisitely timed! Short and wide outside off, Chandimal slaps it through covers and gets a boundary. He was really quick to latch onto it.
|62.3 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Good length and around off, Chandimal defends it out.
|62.2 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full and on the pads, Chandimal clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Length and around off, Dinesh defends it out off the front foot. No Ball called as Roach oversteps there.
|0.0 : The Sri Lanka physio is out. Chandimal looks to be in slight pain after coping a blow onto the glove of his right hand. The physio examines him and Chandimal is ready to continue for now.
|62.1 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Length and around off, Dinesh defends it out off the front foot.
|61.6 : Kemar Roach to bowl from the other end.
|Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal,Â EDGED AND DROPPED! Rahkeem Cornwall, it is at first slip who spills the chance. Good length and around off, a bit of bounce there too. Chandimal looks to uppercut it but ends up getting a thick outside edge which flies to the right of Cornwall who goes for a one-handed take but spills it. The ball rolls to gully. A single taken.
|61.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Another short ball targeting the ribs of Chandimal, Dinesh looks to defend it but the ball takes the glove and drops to the off side. This is hostile bowling from Gabriel there.
|61.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, That is a perfect line. Short of a length ball around middle, Chandimal fends it awkwardly past the short leg fielder this time. Was close to being a catch there.
|61.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and around off, Chandimal sits under it as well as he drops his wrists to let the ball sail through to the keeper.
|61.2 : The umpires are checking the seam on the ball. They seem to be satisfied with it for now as they hand the ball back to Kraigg Brathwaite.
|0.0 : Pitch Report - Samuel Badree is down for the pitch report along with Sir Curtly Ambrose. Badree says that there is a 20% chance of rain today. Sir Curtly says that these areÂ batting-friendly conditions. He further says there is nothing for the bowlers barring a few deliveries from Roach. He ends by saying that West Indies need to strike early to gain the advantage.
|61.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length ball around off, Chandimal goes onto his toes to defend it to mid off.
|61.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Gabriel starts with a length ball around off, Chandimal is well forward as he strokes it to covers.
|60.6 : We are all set to begin Day 3. The West Indies players are out in the middle. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya De Silva will resume their innings for Sri Lanka. Shannon Gabriel will start the proceedings for West Indies.
|Kyle Mayers is down for an interview. He says that it was not easy batting on this track. On being asked about taking wickets, Mayers says that he tries to bowl good length deliveries. Mentions that he tries to execute his plans and takes advice from coaches. Further says that they will look to restrict Sri Lanka and not let them take a huge lead.
|So far the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies have swung like a pendulum. No team has been able to assert itself completely on the other so far. If Sri Lanka were on top for the maximum part of Day 1 then a resurgence from West Indies saw them end Day 1 ahead of their opponents. Day 2 was similar as West Indies began strongly and had the entire first session in their control as well as the second to some extent but then in the third session, a strong stand between Dinesh Chandimal and Dh
|... Day 3, Session 1 ...
|Right then. That brings another fine Day of Test cricket to an end. Both the teams have fought well and there is no clear team, which is ahead in the game and that is what is intriguing about this Test match. They say that Day 3 is the moving Day in the red-ball game and it will be interesting to see which team, moves to the way of a win on Day 3, which will begin at 1000 local (1400 GMT). Do join us for the same. Until then, cheers!Â
|Jason Holder is in for a quick chat! He says that they heard a noise and tells they thought there was an edge but feels the umpire saw day-light between bat and ball. Holder says he will need to go upstairs and check it. Tells it is a very flat and docile wicket, so they needed some energy and it was his duty to motivate them and hence the chirping. Credits the bowlers as he feels that it has been a great effort from them. Holder feels it is very even-steven at the moment. Feels if they can make
|West Indies would have been happy with their runs on the board, at the end of their batting but with the way the skipper was motoring along, they would have wanted him to try and some more runs to their name. With the ball, they had some success early on in the day, and Roach, Mayers, and Joseph had wickets to their name, while the rest of the bowlers, were yet to grab a wicket. But when Dinesh and de Silva were going about their business, they were not able to ask too many questions and they wi
|Sri Lanka would have wanted to dismiss the West Indian batters early in the first session, but they were only able to do that, just at the stroke of Lunch, as the hosts finished with 354, to their name. They started off tentatively, with the bat, as they lost their skipper early on. Two more wickets were lost early on, in the evening session but since then, the duo of Chandimal and de Silva have done well to add a stand of 59-runs to their name and have seen the day off nicely for the visitors.Â
|Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Pitching around leg and spinning away. Dhananjaya keeps his composure this time and pads it away to see the end of the day unbeaten. STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|60.4 : Review for caught behind! Looks to be close and that too, at the end of the day. Blackwood was certain that this was out. Ultra Edge comes in and there is a slight spike as the ball goes by the bat but not sure where it is coming from. Maybe back of the bat but the ball is not close to the bat when the spike appears and the third umpire has a couple of looks to make sure, but in the end, he decides that there is no bat on this. Will remain not out.
|60.6 : Another brilliant day of Test cricket, which, just like the first day and had its fair share of battle between bat and ball, although the battle was not as intense, as it was on Day 1. Both the teams will be slightly happy with where the game is heading too, and the contest actually is hanging in the balance too.Â
|60.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â NOT OUT! Dhananjaya has survived a huge scare here. But what was that shot? There was no need whatsoever for this shot when the end of the day is just at the end of this over. It is a nothing delivery! Short and down the leg side, a nothing delivery from Cornwall. Dhananjaya can leave it alone easily. But he goes for the pull. he misses it but the West Indies players go up in a confident appeal. The umpire though stands his ground unmoved. Kraigg B
|60.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Floated on middle, Dhananjaya pushes it mid on.
|60.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Another one down the leg side, this time Dhananjaya leaves it alone.
|60.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Down the leg side and spinning away. Dhananjaya looks to paddle sweep but misses.Â
|60.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Darted fuller on the pads. Dhananjaya defends it.Â
|59.6 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva, Quick single to end the over. Floated on off, Dhananjaya comes down and hits it to the right of mid off. They call for a run and they get it.
|59.5 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short on off and middle, Dhananjaya punches it to mid on.
|59.4 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on off, Dhananjaya pushes it to cover.
|59.2 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short on off, Dhananjaya taps it toÂ point.
|59.3 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on middle, Dhananjaya dabs it in front of short leg.
|59.1 : Jermaine Blackwood to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Just away! Blackwood almost strikes in the first ball of his over. Floated on middle, Chandimal flicks it uppishly but luckily for the Sri Lankan it is away from short leg fielder.Â
|58.5 : A bowling change late on in the day. Jermaine BlackwoodÂ has been inserted into the attack.Â
|58.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on middle, Dhananjaya once again uses his feet but this time hits it back to the bowler.
|58.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good shot but straight to the fielder. Tossed up on off, Dhananjaya comes down the track and drives it but finds Alzarri JosephÂ at short extra cover.
|58.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Floated on off and middle, de Silva lunges forward and defends it.Â
|58.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Loopy ball on off, Dhananjaya pushes it to mid on.
|58.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated on off, Chandimal comes down the track and nudges it through mid off for one.
|58.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Nicely bowled delivery around off. Hits the right length and line this time. Chandimal blocks it.Â
|57.6 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Maiden for Kemar! Outside off, punched to short covers.Â
|57.5 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, back of a length now, a seam up delivery, de Silva helps this one to the square leg fielder.Â
|57.4 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller one this time, around off, DdS works this one to the fielder present at cover-point.Â
|57.3 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short of a length and around off, de Silva blocks this one out again.Â
|57.2 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, kept out to the off side.Â
|57.1 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, A yorker on off, swinging in too, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ just digs this one out nicely.Â
|56.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal, Darted on middle, nudged to short mid-wicket.Â
|56.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, On middle, worked through mid on for a single.Â
|56.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Floated on off, defended off the front foot.
|56.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Flighted on leg, worked to the leg side.
|56.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â On middle, watchfully kept out.
|56.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Flighted on off, de Silva looks to block this one out but he misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal but the umpire is not interested.Â
|55.6 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, pushed to covers now.Â
|55.5 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Another length ball outside off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ looks to slash this one away to the off side but the ball keeps a touch low and goes under his bat, to the keeper, on the bounce.Â
|Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, On a good length outside off, left alone. OH WAIT! Another No Ball called and this time it is Kemar RoachÂ who has overstepped.Â
|55.4 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Touch short and outside off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ goes back and spanks this one confidently through covers, where Jermaine BlackwoodÂ gives chase. Stops the ball but is not able to stop the batters from taking a couple.Â
|55.3 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, pushed to the off side.Â
|55.2 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|55.1 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, left alone.Â
|54.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Another maiden for Rahkeem. On off, kept out by de Silva.Â
|54.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Slight drift and full on off, de Silva prods ahead and keeps the ball out.Â
|54.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Another full and flighted ball on middle, de Silva smothers the ball to the mid on region.Â
|54.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floats this one up and lands it on off, de Silva keeps this one out nicely.Â
|54.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short and outside off, comes back in too, with the spin, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ pushes this one to point.Â
|54.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|53.6 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Holder hits the deck hard. Dhananjaya hops and looks to flick but the ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg. They take a leg bye.
|53.5 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Back of a length delivery around off, Dhananjaya hops and tapes it behind point. Calls an audible wait to his partner.Â
|53.4 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Full on middle, Dhananjaya pushes it to mid on.
|53.3 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length delivery on off, Dhananjaya defends it.
|53.2 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Another short stuff. Chandimal hooks it to fine leg for a run.
|53.1 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Fifty run stand comes up! This has been a very good stand. They though cannot rest on this laurel as they need to convert this into a telling stand. This is short on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|52.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on the middle stump. Dhananjaya flicks it with the turn and keeps the strike.
|52.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on middle, Dhananjaya comes down the track and defends it.
|52.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Beauty! Wonderful drift on this from Cornwall. It pitches outside off, slightly before the gentle rough. Dhananjaya looks to drive but misses it. Would have been interesting had Joshua Da SilvaÂ held onto the ball but he failed to do so.
|52.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal, Chandimal now uses his feet and pushes it to the left of Alzarri Joseph at mid on and takes a quick single.Â
|52.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal, Good control. Gives this air and drift on middle and off. Chandimal defends it.
|52.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dinesh Chandimal, Floated on the pads, Chandimal flicks it to backward square leg.
|51.5 : There is some movement near the ropes, as the groundstaff are just shuffling around. It has gone a bit dark too.Â
|51.6 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short ball to end the over. Not a steep bouncer. This is on off, under chest height. Dhananjaya pulls it to short mid-wicket.
|51.5 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, On off, Dhananjaya keeps it out.
|Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, NO BALL!Â Another ball in the channel in and around off. Dhananjaya blocks it. Indiscipline from Holder though as he oversteps and been caught by the T.V. umpire.
|51.3 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, No short ball so far from Holder to Dhananjaya. The former skipper continues to bowl proper Test match lines and lengths. Dhananjaya blocks it.
|51.4 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball outside off, Dhananjaya taps it to point.
|51.2 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Good length delivery on off, Dhananjaya defends it.Â
|51.1 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal,Â Holder starts with an indipper on middle and off. Chandimal flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|50.6 : Change. Jason HolderÂ too comes on to bowl, from the other end.Â
|Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Maiden from Cornwall to start his new spell. The last ball is on the pads, Dhananjaya turns it to short fine leg.
|50.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Floated on off, Dhananjaya pushes it to cover.Â
|50.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short and with a little bit of drift. It is on off, Dhananjaya keeps it out.
|50.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short outside off, Dhananjaya dabs it away from the man at slip.
|50.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya comes down the track now and hits it to mid on.Â
|50.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Cornwall starts his new spell right on the money. Off spinner which is on a good length and turning in on middle and off. Dhananjaya gets on his back foot and blocks it.Â
|49.6 : Rahkeem CornwallÂ comes back on. 3-2-4-0 so far.Â
|Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Full around off, Chandimal pushes it to cover.Â
|49.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Chandimal starting to free his wings now! A generous gift from Gabriel. Offers a kind full toss on off, Chandimal drives it all along the ground through mid off for a boundary. Takes the partnership to 45.
|49.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, On the pads, Dhananjaya turns it to the on side for one.
|49.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva,Â Gabriel goes full and wide to surprise Dhananjaya. Tempts him to go for the drive but he is happy to watch it carry to the keeper.Â
|49.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short on off, Dhananjaya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|49.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, On the pads, Chandimal turns it to fine leg and rotates.
|48.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Pushed to the mid off fielder to see off this over. 4 runs off this over.Â
|48.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller and outside off, DC drives again but the mid off fielder goes to his left and cuts the ball out.Â
|48.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Tries to pierce the gap at covers again but hits it straight to the man there.Â
|48.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Sees an opportunity to score and Dinesh will not let this one go. On a good length, outside off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ powers this one through the cover region and not a single soul moves. A boundary.Â
|48.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Length around off, pushed back to the bowler.Â
|48.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Full on off, played towards mid off.
|47.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Same length but this is outside off, DdS works this one to point. 2 off this over!Â
|47.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Looks like Shannon wants to keep bowling short lengths and he does so again, but this is around the off pole, de Silva leaps and blocks.Â
|47.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Shannon GabrielÂ steams in and bowls a good bouncer on middle, de Silva knows that it will be better if he just lets this one through to the keeper. So, he does that.Â
|47.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, This is on the off pole again, slightly behind the good length, Chandimal works this one in front of mid-wicket and gives the strike back to de Silva.Â
|47.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Digs in another shortish length delivery, but this is outside off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ does well to tap this one to point.Â
|47.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, On a shortish length and around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ pulls this one, in a weird manner, to the deep square leg region, for a single.Â
|46.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Just 3 runs from the over asÂ this good length ball is pushed to the cover region.Â
|46.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, A good length ball around off, Dinesh again shows the full face of the blade and smothers the ball out.Â
|46.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, played to the fielder present at covers.Â
|46.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off on a good length, Dinesh drives this one, but only back to the bowler.Â
|46.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller and on off and middle, de Silva clips this one through square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|0.0 : The West Indies players are very loud and vocal on the field at the moment. Holder is having a constant chat with Dhananjaya, reminding him the last time he was here he had his arm broken. Everything seems to be in the spirit of the game though as Dhananjaya is having a smile as well.
|46.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Shortish and around off, de Silva punches this one through cover-point and picks up a couple, as the fielder in the deep fumbles.Â
|45.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Digs in another short ball around middle and leg, Dinesh ChandimalÂ almost does a split and he sits under the ball. A very fiery over from Shannon comes to an end.Â
|45.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, IN THE AIR...SHORT OF THE MAN! Shannon GabrielÂ stands there and looks around as he would have hoped that this one could be taken and he could snare his first wicket in the series, but alas, it was not meant to be. Short and around middle, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ swivels and pulls this one to the fine leg region. Kyle MayersÂ is the man there but it falls short of him. A single.Â
|45.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and on middle and leg, DC ducks under this one.Â
|45.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Another back of a length ball, around off and middle, Dinesh ChandimalÂ hops and flicks this one awkwardly to the fine leg region for a single.Â
|45.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Around off, back of a length, Dinesh ChandimalÂ hops and tucks this one to the on side.Â
|45.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and down the leg side, Dinesh ChandimalÂ leaves this one alone.Â
|44.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, back of a length, punched to the cover region.Â
|44.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Around off, coming in with the angle, around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ looks to block but the ball hits him high on the glove and goes to the off side.Â
|44.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Outside off, left alone.Â
|44.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Enough power and placement to get the ball to the ropes. Short and on off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ swivels and pulls this one in front of mid-wicket and even though the fielder gives it chase, the ball comes first, in the race to the ropes.Â
|44.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Slipped down the leg side this time, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ looks to work this one to the on side but he misses his stroke.Â
|44.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Back of a length and around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ hops and nudges this one to the leg side.Â
|43.6 : DRINKS! It has been a good session for the hosts as they have snared 2 wickets and have bowled well too. They will look to snare a couple more wickets until Stumps whereas the two Sri Lankan batters, Dinesh ChandimalÂ and Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ will look to weather the storm, until the end of the Day.Â
|Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length, on middle. Chandimal hops up and defends it.
|43.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball on off, defended off the back foot.
|43.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR!Â Short and wide down the leg side. Chandimal helps this past the keeper and into the fence. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
|43.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Digs this short and outside off. Chandimal hops up and plays it to second slip.
|0.0 : Oh ho! This looks dangerous. A very strong wind is blowing across the ground and the groundstaff are gathering pace around the boundary rope. They probably believe that it is going to rain soon. Let's hope that is not the case though.Â
|43.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Short ball but down the leg side. Chandimal shoulders his arms.
|43.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length, outside off. Chandimal plays it to point.
|42.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short and around off, de Silva thought of cutting it but ended up pushing to covers.
|42.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length ball, outside off and de Silva plays it to covers.
|42.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full ball on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
|42.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short ball on off. de Silva looks to pull it away but gets the bottom edge into the pitch.
|42.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball on middle, DC looks to work it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they cross over.
|42.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and wide outside off. Cut away to the left of point, but the fielder puts in a dive to stop it.
|41.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full one but outside off and de Silva pushes it to covers.
|41.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball on off and de Silva defends it from the crease.
|41.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Very full ball, around off. Jabbed to point by de Silva.
|41.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball on off, Chandimal pushes it past Gabriel for one.
|41.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length delivery on middle and de Silva whips this to deep square leg for one.
|0.0 : Change from other end too. Shannon GabrielÂ replaces Kemar Roach! He is yet to take a wicket in this Test series. Can he change that in this spell?Â
|41.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball on middle, pushed past mid-wicket. No run taken.
|40.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, A touch shorter this time, outside off. de Silva pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket. A run taken.
|40.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full ball down the leg side. de Silva looks to flick but misses.
|40.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball, on middle. Chandimal moves forward to defend but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. Single taken.
|40.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball, outside off and left alone.
|40.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Loose and punished! Too full and on the pads. Chandimal flicks it to the fine leg fence. Roach had no chance to stop that.
|40.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Greeted with a boundary! Overpitched ball outside off and Chandimal creams this past mid off and into the ropes.
|39.6 : Change in bowling. Jason HolderÂ is out of the attack as Alzarri JosephÂ is back on. 1/10 from his 5 overs so far.
|Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Beaten! Full ball, outside off. de Silva looks to drive but his feet nowhere. The ball goes past te outside edge. Roach has a smile on his face, as he can't believe how that missed the edge.
|39.5 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fires a full one on the stumps. de Silva does well to dig it out.
|39.4 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Serves a length ball, but outside off. de Silva leaves it alone.
|39.3 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length ball, just outside off. Poked to point.
|39.2 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length delivery, outside off. de Silva waits for it and then runs it between third slip and gully for a couple.
|39.1 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length delivery, on the fourth stump line and de Silva defends.
|38.6 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball, on off and defended.
|38.5 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball on off. Chandimal plays it to mid off and looks for a single. He is sent back by de Silva. Gabriel, who is at mid off has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|38.4 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball, on off. Dinesh Chandimal pushes it back to Holder.
|38.3 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball around off, Chandimal defends it well.
|38.2 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball, lands on middle and nips back a bit. Chandimal looks to go through the off side but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket.
|38.1 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full one, on the pads, de Silva clips it to deep square leg and takes a single.
|37.6 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball on middle and Chandimal plays it to mid on.
|37.5 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball, around off. DC keeps it out.
|37.4 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Beaten! He is struggling here! Short and wide outside off and Chandimal goes for the cut but fails to get bat on ball.
|37.3 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Length delivery outside off and defended.
|37.2 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length delivery, on the fourth stump line. Chandimal defends it well.
|37.1 : Kemar Roach to Dinesh Chandimal, Full one, outside off, Chandimal drills it to mid off.
|36.6 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good shot but no run! A touch fuller outside off and de Silva hits it straight to short cover.
|36.5 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball, around off and defended by de Silva.
|36.4 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Free runs for de Silva! Full one on his pads and de Silva flicks it toward fine leg. The ball is rolling away but Roach does well to keep it down to two.
|36.3 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length ball, around off, de Silva waits for it and then plays it to point.
|36.2 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball, on middle and defended.
|36.1 : Jason Holder to Dhananjaya de Silva, Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off and de Silva goes for the pull. The ball stays a touch low and goes under his bat.
|35.6 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full ball on off and de Silva times the drive well. The man at covers gets his hands to it but it is a half stop.Â The ball goes past him and a single is taken.
|35.5 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Good length ball, but wide outside off, de Silva shoulders his arms.
|35.4 : Kemar Roach to Dhananjaya de Silva, Length ball, outside off and pushed to covers.
|35.3 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, OUT! BOWLED! Roach gets the set man and he is delighted! He has bowled in the right channels and is rightfully rewarded. Length ball, outside off. Lahiru goes for the drive but only gets an inside edge back onto his pad and then on the stumps. Furniture shattered.
|35.2 : Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ comes out now.Â
|Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball outside off. Pushed to mid off.
|35.1 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR!Â Starts with a full toss and Lahiru says thank you! Full toss on middle and Lahiru smacks it past Roach and into the ropes.
|34.6 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, On a good length and around off, pushed to mid on.Â
|34.5 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, On the pads, Dinesh works this one to square leg region.Â
|34.4 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length and on off, DC blocks.Â
|34.3 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length and outside off, Dinesh ChandimalÂ pushes this one to covers.Â
|34.2 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, On a good length and around off, pushed back to the bowler.Â
|34.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short of a length and on middle, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ hops and clips this one to the square leg for a single.Â
|33.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, A touch shorter this time, outside off and Chandimal blocks it from the crease.
|33.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball outside off. Drilled down to long off.
|33.4 : Kyle Mayers to Lahiru Thirimanne, FIFTY FOR LAHIRU THIRIMANNE! His 9th Test Fifty! Length ball, outside off and he pucnhes it past covers for a quick single.
|33.3 : Kyle Mayers to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, on off. Lahiru defends it well.
|33.2 : Kyle Mayers to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball but down the leg stump. Lahiru goes for the flick but misses. Joshua dives to his right to collect it.
|33.1 : Kyle Mayers to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball on off, clipped to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Swing and a miss! Short and wide outside off. Chandimal goes for the cut but the ball goes past the outside edge. Bit of appeal by the Windies but to no avail.
|32.5 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length ball, outside off. Chandimal waits for it and then plays it to second slip. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses.Â
|32.4 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Full one, on the pads and Chandimal whips it to mid on.
|32.3 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Hits the deck on a length, the ball nips in after pitching outside off. Chandimal defends it well.
|32.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, but too straight and Lahiru clips it down to fine leg for one.
|32.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of length, outside off. Lahiru walks across and clips it to mid-wicket.
|31.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball on the middle stump line. Chandimal digs it out nicely.
|31.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball outside off. Chandimal goes for the drive but gets an inside edge to mid-wicket.
|31.4 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Fuller this time, outside off and Chandimal lets it go.
|31.3 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Lets it go on a length, outside off. Chandimal pushes it to covers.
|31.2 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length delivery, on off and Chandimal defends it nicely.
|31.1 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Full one, on middle and Chandimal plays it back to Mayers.
|30.6 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length delivery, a bit closer to the stumps. But Lahiru won't offer a stroke.
|30.5 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball but wide outside off. Lahiru allows the keeper to collect it.
|30.4 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Too full, outside off and Lahiru drives this through covers for a couple.
|30.3 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short of a length, on middle. Lahiru clips it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second. Joshua deflects the throw onto the stumps but Lahiru is in.
|30.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller delivery on middle and Lahiru plays it to mid-wicket.
|30.1 : Jason Holder to Dinesh Chandimal, Full ball on the pads. Chandimal clips this past mid-wicket for a run.
|29.2 : Review time! This is for LBW and Oshada FernandoÂ makes the 'T' symbol. Ball Tracker confirms Oshada Fernando's worst fears and he has to go back.Â
|29.6 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Length ball, outside off. Chandimal looks to defend but gets the inside edge to fine leg to get off the mark.
|29.5 : Kyle Mayers to Dinesh Chandimal, Good length delivery but wide outside off, Chandimal lets it go.
|29.4 : Who comes in now? It is Dinesh Chandimal.Â
|Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, OUT! Umpire's call on hitting and West Indies have broken through!Â Full ball on off, the ball nips in after pitching. Oshada looks to defend it but is hit on the pads. Big appeal by Windies and umpire has given it. Oshada reviews this one right away. The Ultra Edge is flat and Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on hitting. Finally, the umpire's call works for the hosts.
|29.3 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Back of length, on middle. Oshada plays this to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Who will bowl from the other end? Kyle Mayers, it is.Â
|29.2 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Length ball, a touch straighter this time. Clipped to mid-wicket.
|29.1 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Length ball on off and Oshada defends it nicely.
|28.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, A bit fuller, on his pads. Lahiru clips this towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
|28.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Loopy ball outside off and Lahiru is solid in defence.
|0.0 : We are back for the third and final session of the day. The batters for Sri Lanka, Oshada FernandoÂ and Lahiru ThirimanneÂ make their way out now. Rahkeem CornwallÂ to bowl now.Â
|28.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Darts this on his middle stump and Lahiru defends.
|28.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flighted ball on middle, defended by Lahiru.
|28.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â A touch shorter this time, on leg stump and Lahiru clips down to fine leg for two.
|0.0 : ... Day 2, Evening session ...
|28.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Tossed up on off, pushed to mid on.
|27.6 : Sri Lanka will hope that the pair of Thirimanne and Oshada can see out the majority of the final session as well if not the whole of it. Meanwhile, Brathwaite will hope, just like on Day 1, his side can make a strong comeback in the final session of the day. Who will the day belong to? Join us for the Evening session to find out.
|West Indies, on the other hand, have been very tidy with their lines and lengths. This looks like a very timid pitch and has had hardly anything for the bowlers. The hosts though have ensured to not give away freebies regularly and have kept things. Alzarri Joseph was the only bowler to get a wicket.Â Â
|A grinding session of Test match cricket. Sri Lanka lost their skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne very early into the innings as his poor form in the series continued. Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada FernandoÂ have since weathered the storm and put on a very good fight out in the middle.Â
|Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Finishes the session with a good length ball, around off. Oshada defends it watchfully. That will be Tea on Day 2.
|27.5 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Length delivery outside off, Oshada is solid in his defence.
|27.4 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Lands it on a length, outside off and the ball nips back in. Oshada looks to go down the ground but gets the inner half to mid on.
|27.3 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, around off. defended back by Oshada.
|27.2 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Good length delivery, outside off. Oshada pushes it back to Mayers. Plently of words of encouragement by Joshua behind the stumps.
|27.1 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Full ball, outside off, pushed to mid off.
|26.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short and outside off, Lahiru cuts it but the man at point dives and stops it.
|26.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Slower through the air, lands on middle and Lahiru clips this to mid-wicket.
|26.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball outside off, Lahiru smothers this to silly point.
|26.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flighted ball outside off, defended to covers by Lahiru.
|26.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Loopy ball outside off, Lahiru defends it off the front foot.
|26.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Tossed up on off, pushed to mid on.
|25.4 : Review time! Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ makes the 'T' symbol, right at the last second, this time, for the LBW appeal.Â Fernando offered no shot, so impact won't matter. But the wickets are Umpire's call.Â
|25.6 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, A touch shorter and on his body, Oshada clips it to fine leg for a couple.
|25.5 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, NOT OUT! Umpire's call on hitting and Oshada is safe.Â Length ball outside off, it nips back in after pitching. Oshada doesn't offer a shot and is struck on the pads. West Indies appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They decide to review this one. No need for Ultra Edge as there was no shot offered. Ball Tracker rolls in and yet again, it is umpire's call on hitting.
|25.4 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Swing and a miss! Short and wide outside off. Oshada goes for the cut but the ball goes under his bat.
|25.3 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball on off, Oshada defends it.
|25.2 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Short and wide outside off. Oshada runs it past backward point. The fielder chases it but they take two runs.
|25.1 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Serves a length ball, on off. Oshada defends it off the front foot.
|24.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller ball on middle and Lahiru pushes it back to Cornwall.
|24.5 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Tossed up delivery on off, Lahiru offers a solid defence.
|24.4 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Flighted ball on middle, clipped to mid-wicket.
|24.3 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne, Loopy ball on off, defended off the front foot.
|24.2 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â A touch shorter on middle. Lahiru defends it off the back foot.
|24.1 : Rahkeem Cornwall to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Tossed up on middle, Lahiru defends it back.
|23.5 : Bowling in change. Rahkeem CornwallÂ to roll his arm now.Â
|23.6 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Beaten! Good length ball, around off. Ferando looks to force it throughÂ the off side but the ball whizzes past his bat. Maiden over.
|23.5 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Full ball, outside off. Pushed to covers.
|23.4 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Length delivery outside off, Fernando waits for it and plays it late to second slip.
|23.3 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, A touch fuller this time, outside off and Fernando pushes it to covers.
|23.2 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Serves a length ball, outside off. Fernando prods forward and defends it.
|23.1 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Length ball, right on off stump. Pushed back to mid on by Fernando.
|22.6 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of good length, lands on middle and angles across the stumps. Lahiru stands tall and defends it.
|22.5 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another short one! Short ball on off and Lahiru ducks under it again.
|22.4 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Length ball, pitches on middle and goes down the leg side. Lahiru looks to flciks it but misses.
|22.3 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Effort ball by Holder! Digs this one short and outside off. Lahiru ducks under it.
|22.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery, around off. Defended by Lahiru.
|22.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good running between the wickets! Length ball on middle and Lahiru flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple.
|21.5 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Length ball, outside off, defended off the front foot.
|21.6 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â Good length ball, on middle and off. Defended by Fernando.
|21.4 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando,Â A touch fuller this time, on off. Played back to the bowler.
|21.3 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball, on middle. Defended back to the bowler.
|21.2 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, A touch shorter this time, outside off. Fernando stands tall and defends it.
|21.1 : Kyle Mayers to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, outside off. Fernando pushes it to covers.
|20.6 : Kyle MayersÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery, a touch outside off. Lahiru defends it watchfully.
|20.5 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller, on off. Lahiru defends it off the front foot and takes the bottom hand off the handle at the last moment.
|20.4 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Serves a length ball, around off. Lahiru plays it off the back foot.
|20.3 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Hits the deck on a length, outside off. Lahiru covers his stumps and defends it.
|20.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball on middle stump line. Defended off the crease by Lahiru.
|20.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Serves a length ball, but wide outside off. Lahiru lets it go.
|19.6 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, the ball lands on off and nips back in a bit. But it is still wide enough for Fernando to let it go.
|19.5 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller, on middle. Lahiru works this to mid-wicket and picks up a run.
|19.4 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery, outside off. Lahiru leaves it alone.
|19.3 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch shorter this time, outside off. Lahiru goes across the line and plays it to point.
|19.2 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball on middle, defended.
|19.1 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Elegant by Lahiru Thirimanne. Overpitched ball on off and he punches it down the ground and to the long on fence. 50 up for the Sri Lankans.
|18.6 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Good length delivery, on the off stump line. Fernando, who is standing outside his batting crease, defends it back to Holder.
|18.5 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Hits the deck on a length but wide outside off. Oshada lets it go.
|18.4 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Length delivery, around off. Oshada plays it with soft hands to point.
|18.3 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Full delivery on off. Oshada looks to go down the ground but gets the inner half of the bat to mid on.
|18.2 : UPDATE 1412 local (1812 GMT) - Looks like the drizzle has stopped and the covers have also been removed now. Now, the umpires walk out into the middle and the West Indian players follow them out. So, a very short stoppage in play and let's hope that there are no more stoppages now. The Sri Lankan batters, Oshada FernandoÂ and Lahiru ThirimanneÂ come out too. Jason HolderÂ to complete his over.Â
|0.0 : UPDATE 1408 local (1808 GMT) - Looks like there is some drizzle and so the umpires have asked for the covers to be brought on. The players are walking off but the rain does not seem to be too heavy. Looks like a passing shower. Let's hope that this shower passes by quickly.Â
|18.2 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Good length delivery, just outside off. Oshada waits for it and plays it late to third slip.Â
|18.1 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Full ball on off, Oshada defends it back to Holder.
|17.6 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, just around off. Lahiru covers his stumps and lets it go.
|17.5 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Overpitched ball, outside off. Lahiru leans into it and plays it to mid off.
|17.4 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball on off, defended back to the bowler.
|17.3 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Edged and four! Length ball outside off and Lahiru goes for the drive. He gets a thickÂ outside edge and ball goes high and past gully into the ropes.
|17.2 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Cracking shot! Full ball outside off and Lahiru creams this through covers and into the ropes.
|17.1 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball on the pads, Lahiru flicks this to deep square leg for a couple.
|16.6 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball on middle, Oshada defends it well.
|16.5 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando,Â NOT OUT! Umpire's call on hitting and Fernando is safe! Back of a length ball on middle and leg. Oshada looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. West Indies appeal very loudly but the umpire is unmoved. Kraigg Brathwaite shows the 'T' and we go upstairs. Ultra Edge confirms no bat and Ball Tracker confirms that it was umpire's call on hitting the stumps.
|16.4 : Review time! It looked like a close call for LBW and Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ wants this one checked upstairs. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows that the wickets are Umpire's Call and hence, the review is retained. Oshada FernandoÂ does not lose his wicket though.Â
|Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, drifing down the leg stump. Fernando looks to flick it but misses.
|16.3 : Jason Holder to Oshada Fernando, Full ball, outside off. Holder wants Fernando to drive but it is left alone.
|16.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of a length, on off. Lahiru walks across the stumps and clips it to fine leg for one.
|16.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery, around off. Lahiru defends it from his crease.
|15.6 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Battle of patience out there in the middle! Length ball but on the sixth stump line. Fernando shoulders his arms.
|15.5 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Fuller this time, but again wide outside off. Fernando lets it go.
|15.4 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball, wide outside off and Fernando won't chase that.
|15.3 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Beaten! Length ball on off, the ball nips back in and goes past Fernando's attempted defence.
|15.2 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Short of a length, outside off. Fernando shuffles across only to leave it in the end.
|15.1 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Length delivery but wide outside off. Left alone.
|14.6 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Comes 'round the wicket and hits the deck on a length, just outside off. Lahiru covers his stumps and blocks it out.
|14.5 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball, but wide outside off. Lahiru won't chase that one.
|14.4 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, around off and Lahiru pushes it to mid off.
|14.3 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball, on the fifth stump line. Lahiru lets it go through.
|14.2 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Overpitched ball outside off, Lahiru leans into it and drives this past covers for two runs.
|Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, on middle. Lahiru defends it. No ball given as Holder had overstepped.
|13.6 : Bowling change. Time for Jason HolderÂ to have a crack, with the ball now.Â
|14.1 : Jason Holder to Lahiru Thirimanne, Starts off with a full ball around off. Lahiru defends it watchfully.
|13.6 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Serves a length ball, on the sixth stump line. Fernando lets it go.
|13.5 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, just outside off and defended.
|13.4 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, FOUR! Just short of second slip! Length ball outside off, Fernando hangs his bat out there looking to defend it. But gets the thick outside egde, it drops in front of second slip and goes to the ropes.
|13.3 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Short and wide outside off. Punches to covers.
|13.2 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Well bowled! The pressure seems to be getting to him! Length ball, outside off. Fernando shimmies down and shuffles across but leaves it in the end.
|13.1 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Full delivery outside off. Fernando lunges forward and pushes it to point.
|12.6 : DRINKS! A very good hour of play for West Indies. The pace trio have bowled well and kept things very tight with Alzarri JosephÂ also getting the better of the Sri Lankan skipper. The tourists need to keep their patience and continue to fight calmly. Both Thirimane and Oshada FernandoÂ scored runs in the last innings of the previous Test and the pair will look to put on another big stand.
|12.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Fuller ball on middle and off, Fernando shuffles across and plays it to mid on.
|12.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Good length delivery, on middle and leg. Fernando helps it on its way to fine leg. Single taken.
|12.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, a touch outside off. Fernando pushes it to covers.
|12.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Hits the deck on a good length, on off. Fernando offers the full face of his bat.
|12.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Intent from Fernando! Short ball on off and he pulls it past mid-wicket for a couple.
|12.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Good length delivery, on the off stump. Fernando gets in line and defends it.
|11.6 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Hits the deck on a length, a touch outside off. Lahiru is aware of his off pole and lets it go.
|11.5 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of a length ball, on the fourth stump line. Lahiru defends it watchfully.
|11.4 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller this time, on off. Lahiru pushes this to mid on.
|11.3 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, on off. Lahiru is solid in his defence.
|11.2 : Kemar Roach to Oshada Fernando, Overpitched ball outside off. Oshada leans into it and punches it past covers. The fielder chases it but they have enough time to pick up three.
|0.0 : Kemar RoachÂ (2-1-6-0) is back into the attack.Â
|11.1 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball on off, Lahiru walks across and clips it down to fine leg for a run.
|10.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball, a touch outside off and Fernando shoulders his arms.
|10.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Full ball, around off, defended by Fernando.
|10.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Short ball, outside off. Fernando gets on top of the bounce and cuts it to point.
|10.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, outside off. Fernando defends it off the back foot.
|10.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, A touch fuller this time, on off. Oshada pushes it to extra cover.
|10.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Length ball, on off. Fernando watchfully plays it to extra cover.
|9.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Too full and on the pads of Lahiru. He nicely clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|9.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Full ball, wide outside off. Lahiru leans into it and drives it to cover.
|9.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Gabriel fires a fast yorker on the stumps and Lahiru keeps it out.
|9.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch fuller, on the sixth stump line. Lahiru gets in line of the ball and then leaves it alone.
|9.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Oshada Fernando, Short of a good length, outside off. Fernando pushes this past covers and takes off for a quick single.
|9.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Oshada Fernando, Low full toss on the stumps. Oshada hits it back to Gabriel.
|8.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Too full and on his pads, Oshada clips this to deep square leg for one.
|8.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Good length ball, just around off. Oshada stands tall and defends it.
|8.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, A touch fuller on his pads, Oshada clips this past mid-wicket for a couple and gets off the mark.
|8.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando, Length ball on middle, defended.
|8.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Oshada Fernando,Â Hits the deck on a length, outside off. Oshada looks to defend but is hit on the pads. West Indies appeal loudly but the umpireÂ is unmoved. Replay shows that the impact was outside off.
|0.0 : Who will come out at Number 3? Oshada Fernando, it is.Â
|8.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant take by Bonner at the third slip! This is another disappointment from Dimuth and he will be kicking himself as he goes back for the very low score of just 1. Length ball, outside off, and Dimuth is drawn into a drive. His feet go nowhere and he gets an outside edge. The ball is flying to the right of Nkrumah Bonner but he puts in a good dive and completes a stunner to remove the Sri Lankan skipper.Â
|7.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Length ball, on the fourth stump line. Lahiru covers his stumps and then shoulders his arms.
|7.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, outside off. Lahiru comes forward and punches it to mid on.
|7.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short of good length, outside off. Lahiru pushes this to covers and looks for a single. He is sent back by Dimuth.
|7.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Short stuff again! This time a touch outside off. Lahiru again ducks under it.
|7.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Effort ball by Gabriel! Digs this in short, on off. Lahiru ducks under it.
|7.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Well bowled! Length ball, right in the corridor of uncertainty. Lahiru leaves it alone.
|6.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, A touch fuller, but wide outside off. Dimuth puts in a stride and then shoulders his arms.
|6.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Digs this a touch shorter, on middle and Dimuth defends it well.
|6.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good length ball, on the fifth stump line. Left alone by Dimuth.
|6.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, A touch shorter this time, outside off. Lahiru gets on top of the bounce and places it behind point for one.
|6.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball, wide outside off. Left alone.
|6.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne,Â Length ball outside off, Lahiru waits for it and then guides it past point for a couple.
|5.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another full delivery on the middle pole, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ tucks this one to the right of the square leg fielder, for a single. 7 off this over!Â
|5.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another length ball outside off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ makes another leave.Â
|5.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Too full and Lahiru ThirimanneÂ does not hesitate in sending the ball to the ropes. Too full and around off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ comes ahead and punches this one through the mid off region and the ball dribbles through to the ropes. Second boundary for Lahiru!Â
|5.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller again, but this time it is on leg, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ flicks this one through square leg for a brace now.Â
|5.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller and outside off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ gets a full stride forward and drives this one to the short cover fielder, who does well to move to his left and stop the ball.Â
|5.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, On a good length and around off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ leaves the ball, as the ball, with the angle, just zips past the off pole.Â
|4.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another full length delivery, this time way outside the off pole, DK watches it sail into the keeper's mitts.Â
|4.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, This is on a length and outside off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ drives this one nicely through covers. Gets a single by the time, the fielder can chase and stop the ball.Â
|4.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, Another full ball which is at a yorker length, on the off pole. Lahiru does well to get his bat across and keep this one out.Â
|4.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, A length ball, outside the off pole, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ has no problems in leaving this one alone.Â
|4.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller, almost yorker length outside off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ digs this one out.Â
|4.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Lahiru Thirimanne, Outside off, left alone.Â
|3.6 : Change. Alzarri JosephÂ has been introduced into the attack.Â
|Shannon Gabriel to Dimuth Karunaratne, On a good length and around off, pushed back to the bowler. A slow and steady start for the Lankans.Â
|3.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and on off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes this one to the mid on fielder.Â
|3.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Dimuth Karunaratne, Short and outside off this time, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to slam this one through the covers but his shot comes off the lower half of the willow and goes to the fielder at covers instead.Â
|3.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Dimuth Karunaratne, Full on off, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller and around off, punched through mid off for a single, as the fielder runs behind and stops the ball.Â
|3.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Dimuth Karunaratne, Well bowled this time. A back of a length ball around off, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to have a feel of the ball but the ball nips back in sharply and goes past the inside edge, into the keeper's mitts.Â
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Maiden! Outside off, no shot offered to this delivery.Â
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Now, makes him play at this as this is closer to the off pole and on length, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks this one to the square leg fielder.Â
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Kemar RoachÂ sticks with his line and length again. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ sticks to his plan of letting the ball go.Â
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, The third ball of the over is an action replay of the first 2 balls.Â
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Similar line and length, just like the last ball, Dimuth makes another leave here.Â
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller and wide outside off now, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ makes a well calculated leave.Â
|1.6 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, On a length and outside off, the ball shoots up after hitting the deck as Lahiru lets this one through and Rahkeem CornwallÂ at first slip, does well to stop the ball as the ball swung into his direction.Â
|1.5 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Back of a length and on middle, LT shuffles across and works this one to the square leg fielder again.Â
|1.4 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Angling into the batter and around off, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ gets low and looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes through square leg.Â
|1.3 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Fuller length ball on the pads, Lahiru ThirimanneÂ looks to flick this one but he misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg slip fielder, on the bounce.Â
|1.2 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, A length ball on off, LT is solid in his defense.Â
|1.1 : Shannon Gabriel to Lahiru Thirimanne, Shannon GabrielÂ starts off with a length delivery, outside off but angling into the left-hander. Lahiru ThirimanneÂ just shoulders arms this time.Â
|0.2 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Shannon Gabriel.Â
|0.6 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Single to end the over. 6 off the first over. Length ball on off, Thirimanne places it to cover and keeps the strike with a single.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length ball on off, Thirimanne defends it.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Good length delivery outside off. Roach pulls his length back and this is much better. Thirimanne shoulders arms to it.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, FOUR! Beautiful shot to get off the mark! Roach goes full on off, Thirimanne gets on his front foot and just times his drive through mid off for a boundary.Â This shot will give him a lot of confidence. Excellent way to get your innings underway.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Lahiru Thirimanne, Slightly fuller on off, Thirimanne begins his innings with a solid defense.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are up and running straightaway! Roach starts with a good length delivery on off with a little shape on it. Karunaratne taps it towards cover and takes a quick single to get off the mark.